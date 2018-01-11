Thursday January 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“A Demon’s Nightmare”
Ex-Fire Chief Dismissed for His Faith Wins Big in Court
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2017/december/ex-fire-chief-dismissed-for-his-faith-wins-big-in-court
A federal district court ruled Wednesday that the city of Atlanta violated a fire chief’s first amendment rights by terminating him for expressing his biblical views on marriage.
The Tide Has Turned – !!!
If the political correct crown has their way the name would be changed from Bridaveil Fall to Carbon Based Fall so no one feels stepped on by the use of a gender based description. Especially in California. Beautiful picture though.
Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the Beginning, is Now and Ever Shall Be, World without End – Amen.
Amen.
I’ve come to the point where I just ask for ‘THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven.’ His will, not mine.
Popadopalous was a plant from the Clinton campaign/Fusion GPS. How is it possible that he spent the entirety of his time within the campaign attempting to set meetings with Russians who all wanted to lobby in favor of Magnitsky, and yet also had time to verify the dossier and express his concerns about THOSE SAME MEETINGS to the FBI? No wonder they want to walk back that part of the testimony now that it’s public. George’s been a busy little beaver, what with this and his meetings with Australian diplomats. He’s got some secrets for us to learn.
Feinstein leaked this testimony explicitly to warn the others not to mention someone within the campaign validating the document. That raises WAY too many questions about who it was, which in turn leads to why George was double-dealing.
The Lord is my strength and my shield,
in whom my heart trusts.
I am helped,
so my heart rejoices;
with my song I praise him.
Psalm 28:7
There is such comfort, wisdom, and guidance from Scripture.
Thank You, LORD, sundance, and everyone!
Happy Cursday….
Hilarious Dachshund on Holiday
Little Spithas is the man! The fiery Dachshund from Greece is on vacation! After 11 months’ hard work of chasing birds in the yard, burying bones and barking at strangers, he visits the beaches of Chalkidiki to let off some steam.
Lucille, he is sooo cute, absolutely fearless and a great swimmer.
Calgary Man Builds Wintry Obstacle Course For His Dog
http://www.lifewithdogs.tv/2018/01/calgary-man-builds-wintry-obstacle-course-for-his-dog/
What a wonderful man to do this for his dog. You can tell he loves it.
Thank you Lucille, I enjoyed both pup videos. One of my best friends in Wisconsin has an adorable, black standard poodle. He’s the best and I’m so missing my buddy right now (the pup, okay, my friend too). Anyways, last year when I was visiting, me and the pup went out to play ball, our usual activity. I had even bought a ball thrower to make my job considerably easier than the year before. He was kind enough to approve, plus, I could throw the ball further for him, which I’m sure was much appreciated.
As we walked out the back door, I couldn’t help but laugh when I saw my friend shoveling right smack in the middle of his yard. He had originally begun to make a path for his pup to do his business in the far corner, which was his usual preference, but now he had a trail that zig-zagged, went up and then back down, a circle and square here and over there his pup would have to follow to go do his business. I asked, “Seriously? You’ve got to be kidding…and does he like that long trail?” “Of course he does, he replied, watch and you will see.” Sure enough, when he needed to go, he left me and went all the way to the beginning of the trail so he could follow his special course and go pee etc. I about died laughing with my friend, and I kinda think the pup was showing off to me. Kinda like, hey! Look Auntie! Look what I have, how cool is that? He knows me by Auntie by the way. I know, little different, but the pup adores me as much as I with him. Plus, he keeps me warm at night and ignores his parents when I’m there. And yes, I spoil him rotten.
I’m going to have to figure out how the heck to copy that off my iPhone and send it as a text. I can guarantee my friend will go out in his yard and make tunnels for my buddy as well as some new ideas off the top of his head. Too funny! Thank you ever so much, just what I needed.
Stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
Curiouser and curiouser:
If FBI brass was trying to bury the alleged investigation into the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay massacre, that task just got much harder.
According to FBI sources with direct knowledge of the FBI probe of the Oct. 1 deadly shooting, federal agents have not seen any surveillance video showing alleged gunman Stephen Paddock loading up his hotel suite with rifles and ammunition.
“No one has seen that on the video we were provided by MGM,” a FBI source said. “Vegas (PD) has looked at the same video. Paddock is on surveillance video but the guns are not. He’s not carrying bags or cases with rifles.”
How did more than 12 assault rifles get into Paddock’s hotel suite then?
FBI sources noted that there could in fact be video proof of Paddock transporting a dozen guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition to his 32nd-floor hotel suite in Mandalay Bay but MGM Resorts International, who owns the hotel, could be hiding the video.
“They (MGM) control the surveillance video,” one FBI source said. “I have never seen that in any other case. We (the FBI) control the physical evidence.”
https://truepundit.com/fbi-agents-didnt-see-video-footage-paddock-taking-guns-mandalay-bay-suite/
Happy Cursday!
LikeLiked by 2 people
good boy drops a hint…
