President Trump Speech Annual American Farm Bureau, Nashville, Tennessee – 4:00pm Livestream…

President Trump is speaking LIVE today in Nashville at the 99th Annual American Farm Bureau Convention in Nashville. The President’s speech speech is anticipated to push rural prosperity, including increasing high-speed Internet access in rural areas. The event start time is approximately 4:00pm EST.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – ABC Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link
Confession.
I’m a Trumpaholic, I never miss any opportunity to hear President Trump speak.
Count us two in, too. Rally Day!
I’m on that crazy train 🙂
never miss it!
It’s a treat every time! Count me present too
Cisco, same here in NorCal! Listening warms the heart and cheers the whole day. May God bless President Trump and our Great Country.
So happy I’m in the company of patriots who love their country, its President and more importantly, God.
🛐🙏✝✡🙏🛐
I cant wait for the campain to start again for 2020. Those were the times, in 2016, one, two or three speeches per day . I got so used to that.
I never missed a speech by candidate Trump or President Trump, Thanks to the Conservative Treehouse.
Love when he weaves great historical happenings into the speech.
Great references to Tennessean, Andrew Jackson and 1812 in this one.
Tennessee, the Volunteer State.
No grudges against the Brits, but we had to whup them twice before they understood Americans are not to be trifled with.
Here is reality folks! You can run but you can’t hide from the fact that the Economic Train is off and running under our President.
Yet visit the White House Facebook page and look at all of the trolls in denial. Scary stuff.
They are acting like the walking dead, pity the fools!
The Democrats are DEAD!
Flep you should keep sending this all the media everyday! let their heads explode! Especially Tapper!
If I had the bandwidth I would too, but I’m one of those rural people who doesn’t want to pay high prices for crappy data speeds.
I use my phone as a hot spot when needed and have to severely curtail watching any video. 😣
For some reason I can only get livestream to work in fits and starts, but don’t get to hear much of anything so following along with Treeper’s comments is the next best thing 🙂
woohoowee says:
“For some reason I can only get lifestream to work in fits and starts, but don’t get to hear much of anything so following along with Treeper’s comments is the next best thing 🙂”
___________________________________
I have a MacBook Pro and I turn off my Adblocker and am able to get lifestream.
I’ll try that, thanks for the tip 🙂
Just talked about getting broadband to rural U.S.
Well The President just signed an EO to expedite rural requests for broadband. He must’ve read your comment right before this speech. 🙂
Help is on the way – Big Beautiful Broadband!
GOOD! they stopped at the edge of our property when net neutrality got shoved down our throats.
These two women are on the trump Train! Diane Black will be the next Governor of TN and Marsha Blackburn will be the next Senator of TN replacing Bob Corker!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Bannon is a repulsive creature.
Bannon Tears in 3…2….1
Bannon fired from BB in 5,4,3,2…
Stephen Miller said yesterday that the whole White House staff is deeply disappointed in Bannon
Drudge has a link up now to a CNN story that Bannon and others shopped around an anti Trump “dossier” about his links to the mob back in 2015. Anything to keep throwing dirt at our President. Anything to distract. Just never seems to end with the trashing, day in and day out. I just keep praying for protection and strength for President Trump.
All the traitors will be unmasked by our #StableGenius !
The MSM, including FOX, constantly throwing out distraction/garbage trying to pass it for “news”. President Trump has done much for America just by fully exposing the press for what we already know it has been, is and always will be!
The Mercers send a Trojan Hose into the WH. What did Kelly Ann know since she was the other half of Bannon in the deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The event is now underway with the presentation of the flag and the SSB.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What…. No mention the of “Death Tax”…… 🙄🙄
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rally Time!!
It doesn’t matter if you watch it live or later, Today is Rally Time Day for WeThePeople.
Bring on the popcorn.
Bring on the Steak with catsup.
Bring on 2 scoops of Covfefe Ice Cream.
Bring on a Slice of Chocolate Cake.
Oh, heck, might as well bring on the Taco Bowls, too. Yum!
May the Lord Bless every one of you today and in the Trumps Days to come.
And ….Thank You, Lord, for President Trump. Praise God!
👍👍👍
AMEN!
Like! Like! Like!
Big Beautiful Piece of ChocolateCake for our Stable Genius 😄🤗🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
GO DAWGS!
I am looking forward to when Mercedes Benz stadium erupts in cheers tonight when President Trump is announced. Go Dawgs!
Bruce Orh demoted again, perhaps to room with no phone. Involved in Project Cassandra.
Lock the sucker up!
L❤️VE our Farmers
#MAGA POTUS 45! Thank you RSBN, CTH.
