Sunday January 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

18 Responses to Sunday January 14th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:16 am

  3. freq says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Hey Swamp?… Time is just about up!… your stall and obfuscation just dug a deeper hole for yourselves…Congrats…

  4. deqwik2 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:26 am

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Tinkerbell, the foundling kitty brought home by our grizzled street-fighter Tom, has grown into a real charmer. She’ll never be a big kitty but makes up for it with spunk and sass. From the first, she decided that our other two male cats were placed on this earth to keep her entertained, a conviction she works hard at maintaining. At any moment you’re likely to see a coal-black, smallish furball come vaulting across a table or around a corner to land on one of our perplexed older male cats. The game is endless, interrupted only when Tink wears herself out and needs to rest. Tom kitty adores her and and still grooms her like a kitten even though she’s now a grownup. For her part, she obviously loves old Tom and, rare for her, always sits calmly while he shows her affection. But then she loves everyone in the house. Tonight, I was laying on the couch reading and enjoying the warmth of the fire when Tink climbed on my chest, turned around twice, and settled down for a nap. This was the first time she’s done that. Soon she was asleep, although when I softly called her name she responded with a deep, contented purr. For that moment all was well with the world.

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:28 am

  7. American Georgia Grace says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Whew! What a day, and what a week to come!
    I dedicate this song to our Lord Jesus Christ, about whom it was written, and to President Donald J. Trump and his family, sundance & admins, davenyviii, imperatorrex3, prayingmedic, stealthjeff draw&strike, Patriots & our Military and all 1st Responders: Find me Grateful, Always💖, God bless & goodnight
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  9. Mary Van Deusen says:
    January 14, 2018 at 2:14 am

    The paintings of Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890), set to 4 of Brahms Variations on a theme by Haydn. Section 1 – 1887 and before; 2 – 1888; 3 – 1889; 4 – 1890;

