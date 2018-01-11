January 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #357

  1. Minnie says:
    January 11, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Thank you, President Trump!!!

    (DJT Twitter; 1/10/17; 8:29 p.m.)

    Good news: Toyota and Mazda announce giant new Huntsville, Alabama, plant which will produce over 300,000 cars and SUV’s a year and employ 4000 people. Companies are coming back to the U.S. in a very big way. Congratulations Alabama!

  2. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 12:24 am

    I’ve been wondering something for a while. What did Rod Rosenstein see that made him decide he needed to appoint a special counsel?

    • Sayit2016 says:
      January 11, 2018 at 12:47 am

      “What did Rod Rosenstein see that made him decide he needed to appoint a special counsel?”

      His “you are so screwed” face in the mirror…….

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      January 11, 2018 at 1:59 am

      Jim Comey admitting that he sent classified info to the media because of muh Russia and Gen. MIchael Flynn.

    • Payday says:
      January 11, 2018 at 2:38 am

      All the signs suggest to me that PDJT is fully dependent on the corrupt GOPe and DOJ for the Big Ugly to materialize. And I see no signs of that happening. He’s seemingly pleading with Congress on Twitter for them to shut Mueller down while Mueller is hiring more biased investigators…and the fake media is still silent on it all. So much corruption has been exposed already and this IG report is going to finally do it? Why should we believe this? I hate being so nihilistic, but I’m still very worried.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 12:28 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 12:29 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 12:31 am

    • citizen817 says:
      January 11, 2018 at 12:34 am

      • prenanny says:
        January 11, 2018 at 2:17 am

        At the risk of looking a gift horse in the mouth I hope they lower their rates as contracts expire for municipal waste pickup thereby giving a “cut” to millions of people.
        Congrats to all employees getting the bonus $2,000 can be life changing.
        A reliable auto a down payment on a home/apt in a safer area etc.

  6. SEABEE4TRUMP says:
    January 11, 2018 at 12:34 am

    I could not have said it better……
    “I don’t consider pundits who have “pivoted” from Trump in the past to be reliable spokesmen for his base now”.

    -Bill Mitchell‏ @mitchellvii
    6:30 AM – 10 Jan 2018

    • SEABEE4TRUMP says:
      January 11, 2018 at 12:42 am

      After listening to Laura Ingraham today on the radio and tonight on Fox, and Mark Levin the last couple of days, Bill Mitchell’s tweet really hits the mark…

      • treehouseron says:
        January 11, 2018 at 1:28 am

        People can say what they want, but I first noticed Bill when I saw him reply to one of President Trump’s tweets in about September of 2015. He only had about 2000 followers. I started following him, because he lived in my same city.

        He has NEVER, EVER wavered in his support for Trump. People have said he was for Jeb, all this crap, he was 100% for Trump from the very beginning, and was saying Trump was going to win the entire time.

        Every single person Bill Mitchell has had a ‘spat’ with ended up being a MAGA turncoat. He has very good instincts.

        Now if we can just get him to TURN OFF THE DARK NFL!!!!!

  7. progpoker says:
    January 11, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Anyone see this? What is Maxi-Waters up to? Flogging #MuhRussia??

    • TatonkaWoman says:
      January 11, 2018 at 12:50 am

      That term “honorable” is used in the loosest possible way.

    • andrewalinxs says:
      January 11, 2018 at 2:19 am

      I prefer not to dive into insane fantasy.

      So no I have not seen a politically written and defaming letter where their is no way said agency could respond even if the laughable and pointed allegations where true.

      No legitimate government official could even dignify a response because to do so would give undue credit to the joke that is that letter.

      It is malicious defamation, slander of the worst kind. It accuses guilt without any proof. She is in fact demanding they provide proof to prove her accusations.

      This would be the equivalent of a Judge declaring you Guilty before their is a trial and then demanding that you testify against yourself at said trial that you have already been found guilty in.

      What is she up to? She is Insane and playing to her fellow Crazies their is no reason or thought to it. She is disconnected from all realty. I honestly think the President should be allowed to sue her for the content of that letter as it is down right malicious and her using her status as House Rep to Defame the President and his Family.

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      January 11, 2018 at 2:44 am

      Maxine will be writing the same letter in a year.

      • KBR says:
        January 11, 2018 at 3:56 am

        I seriously doubt Maxine can write a sentence that is legible. Wonder who really wrote it?

