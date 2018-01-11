Sarah Sanders and Steven Mnuchin White House Press Briefing – January 11th 2018…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for today’s White House press briefing. WH Link
Sarah Sanders was especially spicy today!
Any time I can watch her slap down Jim Acosta is a good day in my book. She gave him what-for today in way only Sarah can do.
And Hallie Jackson! She gave Hallie what for also.
She made them stay within the confines of professionalism. If they strayed from that, she put it just like it is and moved on. Nobody can handle this like Sarah 🙂
The Democrats are dying a slow death! The Tax Reform Bill has taken off like it is nobody’s business. Just within the last 24 hours::
Then you have the greatest sound bite thanks to the gift that keeps on giving!
From the article linked above:
“In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving workers to kind of put the schmooze on is so pathetic. It’s so pathetic,” the California Democrat said.
Yep DiFi is pissed, she wanted the whole box of dounuts and only got one. Her and her ilk want it all and refuse to face they should share
My God … did Pelosi catch a cold too ?
lol- I hope it is the ankle bracelet that is giving her the sniffles.
Polouzy is going for a insanity defence.
Pocahontas is not going to get relected.
Mad Max hasn’t opened her mouth yet.
Opra may be their 2020 candidate
And every day I wake up, and Donald Trump is still President, and Hillary Clinton is not, and never will be.
Yes, Janice – every day without Hildabeast is a gift from God….
Praise God…from whom all Blessings flow…..
Hallie Jackson (NBC) was her usual contentious self…
And Sarah made Hallie look the fool she is.
Yes, I was writing about her even as you posted. So rude and snarky to Secretary Mnuchin.
Hallie has been moved from the front row to the “back of the pack.” Been there for a long a$$ time.
“Reporters” had a hard time with Mnuchin today.
Around the 14:50 mark he was asked and handled a question about President Trump’s taxes.
Around the 16:15 mark he was asked if releasing the tax tables in Feb was a political stunt/was politically motivated? Questions along this line, that the Treasury was rushing the roll out of the tax relief for political purposes, were asked emphasized today. Obviously, agreed talking points. He was patient and said, “OK, Let me explain” in a patient, tolerant way that they usually release these tables in Jan every year but actually waited an extra month this year.
Other snarky questions were asked and he stayed professional, clear, precise, tolerant and patient.
Sanders addresses FISA 21 mark and has the President’s position
FISA questions continued as a topic. The press trying to spin this as something that was new and not understood by President Trump. She clarified at the 28:50 mark that the 2nd tweet was to help the reporters who didn’t understand the first tweet. He did not change his mind but has been consistent.
DNI statement released this am referenced by Sanders
https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/item/1833-dni-coats-statement-on-house-vote-to-reauthorize-fisa-section-702
a previous release re ISA, released on 12/21/17
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/joint-statement-attorney-general-sessions-fbi-director-wray-dni-coats-cia-director-pompeo-and
article re the Presidential Memo from last week re FISA from POTUS
https://www.rt.com/usa/415427-trump-unmasking-memorandum-fisa/
The actual Memo
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/presidential-memorandum-director-national-intelligence/
Statement from Sanders yesterday re POTUS position on another aspect of FISA
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-18/
Obviously, this morning’s tweets were not due to something on the news – this has been a topic on his mind for months as he had his own rights abused by a weaponized fed gov used against the sitting President’s political enemies.
Question FISA and a reported “flurry of activity at the WH” and she soundly puts the source in its place, saying that they are frequently working hard early in the morning and that the source probably doesn’t actually work in the WH. The reporter let that go so the source probably didn’t work in the WH. Good catch, Sanders!
37:15 what did POTUS mean when he tweeted this am re FISA used to survey him?
39:38 re FISA tweet question from Jackson. Sanders refuses to let Jackson twist words or control the narrative or spin statements. LOVE Sanders answer — she is quick and stays professional
POTUS supports the 702 but has concerns about the process in general.
