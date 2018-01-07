January 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #353

Posted on January 7, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to January 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #353

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Totally agree. But I seriously doubt the number is 800k…been hearing that for yrs.
    I think it’s much higher.

    This issue kind of reminds me of the Demorat need to fix Healthcare because the uninsured(miles less number than insured, and illegals)needed a fix.

    Their axiom is always ‘The needs of the few outweigh the needs of the many ‘

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. NJ Transplant says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:26 am

    What is going on with President Trump and where is Jeff Sessions? PDJT said “We all want DACA” at his press conference in Camp David. That would be a real disaster. I’m all for getting rid of chain migration, the diversity lottery and building the wall. What they really need is to get rid of birthright citizenship. As long as they have that, they will sneak in.

    Like

    Reply
    • Running Fast says:
      January 7, 2018 at 12:31 am

      It is a setup. He is positioning the R’s as pro-amnesty all while the D’s obstruct. When the deadline passes and Trump INS starts mass deportations it will be the D’s fault.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. lida rose says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:33 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Build the wall. Lock her up. Drain the Swamp. MAGA!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Excerpts:
    Naturally I’m very disappointed to hear about Bannon’s sharp criticism of the president and his collaboration with a lefty author who will release a book of rumors that trashes Trump, his family, and his administration. I thought for sure it was more fake news from the left, but Bannon has yet to deny that collaboration. 

    What’s most disturbing is how easily a former MAGA ally can blithely stab President Trump in the back—especially when the president has had great success in 2017.

    -Ben Garrison

    https://grrrgraphics.com/loose-bannon

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Sentient says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Colorado GOP Senator Gory Gardner says he’s going to put a hold on “every single” DOJ nominee until Sessions backs off allowing federal prosecutors to enforce federal law re: marijuana. Somebody needs to explain to Gardner that Congress outlawed marijuana and it’s the executive’s role to enforce the law.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Sentient says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Word is that the president is requesting $18.7B for “700 miles” of wall. It wouldn’t surprise me if – after getting the $18.7B – he uses it to build a lot more than 700 miles. Very Stable Genius.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      January 7, 2018 at 1:18 am

      I love that, Sentient. We should add “Very stable genius” after every positive news story. 😀

      Like

      Reply
    • JM Covefefe says:
      January 7, 2018 at 1:25 am

      Looks like your onto something here…

      “”We sent a proposal exactly for 700 miles of wall, guaranteed to be built in six years, with a two-year warranty after that for $10.77 billion.

      “That would conclude the wall all the way through the mountains — no exceptions — through the whole state of California, Arizona and New Mexico.

      “We then offer, basically, a 12-year additional warranty on workmanship for another billion, to take it to $12.21 billion.”

      https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/835511

      Like

      Reply
  17. JM Covefefe says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:52 am

    The collision between the Panama-registered oil tanker “SANCHI” and Hong Kong freighter “CF CRYSTAL” happened at around 8:00pm local time Saturday, 160 nautical miles east of the mouth of the Yangtze River, Xinhua reports citing the Chinese Ministry of Transport. The accident caused a massive fire onboard the “SANCHI,” forcing the tanker to tilt to the right. Thirty-two sailors from the Panamian vessel remain missing, including 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis.

    https://www.rt.com/news/415195-china-ships-collide-missing/

    Looking for history on SANCHI…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s