        Same ones who wrote the Wollf book? Or same one who wrote pppapers?

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 12:37 am

    • SEABEE4TRUMP says:
      January 11, 2018 at 12:46 am

      This is what Draining the Swamp looks like…..

      • lorenetn says:
        January 11, 2018 at 1:16 am

        Or are they leaving to pave the way for democrats to step into the seats as they desperately search for a way to stop MAGA?

        • Raffaella says:
          January 11, 2018 at 3:55 am

          Yes. This is it.

        • KBR says:
          January 11, 2018 at 4:11 am

          ^^THIS^^

          They do not want to be in Congress if they have to actually do their own legislation! That would be WORK! That might rock the boat! That might turn over the UNIPARTY feeding trough!

          Read the book
          “Drain the Swamp” by Ken Buck. (Someone here at CTH recommended it:Thanks!)
          It is written by a freshman congressman and tells what happens to bright determined new people: they get SWAMPED!

          Congress acts like a fraternity: they bully and haze.

          It will do NO good to send fresh men to Congress if they are treated like the freshmen mentioned in this book.
          Ex) Did you know they spend time fundraising because they are REQUIRED to do so by the hierarchy within? (Mostly from Corporations and big money donors of course)
          Ex) Did you know they have to PAY for being on committees, and the MONEY committees are the most expensive?

          Pay for play. It’s the Congressional way!

          If you don’t know what they are up against, you won’t be able to support your new Congresspeople.

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 11, 2018 at 1:10 am

      Now if we can just get repubs whose main concerns are jobs, sovereignity, border security, and you know, things like that….instead of peeps who are concerned about gays marrying and forming lasting relationships a la Roy Moore….

      • prenanny says:
        January 11, 2018 at 1:40 am

        Although I do not live in Alabama Judge Roy Moore got 100% of my support.
        Why? Because he was the R on the ticket and this country is at WAR.
        Life is THAT simple.
        I am thankful for all those who voted for him and I do not give a shit why nor would I EVER mock them claiming to know that all they cared about was gays.
        That is an insulting and absurd claim.

        • kebler AC says:
          January 11, 2018 at 2:07 am

          Flake an McCain are R too and you would automatically vote for him?
          Jobs, sovereignty, border security…Sunnydaze speaks the truth, sadly it’s not mockery – if only it were.

          • prenanny says:
            January 11, 2018 at 2:27 am

            Claiming that the ONLY reason people voted for Judge Roy Moore was because of gays most assuredly is mocking and worse.

            Yes I would vote for the R in a general election no matter who it was because we are at WAR in our Country so I do not have the luxury of sitting home and pouting because my guy lost in the primary.

          • KBR says:
            January 11, 2018 at 4:23 am

            That is like asking whether that guy you really despise personally, but who wears the same uniform as you and is a crackshot, should be shot at
            instead of the ISIS enemy soldier who is shooting at your buddies in a foxhole.

            Like inviting the ISIS guy into your foxhole with a bomb strapped to his back.

            The Dhimmi Dems must NOT get elected.
            Voting DEM is voting FOR their causes: openborders/abortions/NWO/antifa/looting&burning/sanctuary states/Islam
            Gag-amaggot people!

    • Conservativeinny says:
      January 11, 2018 at 1:17 am

      That is a lot of R’s retiring. This will need to be kept an eye – we do not want to lose the majority.

    • Conservativeinny says:
      January 11, 2018 at 1:17 am

      That is a lot of R’s retiring. This will need to be kept an eye – we do not want to lose the majority.

      • prenanny says:
        January 11, 2018 at 1:51 am

        Term limits is something many have been requesting for ages. All people have to do is focus on their districts/States and help candidates win. Twatting about it is not enough,
        boots on the ground.

  9. stats guy says:
    January 11, 2018 at 12:45 am

    ‘…the world is laughing at the stupidity they are witnessing. Republicans should finally take control!’

    most leftists like the world laughing at us as if we are an overblown banana republic….most republicans are cowards

  10. deqwik2 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Look .. A Squirrel !
    Oh nevermind …

    A Fusion GPS lawyer’s stunning claim that a Russian source for the salacious Steele dossier has been murdered ..
    Levy’s claim was one of the biggest bombshells from the Simpson interview.

    But it turns out that Levy had no specific knowledge about any deaths related to the dossier.

