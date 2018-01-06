Intellectual Froglegs – New Year Addition

The long awaited 2018 New Year awards show by Joe Dan Gorman and the Intellectual Froglegs media empire is finally out:

Visit Website HERE

65 Responses to Intellectual Froglegs – New Year Addition

  1. Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
    January 6, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Who won the joke contest?

  2. Maquis says:
    January 6, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Photo-Bomb of the Year! 🤣

  3. FofBW says:
    January 6, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Congratulations Sundance on both of your awards. Well deserved!!

  4. 100% YOOPER says:
    January 6, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Congratulations Saint Sundance!
    👏🍾🥂

    💗 the dobie shirt Joe Dan.

  5. NYGuy54 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    That was a blast to watch. Thanks Joe Dan

  6. 17CatsInTN says:
    January 6, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Way to go Joe Dan!

    However, I have to say I’m really disappointed I didn’t win the best side dishes award for the first ever national Intellectual Froglegs celebration. But, don’t worry, I’ll try harder this year to be worthy. 😄😂😁

    Congrats winners, especially Sundance and the Man of the Year winner! 👍🐸🥇

  7. rashamon says:
    January 6, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Congrats to “Top Writer” Sundance AND “The Best Website 2017” (dha dha!),The Conservative Treehouse. Well, WE weren’t surprised. Well deserved, Fearless Leader Sundance.

  8. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    January 6, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    …and at 3:24 / 30:50, a moment of tenderness and vulnerability…

  9. Lion2017 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Congratulations Sundance! Well deserved awards.

  10. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    January 6, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Another great one! Thanks Joe Dan!

  11. Pam says:
    January 6, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Congrats first of all to Sundance on your very prestigious award and to the rest of our folks here with honorable mentions. Very well deserved folks. Joe Dan always outdoes himself with these productions. If Joe Dan reads this, best wishes on your recovery from his recent knee surgery. 🙂

  12. WSB says:
    January 6, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    PS Rantingly.com seems to be a great alternative to Drudge. Received Best new News Site. I’m gonna follow Joe Dan’s lead. Has a link to SD.

  13. Landslide says:
    January 6, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Outstanding, as always, Joe Dan! Happy to hear your surgery went well, too👍🏻

    I found myself wishing PDJT was going to have this qued up and ready for after-dinner entertainment tonight!!!! Lol! Sure would make Ryan, McConnell, Cornyn, and McCarthy squirm, though. Ok, that’s a bit of over-the-top fantasy thinking on my part, but I DO hope President Trump watches your hilarious and creative work.

  14. CleanhouseinDC says:
    January 6, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Congrats on a fine Treehouse showing!

  15. MTeresa says:
    January 6, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    OMG – Sarah Sanders IS Wonder Woman!!! She has been one of the brightest, biggest, best, surprises of last year.

  16. TwoLaine says:
    January 6, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    David Trott nails Loretta Lynch on preferential treatment for Clinton

    Liked by 1 person

  17. TwoLaine says:
    January 6, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    I’ll can never get enough of the dance sequence at the end. Today it reminded me of my days with my baby/toddler grandson and all the instruments I had for him that we would play while marching around with, usually to our favorite movie Jailhouse Rock. Joe Dan, you need some Jailhouse Rock!

    Great show, as awlways! You Rock!

  18. kate says:
    January 6, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Can you imagine how busy the therapist are going to be this coming week if any liberals see this?
    Stores will be busy selling new lap tops, I phones and such, everything to help the economy thanks to Froglegs, and I love it because it’s almost as good as the Presidents tweats.

  19. Alison says:
    January 6, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    We’re gonna need a bigger trophy shelf here at the Treehouse 👏👏🙌🙌

    Kudos to all and thanks Joe Dan for another stellar performance in the pursuit of Truth, Justice and the American Way 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  20. Howie says:
    January 6, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Bunch

  21. Big Jake says:
    January 6, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    My name in the contributors list! Woot!!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

  22. Jeanne T. says:
    January 6, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    O, my goodness, this video is priceless!!~

  23. Volgarian8301 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Best Froglegs ever!!!

    Batman, Sundance, Treepers, CTH, Phil Valentine, the forgotten escapades of Nikki, and ELVIS!!

    I think I’m in love😄❤🖒

  24. parteagirl says:
    January 6, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    New Year ADDITION?!? Wait, I thought Joe Dan had his hematoma REMOVED! 😂

    But there is a New Year’s EDITION 😉 and here’s a little taste 👇🏻

  25. bambamtakethat says:
    January 6, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Joe Dan Gorman, total badass and the shirt to prove it! Best Intellectual Froglegs video EVER!
    Of course, I say that about every video. Each one tops the previous one. Just when I think I’ve seen the best one … oops out comes the next one.

  26. Mustang4176 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Joe Dan is……… da Man!
    with Sundance, a close second. (perfect JD. Lol)

  27. Talkie Tina says:
    January 6, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Wolfmoon is a celebrity. Wolves, dancing on the moon

  28. Gmandet17 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    The Hills Are Alive with puppy dogs and all things that are good and truthful….

