January 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #358

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 8 people
That tweet is going to trigger the libs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doesn’t matter. They’re already triggered because of Trump’s comment about Haiti and Africa.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not so sure I would trust anything printed in Bezo’s rag (Washington Post). Remember, there are trillions at stake here. The left is running out of options.
LikeLike
re: Haiti and Africa:
“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”
“Why do I repeatedly make brash yet utterly true statements that 70% of normal Americans would agree with?”
“… you might ask”
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I love It! That is my President. Every rational person agrees with his statement but the liberal philosophy that losing is winning needs to be overcome. All the trash talk about math, merit, and achievement being bad or wrong (currently labeled as the result of white privilege) must end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, hey, HEY! Watch it… those sh!t-holers are Democrat votes! They’re protected from the truth. /sarc 👿 They were Eleanor’s favorite peeps, don’t ya’ know.
LikeLike
What doesn’t trigger the libs these days? They have gone completely mad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
The old one in Grosvenor Square is gone…I bet some unsavory characters made a bit of money off the new one. Glad he’s not going.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Said like a real estate developer: Location, location, location
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama sold our country down the river
at every turn. Every deal he made we
came up on the losing end. Purposely.
So important that President Trump spells
it out in no uncertain terms. BAD DEAL – AGAIN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are we past the point of no return? Is this thing going to grow its own legs? This is disturbing in its scope. Our entire upper government was corrupted. I’ve always thought it was corrupted, and I’m still in shock
LikeLiked by 4 people
By “this thing” what are you referring to? Is it the UniParty’s control over the government? If that’s what you’re referring to I think there’s no doubt it’s past the point of no return. Even with great success, Trump will only be able to temporarily slow it down. Even with two terms the problem cannot be ended and there is no one to replace him when he’s gone. This is why the men who created this country warned that liberty could be lost in one generation. This is an ongoing, everlasting fight that will never end. And even with Trump there to stem the tide, they are only being slowed down. The past 100 years alone has seen nothing but their strength grow and very little done to stop it. We must be thinking about raising our children and grandchildren to carry on with the fight and to teach their children and grandchildren to do so or there is no hope for America’s future.
LikeLike
No Shanna, I’m talking about the corruption of the FBI/DOJ. There are a few people on Fox News starting to report the story pretty heavily. At some point in enters mainstream consciousness. And then you can’t put that horse back in the barn. This is going to be grueling for the country to go through. I never really thought of that until I see how cautiously they’re approaching it. In the words of Joe Biden, this is a big f****** deal. Anytime you take on something this big, there are no guarantees as to the outcome. For the sake of the country, let’s hope it goes well
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Democrats are dying a slow death! The Tax Reform Bill has taken off like it is nobody’s business. Just within the last 24 hours:
Then you have the greatest sound bite thanks to the gift that keeps on giving!
From the article linked above:
“In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving workers to kind of put the schmooze on is so pathetic. It’s so pathetic,” the California Democrat said.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Right you are Felice! Not to mention that 2 MILLION people are receiving hundreds of dollar “crumbs” that they would not have received had it not been for the Tax cuts!
LikeLike
How much has Nancy’s work done to better the lives of any Americans? Answer: NONE. And how much of Nancy’s millions have she and her husband given to help the poor? She’s a hypocrite of the first order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love it when she channels her inner Marie Antoinette
.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is another one of her stupid tweets:
LikeLike
Reading her twitter stream is like being in an alternate reality. Wow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT would give Nancy a nickname too, but she wouldn’t be able to remember it.
LikeLike
Pelosi is the poster girl for the new improved dnc. Teehee.
LikeLike
A lot of us donated “crumbs” to PDJT during his campaign and, magically…he got elected!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
What a roller coaster day… I finally saw definite signs of dementia in our Government…. Nancy Pelosi
LikeLiked by 7 people
And cold-ridden Dianne Feinstein.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did Feinstein break a law or commit an ethics violation? Minimally the latter I would think. Where is the backlash? It is just another “ho hum” moment. At the very least the Senate should censure her. But instead, nadda/nothing.
LikeLike
Nah, she right in groove with channelling her inner Marie Antoinette.
It’s as true as she comes.
How much money has she amassed in her lifetime?
Is she done yet?
When will she have enough?
How Big is a loaf of her bread?
