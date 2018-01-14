January 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #360

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

120 Responses to January 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #360

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  5. freq says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Hey Swamp?… Time is just about up!… your stall and obfuscation just dug a deeper hole for yourselves…Congrats…

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  7. nimrodman says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Dude – poor choice of verb (or is it a predicate nominative? been a long time since high-school grammar).
    And an Austrian, no less …

    Austrian Interior Minister Says He Wants to ‘Concentrate’ Migrants in Specific Areas to Keep Austrians Safe
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/01/12/interior-minister-concentrate-migrants-keep-austrians-safe/

    (posting here because immigration’s quite a Presidential topic, especially lately; and edifying that at least someone in Europe is interested in protecting their own citizens, as with our Pres)

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Yup…an oxymoron!

    • stats guy says:
      January 14, 2018 at 12:27 am

      I wonder if he was part of the hush fund that covered harassment claims

    • Mickey Wasp says:
      January 14, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Is Gowdy’s presence on the Ethics Committee, no longer needed?
      Since it took months to clear Devin Nunes … But, now that it’s over.

      • wheatietoo says:
        January 14, 2018 at 1:50 am

        It shouldn’t have taken ‘months’ to clear Devin Nunes!

        Did Gowdy drag his feet on that investigation?
        Maybe that’s why he’s resigning from the Ethics Committee now.

    • ahcwp says:
      January 14, 2018 at 1:04 am

      So what’s he trying to get in front of?

      • Bull Durham says:
        January 14, 2018 at 1:12 am

        He belongs in front of a firing squad for letting Clinton-Obama-Rice-Clapper-Rhodes-CIA-State-AFRICOM off the hook. Four Americans were murdered and he came up with nothing but speeches and FaceTime.

        Prosecutor my ass. Gowdy is a big part of the problem.

        • Marygrace Powers says:
          January 14, 2018 at 1:45 am

          “Additionally, one of the larger reasons to feel confidence is from Trey Gowdy (aka Rooster head) being given the Chairmanship of the House Oversight Committee. His placement there will explain everything y’all need to know about his recent rather stunning increases in personal wealth. Go look it up, you’ll see. Gowdy was purchased by the Uniparty as the replacement for Jason Chaffetz, who was the replacement for Darryl Issa.

          Rooster-head’s job is now to lead the Chaff and Countermeasures routine. That’s why his personal wealth jumped so significantly. (Again, go look it up.) That’s also why his first official duty was to undermine Devin Nunes yesterday in the Washington Post.

          Gowdy is on the other side. The UniParty purchased him. Don’t forget Gowdy is the House version of Ted Cruz so he was always predisposed in that direction. Never forget that. Look at everything Gowdy does as intended to distract you from anything that matters and it will all make sense to you – Clear Eyes. Rooster proved his worthiness for the UniParty while leading the Benghazi “Special Committee” to clear Clinton.

          Thankfully the White Hats have set this up to allow Rooster-Head to crow poetically, yet not be in a position to do any substantive damage. [Though he might try to get some republicans wiped out in the 2018 election. So, watch out for that.]”

          https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/01/the-stunning-truth-proving-the-fbi-and-doj-corruption-will-come-out/

          sd/ICYMI

    • dallasdan says:
      January 14, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Gowdy has long been an enabler of the deep state. He is the master of conducting prolonged hearings on high-profile activities that produce no actionable results. I strongly suspect he has an ethics skeleton or several in his closet and it/they may be about to be revealed.

    • gamecock123 says:
      January 14, 2018 at 1:13 am

      Rooster head is fraud. Said he didn’t know who the Awan Bros were. I
      ICYMI

    • Running Fast says:
      January 14, 2018 at 1:19 am

      Imho… the cats out of the bag. Trump has access to the blackmail used against the swamp. My guess he calls them in, lays it on the table, and says we know you know that they know. Time to get off the train.

    • rf121 says:
      January 14, 2018 at 1:23 am

      Most of you are smoking dope on this one. He served five years on the most disliked committee in Congress. He was just assigned as a committee chair of his own. It was time for him to leave. Quit busting his balls. He has done some good stuff over the years. Swimming in the swamp takes it’s toll.

