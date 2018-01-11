Sarah Sanders and Steven Mnuchin White House Press Briefing – January 11th 2018…

Posted on January 11, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for today’s White House press briefing.   WH Link

  1. conservalicious says:
    January 11, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Sarah Sanders was especially spicy today!

  2. fleporeblog says:
    January 11, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    The Democrats are dying a slow death! The Tax Reform Bill has taken off like it is nobody’s business. Just within the last 24 hours::

  3. Watcher says:
    January 11, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Polouzy is going for a insanity defence.
    Pocahontas is not going to get relected.
    Mad Max hasn’t opened her mouth yet.
    Opra may be their 2020 candidate

  4. adagio54 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Hallie Jackson (NBC) was her usual contentious self…

  5. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 11, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    “Reporters” had a hard time with Mnuchin today.
    Around the 14:50 mark he was asked and handled a question about President Trump’s taxes.
    Around the 16:15 mark he was asked if releasing the tax tables in Feb was a political stunt/was politically motivated? Questions along this line, that the Treasury was rushing the roll out of the tax relief for political purposes, were asked emphasized today. Obviously, agreed talking points. He was patient and said, “OK, Let me explain” in a patient, tolerant way that they usually release these tables in Jan every year but actually waited an extra month this year.
    Other snarky questions were asked and he stayed professional, clear, precise, tolerant and patient.

