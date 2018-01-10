Wednesday January 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

35 Responses to Wednesday January 10th – Open Thread

  2. Chasity Mullins says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Amen

  3. Sayit2016 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:17 am

    I just wanted to see if I could be the first one to post on a new thread !

    • Garrison Hall says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:19 am

      Smartass. 🙂

    • Sayit2016 says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

      I WIN ! ; )

      Seriously people, there is so much going on …..I have had political whiplash for weeks….you think it is going in one direction— ( screeching tires- reverse ) no ! it is going in another direction ( screeching tires- reverse).

      At every bend and turn something else is exposed. I had a feeling Sundance was holding something back– now the little bird tells me he is BIGLY ; ) The Big Ugly is gonna be beautiful. ; )

      Everyday is a political revelation at the CTH…. and I LOVE it — I am wearing a chirpy little grin on muah face ; )

      Have a great day ALL ! Never has MAGA been. so. much. FUN. !!

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Sorry for my absence. Out with the flu.

    • Janie M. says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:47 am

      Yup, been reading about these Chinese maternity homes for a few years now. The women have their baby here in the US, get a birth certificate and then fly back to China with their newborns.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 10, 2018 at 1:21 am

      We’ve been aware of this for years as it isn’t far from us. The Orange County Register had several write ups about it and yet no one did anything about it. I’m so glad the Fed is now onto them. They all are lawbreakers, even the ladies with babies. Disgusting.

  6. FedUpWithDemLies says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Amen.

  7. Praying Medic says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

    About a year ago, the Lord gave me several dreams showing how the mainstream media was going to be taken down by the president. As much as you want mainstream reporters to stand up and do the right thing, I would not expect it. God is raising up a new breed of reporters and you are one of them. Don’t worry about the detractors. The work you are doing is important and we appreciate it. You will find the truth because it is the thing that drives you. Keep digging. God bless you.

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:28 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:30 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:32 am

  11. American Georgia Grace says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Hugs & Kisses to duchess01, she got me hooked on these awesome acapella singers…Ordered every CD they have made, even Christmas CD ready for Christmas 2018

    Seat dancing in my car running errands, smiling, happy happy happy!! 😉

    Love ya sundance, treepers & admins. Continue the good fight, stay armored up, our shining city on a hill is making a full comeback🇺🇸💖🇺🇸 TRUST💖💖💖

  12. Eks Mann says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Is SpaceX or Northrop to Blame for Lost Spy Satellite?
    Military.com | 9 Jan 2018 | By Oriana Pawlyk

    The Pentagon has reportedly lost a highly classified, multi-billion-dollar satellite somewhere in space. And so far, it’s unclear who’s to blame.

    Space Exploration Technologies Corp. on Sunday launched the secret military payload, code-name Zuma, on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

    And while the launch was deemed successful, the payload — a satellite manufactured by Northrop Grumman Corp. — failed to reach orbit, according to officials who spoke to Bloomberg News and The Wall Street Journal.

    California-based SpaceX, headed by Elon Musk, said the rocket was not to blame.

    “After review of all data to date, Falcon 9 did everything correctly on Sunday night,” SpaceX told CNBC. “If we or others find otherwise based on further review, we will report it immediately. Information published that is contrary to this statement is categorically false. Due to the classified nature of the payload, no further comment is possible.”

    https://www.military.com/defensetech/2018/01/09/spacex-or-northrop-blame-lost-spy-satellite.html

  14. Thomas Hughson says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:29 am

    1_9_2018 – A federal judge in San Francisco on Tuesday barred the Trump administration from turning back the Obama-era DACA program. So the DACA issue is now tied up in court. Take it off the table for budget deadline!! DEMS at at a big disadvantage no. DACA OFF THE TABLE!