      • peace says:
        January 14, 2018 at 1:45 am

        He accomplished nothing in 5 years – all talk and no action. He is a black hat.

      • wheatietoo says:
        January 14, 2018 at 2:01 am

        I used to think that Gowdy just couldn’t get the Obama-DOJ to prosecute anything that he found in his congressional ‘investigations’.

        I hoped that he would start raising hell about all the egregious wrongdoing, once Pres Trump took office.
        But…no. He didn’t.

        Gowdy has had almost a Year now to call for prosecutions…and he has been silent.

        For example, what about all those Benghazi Witnesses that have been under ‘gag order’ to keep them from telling what they know?
        How come Gowdy hasn’t been calling for those gag orders to be lifted?

      • prenanny says:
        January 14, 2018 at 2:17 am

        I too am at a loss as to what Gowdy was to do that he did not.

  9. One Voice says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:25 am

    I really think President Trump should brand the MSM as the “Hate-filled media”. That is exactly what it is. The media hates this country, President Trump and Trump voters. I believe that if he were to use this label every time in reference to the MSM, people would start to see the intention behind all the fake news.

  10. Pete de Leon says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:25 am

    No holdsbar?

  11. NC Nana says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:27 am

    This is an article about President Trumps meeting on DACA Thursday. It is well worth reading.
    It is straight news. How refreshing!

    I found the article by using DuckDuckgo.com for the first time. I had been using Google trying to find out who the gang of 6 Senators were, but all I was getting was left wing garbage in response to my queries. When I found this article I found so much more than the Senators names. I had no idea the gang of 6 proposed amnesty for 9 million illegal aliens.

    DuckDuckGo.com gives back random sites including left, right, center, and apolitical. It also gives Christian sites in response to queries. It has been so long since I had seen a Christian site popup within the first few responses I was taken aback.

    Anyway, if you are having trouble getting anything except lefty garbage in your Google searches try DuckDuckGo.com (https://duckduckgo.com/).

    This is the DACA news article I found by search DuckDuckGo. It is titled “Pres. Trump Rejects ‘Gang of 6’ Deal that Would Give Amnesty to 9 Million Illegal Aliens”

    https://www.numbersusa.com/news/pres-trump-rejects-%E2%80%98gang-6%E2%80%99-deal-would-give-amnesty-9-million-illegal-aliens

    • fred5678 says:
      January 14, 2018 at 12:35 am

      I have been using DDG for several years — VERY happy with it.

      And very happy not to be contributing to the far left org than runs google.com

    • jrapdx says:
      January 14, 2018 at 12:36 am

      DGG is the default search engine in my browsers. Very easy to set which search engine to use first and the others are still there if they’re needed.

      • NC Nana says:
        January 14, 2018 at 12:51 am

        Fred5678 and jrapdx thank you both for the DGG tip. I’ll try it.

        I have been using Google well maybe forever and didn’t really notice the degradation in the returned sources until the last few of weeks. What was so amazing was to see the how much good information is at your finger tips just by changing the search engine.

        Again thank you.

    • thinkthinkthink says:
      January 14, 2018 at 2:02 am

      I’ve been trying https://www.startpage.com/do/search
      for privacy reasons… I don’t think it’s filtering… will have to watch for that.

    • wheatietoo says:
      January 14, 2018 at 2:11 am

      Nana, Google is hopelessly biased in favor of the communist Left.
      It filters out anything that makes conservatives or Christians look good…and pushes anything false narratives that make them look bad.

      Google has installed algorithms that do this automatically.
      It’s searches push all the false news stories that make the Dems look good and make Republicans look bad.

      Google also tracks you, and sells information about you.

      I’ve been using DuckDuckGo for about 5 years now.
      It’s great…and doesn’t track you.

  12. Adam Johnson says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Has EVIL always known it’s true enemy?
    What are current card games based on?
    What card always wins a round of Spades or Hearts?

  13. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:36 am

    SNL does Steve Bannon….. Nails It

  14. jdvalk says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Busy Saturday, only just heard about the Hawaii military “oopsie”.