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/10/fusion-gps-lawyer-was-just-speculating-about-dossier-related-deaths/

  11. Michaele Clarke says:
    January 11, 2018 at 1:02 am

    GCHQ and Susan Rice memo … continue surveillance as US Intel compromised by incoming Trump administration. Nov. 17 2016.

    Ill just leave this here… Unverified from The_Donald

    • AmericaFirst says:
      January 11, 2018 at 1:18 am

      Is this for real?????

      #1 “at the request of the US President”

      #3 “actionable leads have accrued … from former MI5 agent Michael Steele”

      #4 Susan Rice request to “continue our surveillance”

      And signed by the man we find out is unexpectedly leaving his post early, Robert Hannigan

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      January 11, 2018 at 1:53 am

      Steele was MI6 (as in six)

    • ray76 says:
      January 11, 2018 at 2:01 am

      How could US intel be compromised by an incoming admin?

    • brh82 says:
      January 11, 2018 at 4:30 am

      Michaele, have you sent this to Sundance or the President.? This is from an ai.gab poster, correct? Or is it Reddit, and aren’t they the same? Can you tell us anything about the Poster that would give us a hint about credibility? On the same social media thread is where Q and Anon post, right? Man o man do I want this to be authentic!!!!! Obama and Yates go POOF! Dreaming is so fun.

  12. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 1:05 am

  13. One Voice says:
    January 11, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Can you imagine if Trump discussed Sundance’s research on the Dossier during the State of the Union Address? The whole world would be watching. It would be covered by all of the media. It could not be ignored then. We need to push the White House on this.

  14. joeknuckles says:
    January 11, 2018 at 1:38 am

    I like the fact that pundits and politicians are now openly calling out the fact that the primary motivation for Democrats pushing for more illegal and legal immigration is to bring in a permanent dependent underclass that will vote for them. They always used to tap dance around that subject, now they are making the argument that needs to be made.

  15. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 1:51 am

  16. kebler AC says:
    January 11, 2018 at 1:56 am

    Feinstein is now claiming she misspoke. We need to find out who pressured her to leak in the already overall context of Congress Oversight investigating nefarious leak activity! Caught red handed!

  17. kebler AC says:
    January 11, 2018 at 1:58 am

  18. Janie M. says:
    January 11, 2018 at 2:01 am

    Wandering around pinterest hours earlier and found this 2013 ozero/NSA cartoon by Branco. Believe it ties in with Edward Snowden’s NSA leaks.

  19. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 2:12 am

    • prenanny says:
      January 11, 2018 at 2:44 am

      Does anyone live in Arizona and could help clarify elections there?
      When you submit application to run for an office that is all you do vs check a little box that says I am running AGAINST so and so. Arizona won’t be having their primary until November 2018 that I see and at that time McCain won’t be a factor.
      Are you going to have the two highest vote getters in primary run for the two Senate seats or will they at some point have to say which seat? very confusing to me

  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 2:12 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 2:15 am

    Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states

  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 2:21 am

    • maiingankwe says:
      January 11, 2018 at 4:54 am

      Isn’t there a cry out for Rikers and how they don’t have appropriate heat to keep the inmates warm? I know it’s a prison in New York State, but don’t know if it’s one or all of them. If so, perfect timing.

  23. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 2:33 am

    Tweet Oct 30, 2017

  24. ray76 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 2:34 am

    Secret recordings of a suspect talking about the Clinton Foundation fueled an internal battle between FBI agents who wanted to pursue the case and corruption prosecutors who viewed the statements as worthless hearsay

    Agents, using informants and recordings from unrelated corruption investigations, thought they had found enough material to merit aggressively pursuing the investigation

    Starting in February 2016 investigators from the FBI and public-corruption prosecutors became increasingly frustrated with each other At the center of the tension stood U.S. attorney Robert Capers.

    Capers told officials in Washington that the FBI agents on the case “won’t let it go”

    http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2016/11/03/secret-recordings-fueled-fbi-feud-in-clinton-probe.html

    Robert Capers was Chief of the Narcotics Section/International Narcotics Strike Force for the US Attorney for the EDNY from October 2009 through March 2012. While there he was detailed to the DOJ where he served as Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section from September 2011 through March 2012.

    Bruce Ohr served as Counselor for the DOJ Criminal Division’s Transnational Organized Crime and International Affairs from May 2011 through November 2014.