LikeLiked by 1 person
For me personally, Trump’s bluntness doesn’t bother me. However, from a political and persuasian perspective it is destructive to his popular immigration agenda. It wasn’t meant for public ears. He was rejecting the Senate 6 proposal to reinstate protections for the Haitan and El Salvador temporary refugees he was sending back. They wanted him to reinstate their status. I posted links to those articles previously. I’m glad he refused the Senate’s sh*tty plan. But now the media gets to play around with his comments instead of answering Trump’s question which was “why should we have to take in people from sh*thole third world countries instead of merit based immigration (educated, similar values, etc)?
El Salvador has a huge MS-13 violence culture.
Haiti was just given a travel 3 warning by State Dept due to violent unrest and crime.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It was behind closed doors in a confidential meeting. I guess he should have known if dems were there everything he said would be reported on… That being said he was right and it was taken out of context…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. It was taken out of context. I wouldn’t blame Dems….could have been Flake. Still unfortunate though.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes it is unfortunate
LikeLiked by 2 people
Naw not unfortunate, they are shithole countries! It is past time for political correctness. We have great things to accomplish, if you are going to get butt-hurt every time the President speaks candidly that will be the cause of the resulting slowdown of OUR agenda.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m not butt hurt… Where did you get that?
LikeLike
I thought it might be head clown Schumer
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could be…
LikeLike
I believe the comment about shithole countries (even if President Trump did or did not say it) was after his ‘studio meeting’ with various congress-critters, and reporters / cameras were gone was made. And the leadership of congress – McConnell, Ryan, Schumer, and Pelosi were not in attendance.
LikeLike
Stop worrying about what “the media” and “they” think. It’s Battered Conservative Syndrome.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I thin it was “unfortunate” that it was “leaked.” I don’t care at all what the media thinks…
LikeLiked by 2 people
that should be “think”
LikeLike
He only tells his enemies what he wants them to leak. I have said the same and similar. So have millions of Americans who ever walked into an airport restroom during feet washing time
LikeLike
Could have been almost any Republican, too. There are very few who would protect the President. Add to that the fact that the media are too stupid to understand what he means and have to turn everything into racism and you have their heads exploding.
LikeLike
Could also be untrue. Just because an antiTrump person said he said it doesn’t make it so. Also, there is dire need for Dems and MSM to change message.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, wasn’t it “reported” in the COMPost?
LikeLike
There’s been no denials from the WH so I think he said it… Just not like they said he did… I heard that they were trying to add those Countries to some sort of special status to the DACA bill and trump asked the question why we had to take them in
LikeLike
White House doesn’t deny it. It was in response to several members wanting him to reinstate/continue the temporary refugee status he had ended recently for Haiti and El Salvador, etc.
——-
White House does not deny Trump ‘s—hole’ comments
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/368601-white-house-does-not-deny-trump-s-hole-comments
LikeLike
Wow the remarks on that web sight are nasty
LikeLike
There’s nothing in that article that proves Trump didn’t say it.
At this point, I don’t care if he did or didn’t. But let’s face it, MSM lies….
ALL.The.Time.
So why this would be taken at face value is beyond me.
Maybe it happened, maybe it didn’t.
LikeLike
sorry, should’ve said nothing proves he DID say it….sigh.
This whole episode feels stupid to me.
LikeLike
Let Trump be Trump. Enough said.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I say unfortunate because although I don’t think any immigration deal would have been made I do think Trump was winning this debate.
Heading into 2018 election it would have been:
Trump DACA plus security vs Dems DACA only. Trump’s is more popular.
Now Dems will frame it (with the help of msm) as:
Trump’s a racist (which he is not) vs Dems DACA.
Trump is a great persuader…..I am sure he can get it back on track where it should be by then…..but it is an unnecessary bump in the road and slowed the momentum down.
And…yes, I think Trump has momentum on this issue (with the people).
LikeLike
And, you have to deal with stuff like this now….
——–
Haitian ambassador condemns Trump’s ‘s—hole’ comments
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/368642-haiti-ambassador-and-government-vehemently-condemn-trump-s-hole?amp&__twitter_impression=true
——-
This article also adds that it was a heated private discussion:
“Trump singled out Haiti and African nations in a heated Oval Office meeting Thursday with lawmakers on immigration, referring to them as “shithole countries,” according to The Washington Post.
Trump reportedly grew frustrated with lawmakers who floated restoring protections for immigrations from Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as part of an immigration agreement.”
LikeLike
Yeah, that’s where the comment came from.
“Shit Holes” are decrepit properties in PDJT’s mind and vernacular.
