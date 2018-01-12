Friday January 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

13 Responses to Friday January 12th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:16 am

  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Gotta love our President:

    He’s already got Dems trying to convince Americans to Make America Haiti Again!

    Good luck with that slogan for the Mid-Terms!

  3. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Thank you Sundance for all you do.
    Yesterday was one hell of a shot in the arm!

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Billy Gibbons channels John Lee Hooker. How, How, How . . .

  5. WhistlingPast says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Blessings on all who read.
    ICR’s Days of Praise

  6. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Much love to all in the tree tops.

    “God’s way is unerring;
    the Lord’s promise is refined;

    he is a shield for all who
    take refuge in him.”

    Psalm 18:31

  7. Farmon says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Very thankful to our President, Admiral Mike Rogers, and the many white hats who serve our country. I may be ate to the party saying this: if you haven’t seen it, go see Darkest Hour with Gary Oldman. Heck I’m thinking of taking my kids, a great lesson on history there. Great movie. My favorite scene was Churchill in the subway with the common people. That movie put some things in perspective in my family in particular, as my father in law was British Merchant Navy (teenager during WW2 years). Amazingly but true stories he told. Love the British people and the lessons we learned from from Churchill’s leadership. You’ll see some parallels in America 2017. America is a blessed nation. God bless President Trump and God Bless our United States of America.

  10. Lucille says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:13 am

    For those following the Oroville, CA dam situation, the latest from Juan Browne…

    Oroville Update Final Forensics Report Sequence of Events after Spillway Failure
    blancolirio youtube channel

  11. citizen817 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Many great movies