    During this period Lanny Breuer was Assistant AG for the Criminal Division, both Capers and Ohr reported to Breuer. (Breuer was Special Counsel to President William Jefferson Clinton and assisted his defense in the Senate impeachment trial)

    Did Capers and Ohr work together negotiating the surrender of Columbian drug kingpin Javier Calle Serna, alias “Comba”? Or the failed negotiated surrender of Columbian drug kingpin Daniel “El Loco” Barrera? Capers’ work with NDDS and Ohr’s work with Transnational Organized Crime suggests they may have. They are both from the NY metro area. Why was Capers detailed to DOJ NDDS?

    Does an association exist between Capers and Ohr? Was there coordination to stifle investigation of the Clinton Foundation?

    • prenanny says:
      January 11, 2018 at 2:57 am

      Ray great find WOWZA.
      Why was El Chapo handed over to the US the day before TRUMP was sworn in?
      That never sat right with me, any insight?

      • ray76 says:
        January 11, 2018 at 3:16 am

        I recall at the time hearing about the “feud” between DOJ and FBI in NY regarding investigating the Clinton Foundation. It seems to me that there is circumstantial evidence that Ohr and Capers may have a relationship. If they do then the obvious question is did Ohr exploit that relationship to stifle the investigation.

        • prenanny says:
          January 11, 2018 at 4:16 am

          The clintons set up areas to exploit all over the fed gov for their personal gain.
          Plausible denial was their game as you may recall. Keep hunting and thank you very much for your efforts for entirely too long they have been given a pass.
          I lay 90% of the discord in this Country at their feet.

      • StuckIntheMiddle says:
        January 11, 2018 at 4:21 am

        I thought it was so we could seize his billions to build the wall. Trump did say Mexico would pay for it.

  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 2:51 am

  27. Lucille says:
    January 11, 2018 at 2:57 am

    Analyzing Trump

    Fire and Fury

  28. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 2:58 am

    This is another step, and a good start of the New Year.

  29. Nchadwick says:
    January 11, 2018 at 3:06 am

    This is me

    *Looking to the Left*
    *Looking to the RIght*

    No Trolls in sight….

  30. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 3:07 am

  31. deqwik2 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 3:15 am

    This is for Sylvia. 🙂 🙂

    “Top enlisted leader to remaining ISIS fighters: Surrender or we’ll beat you to death with shovels”

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/top-enlisted-leader-to-remaining-isis-fighters-surrender-or-well-beat-you-to-death-with-shovels/article/2645522

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 11, 2018 at 4:47 am

      I absolutely love that! YeeHAW! Thwack! Thwack! Thwack! Just like my grandma would go after a rat that dared invade her garden!

      And I love those entrenching tools, the cute little collapsible shovels the Army issues. They are so nice and compact. Really, just the perfect size!

      • maiingankwe says:
        January 11, 2018 at 5:01 am

        Sylvia,
        You almost killed me with that post, about died laughing out loud, and the imagery? So perfect. Well done and thank you for the great belly laugh!

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          January 11, 2018 at 5:05 am

          You’re welcome. I think I must have got the shovel thing from my grandma. I used to follow her around as she worked in her garden. I can still see her garden boots.

          And my brother taught me all about entrenching tools.

          “I’m just a product of my raising
          I say, ‘hey ya’ll’ and ‘yee-haw'”

  33. KBR says:
    January 11, 2018 at 3:48 am

    While this is the “Presidential Politics 2018” thread, I think we need to have a “Congressional Politics 2018” thread also, or even a State Politics one.

    1) NC Senate wants to rip apart our Constitution with a Convention of States. They are pressuring the NC House. Meanwhile, Holder et al have managed to get a court to claim “gerrymandering” against Republicans who changed boundaries for Congressional districts: Dems did it aplenty but nary a word about that when they did it, of course. Our state voted Trump, but somehow got a Dem for Gov: rumors that Soros has NC targeted to turn it blue. Anybody here even care?

    Look it up folks.

    2) Cruz must be re-elected. Does that make you happy? It turns my stomach. BUT a Dem Punkrocker is not a viable choice!

    We are not paying attention. Cruz did not get primaried by a better Republican.