    And this happens at the key Pacific anchor point for the US (Pearl Harbor, anyone?) Anyone really think it gets to this level by an mistake or accident, something that constitutes a teachable moment to the Chinese on attack response?

    But the usual suspects go, no, nothing to see here, just a mistake…

  15. MAGAbear says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Maybe I missed it here, but I saw where Trey “Roosterhead” Gowdy has given up his chairmanship of the Intel commitee. Guess he didn’t like having Nunes, Grassley and a few others leave the room every time he walked in. 😉

    • jbrickley says:
      January 14, 2018 at 1:25 am

      He’s the only one on four committees which is his excuse to the drop from the Chairmanship of the Ethics committee. Ha, Ethics… Get it? He was fun to watch but he never got anywhere, it was all a show.

  16. Piper says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:43 am

    New Q posts tonight for those that are interested, if not please disregard.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/I___A__M____Q__

  17. emet says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:43 am

    AG Sessions should put out the message now: “Swampers, come clean, cooperate as witnesses, and you will do your time at UPS Lewisberg. But, if you keep squirming, keep wiggling, keep harming the country with your lies, then you get maximum prosecution and you serve your time at ADX Florence.”

  18. M. Mueller says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:43 am

    HUGE Q DUMP in the last hours. https://qcodefag.github.io/#post9 keep refreshing in case more come in. Big stuff. Next week is going to be BIG,

    When more is figured out about them it will be posted on https://www.reddit.com/r/CBTS_Stream/ People are working on them now.

    Their (8 chan’s) first thoughts are on youtube. Start at 13 min. Dr. Corsi on there too. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FL5AezjYQLc

    Also, new posts by WikiLeaks.

    • Piper says:
      January 14, 2018 at 12:57 am

      Thanks for the links M. Mueller, I was just watching the one thread, but really wanted to see some conversations about what some other f it might mean.

      • M. Mueller says:
        January 14, 2018 at 1:06 am

        Some of this is scary.
        “CORRUPTION and EVIL DEEP WITHIN.
        EVERYWHERE.
        PATIENCE.
        THERE IS NO ESCAPE.
        THERE ARE NO DEALS.
        TREASON AT HIGHEST LEVELS.
        FOREIGN AGENTS WITHIN OUR GOV’T.
        HIGHEST LEVELS.
        THE PUPPET MASTERS HAVE BEEN REMOVED.
        ALL VEHICLES OF DELIVERY REMOVED.
        STRINGS CUT.

        • M. Mueller says:
          January 14, 2018 at 1:08 am

          Sorry for the caps; I pasted right from the post.

          • Piper says:
            January 14, 2018 at 1:17 am

            Very ominous posts tonight from Q! I dropped the President a quick email to let him know that I am praying intensely for him, his fam, and those that are working alongside him to expose the evil that is trying to destroy this Country.
            I dearly love that man!

    • Eric Kennedy says:
      January 14, 2018 at 1:00 am

      Sorry for dumb question, but who is Q?

      • Piper says:
        January 14, 2018 at 1:06 am

        It’s not dumb at all, but I don’t think I’m smart enough to explain it.
        Here is an explanation of who Q is and all the breadcrumbs he/they have dropped so far.

        https://rabbitcrumbs.com

        • jbrickley says:
          January 14, 2018 at 1:31 am

          Nice, follow the white rabbit… Why oh why didn’t I take the Blue Pill! Worth reading but remember to take a lot of that stuff with a grain of salt. Plenty of conspiracy theories in those zones.

          • Piper says:
            January 14, 2018 at 1:40 am

            Thanks for the advice.

            As you can see I also follow Sundance, so I’m not a complete idiot. It’s Saturday night, I’m bored and I don’t watch tv. Q is quite entertaining IMO.

            The only thing in this world that I have blind faith in is Jesus Christ, everything else is suspect…

            • M. Mueller says:
              January 14, 2018 at 1:47 am

              You’ve got that right. And Jesus doesn’t post too often. 🙂

              • Piper says:
                January 14, 2018 at 1:54 am

                Even if Q is not reeeally a top clearance patriot, he/they are still VERY patriotic because those posts have absolutely set the net on fire! People are being awoken and engaged by mystery of it all and researching the corruption of our government that they had no clue about before!
                It is refreshing every time I read that a Bernie bot has crossed over because of the truth bomb they were hit by!

