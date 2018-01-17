January 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #363

Posted on January 17, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

82 Responses to January 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #363

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. lida rose says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:22 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA
    Thank you, Mr. President, for all you do for us

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      January 17, 2018 at 1:25 am

      Thank you, citizen817, for posting the President’s very noteworthy tweets. I am delighted to find them here since I don’t do twitter.

      Like

      Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Sessions on Tucker
    start Sessions 2:25/7:25

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. wmingpt says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Mr. Trump’s comment regarding his preference for immigrants from Norway instead of “shithole countries”  such as Haiti engendered among the commentariat a great squealing. I cannot fathom this. Are they geographic virgins, and just don’t know anything of the world? Is it  only the usual schadenfreudian gotcha pile-on?  The if-A-then-B response to stimulus of a press corps with the freedom of thought I associate with a FORTRAN statement?

    https://fredoneverything.org/mr-trump-on-the-apertures-stark-madness-and-inmiscibility/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Eric Trump full interview 8:47

    . https://youtu.be/eY6ILAOqfhw

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. Zennalou says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Round Two starts tomorrow…..

    ‘Might as Well Roll It Straight Into the Trash Can’: Tom Cotton Shoots Down Expansive ‘Gang of Six’ DACA Amnesty

    The “Gang of Six” amnesty for millions of illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program should be rolled “straight into the trash can,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says.
    On Wednesday, a group of six pro-amnesty Senators will roll out their expansive immigration amnesty plan that would not only give a pathway to U.S. citizenship beginning with 3.5 million DACA and DACA-eligible illegal aliens but also give amnesty to the parents of amnesty beneficiaries.

    Cotton — whose popular legal immigration-cutting RAISE Act was endorsed by President Trump in 2017 — slammed the “Gang of Six” amnesty, saying it was dead on arrival.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/16/might-as-well-roll-it-straight-into-the-trash-can-tom-cotton-shoots-down-expansive-gang-of-six-daca-amnesty/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      January 17, 2018 at 12:30 am

      I pray it is…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • stats guy says:
      January 17, 2018 at 12:59 am

      that’s the sad thing. Most DC pols want open borders. Which is to say that probably all the powers that be, the oligarchs and aristocrats want open borders. And why not? They are safe, and get cheap and compliant labor.

      So we are back to where we were with John Boehner and our betters planing our future until that Dave Brat unpleasantness. These guys will never change…they are bought and paid for. They don’t want to go back home and be some pipsqueak lawyer, they are Someone and they have good money and a good future…as long as they do their jobs.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Kaco says:
        January 17, 2018 at 1:09 am

        Where’s your compassion? /s

        I am sick and tired of this double speak. They’ve talked for years how WRONG this is, including the Dems, now they can’t put their money where their mouth is with someone in the WH that will finally sign off on finishing this illegal gravy train once and for all.

        I am still disturbed by the talk today by DHS sec about changing laws so now TPS refugees like the El Salvador residents can stay forever!

        Americans first!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  16. joeknuckles says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:29 am

    I would think that black people would be offended by democrats asserting that “shitholes” refer to them. They should als be offended by democrats insulting their intelligence with the constant racial propaganda.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Sentient says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Republicans should end the filibuster and give the president everything he wants – Wall and RAISE Act – on a party line vote.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      January 17, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Very wise to avoid the shithole stations. I think I’ll just avoid the whole shithole continent. I know some countries might be ok, but why even take a chance?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      January 17, 2018 at 12:47 am

      This story is disgusting beyond words.

      My biggest problem in the Paris subway when I lived there was figuring out the h*ll I was going to get to where I was going. (It was an unusually cryptic system).

      Little did I know how good I had it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  19. MontanaMel says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Spoke to my Senator, Steve Daines, tonight.
    Asked about just “what” would be blocked during any shut-down..
    He said:
    “Only the discretionary budget items would go unpaid/unspent during any shut down, which he said he viewed as highly unlikely…rather another CR and maybe another CR into March. which will coincide with the DACA drop dead date anyway…
    No SSI, Disability, Mil Pensions/compensation, pay checks, mil payroll, beans/bullets, etc will be touched.
    Thought everyone would like to know.

    told him to LET IT SHUT DOWN so ever one can see just what a bunch of fools are up there on the hill from our liberal idiots. Check-6

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      January 17, 2018 at 12:39 am

      It’s too bad Social Security payments can’t be put on hold until we get Wall funding. We could see an army of retirees building the wall themselves.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      January 17, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Maybe McConnell should threaten Senate rule change on budget legislation (just like judge rule was changed) was changed where supermajority vote isn’t needed..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      January 17, 2018 at 1:07 am

      My heart goes out to the Angel Families who are watching all of this.