    Sen Ted Cruz, Facing Beto O’Rourke in 2018 Election, Trying to Change His Image | Houston Press

    http://www.houstonpress.com/news/sen-ted-cruz-facing-beto-orourke-in-2018-election-trying-to-change-his-image-9473517

    Meanwhile the new “Federalist” party is trying to gain steam, talking about smaller government but at the same time claiming Cruz and Ben Sasse as “principled conservative” heros. Somehow these folks think they can be major CONSTITUTIONAL supporters and still see Curz whoops Cruz as a supporter of small government and the Constitution: the Canadian/Cuban Constitution I guess? Watch this mess. (Note the words in red)

    To those who want to fix the GOP from within…

    http://thefederalistparty.org/2017/06/25/want-fix-republicans-democrats-within/

    Heritage Foundation is being rocked and taken over: the end result does not look any better.
    And the ousted Jim deMint has moved to head the main Convention of States advocacy group.

    These posts don’t do well with too many links, so I gave enough info for people to look for yourselves.

    We MUST pay attention. While we focus on the Presidential we still have to watch the Legislative and the States, and the movements going on below the radar. There is so much to fight down in the weeds that surround the swamp.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 11, 2018 at 4:56 am

      There is a lot to watch. I especially find ANYTHING Eric Holder touches to be terrifying as he is stark raving Lefty looney toons, and I understand he has been assigned by his Globalist masters to work the “redistricting problem” in the states because that is how the Republicans have controlled the House.

      Holder is working, working, working to force redistricting however he can so that they can redistrict in favor of electing more Dims.

      Controlling the House is where it is at. They win the House, they will, to quote Ahntee Maxine “Impeach 45.”

      I read here every day at least once, and usually more than once, how this or that Treeper will sit home and not vote for a RINO or someone they don’t like for whatever reason because Uniparty and they’re just as bad as the Dims.

      I totally get that, and I totally sympathize, but to put things at the most basic possible level the Dems, despite the Uniparty, march as one. They have cohesiveness we will NEVER have because they are true believers in their ideology. We can’t fight that by sitting home on election day because we have a horrible stinky RINO candidate.

      We have to fight this fight with the weapons at hand. And pray we win, or that God provides us better weapons or both.

      • KBR says:
        January 11, 2018 at 5:03 am

        I said it before, I say it again!

        The Dhimmi Dems must NOT get elected.

        Voting DEM is voting FOR their causes:

        openborders/abortions/NWO/antifa/looting&burning/sanctuary states/Islam

        Gag-amaggot people!

  34. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 4:07 am

  36. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 4:29 am

    OMG, this judge is crazy.

    • KBR says:
      January 11, 2018 at 4:59 am

      The Hill hates Trump and his tweets. So they are delighted when a tweet can be blamed for something like this.

      But they have articles that are good to read if you can filter the neverTrumper garbage out.

      Its actually easier than trying to make any sense out of the Dem print media.

  37. Publius2016 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 4:50 am

    We need one Congressional Committee to hold the DOJ/FBI in contempt for violating the Presidential Transition Law. Takes 5 min max. Once there is this Congressional Act, the Executive will move! End the Witchhunt!

  38. KBR says:
    January 11, 2018 at 4:55 am

    I AGREE with Arpaio. There needs to be examination of records of all candidates for President BEFORE they are allowed to run!

    Support Arpaio on this!

    The Hill, of course makes this only about what they claim is the “thoroughly debunked” (they say) BO birth certificate. IMO BO’s entire background was never debunked, only covered up, falsified and/or sealed/ hidden from the public.

    Arpaio: Congress should examine presidential birth certificates | TheHill

    http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/368440-arpaio-congress-should-examine-presidential-birth-certificates

  39. Publius2016 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 4:59 am

    These jokers were using 21st Century All encompassing infrared digital technology to spy on a major party candidate…first denials…But now as the circle closes, the Fake News Media is moving to the spying being necessary. Remember President Trump revealed the truth in March 2017 As this came from the top and I will not be surprised when O admits it by stating that President Trump was an enemy to the state. All the handwringing will be stopped as Obama declares this legitimate. Who will stand for our country? Insurance was Electoral College Steal and Impeachment. This is about America First vs Globalism

  40. Publius2016 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 5:07 am

    Dear Congress, Maybe you’ve become jaded or cynical or tired, but never forget why you wanted to serve…Think back and remember, it was about walking in the footsteps of our Founders and leading the way to the future…Do you want to be remembered as a patriot and defender of liberty? Take action and read into the Congressional Record the Constitutional violations of the Obama Administration and the Special Counselors Office. Hold the DOJ/FBI in contempt. End the Witchhunt!