  19. Vince says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:47 am

    I have been thinking about this all day and want to toss this out. Did the democrats just try to start a nuclear war?

    It is well known on the right that the left accuses their ememies of what they are doing themselves. This mainly comes from many historians study of Stalin. Stalin was so consistent that historians are comfortable assigning him responsibility for events where the
    only evidence is that he accused someone else of committing the act. What leftists also do is to project motives and behaviors onto their opponent not based upon evidence, but of their own opnion.

    These days, the American left is all about “Temperment”.

    The Democrat’s accusation against Donald Trump is that he doesn’t have the temperment to be President. It isn’t just a smear, they believe it. They PROJECT it.

    Early after the inaguration, one of President Trump ‘s first actions was to limit refugees from a few countries because they could not be vetted. A circuit judge from Hawaii ruled it unconstitutional, despite the fact that the rule was based upon long established statutes. What did the president do? He patiently followed the law, appealing it all the way to the Supreme Court, and won.

    Next, another Circuit Judge, again from Hawaii, overulled the Supreme Court and ruled it unconstitutional again, this time with an even more illogical excuse that it would have been constitutional for another President, but not for President Trump.

    What did President Trump do? Did he just ignore the ruling? No, he again patiently went to the courts in established legal procedure.

    So what were the Hawaiian judges doing with these stupid rulings? Since democrats believe that President Trump does not have the temperment to be president, I think they tried devising traps that an impulsive man would fall into. If President Trump was an impusive man, he would just override the judge’s obvious overreaches and implement his policy. Then democrats would attack him for violating the seperatioin of powers, and the impeachment would begin.

    Today we have another odd story about “temperment” coming from Hawaii. This time, we have an alert go out that there was a missile attack happening. What would a President with bad temperment do if he got an alert of an imminent missile attack? Would he take the time to confirm what is happening, or just send missiles in retaliation and ask questions later? More importantly, what would democrats believe President Trump would do?

    The only evidence I have that this was a “false flag” are the words “Hawaii” and “test of Trump’s temperment.” Is that enough? Is the contents of the IG report, due in a couple of days, so dangerous to democrats that they would be willing to risk an accidental nuclear war in order to get it off the news? ( and President Trump impeached)

    Liked by 6 people

      January 14, 2018 at 12:53 am

      I like your thinking here. I wouldn’t put it past the demoncrats to attempt something like this.

    • Piper says:
      January 14, 2018 at 12:59 am

      The artist Moby stated somewhere in the last day or two that the C I. A asked him to retweet some fake news for them because he had such a wide audience… put nothing past anyone right now, for sure!

    • MAJA says:
      January 14, 2018 at 1:55 am

      Yes, I have been thinking a lot about this too and hate to say it, but I wouldn’t put it past the desperate elites, who are about to lose everything, to try and trigger a war so they can regroup. All the little people are meaningless to them and are to be used as needed to achieve their goals. Where were they all today? That might provide some insight.

  20. keebler AC says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Liked by 3 people

    January 14, 2018 at 12:51 am

    https://nypost.com/2016/10/25/hillarys-33000-emails-might-not-be-missing-after-all/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
    PTrump is sending signals, read between the lines. Someone knows inside emails ….

    • dallasdan says:
      January 14, 2018 at 1:23 am

      I agree. It is highly unlikely that electronic documents sent by the thousands to large numbers of people can be reliably erased from all storage media.

      • jbrickley says:
        January 14, 2018 at 1:36 am

        The company that ran the private server actually had turned on a cloud backup device for the server. It was offered as a service, Hillary’s staff said no, but the hosting company forgot to shut it off. I know I read somewhere that the FBI has the device. It could have backed up everything prior to data being deleted. Would that not be wonderful? The IRS eventually found the backup tapes with Lois Lerner’s email too. The Truth Is Out There and it’s digitally backed up all over the place.

