January 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #363

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTr5vOsU0AA1jjc?format=jpg
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you, Mr. President, for all you do for us
Purple tie.
Where?
Today…
It was also his honor to kick cnn acosta out
I still say Acosta should be given his own podium outside the whitehouse from which to state his own political views. He should not be allowed to do so in the Oval Office or the briefing room.
How about a spot on the curb OFF the grounds of The White House and a mini fridge box for his podium.
A Porta-Pottyium.
It is arguable that Acosta is the perfect “useful idiot,” given his continuous spewing of mindless questions and nonsensical rants.
I wonder what secrets Kazakhstan will become known?
Thank you, citizen817, for posting the President’s very noteworthy tweets. I am delighted to find them here since I don’t do twitter.
Sessions on Tucker
start Sessions 2:25/7:25
great interview.
Mr. Trump’s comment regarding his preference for immigrants from Norway instead of “shithole countries” such as Haiti engendered among the commentariat a great squealing. I cannot fathom this. Are they geographic virgins, and just don’t know anything of the world? Is it only the usual schadenfreudian gotcha pile-on? The if-A-then-B response to stimulus of a press corps with the freedom of thought I associate with a FORTRAN statement?
https://fredoneverything.org/mr-trump-on-the-apertures-stark-madness-and-inmiscibility/
Being a liberal means pretending not to know things.
Plausible deniability.
For one thing, he just got done with the visit from the PM from Norway, if that was, indeed, referenced at any time!
Trump and 2 Senators are on the record as stating POTUS Trump did not say this.
Getting sooooo f*cking sick of people believing the crap the MSM puts out there to smear the President.
Wake Up!!!
Eric Trump full interview 8:47
. https://youtu.be/eY6ILAOqfhw
He should challenge fat-ass April Ryan to a public weight loss contest with the winner donating 10,000 to the other’s charity of choice.
She would choose PP.
Monica Crowley said it best, they are more like psychopathic stalkers than reporters.
And we’re the ones “living in a different world”? The American People deserve a better Press that reports the NEWS and not an agenda and false narrative!
Round Two starts tomorrow…..
‘Might as Well Roll It Straight Into the Trash Can’: Tom Cotton Shoots Down Expansive ‘Gang of Six’ DACA Amnesty
The “Gang of Six” amnesty for millions of illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program should be rolled “straight into the trash can,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says.
On Wednesday, a group of six pro-amnesty Senators will roll out their expansive immigration amnesty plan that would not only give a pathway to U.S. citizenship beginning with 3.5 million DACA and DACA-eligible illegal aliens but also give amnesty to the parents of amnesty beneficiaries.
Cotton — whose popular legal immigration-cutting RAISE Act was endorsed by President Trump in 2017 — slammed the “Gang of Six” amnesty, saying it was dead on arrival.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/16/might-as-well-roll-it-straight-into-the-trash-can-tom-cotton-shoots-down-expansive-gang-of-six-daca-amnesty/
I pray it is…
that’s the sad thing. Most DC pols want open borders. Which is to say that probably all the powers that be, the oligarchs and aristocrats want open borders. And why not? They are safe, and get cheap and compliant labor.
So we are back to where we were with John Boehner and our betters planing our future until that Dave Brat unpleasantness. These guys will never change…they are bought and paid for. They don’t want to go back home and be some pipsqueak lawyer, they are Someone and they have good money and a good future…as long as they do their jobs.
Where’s your compassion? /s
I am sick and tired of this double speak. They’ve talked for years how WRONG this is, including the Dems, now they can’t put their money where their mouth is with someone in the WH that will finally sign off on finishing this illegal gravy train once and for all.
I am still disturbed by the talk today by DHS sec about changing laws so now TPS refugees like the El Salvador residents can stay forever!
Americans first!
Neil Gorsuch.
Yes, someone has to stop this willy nilly immigration free for all they want to make “legal”. How can we ever get to birthright citizenship if nobody gets deported?
I would think that black people would be offended by democrats asserting that “shitholes” refer to them. They should als be offended by democrats insulting their intelligence with the constant racial propaganda.
Republicans should end the filibuster and give the president everything he wants – Wall and RAISE Act – on a party line vote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very wise to avoid the shithole stations. I think I’ll just avoid the whole shithole continent. I know some countries might be ok, but why even take a chance?
This story is disgusting beyond words.
My biggest problem in the Paris subway when I lived there was figuring out the h*ll I was going to get to where I was going. (It was an unusually cryptic system).
Little did I know how good I had it.
Just needing to keep your little ticket to get out of the subway is mind blowing. As stupid as the DC subway.
Spoke to my Senator, Steve Daines, tonight.
Asked about just “what” would be blocked during any shut-down..
He said:
“Only the discretionary budget items would go unpaid/unspent during any shut down, which he said he viewed as highly unlikely…rather another CR and maybe another CR into March. which will coincide with the DACA drop dead date anyway…
No SSI, Disability, Mil Pensions/compensation, pay checks, mil payroll, beans/bullets, etc will be touched.
Thought everyone would like to know.
told him to LET IT SHUT DOWN so ever one can see just what a bunch of fools are up there on the hill from our liberal idiots. Check-6
It’s too bad Social Security payments can’t be put on hold until we get Wall funding. We could see an army of retirees building the wall themselves.
Are you kidding me. The Democratic Congress would be annihilated.
I prefer all freebies to the illegal border invaders be stopped, and use that to pay US citizens to build the Wall.
I would, too, but until a resolute voting block like seniors storms dc with pitchforks raised the politicians will keep hosing us.
