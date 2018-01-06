January 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #352

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Confidence – in POTUS
that’s how you know his poll numbers are too low… how can there be so much confidence and his approval rating less than 50%? Fake News, Fake Polls
Thanks Sundance
Makes sense to *me*.
Statement by Clinton’s former campaign manager.
Funny how that works.
Clinton/Obama weaponize the FBI for their own personal gain, and for her to become president. And now that the Russian collusion is collapsing, and their own weapons are being turned against them, they complain that the DOJ isn’t being independent.
Good call.
Shes a muzz.
They strap bombs on their kids.
So there is that
Huma will probably end up committing suicide with three shots to the back of her head
And then she’ll zip herself up into a duffel bag, hop in the shower, and lock the bag with a padlock from the outside.
https://100percentfedup.com/flashback-spy-hacked-secret-clinton-data-found-dead-duffel-bag-bathtub/
Killary called Huma “just a staffer” when things got a little too hot for comfort. Huma might retaliate by telling a few stories. But then again, would Huma want to commit suicide in a park and leave her child motherless forever? Besides, if she testifies, the Swamp will never give her a cushy job again.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, the conservative former attorney general of Oklahoma, is interested in replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions if that job becomes available, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-epa-pruitt/epa-chief-pruitt-interested-in-attorney-general-job-sources-idUSKBN1EU24B
Liberal heads would explode all over the country. They already hate this guy.
The switcheroo?
He cried when he got fired…..
It is a novel.
I’d rather spend 17 hours watching the Gorilla Channel than read that stupid book. Btw, that author looks like a weirdo. I can’t believe they let him hang around the White House. If it was an elementary school, he would have been arrested.
Regarding the flood of unaccompanied minors into the US from Central America during the Obama administration. I find it really hard to believe that any parents would send their kids that far away from them without assurances and possibly promises of something of value in return (cash or citizenship). If proven, would this amount to international child trafficking?
