January 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #361

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Damn Lewis is past needing to be retired
News one can’t make up–It is on video
John Lewis Claims Trump’s ‘DNA’ Makes Him Racist [VIDEO] http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/12/john-lewis-claims-trumps-dna-makes-him-racist-video/?utm_source=site-share via @dailycaller
John Lewis’ DNA makes him look like a frog but he’s not as smart.
Lewis and Mad Maxine are softer than puppy 💩
This, from the party which claims your DNA doesn’t make you a man or a woman.
From the party that has gotten past scary because they seem to all be going into some type of dementia stupor.
MLK would be ashamed of you, John Lewis! (black racist who’ll never have a day named after him).
Lewis is so crazy, he is scary.
I’ve been trying to think of whom Struck/Stroke reminds me, and it’s one of the Darrins (from Bewitched). Either Dick York or Dick Sargent. Either way, he resembles a Dick.
Dick York was the first Darrin-his daughter was a good friend of mine in Jr. High school-we shared a locker (one of my many), she was a lot of fun. He came to a bad end.
Had to share.
Ha!
No Hawaii hospital is willing to claim him having been being born there. Isn’t that odd?
I just LOVE PDJT…………
Well, it’s kinda started. Yahoo via Huff PO has it’s first article up about the texts between Strzok and Page. Their description is a very convoluted mess with only one goal. And that is to get out in front of their readers too make sure they don’t “stray” off the reservation if they start getting some wondering thoughts from friends/families emails, twitter, Facebook posts. Yahoo and Huff PO have to make sure they don’t wake up.
Our President has even more reasons to enjoy the weekend!
From the article linked above:
Who deserves credit for the booming economy? This is not a petty argument. How voters answer the question could well determine whether Democrats retake the House of Representatives come November.
Trump and Obama (and their admirers) are slugging it out, both claiming that it is their policies that have led to the ongoing economic expansion, steady job growth and higher stock prices.
Happily for President Trump, the pros agree with him. A recent survey of economists suggest it is President Trump, and not Obama, who should be taking a bow.
The Wall Street Journal asked 68 business, financial and academic economists who was responsible for the strengthening of the economy, and most “suggested Mr. Trump’s election deserves at least some credit” for the upturn.
A majority said the president had been “somewhat” or “strongly” positive for job creation, gross domestic product growth and the rising stock market.
The pros cite the White House’s push for lighter regulation and the recent tax bill as critical to a pro-growth environment; more than 90 percent of the group thought the tax bill would boost GDP expansion over the next two years.
A year ago in the same survey, economists awarded President Obama mixed grades. Most saw his policies as positive for financial stability, but neutral-to-negative for GDP growth and negative for long-term growth. By contrast, Trump was seen as neutral to positive for long-term gains.
Why would Trump rate higher than Obama with this group? Economists point to the upturn in business confidence that accompanied Trump’s election, and tie that to increasing business investment. Spending on capital goods accelerated sharply over the first three quarters of last year, growing at an annualized rate of 6.2 percent.
For any here interested, POTUS and Q are asking for support in the cyberstorm that will follow the January 17th Fake News Awards. I never thought I’d do it, but I’m signing up for a Twitter account. If you think there’s any chance you can help, go to reddit.com/r/CBTS_Stream and look for the post Meme War Directives for the Fake News Awards.
Thank you, Patriots.
Where we go one, we go all.
Obama did nothing but add more debt & divide the country.
Economists agree: Trump, not Obama, gets credit for economy
http://thehill.com/opinion/finance/368904-economists-agree-trump-not-obama-gets-credit-for-economy
A summary of some of the latest goings on by one of my favorite journalists/ blogger
http://aprillajune.com/uranium-one-indictment-unsealed-hawaii-false-flags-chess-game/
Personally, I’m looking forward to a shutdown. Bring it.
An idea on DACA!!! Trump could revive the Bush43 plan, roll DACA into it, cut out all the Lottery and chain Migration visas, and send it to Congress. Let the Asses shoot it down again and HAMMER them for ’18 elections, maybe also ’20 election. Would help bring the RINOs back, too…
Oh and let’s not forget Switzerland, who’s now requiring refugees who want citizenship to pay back all welfare they’ve entailed.
I’m curious to get some educated opinion on the 2018 election.
Thoughts anyone?
This gentleman who is a former advisor of our President’s campaign says there were hundreds if not a thousand people associated with our President that were illegally picked up using the 702 (16) and (17). There is no way in hell HRC or any other POS can use that BS narrative that they were concerned about our country and didn’t have any other reason to be involved! They will all hang and Hillary will be proven right when she said they would had our President won!
One of our Treepers named abigailstraight shared the following about Michael Caputo:
Trust Michael Caputo; I know him.
Worked with him on Carl Paladino’s NY Gov campaign.
He’s been around and is reputable.
Winter ❄️ is here and the Big Ugly has begun!
