President Trump Speech Annual American Farm Bureau, Nashville, Tennessee – 4:00pm Livestream…

President Trump is speaking LIVE today in Nashville at the 99th Annual American Farm Bureau Convention in Nashville. The President’s speech speech is anticipated to push rural prosperity, including increasing high-speed Internet access in rural areas.   The event start time is approximately 4:00pm EST.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkABC Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream Link

111 Responses to President Trump Speech Annual American Farm Bureau, Nashville, Tennessee – 4:00pm Livestream…

  1. Cisco says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Confession.
    I’m a Trumpaholic, I never miss any opportunity to hear President Trump speak.

  2. fleporeblog says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Here is reality folks! You can run but you can’t hide from the fact that the Economic Train is off and running under our President.

  3. grandmaintexas says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    If I had the bandwidth I would too, but I’m one of those rural people who doesn’t want to pay high prices for crappy data speeds.

    I use my phone as a hot spot when needed and have to severely curtail watching any video. 😣

  4. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:13 pm

  5. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:27 pm

  6. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:28 pm

  7. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:36 pm

  8. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:46 pm

  9. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    The event is now underway with the presentation of the flag and the SSB.

  10. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      January 8, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      What…. No mention the of “Death Tax”…… 🙄🙄
      I know they doubled the amount, but that is nothing more than a family farm limit measure…. can’t have them getting too big…

  11. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Rally Time!!
    It doesn’t matter if you watch it live or later, Today is Rally Time Day for WeThePeople.

    Bring on the popcorn.
    Bring on the Steak with catsup.
    Bring on 2 scoops of Covfefe Ice Cream.
    Bring on a Slice of Chocolate Cake.
    Oh, heck, might as well bring on the Taco Bowls, too. Yum!

    May the Lord Bless every one of you today and in the Trumps Days to come.
    And ….Thank You, Lord, for President Trump. Praise God!

  12. Dora says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:56 pm

  14. Conundrum says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Bruce Orh demoted again, perhaps to room with no phone. Involved in Project Cassandra.

  15. IMO says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    L❤️VE our Farmers

  16. filia.aurea says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    #MAGA POTUS 45! Thank you RSBN, CTH.

  17. IMO says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Our Lion has a sparkle in his eyes 🦁

  18. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Yuuuuge Tax Cut! – hope this was aired on CNN just now

  19. IMO says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    All in the MAGA family! 🇺🇸

  20. IMO says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Respect this flag 🇺🇸! USA USA USA

  21. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    And the NFL goes down in flames while Respect our flag and national anthem gets a STANDING O!

  22. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      January 8, 2018 at 4:51 pm

      being one who lives in extreme rural fly over country…. i could not be more thrilled by this!!!!

      • WonkoTheSane says:
        January 8, 2018 at 5:03 pm

        What, no thriving metropolis in SD? I don’t believe you. I’ve been to Orient. Crazy fast internet there. 🙂 🙂 🙂

        • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
          January 8, 2018 at 5:06 pm

          we have a few mid size cities…. but in between them and just mere feet outside of any town and it’s no cell service , no broadband.. I can get dsl through my phone co. so that’s good but i have lived in places where it was only dial up… but here’s the rub…. i pay probably 2x-3x as much for less than big metro areas.

          • CirclingTheDrain says:
            January 8, 2018 at 5:18 pm

            I have that exact problem in north central FL. I pay $120 a month for crappy 300k DSL, and almost no cell service – one bump on the meter, at best ! Long overdue to get an upgrade.

            • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
              January 8, 2018 at 5:28 pm

              yep… it’s a horrible issue, one that i just could not fathom with our tech today why we are subjected to living in a stone age and charged even more for it.

  23. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    “Fake media”…..LOL!

  24. filia.aurea says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    POTUS Task force, final report. Expanding broadband access to Rural America! Visit @realDonaldTrump, haha. Bypass the fake media!

  25. G3 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    @realDonaldTrump
    Go around the media—😂

  26. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:40 pm

  27. IMO says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Farm Country is God’s Country

    • Alison says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:05 pm

      It IS God’s country and I thank our Lord every day I’ve been blessed to live my life in the Heartland. Give me Big Sky and wheatfields over skyscrapers and concrete any day.

  28. burnett044 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    an America I remember..

  29. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Someone put Fox Business on to watch President Trump’s speech. The uniparty is whining about NAFTA. Ah, here we go again “tone”.

    I’m gonna LMAO if President Trump pulls us out of NAFTA. Sad faces all across the Corporatist Media talking heads. snicker.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      January 8, 2018 at 4:51 pm

      I’m okay, I just changed the channel. The one that really knows what’s going on finished his speech…..POTUS is the only “tone” I listen for.

      Feel better now. Have a great day Treepers! I love feeling freedom again!

  30. DEGinTN says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    I love our President ! I always have tears when watching or listening to him. :God bless him.

  31. georgiafl says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Find myself grinning every day about something our President does!!!

    WINNING and GRINNING is better than Picking and Grinning – even in Nashville, Tennessee!!!

  32. Summer says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Great speech by Stable Genius Presdent Trump, delivered flawlessly. Ah, and Bob Corker is there too, smiling awkwardly.

  33. Dora says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Just heard someone on FOX say that no other network covered the speech.

    Shame on them!

    • MaineCoon says:
      January 8, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      The people who need to hear his speech were there. All farmers will know — from sea to shining sea. Monster vote will come out in 2020. Those networks still won’t know where all the people came from. That’s great. All the more fun for us!

  34. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:55 pm

  35. Pam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:56 pm

  36. Elizabeth Carter says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    President Trump admires President Jackson. I do too. I thought you might enjoy this.

  37. daughnworks247 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    And MSNBC and CNN did not carry the speech.
    It’s like we don’t even exist, to them.

  38. Nunya Bidness says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    If the MSM carried the speech it would 1. Interrupt their anti-Trump programming and 2. Disrupt their ability to deceptivelyy edit and lie about it later.

  39. waltherppk says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Farm Country is God’s Country

  40. waltherppk says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:40 pm

  41. Publius2016 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Great speech! Saving our future farmers and building the infrastructure to protect our heartland! Unlike the previous administrations, President Trump believes in family farming and ensuring our troops have American Food in times of War.

  42. rashamon says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    This movie always makes me cry. For some reason I watch it every time I get too involved with my own frustrations. Farm life in the 1920s was both rewarding and unstable. It still is.

    Sweet Land (2005)

  43. MaineCoon says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Exhilarating speech. Farmers deserve it. They work long, long hours to put food on our tables. Thank you, farmers.

  44. codasouthtexas says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    standing O

  45. Ditch Mitch says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    The TN Congress women love and admire our President. Fle said it best in an earlier post:
    Diane Black for Governor.
    Marsha Blackburn for Senator.

  46. codasouthtexas says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    packed house!