Maybe McConnell should threaten Senate rule change on budget legislation (just like judge rule was changed) was changed where supermajority vote isn’t needed..
They need to stop being able to blackmail budget (funding of current legislation) over new proposed legislation.
My heart goes out to the Angel Families who are watching all of this.
Our Congress is willing to shut down our Congress over a bunch of illegal aliens but does not seem to want to give the time of day to American Citizens who were murdered by illegals.
Dickie Durban is now working for illegals. Not for the citizens that voted him into office.
Congress will shut our country down over 800,000 illegals but could care less for the millions and millions of citizens who are raped ,robbed, beaten, tortured and killed every day by illegal aliens.
Our numbers must be in the millions. MILLIONS.
But the Dims want to shut down the country over 800,000 illegals.
Give Me A Break.
Somebody posted a pic or video of Durbin’s district yesterday. It is a shithole, like other Dem run cesspools.
Here’s a vid of Durbin’s District. There are several, cuz it’s such a horrendous, depressing mess:
I have said this before but I really think President Trump is one of the greatest leaders in human history. He is all that stands between totalitarian rule in the United States and utter chaos in the world community. Nations like Poland and Hungary and Israel can help but without the United States all is lost and without Trump evil would reign. Look at Booker today and tell me this isn’t Satanic. Look at the media at the presser on the President’s health–even the least indication of objectivity absent in these so called reporters. I wish I could help more but since I am not a US citizen what I can contribute is limited. I do think God has allowed me to see what is at stake however and so I am compelled to present what I think these stakes are and wish you all God’s grace in discerning his will (which is for life and love and human dignity and freedom) and carrying it out.
Q verá … those who have eyes , that they may see and ears that they may hear … you are so right ! Kudos !
This guys “radio show” is pretty good upbeat listening. I wish him well:
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/house-investigators-to-question-fbi-chief-of-staff-on-hillary-clinton-email-probe/article/2646029
“The chief of staff and senior counselor to FBI Director Christopher Wray is expected to meet with the House Oversight Committee Thursday.
A spokesperson for House Oversight confirmed to the Washington Examiner that Jim Rybicki is expected to testify as part of the committee’s investigation into the Department of Justice’s probe in Hillary Clinton’s private email server, and the decision by then-FBI Director James Comey to announce there would be no criminal charges against the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.”
Thunder and lightning????
Whatever happened to the IG document dump that was supposed to be on Monday? Whatever happened to the testimony of William Campbell, the witness in the uranium one case, which was supposed to be at the beginning of January? I don’t like when these things get delayed. Does anybody have any idea why they were delayed?
Lots of confusion about IG report. The documents were to be released 1/15/18 and they were on 1/12/18. IG report is due in the spring. At least that’s what I understood
Yes, I’ve wondered about the Uranium One former anonymous FBI whistle blower.
Scott Pressler is turning out to be a great advocate for Repubs VOTING:
whoops. That’s Presler, one “S”.
Here’s the PA. Jan 23 Repub candidate. She looks good! If you live in this district, VOTE!!!
ORRIN HATCH MADE RIGHT DECISION TO RETIRE – The Burning Platform
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2018/01/16/orrin-hatch-made-right-decision-to-retire/
Not if Mitt Romney replaces him. Hatch is definitely not perfect, but he beats Romney by a mile.
Ronna tried to say on Fox tonight that Mitt is going to be an ally! Yeah, right!
That is brutal! Removing glasses that are not there LOL
That’s funny but he’s probably just used to taking off his reading glasses he must have left behind.
If you talk to Dem Dummies who go on about Trump’s doctor’s report today, make sure to tell them he was Obama’s doctor, too!
Ok… for the record- I pretty much hate all you treepers that were posting on the presser with President Trumps Doctor today I have a pulled muscle in my neck and I made it worse by laughing for 30 minutes reading all of the hysterically funny comments. Yeah- I could have walked away and put some heat on my neck and shoulder —- but I didn’t, IT WAS TOO FUNNY !!!
See still YOUR Fault !
Then idiot AOL was reporting IS PRESIDENT TRUMP OBESE ? 15-20 LBS is NOT obese. For crying out loud ! I want Pelosi to take the Montreal Cognitive Assessment Test– also that idiot that thought Guam was gonna tip over and I want to see THEIR scores.
Then I was thinking…wouldn’t it be funny if President Trump did a “Trim down with President Trump” Campaign ? A lot of Americans probably could do with dropping 10- 20 lbs PLUS Trump is a great motivator- but then Michelle Obama would be mad as it would be more successful than her ” obesity program”
Off to find that ice pack…… ugh !
Bluto’s response to the ridiculous #ObeseAttack was priceless. The word “obese” has lost all meaning:
OMG the Triggy Puff picture…
Hope you feel better soon Sayit
aw thank you !
OMG…that is FABULOUS!!!
DACA amnesty will destroy this wonderful President.
The view from New York City Trump Tower might well not get that.
DACA amnesty, or a look alike policy, means you are a traitor to the smallest fibre of Trumpian belief.
As Sundance says, we are on the edge.
The chief of staff and senior counselor to FBI Director Christopher Wray is expected to meet with the House Oversight Committee Thursday.
A spokesperson for House Oversight confirmed to the Washington Examiner that Jim Rybicki is expected to testify as part of the committee’s investigation into the Department of Justice’s probe in Hillary Clinton’s private email server
Rybicki will also appear before the House Judiciary Committee, an aide told the Washington Examiner.
Thought I would drop this here. No.2 offspring flew into Heathrow (London) from the far east, real time info, the Brit Border Control are pulling out lots of Nigerians, Pakis, Turks and others from the queue. Said, never saw this before. Said ‘lots’.