      Our Congress is willing to shut down our Congress over a bunch of illegal aliens but does not seem to want to give the time of day to American Citizens who were murdered by illegals.

      Dickie Durban is now working for illegals. Not for the citizens that voted him into office.

      Congress will shut our country down over 800,000 illegals but could care less for the millions and millions of citizens who are raped ,robbed, beaten, tortured and killed every day by illegal aliens.

      Our numbers must be in the millions. MILLIONS.

      But the Dims want to shut down the country over 800,000 illegals.

      Give Me A Break.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  20. Quaecumque Vera says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:40 am

    I have said this before but I really think President Trump is one of the greatest leaders in human history. He is all that stands between totalitarian rule in the United States and utter chaos in the world community. Nations like Poland and Hungary and Israel can help but without the United States all is lost and without Trump evil would reign. Look at Booker today and tell me this isn’t Satanic. Look at the media at the presser on the President’s health–even the least indication of objectivity absent in these so called reporters. I wish I could help more but since I am not a US citizen what I can contribute is limited. I do think God has allowed me to see what is at stake however and so I am compelled to present what I think these stakes are and wish you all God’s grace in discerning his will (which is for life and love and human dignity and freedom) and carrying it out.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. sunnydaze says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:43 am

    This guys “radio show” is pretty good upbeat listening. I wish him well:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. ditzee58 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:48 am

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/house-investigators-to-question-fbi-chief-of-staff-on-hillary-clinton-email-probe/article/2646029

    “The chief of staff and senior counselor to FBI Director Christopher Wray is expected to meet with the House Oversight Committee Thursday.

    A spokesperson for House Oversight confirmed to the Washington Examiner that Jim Rybicki is expected to testify as part of the committee’s investigation into the Department of Justice’s probe in Hillary Clinton’s private email server, and the decision by then-FBI Director James Comey to announce there would be no criminal charges against the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.”

    Thunder and lightning????

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      January 17, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Whatever happened to the IG document dump that was supposed to be on Monday? Whatever happened to the testimony of William Campbell, the witness in the uranium one case, which was supposed to be at the beginning of January? I don’t like when these things get delayed. Does anybody have any idea why they were delayed?

      Like

      Reply
  23. sunnydaze says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Scott Pressler is turning out to be a great advocate for Repubs VOTING:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. sunnydaze says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Here’s the PA. Jan 23 Repub candidate. She looks good! If you live in this district, VOTE!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. starfcker says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:56 am

    ORRIN HATCH MADE RIGHT DECISION TO RETIRE – The Burning Platform
    https://www.theburningplatform.com/2018/01/16/orrin-hatch-made-right-decision-to-retire/

    Like

    Reply
  26. sunnydaze says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:00 am

    If you talk to Dem Dummies who go on about Trump’s doctor’s report today, make sure to tell them he was Obama’s doctor, too!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Sayit2016 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Ok… for the record- I pretty much hate all you treepers that were posting on the presser with President Trumps Doctor today I have a pulled muscle in my neck and I made it worse by laughing for 30 minutes reading all of the hysterically funny comments. Yeah- I could have walked away and put some heat on my neck and shoulder —- but I didn’t, IT WAS TOO FUNNY !!!

    See still YOUR Fault !

    Then idiot AOL was reporting IS PRESIDENT TRUMP OBESE ? 15-20 LBS is NOT obese. For crying out loud ! I want Pelosi to take the Montreal Cognitive Assessment Test– also that idiot that thought Guam was gonna tip over and I want to see THEIR scores.

    Then I was thinking…wouldn’t it be funny if President Trump did a “Trim down with President Trump” Campaign ? A lot of Americans probably could do with dropping 10- 20 lbs PLUS Trump is a great motivator- but then Michelle Obama would be mad as it would be more successful than her ” obesity program”

    Off to find that ice pack…… ugh !

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. South Col says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:21 am

    DACA amnesty will destroy this wonderful President.
    The view from New York City Trump Tower might well not get that.
    DACA amnesty, or a look alike policy, means you are a traitor to the smallest fibre of Trumpian belief.
    As Sundance says, we are on the edge.

    Like

    Reply
  29. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:25 am

    The chief of staff and senior counselor to FBI Director Christopher Wray is expected to meet with the House Oversight Committee Thursday.

    A spokesperson for House Oversight confirmed to the Washington Examiner that Jim Rybicki is expected to testify as part of the committee’s investigation into the Department of Justice’s probe in Hillary Clinton’s private email server

    Rybicki will also appear before the House Judiciary Committee, an aide told the Washington Examiner.

    Like

    Reply
  30. A2 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Thought I would drop this here. No.2 offspring flew into Heathrow (London) from the far east, real time info, the Brit Border Control are pulling out lots of Nigerians, Pakis, Turks and others from the queue. Said, never saw this before. Said ‘lots’.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s