Lara Trump Real News Update – January 8th 2017

Posted on January 8, 2018 by

Lara Trump provides the Real News Update for January 8th 2017:

17 Responses to Lara Trump Real News Update – January 8th 2017

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    That was the real news.
    I wish they would start a news station.

  2. Batphone says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Imagine, just for a moment, if we had all news available report like LARA – positive, informative and passion for progress.

    The way America was until the hippies poisoned the soil.

    This was the America Trump grew up in – positive and passion for America’s greatness. Builds an army of youths that produce and are content with living here in the greatest human experiment ever.

    • citizen817 says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:57 pm

      Don’t be putting this on us hippies aka baby boomers.

      • xeroxero says:
        January 8, 2018 at 6:05 pm

        All hippies were baby boomers, but not all baby boomers were hippies.
        The names of 50,000 baby boomers who answered the call and went to Vietnam, and paid the ultimate price are etched on a black granite wall on the Mall.

        A lot of late boomers completely rejected the ethos of their older siblings and cousins. The so called “Generation Jones” is much more conservative then either the boomers or the X’ers that followed them.

  3. Ziiggii says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Just in time before the “Very Fake News” awards come out!

    Now it makes sense why they pushed the awards presentations to Weds.

    • citizen817 says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:55 pm

      Wednesday of next week

      • Ziiggii says:
        January 8, 2018 at 5:56 pm

        nah ya got to give it through that weekend cycle before the rest of MSM will give up on obfuscating the news.

      • Ziiggii says:
        January 8, 2018 at 6:03 pm

        oops sorry Citizen… my reply didn’t make sense. I thought you were replying to another comment I made.

        RE: awards change
        The tweet just said Weds I thought

        DANG! I missed the part where he gave a date!😳

  4. ALEX says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Wow. She is talented. She makes reading news look effortless and she has a head on those shoulders to go along with a sweet personality ..Just one impressive lady…and I shouldn’t forget new mom..

  5. MaineCoon says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    She’s very good at that job. Hope she continues it and on a very regular basis during the ’18 elections.

  6. Sean Supsky says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Such a nice, positive, pretty young lady.

  7. StanH says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    I loved it, concise with real information, as opposed to fake…

  8. Ono says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Wouldn’t it be nice to see the end of sensationalistic news propaganda in our lives?

    The Christian Science Monitor is a good start for a periodical.

    OANN (San Diego Ca) is good but still subject to financial pressure. is biased opinions

    Rightside gets my support…not polished, but truth.

    MAGA

  9. waltherppk says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:24 pm

  10. waltherppk says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:25 pm