LikeLike
What is wroñg with truth? Has anyone ever seen the leanto ghettos of every large African city. Sh**hole would be what you would aspire to.
LikeLike
This is NOT a bump. The Trump-hating media and RINOs are the only ones blathering. This is our President, and I am SICK of politically correct snake oil. I bet you never heard a word about Hussein Soetoro’s sh!!-show? http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/barack-obama-says-david-cameron-allowed-libya-to-become-a-s-show-a6923976.html#gallery Barack Obama says David Cameron allowed Libya to become a ‘s*** show’
LikeLike
A family friend was a missionary for the Methodist
church. Lived in a few countries in South America,
last location they lived in was Haiti. This was about
10-15 years before the hurricane.
The way he talked about Haiti made it sound like hell
on earth. Constant machine gunfire every night in the
distance. Both of them talked about on particularly
gruesome thing. One sound. The sound of their car
driving over dead bodies.
The bad guys would throw bodies into the street.
Those that slowed down or stopped were robbed or
killed.
LikeLike
PDJT grew up in Queens and hasn’t lost the style of interaction he grew up with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, I find it endearing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too, keep in mind that comment was “No Way” to whatever conditions the Senate Rinos presented him. They must have wanted high ####s from these countries and little elsewhere
LikeLike
My dougnnut is on Flake
LikeLike
Me too.
LikeLike
There us nothing wrong and everything right with PDJT calling it like it is. it’s the fragile tolerant progressives who have a hard time with it. Direct and blunt. I’m sure he raised his voice as he said it, calling them out for going directly against his vision of merit based immigration. The dems will exclaim that they can’t work with such a RUDE man and shut the government down and pinning it on him. It will back fire spectacularly.
LikeLike
Mark Steyn made a great point tonight. Not all majority black island nations are dysfunctional. One of those he mentioned was Barbados. It was a British possession and is now populated mostly by descendants of slaves with British surnames. The Barbadians that I know are well educated and respectful. They maintain homes back in Barbados and return home frequently. As I understand it, the place is kind of a paradise, it’s just so small that most people don’t want to spend their entire lives on the island.
As with any country, the quality of life, or the level of dysfunction, is a reflection of the leadership and the form of government.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Barbados is very nice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mark Steyn must not know anybody from Barbados. They cave in each other’s skulls with rocks because they don’t have guns. They call those rocks Bajan bullets. Same as any other island in the Caribbean
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s strange, because that is not how my future son in law describes growing up there. It’s also not what my daughter saw on her visit there, either. She spent a week there in an area about as far from the tourist area as you can get. It’s a nice place. I plan to visit it at some point. It’s a long trip from the west coast, though.
LikeLike
Why can’t we flip the script on these racist Latino activists that just want to bring in as many of their fellow Latinos as possible, no matter what it takes or how dangerous they are? We need to call them out for their racism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless our Lion of a President!
“He will shelter you
with his pinions,
and under his wings
you may take refuge;
his faithfulness
is a protecting shield.”
Psalm 91:4
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Judicial Watch are heros of the republic!
LikeLike
Including all the countries they’ve set fire to with their treasonous behavior… in pursuit of power and money. Disgusting lifelong criminals!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will never forget this speech PTrump gave…made me sob and shake at the same time. He is keeping his promises!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a great speech and passionately delivered. I remember it. Was good to hear it again now. As true now as then. Let’s pray that the evil is brought to light and destroyed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD posted a snippet from a YT video on Admiral Rogers a few weeks ago in a tweet but I don’t believe he or any treeper posted the video here @ CTH. If he/they did, I missed it – these days, it is possible. Anyway, I want everyone to see this excellent video. Admiral Rogers, I salute you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please use caution when WP is the source..especially when phrases such as “people with knowledge” aka unamed sources..are used. We do not know what our President said. We only know what the liars are saying he said. I suspect he said “shithole deal” when presented a disagreeable plan. Waiting for video, which likely will never appear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How can Glenn Simpson’s lying to congress be described as “testimony” when he wasn’t under oath? That description is very misleading, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the President is plainly saying what normal Americans have been thinking. We are tired of taking in people who only want to come to America for the handouts. Look at all of the