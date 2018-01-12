January 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #358

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

85 Responses to January 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #358

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. starfcker says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Are we past the point of no return? Is this thing going to grow its own legs? This is disturbing in its scope. Our entire upper government was corrupted. I’ve always thought it was corrupted, and I’m still in shock

    • Shanna Gruen says:
      January 12, 2018 at 12:46 am

      By “this thing” what are you referring to? Is it the UniParty’s control over the government? If that’s what you’re referring to I think there’s no doubt it’s past the point of no return. Even with great success, Trump will only be able to temporarily slow it down. Even with two terms the problem cannot be ended and there is no one to replace him when he’s gone. This is why the men who created this country warned that liberty could be lost in one generation. This is an ongoing, everlasting fight that will never end. And even with Trump there to stem the tide, they are only being slowed down. The past 100 years alone has seen nothing but their strength grow and very little done to stop it. We must be thinking about raising our children and grandchildren to carry on with the fight and to teach their children and grandchildren to do so or there is no hope for America’s future.

      • starfcker says:
        January 12, 2018 at 12:52 am

        No Shanna, I’m talking about the corruption of the FBI/DOJ. There are a few people on Fox News starting to report the story pretty heavily. At some point in enters mainstream consciousness. And then you can’t put that horse back in the barn. This is going to be grueling for the country to go through. I never really thought of that until I see how cautiously they’re approaching it. In the words of Joe Biden, this is a big f****** deal. Anytime you take on something this big, there are no guarantees as to the outcome. For the sake of the country, let’s hope it goes well

  4. fleporeblog says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:24 am

    The Democrats are dying a slow death! The Tax Reform Bill has taken off like it is nobody’s business. Just within the last 24 hours:

    Then you have the greatest sound bite thanks to the gift that keeps on giving!

    From the article linked above:

    “In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving workers to kind of put the schmooze on is so pathetic. It’s so pathetic,” the California Democrat said.

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:26 am

  6. Nigella says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:26 am

    What a roller coaster day… I finally saw definite signs of dementia in our Government…. Nancy Pelosi

  7. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:30 am

    For me personally, Trump’s bluntness doesn’t bother me. However, from a political and persuasian perspective it is destructive to his popular immigration agenda. It wasn’t meant for public ears. He was rejecting the Senate 6 proposal to reinstate protections for the Haitan and El Salvador temporary refugees he was sending back. They wanted him to reinstate their status. I posted links to those articles previously. I’m glad he refused the Senate’s sh*tty plan. But now the media gets to play around with his comments instead of answering Trump’s question which was “why should we have to take in people from sh*thole third world countries instead of merit based immigration (educated, similar values, etc)?

    El Salvador has a huge MS-13 violence culture.

    Haiti was just given a travel 3 warning by State Dept due to violent unrest and crime.

  8. joeknuckles says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Mark Steyn made a great point tonight. Not all majority black island nations are dysfunctional. One of those he mentioned was Barbados. It was a British possession and is now populated mostly by descendants of slaves with British surnames. The Barbadians that I know are well educated and respectful. They maintain homes back in Barbados and return home frequently. As I understand it, the place is kind of a paradise, it’s just so small that most people don’t want to spend their entire lives on the island.
    As with any country, the quality of life, or the level of dysfunction, is a reflection of the leadership and the form of government.

    • Wend says:
      January 12, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Barbados is very nice.

    • starfcker says:
      January 12, 2018 at 12:47 am

      Mark Steyn must not know anybody from Barbados. They cave in each other’s skulls with rocks because they don’t have guns. They call those rocks Bajan bullets. Same as any other island in the Caribbean

      • joeknuckles says:
        January 12, 2018 at 1:17 am

        That’s strange, because that is not how my future son in law describes growing up there. It’s also not what my daughter saw on her visit there, either. She spent a week there in an area about as far from the tourist area as you can get. It’s a nice place. I plan to visit it at some point. It’s a long trip from the west coast, though.

  9. joeknuckles says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Why can’t we flip the script on these racist Latino activists that just want to bring in as many of their fellow Latinos as possible, no matter what it takes or how dangerous they are? We need to call them out for their racism.

  10. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:49 am

    God bless our Lion of a President!

    “He will shelter you
    with his pinions,

    and under his wings
    you may take refuge;

    his faithfulness
    is a protecting shield.”

    Psalm 91:4

  11. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:53 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Including all the countries they’ve set fire to with their treasonous behavior… in pursuit of power and money. Disgusting lifelong criminals!

  13. winky says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:07 am

    I will never forget this speech PTrump gave…made me sob and shake at the same time. He is keeping his promises!

  14. Janie M. says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:09 am

    SD posted a snippet from a YT video on Admiral Rogers a few weeks ago in a tweet but I don’t believe he or any treeper posted the video here @ CTH. If he/they did, I missed it – these days, it is possible. Anyway, I want everyone to see this excellent video. Admiral Rogers, I salute you.

  15. Garavaglia says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Please use caution when WP is the source..especially when phrases such as “people with knowledge” aka unamed sources..are used. We do not know what our President said. We only know what the liars are saying he said. I suspect he said “shithole deal” when presented a disagreeable plan. Waiting for video, which likely will never appear.