  23. keebler AC says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:55 am

    “I was not invited to that after-hours endeavor, but I heard about it and decided to check it out on a Sunday afternoon,” Maxwell says.

    He didn’t know it then, but Maxwell would ultimately become one of four State Department officials singled out for discipline—he says scapegoated—then later cleared for devastating security lapses leading up to the attacks. Four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, were murdered during the Benghazi attacks.

    ‘Basement Operation’

    Maxwell says the weekend document session was held in the basement of the State Department’s Foggy Bottom headquarters in a room underneath the “jogger’s entrance.” He describes it as a large space, outfitted with computers and big screen monitors, intended for emergency planning, and with small offices on the periphery.

  24. keebler AC says:
    January 14, 2018 at 12:58 am

    • Dave says:
      January 14, 2018 at 1:07 am

      This is Sen. Flake’s seat. Now, if Sen. McCain can’t continue at some point, and the governor appoints his replacement, will the replacement serve out the rest of the 6-year term, or will there be a special election?

    • America First says:
      January 14, 2018 at 1:13 am

      After 30 years of McCain, McSally knows all you have to do is say the right things come primary time to Arizona’s Charlie Brown voters.

    • Lucille says:
      January 14, 2018 at 1:55 am

      As far as I’ve read re McSally, she hasn’t supported much of anything President Trump is backing. So now she says she’s supporting him? She just may be Flake Redux.

  27. Paco Loco says:
    January 14, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Having lived in Hawaii for 15 years I can tell you that the State government and the Hawaii Civil Defense Dept. is packed full of no nothings and the Peter Principal is in full force. Lucky they only control the air raid alerts and not the nuclear trigger. Hawaii is a snap shot of the liberals ideal of paradise…government regulates and controls nearly all aspects of civil life, taxes are high and the cost of living through the roof. Many homeless people living under blue tarps on beautiful beaches turned into trashed out shit holes. Aloha is long gone.

  28. kebler AC says:
    January 14, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Let’s stop using the Obama term Dreamers for the illegals.

  29. mccall1981 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Trump just retweeted an article from October 2016 about how Hillary’s emails might not be “missing” after all. This has got to mean he has her emails now.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/952223134295511040

  31. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 1:18 am

  32. M. Mueller says:
    January 14, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Can anyone tell me, if you want to post a reply on reddit do you click permalink, embed or save?

  33. lida rose says:
    January 14, 2018 at 1:26 am

    So much going on, and so much to digest.
    God Bless you, President Trump.
    Thank you, sir, for all you do.
    MAGA

  34. jackphatz says:
    January 14, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Is Monday still the big reveal day? It’s a federal holiday on Monday. nothing like sneaking up on then while they’re have breakfast in bed.

  35. GH15 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 1:39 am

    How many people visit this site or follow Sundance on twitter?

  36. Lucille says:
    January 14, 2018 at 2:00 am

    Judge Jeanine: Trump’s transparency is what sets him apart
    Published on Jan 13, 2018
    Hollywood celebrities are so full of hate they would rather our nation fail so they can blame it on the president.

  37. dallasdan says:
    January 14, 2018 at 2:03 am

    As the “Big Ugly” is revealed and potential legal consequences affecting the political criminals involved are formulated, they will recognize a frightening future reality for themselves. Attempts by the deep state leadership and the MSM to distract the populace and to defend the perpetrators will be equally numerous and outrageous. Those who wish to continue harming our country will know no limits in their efforts to obfuscate and to deny the truth while creating chaos intended to derail the justice system. Buckle your seat belts.

    • Howie says:
      January 14, 2018 at 2:14 am

      Will Muelley/Rosey/DOJ indict everyone on the Nunes witness list in order to try and shut them up? Could they? Deep State has to try something quick. Nunes wants em’ to sing, deep state can’t let that happen. Fishy. Just wondering. How can deep state shut them up?

  38. Howie says:
    January 14, 2018 at 2:06 am

    They are going down their own private rabbit hole. It is illegal to do a cointel op against the president or president elect. These people are traitors of the first magnitude. The Trump Curse is about to strike them down.

