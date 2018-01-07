January 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #353

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Jeb Bush, Mitt Romney, Lindsay Graham, etc., etc.
Totally agree. But I seriously doubt the number is 800k…been hearing that for yrs.
I think it’s much higher.
This issue kind of reminds me of the Demorat need to fix Healthcare because the uninsured(miles less number than insured, and illegals)needed a fix.
Their axiom is always ‘The needs of the few outweigh the needs of the many ‘
Nick, your comment wasn’t posted when I posted mine (below). You are right. DACA is a real disaster.
800k is like l.a. and several neighboring cities. Those numbers are a joke.
Agreed, there are many, many more to han 800,000
What is going on with President Trump and where is Jeff Sessions? PDJT said “We all want DACA” at his press conference in Camp David. That would be a real disaster. I’m all for getting rid of chain migration, the diversity lottery and building the wall. What they really need is to get rid of birthright citizenship. As long as they have that, they will sneak in.
It is a setup. He is positioning the R’s as pro-amnesty all while the D’s obstruct. When the deadline passes and Trump INS starts mass deportations it will be the D’s fault.
Bingo, RF. Guessing a few other gems tucked away in this strategy. It’s like our President wrote the book on the art of the deal. Wait…
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Build the wall. Lock her up. Drain the Swamp. MAGA!
Excerpts:
Naturally I’m very disappointed to hear about Bannon’s sharp criticism of the president and his collaboration with a lefty author who will release a book of rumors that trashes Trump, his family, and his administration. I thought for sure it was more fake news from the left, but Bannon has yet to deny that collaboration.
What’s most disturbing is how easily a former MAGA ally can blithely stab President Trump in the back—especially when the president has had great success in 2017.
-Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/loose-bannon
That’s so good. I’m going to try to post it at Breitbart.
Colorado GOP Senator Gory Gardner says he’s going to put a hold on “every single” DOJ nominee until Sessions backs off allowing federal prosecutors to enforce federal law re: marijuana. Somebody needs to explain to Gardner that Congress outlawed marijuana and it’s the executive’s role to enforce the law.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/amp/story/2018/01/06/jeff-sessions-marijuana-legalization-congress-216251?__twitter_impression=true
They forgot how our government is designed to work. They’ve been sitting around complaining about each other for decades while accomplishing nothing for the American people. They allowed obama to legislate with his phone, pen, executive orders, and back alley deals and are not used to having a President and leader who forces them to do their job or get out of the way.
Cory needs to read up on the tenth amendment to the Constitution. There is an actual legal remedy for this where all states can get what they are comfortable with.
Word is that the president is requesting $18.7B for “700 miles” of wall. It wouldn’t surprise me if – after getting the $18.7B – he uses it to build a lot more than 700 miles. Very Stable Genius.
I love that, Sentient. We should add “Very stable genius” after every positive news story. 😀
Looks like your onto something here…
“”We sent a proposal exactly for 700 miles of wall, guaranteed to be built in six years, with a two-year warranty after that for $10.77 billion.
“That would conclude the wall all the way through the mountains — no exceptions — through the whole state of California, Arizona and New Mexico.
“We then offer, basically, a 12-year additional warranty on workmanship for another billion, to take it to $12.21 billion.”
https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/835511
The collision between the Panama-registered oil tanker “SANCHI” and Hong Kong freighter “CF CRYSTAL” happened at around 8:00pm local time Saturday, 160 nautical miles east of the mouth of the Yangtze River, Xinhua reports citing the Chinese Ministry of Transport. The accident caused a massive fire onboard the “SANCHI,” forcing the tanker to tilt to the right. Thirty-two sailors from the Panamian vessel remain missing, including 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis.
https://www.rt.com/news/415195-china-ships-collide-missing/
Looking for history on SANCHI…
Not finding much.
. https://www.fleetmon.com/vessels/sanchi_9356608_3506770/?language=en
try marinelike.com. put in imo#. sanchi has prior names. zanzibar registered. National Iranian Tanker.
Very Stable Genius.
(Works just about everywhere, right, Sentient and Troublemaker10?) 👏🏻
