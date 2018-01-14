Sunday January 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
You won’t believe where the emails are … all over the place.
The FBI did not gather evidence nor did they even try ! This is an outrage .. believable but my goodness they were worse than I ever dreamed. They didn’t lose anything because they went to get it !!
*they Never went to get it.
Let me backup a second. I get excited & leave stuff out sometime.
PDJT re-tweeted the above article that is a year old on Sat.
Tom Fitton was on Hannity Fri night & said the hidden Hillary emails were coming out.
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5709340629001/?playlist_id=930909813001#sp=show-clips
In the world of people like HRC – and inside the Beltway – “knowledge is power” and everyone ( like Nathan Detroit, and Sky Masterson ) keeps markers ! I couldn’t from the outset find any credence in the tale of the “erased e-mails” simply because they were “markers” IOW,, money and/or influence .
LikeLiked by 1 person
And in all likelihood, they won’t unless president Trump can actually drain the swamp. Sharyl Attkisson is damn brave. When faced with the kind of obvious government backed harassment that was directed at her, most people would have folded. She didn’t fold and, in fact, doubled down. In Sharyl Attkisson, corrupt officials have a hell-hound on their trail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tinkerbell, the foundling kitty brought home by our grizzled street-fighter Tom, has grown into a real charmer. She’ll never be a big kitty but makes up for it with spunk and sass. From the first, she decided that our other two male cats were placed on this earth to keep her entertained, a conviction she works hard at maintaining. At any moment you’re likely to see a coal-black, smallish furball come vaulting across a table or around a corner to land on one of our perplexed older male cats. The game is endless, interrupted only when Tink wears herself out and needs to rest. Tom kitty adores her and and still grooms her like a kitten even though she’s now a grownup. For her part, she obviously loves old Tom and, rare for her, always sits calmly while he shows her affection. But then she loves everyone in the house. Tonight, I was laying on the couch reading and enjoying the warmth of the fire when Tink climbed on my chest, turned around twice, and settled down for a nap. This was the first time she’s done that. Soon she was asleep, although when I softly called her name she responded with a deep, contented purr. For that moment all was well with the world.
thanks Garrison for that lovely little narrative.
Oh yes, Garrison, thank you. Tink and Tom are simply divine. My cat, Simon, had a special type of purr he reserved for those times I told him what a beautiful cat he was. I can imagine the beautiful music Tink made when she purred while napping.
I dedicate this song to our Lord Jesus Christ, about whom it was written, and to President Donald J. Trump and his family, sundance & admins, davenyviii, imperatorrex3, prayingmedic, stealthjeff draw&strike, Patriots & our Military and all 1st Responders: Find me Grateful, Always💖, God bless & goodnight
Beautiful. Thank you for sharing!
The paintings of Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890), set to 4 of Brahms Variations on a theme by Haydn. Section 1 – 1887 and before; 2 – 1888; 3 – 1889; 4 – 1890;