secret, out of the media spotlight during the night, transports of “immigrants” that the Obama regime did repeatedly. And for what purpose except to without warning insert into areas largely untouched by Dim chicanery flooding people who are illiterate in their own language, and who would become a drain on the locality, and to disrupt in such a way toward the Obama promise of fundamental transformation. Obama is the racist, not President Trump. His swillhole comment to me is right in line with the “bad hombres” comment. The “immigrants” championed by the Left are not educated and were already drags on the places they come from. There are people who want to become Americans, but these people follow the rules, and they like America, not the monthly benefits package. The ones who break laws to come here certainly don’t willingly come here to assimilate. They simply come to take advantage of the largesse of the Dims. Further, in the example of Haiti, it has been used and plundered repeatedly by the Leftists, including the Clintons, first when Bill was president, and later via the Clinton Foundation. Just today I heard that there’s a revived pitch to give Puerto Rico statehood. This would be a mistake. Despite its protectorate status, Dims have made that island into America’s very own swillhole of corruption. Look at all of the money pouring into Puerto Rico after the hurricanes, yet the San Juan mayor along with the trade unions held up monies and materials, then turned it on its head, using that as a Dim attack on the President. Funny how Mexico does not open its borders the way it demands of America. Mexico does not allow every “refugee” in to stay forever. Rather, people are imprisoned for breaking the rules of emigration. And if and when a “refugee” is accepted (that is, showing a merit or societal value to add that person to the populace), it is unlikely that new arrival would be allowed to vote, since they have no birth right. Mexico has closed borders and voter identification. Yet it complains that America should have neither. This is what angers the deplorables; that swillhole nations make demands of how America must be run.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rowan Scarborough, a writer for the Washington Times, writes with more understanding of the Muh Russia thing than most. And his Commenters are mostly upbeat Supporters who will entertain you, in case you’ve been reading some of the vile Democrat BS today. About people like Nancy Pelosi, by the way, “Forgive her Father for she knows not what she does.
“https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/10/glenn-simpson-praises-christopher-steele-dossier-w/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork
LikeLike
I’m amazed at how President Trump is doing it all by himself.
– He faces attack, all day long, by seemingly hundreds of people in Congress, Washington, and the news business. He fends them off effortlessly.
– He gets very little, very tepid support from the Republicans, and only a few of them.
– Most of his staff has trouble keeping up. I love all of them… but by the time they catch up to whatever latest comment they are being asked about, he’s off to a whole other topic kicking butt over there.
– Even his family seems amazed at his energy, which none of them possess.
He’s like a Whirling Dervish. Nobody can keep up. I can’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welp, who knows if Trump even *said* the “shithole” comment. But, on the off chance that he did -or even if he didn’t- Sweden can now be included in the list of shithole countries.
Malmo is so violent that even Syrians are wanting to go home to Syria:
https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/01/now-even-refugees-afraid-sweden-want-leave-malmo-droves/#.WlfAGO4Pg4Y.twitter
LikeLiked by 1 person
We didn’t elect a Pink Hat wearing PC purring pussy cat…. ( Old idea of Presidential)
We elected OUR LION to fight our fight. ( The Alpha MAGA Presidential)
We may not always like the looks and sounds of the fight
some may shy from seeing the bloody carnage
but we are not going to MAGA with out getting bloodied in the battle from time to time.
CHANGE DOES NOT HAPPEN
UNLESS YOU CHANGE WHAT YOU DO
OR HOW YOU DO IT.
~ Hell of a Ride! Choo choo!
LikeLike
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump · Jan 7
The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!
THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR
Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media.
We know some people, maybe even President Trump, from his administration reads The CTH (The Last Refuge). Maybe we can help out with some award names and categories.
You know brainstorm some … like …
“The Funky Junk-O-List Award” goes to Jake Tapper
“The Punch-Face Whaa Whaa Award” goes to Jim Acosta
“”The Potty Mouth Pundit Award” goes to Rick Wilson
“The Dum-Dum Lemonhead Award” goes to Don Lemon
“The Spittle Spattle Award” goes to Chris Matthews
“The Long Neck with No Brain” goes to Rachel Maddow
“The Got it Wrong Again Award” goes to Wolf Blitzer
“The It’s Gotta Be Racist” Award goes to April Ryan
“The Sleaziest Sleazebag Award” goes to Tom Llamas
“The Retracto-Defacto Award” goes to the Wash Post
“All The Lies Fit to Print Award” goes to the NY Times
“The Can’t Write it Without ‘Un-named Sources’ Award goes to Maggie Haberman
“Comey’s Homey Award” goes to Michael Schmidt
Ridicule the crap out of them … Your turn, whomever wants to join in.
LikeLike
Join 65,341 other followers here at The Last Refuge if you want to be in the know…just sayin
LikeLike