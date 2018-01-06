Intellectual Froglegs – New Year Addition

The long awaited 2018 New Year awards show by Joe Dan Gorman and the Intellectual Froglegs media empire is finally out:
Visit Website HERE
Who won the joke contest?
It’s still going on….
Love what you do cousin. Sent a little something along to you to assist with the new laptop. Cheers.
TY!
Joe Dan…. another awesome production!…. especially the background music… and thanks Sundance for making this available…
Photo-Bomb of the Year! 🤣
I love that photo cracks me.
Congratulations Sundance on both of your awards. Well deserved!!
wolfman and flepore won awards, too!
Indeed!! We are blessed here in CTH
HA, I just clicked the link to Joe Dan’s website, and got a page that said :
DANGER, THIS SITE MAY BE HARMFUL
hahahahaha
Me too. Not good! Intentional blocking? I’m going straight to his site. YouToob will not be my boss or my nanny.
You could be triggered or you could laugh uncontrollably. Proceed with caution!
Use Vimeo instead.
wolfmoon, sorry
Congrats Wolfmoon and Fleporeblog! You never know who’s reading here at the Treehouse… 😉
Congrats to Cari Kelemen also, and @Baba9773(Frelporeblog again!).
I’m glad James Woods won an award too! He’s great and needs to be read/commenting on CTH!
Thanks, MaineCoon!
Yes, congrats to Sundance and all of our other internet heroes and heroines!!!! No capes or tights needed!
Ditto!
Congratulations Saint Sundance!
👏🍾🥂
💗 the dobie shirt Joe Dan.
That was a blast to watch. Thanks Joe Dan
Yep. The Sheila Jackson Lee bit was a hoot, too. And the music. And everything!
Joe Dan has an unusual creative mind and I love it. Makes me laugh.
She must have learned history from either (Animal House) Bluto or Madea.
Way to go Joe Dan!
However, I have to say I’m really disappointed I didn’t win the best side dishes award for the first ever national Intellectual Froglegs celebration. But, don’t worry, I’ll try harder this year to be worthy. 😄😂😁
Congrats winners, especially Sundance and the Man of the Year winner! 👍🐸🥇
That will be rectified next year. An Obvious oversight….
Lol! You’re the man!
Congrats to “Top Writer” Sundance AND “The Best Website 2017” (dha dha!),The Conservative Treehouse. Well, WE weren’t surprised. Well deserved, Fearless Leader Sundance.
…and at 3:24 / 30:50, a moment of tenderness and vulnerability…
Congratulations Sundance! Well deserved awards.
Another great one! Thanks Joe Dan!
Congrats first of all to Sundance on your very prestigious award and to the rest of our folks here with honorable mentions. Very well deserved folks. Joe Dan always outdoes himself with these productions. If Joe Dan reads this, best wishes on your recovery from his recent knee surgery. 🙂
PS Rantingly.com seems to be a great alternative to Drudge. Received Best new News Site. I’m gonna follow Joe Dan’s lead. Has a link to SD.
Very impressive – have added to my links list! Thanks, WSB!!!
Yes it is. I like what I see. Thanks WSB! 😀
YW! 👍
Looks good, thanks WSB. Another good alternative to Drudge is Citizen Free Press ( http://www.citizenfreepress.com ). I don’t bother with Drudge anymore, and it used to be at least a daily stop for me.
Same! I will use these two.
Checking out an open source browser from Germany called the Iron browser. If you’re interested, take a look and tell me what you think. So far, so good.
http://www.srware.net/en/software_srware_iron_download.php
NYGUY! Will have a full look tomorrow at my desktop. How does this compare to Brave? I am only just starting to look at alternate browsers…just a novice…Wolfmoon and Bull Durham are good at this.
So far I like it more but I am still trying it. The more people that try it, the better the feedback.
Just added to my FAVs. Thanks Joe!
Very creative video, as always. Love them!
Outstanding, as always, Joe Dan! Happy to hear your surgery went well, too👍🏻
I found myself wishing PDJT was going to have this qued up and ready for after-dinner entertainment tonight!!!! Lol! Sure would make Ryan, McConnell, Cornyn, and McCarthy squirm, though. Ok, that’s a bit of over-the-top fantasy thinking on my part, but I DO hope President Trump watches your hilarious and creative work.
Congrats on a fine Treehouse showing!
OMG – Sarah Sanders IS Wonder Woman!!! She has been one of the brightest, biggest, best, surprises of last year.
Sarah is just fun to watch, just has a way of putting the MSM in there place with a smile.
What’s not to love.
Bless your heart always comes to mind when she hits back.
Loved that award and she deserved it!
David Trott nails Loretta Lynch on preferential treatment for Clinton
2laine…thanks for the David Trott video….urge everyone to watch it. Score one for the good guys. Never heard of Rep. Trott….like what I see.
I’ll can never get enough of the dance sequence at the end. Today it reminded me of my days with my baby/toddler grandson and all the instruments I had for him that we would play while marching around with, usually to our favorite movie Jailhouse Rock. Joe Dan, you need some Jailhouse Rock!
Great show, as awlways! You Rock!
Brain Fart: I Meant SCHOOL OF ROCK!
The Original
SO, SO GOOD!
Can you imagine how busy the therapist are going to be this coming week if any liberals see this?
Stores will be busy selling new lap tops, I phones and such, everything to help the economy thanks to Froglegs, and I love it because it’s almost as good as the Presidents tweats.
We’re gonna need a bigger trophy shelf here at the Treehouse 👏👏🙌🙌
Kudos to all and thanks Joe Dan for another stellar performance in the pursuit of Truth, Justice and the American Way 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Bunch
My name in the contributors list! Woot!!!!!
O, my goodness, this video is priceless!!~
Best Froglegs ever!!!
Batman, Sundance, Treepers, CTH, Phil Valentine, the forgotten escapades of Nikki, and ELVIS!!
I think I’m in love😄❤🖒
New Year ADDITION?!? Wait, I thought Joe Dan had his hematoma REMOVED! 😂
But there is a New Year’s EDITION 😉 and here’s a little taste 👇🏻
Joe Dan Gorman, total badass and the shirt to prove it! Best Intellectual Froglegs video EVER!
Of course, I say that about every video. Each one tops the previous one. Just when I think I’ve seen the best one … oops out comes the next one.
Joe Dan is……… da Man!
with Sundance, a close second. (perfect JD. Lol)
Wolfmoon is a celebrity. Wolves, dancing on the moon
The Hills Are Alive with puppy dogs and all things that are good and truthful….
