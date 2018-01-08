Monday January 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
This is down the road from me! Such a beautiful picture of Smith Rock!
Moody Blues rocker Ray Thomas dies before Hall of Fame induction ceremony
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2018/01/07/moody-blues-rocker-ray-thomas-dies-before-hall-fame-induction-ceremony
My personal request to readers of this site. Donate! Look for the Donate button at the upper right of the page under the prayer candle.
Why?
It’s 2018. The 12 Days of Christmas have passed. People are back at work and slowly getting up to speed on what happened to our country last year, in particular the exposure of the massive corruption of the Obama administration, DNC, Clinton campaign, and media.
President Trump has fought them off and is beginning to drain the swamp and Make America Great Again. From nominating judges, lowering taxes, deregulating business, crushing ISIS, creating jobs, lowering unemployment, gutting ObamaCare, and going after the sleazy, traitorous people in Washington DC, we should all be on bended knee that he is President.
The Conservative Treehouse and Sundance in particular have been cited by many as reliable citizen-journalists that have diligently and tirelessly documented all of this. ALL OF THIS. Journalists and politicians look at and use the information on this site: a source of sunlight exposing the truth.
Ably supported by Menagerie and others, Sundance makes this site possible because of an abiding love of God, country, facts, law, logic, and common sense. They are not paid for their work.
However, I am asking all those new and old to this site to make a donation to keep the site up and running – bandwidth, office supplies, research costs for operations, and bacon and bourbon for morale!
A nice New Year’s resolution: donate the cost of one coffee drink per week to The Conservative Treehouse. You really don’t need the double venti, non-fat, extra hot, triple decaf shots, no foam latte with whip, 2 packets of sugar in the raw, a touch of vanilla syrup and 3 short sprinkles of cinnamon anyway.
Thank you, Sundance and team, for all that you do. You are a national treasure.
Absolutely right. Doing it right now.
Will do! So appreciate sundance, his wisdom, and faith…
Thank you for the reminder, ZurichMike!
[One of my most memorable “dates” with husband before he left was taking the train from Geneva to Vevay. His company had a resort on the top of the mountain, and during dinner, the rain across Lake Geneva turned to snow, with France as a backdrop! Like a classical ballet, so exquisite and memorable…]
God exchanged it all for Himself… To Him be the glory!
This article came out last Wednesday, but in case Sundance missed it, I thought I’d draw attention to it now. It had some good ideas on how President Trump could effect changes on carried interest and health care costs without involving Congress. The beauty part is that the Uniparty would hate these changes, but since it’d do an end-run around Congress, the Uniparty might not be able to work its will. http://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/367179-heres-how-trump-can-score-some-wins-in-2018
If Stephen Miller, Eric or Don, Jr. read that article, please give those ideas careful consideration. Thanks
Be sure to send it to https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ along with your cover note.
In honor of
Military Mondays:
Amen!
Remember in prayer our military in harm’s way, both man and canine soldiers….
The 2018 New Years Eve Fireworks to Beethoven’s 9th Symphony
Very interesting article…
When Will the World End?
https://www.traditionalright.com/when-will-the-world-end/
A few days ago Trump cut the flow of blood money to terrorist supporting Pakistan. Not only does aka obama have a soft spot for all things moslem, but “Paak-EE-staan” is the home country of the lover boy of his college days (Google for the disgusting pictures). Trump is rightfully ending this wasteful and counterproductive policy of our former fake president with no legitimate identity documents.
Aka obama clearly is an unindicted criminal identity fraud, but even if his transparently fraudulent nativity story were true, he still trashed the Constitution’s eligibility clause by becoming our putative president. Yes, he claims to have been born in the USA to a citizen mother, but his father of “record” was an alien when his “son” was born.
The Constitution (which was written to be understood by ordinary citizens) requires that our country’s chief executive office holders be not just mere born citizens, but be natural born Citizens, a distinction with a clear difference since the founders obviously were not in the habit of inserting meaningless, superfluous words into key phrases of the Constitution.
At best, aka obama may be a statutory born citizen (since a law or statute was required to grant his supposed citizenship at birth). A true natural born Citizen is inherently a citizen by nature rather than by statute. When one is born in-country to two citizen parents, one is naturally a citizen because no other outcome is possible and thus no citizenship law is required.
Aka obama is a usurper and an unindicted criminal identity fraud, but the Constitution is just paper if We the People are not willing to enforce it. May the rule of law put him in prison (or, more likely, up against the wall) where he so righteously and justly belongs.
The singing portion of this YT ends at 5:25 but the icon remains until 9:10 as a point of meditation….
Praise the Lord – Sergei Rachmaninov
USSR Ministry of Culture Chamber Choir.
“Vespers, Op. 37: II. “Bless the Lord, Oh My Soul” (Live)” by Irina Arkhipova, Victor Rumyantsev
