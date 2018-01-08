Lara Trump Real News Update – January 8th 2017

Lara Trump provides the Real News Update for January 8th 2017:
That was the real news.
I wish they would start a news station.
Imagine, just for a moment, if we had all news available report like LARA – positive, informative and passion for progress.
The way America was until the hippies poisoned the soil.
This was the America Trump grew up in – positive and passion for America’s greatness. Builds an army of youths that produce and are content with living here in the greatest human experiment ever.
Don’t be putting this on us hippies aka baby boomers.
All hippies were baby boomers, but not all baby boomers were hippies.
The names of 50,000 baby boomers who answered the call and went to Vietnam, and paid the ultimate price are etched on a black granite wall on the Mall.
A lot of late boomers completely rejected the ethos of their older siblings and cousins. The so called “Generation Jones” is much more conservative then either the boomers or the X’ers that followed them.
Just in time before the “Very Fake News” awards come out!
Now it makes sense why they pushed the awards presentations to Weds.
Wednesday of next week
nah ya got to give it through that weekend cycle before the rest of MSM will give up on obfuscating the news.
oops sorry Citizen… my reply didn’t make sense. I thought you were replying to another comment I made.
RE: awards change
The tweet just said Weds I thought
The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018
The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018
DANG! I missed the part where he gave a date!😳
Wow. She is talented. She makes reading news look effortless and she has a head on those shoulders to go along with a sweet personality ..Just one impressive lady…and I shouldn’t forget new mom..
She’s fearless like her father-in-law. I noticed that during the campaign.
She’s very good at that job. Hope she continues it and on a very regular basis during the ’18 elections.
Such a nice, positive, pretty young lady.
I loved it, concise with real information, as opposed to fake…
Wouldn’t it be nice to see the end of sensationalistic news propaganda in our lives?
The Christian Science Monitor is a good start for a periodical.
OANN (San Diego Ca) is good but still subject to financial pressure. is biased opinions
Rightside gets my support…not polished, but truth.
MAGA
LOL…..
This is great Waltherppk.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
