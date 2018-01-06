January 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #352

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

27 Responses to January 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #352

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:20 am

    • phoenixRising says:
      January 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

      Confidence – in POTUS

      that’s how you know his poll numbers are too low… how can there be so much confidence and his approval rating less than 50%? Fake News, Fake Polls

  2. phoenixRising says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Thanks Sundance

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Statement by Clinton’s former campaign manager.

    Funny how that works.
    Clinton/Obama weaponize the FBI for their own personal gain, and for her to become president. And now that the Russian collusion is collapsing, and their own weapons are being turned against them, they complain that the DOJ isn’t being independent.

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:28 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:39 am

  10. Howie says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:40 am

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, the conservative former attorney general of Oklahoma, is interested in replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions if that job becomes available, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-epa-pruitt/epa-chief-pruitt-interested-in-attorney-general-job-sources-idUSKBN1EU24B

  11. AmSa/Mx says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:45 am

  12. joeknuckles says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Regarding the flood of unaccompanied minors into the US from Central America during the Obama administration. I find it really hard to believe that any parents would send their kids that far away from them without assurances and possibly promises of something of value in return (cash or citizenship). If proven, would this amount to international child trafficking?

  13. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:45 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:51 am