Our Lion has a sparkle in his eyes 🦁
Yuuuuge Tax Cut! – hope this was aired on CNN just now
All in the MAGA family! 🇺🇸
Respect this flag 🇺🇸! USA USA USA
And the NFL goes down in flames while Respect our flag and national anthem gets a STANDING O!
being one who lives in extreme rural fly over country…. i could not be more thrilled by this!!!!
What, no thriving metropolis in SD? I don’t believe you. I’ve been to Orient. Crazy fast internet there. 🙂 🙂 🙂
we have a few mid size cities…. but in between them and just mere feet outside of any town and it’s no cell service , no broadband.. I can get dsl through my phone co. so that’s good but i have lived in places where it was only dial up… but here’s the rub…. i pay probably 2x-3x as much for less than big metro areas.
I have that exact problem in north central FL. I pay $120 a month for crappy 300k DSL, and almost no cell service – one bump on the meter, at best ! Long overdue to get an upgrade.
yep… it’s a horrible issue, one that i just could not fathom with our tech today why we are subjected to living in a stone age and charged even more for it.
“Fake media”…..LOL!
POTUS Task force, final report. Expanding broadband access to Rural America! Visit @realDonaldTrump, haha. Bypass the fake media!
@realDonaldTrump
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brings back wonderful memories – Hubby was FFA and I was 4-H. Great organizations!
God’s green earth full of nature’s bounty and the liberal amoeba minds think rural is country bumpkins. I have news for them if they think they can grow their everso coveted veggies in concrete. They yap about the environment and then insult those who are the caregivers. Libs are haters. Hate lives free rent in their minds 24/7.
Like!
AMEN about the estate tax!!!
georgiafl…Don’t you know! We’ve listened to republicans promise repeal of the death tax for so many years. Finally, a man who means what he says and gets it done! MAGA from a displace Georgia Peach.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the next day he made
I wonder how many modern day feminists could keep up?
Like!
Taken this year at the local annual 4th of July parade which occurs every year, rain or shine ON July 4th. This year was particularly extravagant which parade watchers attributed to President Trump!
Someone put Fox Business on to watch President Trump’s speech. The uniparty is whining about NAFTA. Ah, here we go again “tone”.
I’m gonna LMAO if President Trump pulls us out of NAFTA. Sad faces all across the Corporatist Media talking heads. snicker.
I’m okay, I just changed the channel. The one that really knows what’s going on finished his speech…..POTUS is the only “tone” I listen for.
Feel better now. Have a great day Treepers! I love feeling freedom again!
I love our President ! I always have tears when watching or listening to him. :God bless him.
Me too!
Find myself grinning every day about something our President does!!!
WINNING and GRINNING is better than Picking and Grinning – even in Nashville, Tennessee!!!
Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, please 🙂
🙂
HEE HAW!!! loved that show!
Great speech by Stable Genius Presdent Trump, delivered flawlessly. Ah, and Bob Corker is there too, smiling awkwardly.
Just heard someone on FOX say that no other network covered the speech.
Shame on them!
The people who need to hear his speech were there. All farmers will know — from sea to shining sea. Monster vote will come out in 2020. Those networks still won’t know where all the people came from. That’s great. All the more fun for us!
Obama gave away cell phones in the cities while our farmers internet service was being killed by over regulation and burdensome eco czars.
President Trump admires President Jackson. I do too. I thought you might enjoy this.
That song, the battle of New Orleans, must have been a top 40 hit. It played on the radio over and over for weeks. embedded in my memory like it was yesterday.
You mean this song!
And for those who want to sing along.
https://www.songlyrics.com/johnny-horton/battle-of-new-orleans-lyrics/
And MSNBC and CNN did not carry the speech.
It’s like we don’t even exist, to them.
And they dont exist to us😉😄
If the MSM carried the speech it would 1. Interrupt their anti-Trump programming and 2. Disrupt their ability to deceptivelyy edit and lie about it later.
Farm Country is God’s Country
Great speech! Saving our future farmers and building the infrastructure to protect our heartland! Unlike the previous administrations, President Trump believes in family farming and ensuring our troops have American Food in times of War.
This movie always makes me cry. For some reason I watch it every time I get too involved with my own frustrations. Farm life in the 1920s was both rewarding and unstable. It still is.
Sweet Land (2005)
Exhilarating speech. Farmers deserve it. They work long, long hours to put food on our tables. Thank you, farmers.
standing O
The TN Congress women love and admire our President. Fle said it best in an earlier post:
Diane Black for Governor.
Marsha Blackburn for Senator.
packed house!