  16. joeknuckles says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:12 am

    How can Glenn Simpson’s lying to congress be described as “testimony” when he wasn’t under oath? That description is very misleading, IMHO.

  17. deplorabledooku says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:18 am

    I think the President is plainly saying what normal Americans have been thinking. We are tired of taking in people who only want to come to America for the handouts. Look at all of the secret, out of the media spotlight during the night, transports of “immigrants” that the Obama regime did repeatedly. And for what purpose except to without warning insert into areas largely untouched by Dim chicanery flooding people who are illiterate in their own language, and who would become a drain on the locality, and to disrupt in such a way toward the Obama promise of fundamental transformation. Obama is the racist, not President Trump. His swillhole comment to me is right in line with the “bad hombres” comment. The “immigrants” championed by the Left are not educated and were already drags on the places they come from. There are people who want to become Americans, but these people follow the rules, and they like America, not the monthly benefits package. The ones who break laws to come here certainly don’t willingly come here to assimilate. They simply come to take advantage of the largesse of the Dims. Further, in the example of Haiti, it has been used and plundered repeatedly by the Leftists, including the Clintons, first when Bill was president, and later via the Clinton Foundation. Just today I heard that there’s a revived pitch to give Puerto Rico statehood. This would be a mistake. Despite its protectorate status, Dims have made that island into America’s very own swillhole of corruption. Look at all of the money pouring into Puerto Rico after the hurricanes, yet the San Juan mayor along with the trade unions held up monies and materials, then turned it on its head, using that as a Dim attack on the President. Funny how Mexico does not open its borders the way it demands of America. Mexico does not allow every “refugee” in to stay forever. Rather, people are imprisoned for breaking the rules of emigration. And if and when a “refugee” is accepted (that is, showing a merit or societal value to add that person to the populace), it is unlikely that new arrival would be allowed to vote, since they have no birth right. Mexico has closed borders and voter identification. Yet it complains that America should have neither. This is what angers the deplorables; that swillhole nations make demands of how America must be run.

  18. brh82 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Rowan Scarborough, a writer for the Washington Times, writes with more understanding of the Muh Russia thing than most. And his Commenters are mostly upbeat Supporters who will entertain you, in case you’ve been reading some of the vile Democrat BS today. About people like Nancy Pelosi, by the way, “Forgive her Father for she knows not what she does.
    “https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/10/glenn-simpson-praises-christopher-steele-dossier-w/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork

  19. treehouseron says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:23 am

    I’m amazed at how President Trump is doing it all by himself.

    – He faces attack, all day long, by seemingly hundreds of people in Congress, Washington, and the news business. He fends them off effortlessly.
    – He gets very little, very tepid support from the Republicans, and only a few of them.
    – Most of his staff has trouble keeping up. I love all of them… but by the time they catch up to whatever latest comment they are being asked about, he’s off to a whole other topic kicking butt over there.
    – Even his family seems amazed at his energy, which none of them possess.

    He’s like a Whirling Dervish. Nobody can keep up. I can’t.

  20. sunnydaze says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Welp, who knows if Trump even *said* the “shithole” comment. But, on the off chance that he did -or even if he didn’t- Sweden can now be included in the list of shithole countries.

    Malmo is so violent that even Syrians are wanting to go home to Syria:

    https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/01/now-even-refugees-afraid-sweden-want-leave-malmo-droves/#.WlfAGO4Pg4Y.twitter

  21. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:32 am

    We didn’t elect a Pink Hat wearing PC purring pussy cat…. ( Old idea of Presidential)
    We elected OUR LION to fight our fight. ( The Alpha MAGA Presidential)
    We may not always like the looks and sounds of the fight
    some may shy from seeing the bloody carnage
    but we are not going to MAGA with out getting bloodied in the battle from time to time.

    CHANGE DOES NOT HAPPEN
    UNLESS YOU CHANGE WHAT YOU DO
    OR HOW YOU DO IT.
    ~ Hell of a Ride! Choo choo!

  22. Mickey Wasp says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump · Jan 7
    The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!

    THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR
    Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media.

    We know some people, maybe even President Trump, from his administration reads The CTH (The Last Refuge). Maybe we can help out with some award names and categories.

    You know brainstorm some … like …
    “The Funky Junk-O-List Award” goes to Jake Tapper
    “The Punch-Face Whaa Whaa Award” goes to Jim Acosta
    “”The Potty Mouth Pundit Award” goes to Rick Wilson
    “The Dum-Dum Lemonhead Award” goes to Don Lemon
    “The Spittle Spattle Award” goes to Chris Matthews
    “The Long Neck with No Brain” goes to Rachel Maddow
    “The Got it Wrong Again Award” goes to Wolf Blitzer
    “The It’s Gotta Be Racist” Award goes to April Ryan
    “The Sleaziest Sleazebag Award” goes to Tom Llamas
    “The Retracto-Defacto Award” goes to the Wash Post
    “All The Lies Fit to Print Award” goes to the NY Times
    “The Can’t Write it Without ‘Un-named Sources’ Award goes to Maggie Haberman
    “Comey’s Homey Award” goes to Michael Schmidt

    Ridicule the crap out of them … Your turn, whomever wants to join in.

  23. dogsmaw says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:39 am

