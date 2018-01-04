Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for Thursday January 4th.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST:

UPDATE: Video Added

68 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    By 2024 we will truly be the DOMINANT Energy supplier in the world! Remember what SD has told us about lowering energy cost and the ripple effect on Manufacturing!

    • fleporeblog says:
      January 4, 2018 at 2:06 pm

      More great news on the Obamacare front for millions of Americans!

    • MK Wood says:
      January 4, 2018 at 2:12 pm

      Always welcome your info.

      Both of these are excellent. The small biz health care proposal is essential. The Trump admin doing what they can despite the failure of congress. In fact, the results are much better than when congress sticks their greasy fingers into something.

      • fleporeblog says:
        January 4, 2018 at 2:15 pm

        MK Wood you are absolutely right! Had the MORON Republicans in the Senate passed a Repeal and Replace Bill, we may never have seen our President write an execute this EO that has lead so many Americans back to affordable Healthcare. People are welcomed to buy just a catastrophic policy that will be so cheap because they are buying with others in their group and across state lines. Our President can take the worst scenario and turn it into GOLD!

      • WSB says:
        January 4, 2018 at 2:27 pm

        To me, this does the exact opposite. The Gubmint should not be creating new groups but encourage competitive individual insurance markets or creative options to break the monopoly of insurance altogether. Employer or group-based insurance just creates more middle men, more HR departments which increase a company’s overhead costs.

        These small business associations would just be adding another management layer.

  2. sunnydaze says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Sarah up. On FBN

  3. sunnydaze says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    PT giving speech on economy on screen. re. benefits of tax cuts

  4. fleporeblog says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    I am laughing and crying tears of JOY when I saw our Lion on the TV screen! I LOVE THIS MAN!

  6. Pam says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Take two

  7. Patriot1783 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    POTUS just gave mini video clip at start of WH press coherence thanking the American businesses for investing their tax savings via bonus, pay increases and new job opportunities.

  8. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Did April Get bounced by a Tranny?

  9. Patriot1783 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Sarah Huckebee Sanders is one of, if not the best WH Press Secretaries ever to take the podium.

  10. redlegleader68 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    I should have saved my drinking game for today … I’d be hammered already … 😉

    • fleporeblog says:
      January 4, 2018 at 2:42 pm

      Redlegleader68 you would put I absolutely love the fact that our President showed these wussies that call themselves want to be Republicans how you go after someone for BS. I was screaming for nearly a month that Roy Moore should have had his lawyers file defamation charges. If you are innocent or believe you are being wronged, you go on the attack. Our President did exactly that!

      He has completely destroyed Bannon, the author and anyone else associated with this garbage. He also has destroyed the MSM, Democrats, RINOs talking points. A perfect example of WINNING rather than LOSING!

    • Dekester says:
      January 4, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      RedL. That’s hilarious. I used to enjoy “ a wee dram” and totally relate.

      Your President is kinda like a professional bowler..Congress and the Senate are the gutter, and the lion keeps bowling strikes.

      God bless PDJT

  11. Osugagal says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Sarah is so awesome. Normally I just read comments after a press conference because I can not stand the idiots of the press. It happens that Today I am watching. First, thank you to all the treepers who watch and report everyday. Second, members of the press are still idiots.

  12. adoubledot says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Bannon, Bannon, Bannon, blah blah blah.

    • adoubledot says:
      January 4, 2018 at 2:32 pm

      (95% of the questions)

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      January 4, 2018 at 2:33 pm

      The split screen (propagandist/Sarah) is very telling as we can see the propagandist does not listen to or even hear what Sarah has to say, with the exception of Kevin.

      • georgiafl says:
        January 4, 2018 at 4:10 pm

        Golden State Times is the best stream to watch the press conferences or any other Trump event. Few interruptions, reliable streaming, good sound, no constant palaver and fundraising.

      • georgiafl says:
        January 4, 2018 at 4:13 pm

        and NO SPLIT SCREEN!!!

        I quit watching RSBN because of all of the above and they messed up their coverage of the inauguration putting the &*%$#! protestors on a split screen through the entire event!!!!

        That was UNFORGIVEABLE.

        Therefore, I no longer support RSBN as I once did very generously.

      • georgiafl says:
        January 4, 2018 at 4:15 pm

        Furthermore, Golden State Times is very respectful and simply shows the event.

        RSBN is all about RSBN…its problems, funding, comments and that awful music.

  13. Minnie says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Yes, Sarah, the American people are tired of the allegations and out-right lies!

    Thank you for all you do to represent Mr. President in the presence of the jackals.

  14. Sunshine says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    The WOLFF fraudulent book: Does anyone find the timing of its release a bit suspicious?

  15. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Where was the outrage when Obama killed the book the navy seal wrote about bin laden?

  16. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Monday Night Fake news Awards is going to be Epic after this!

    EPIC!

  17. burnett044 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    When one spends time here at the treehouse and comes to know just what an amazing journalist Sundance is .how well he researches every thing ..his commitment to truth…and all the Treepers that add so much to this wonderful site…..then one sits and tries to watch the so called news folks at these press meeting ….well it is truly a freaking joke….and at times sad.

  18. fleporeblog says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      January 4, 2018 at 3:13 pm

      Geraldo’s politics are typically not my politics or PDJT’s for that matter; however, his assessment of who is PDJT is usually spot on. In fact Geraldo has surprisingly defended many of PDJT’s policies. Puerto Rico disaster response for one.

      Geraldo and PDJT are fellow NYers and have known each other (according to Geraldo) for over 30 years.

      • thedoc00 says:
        January 4, 2018 at 3:29 pm

        With respect to Puerto Rico, Geraldo was the only news personality to point out the infrastructure of the island, outside San Juan, was a disaster and totally broken before the hurricane. Thus the relief effort is actually a 1st time build effort for most of the islands power, water and highway architecture. I am not a fan of Geraldo but he is the only reporter who actually exposed this key bit of information.

      • fleporeblog says:
        January 4, 2018 at 3:52 pm

        Red it is true about them knowing each other for 30 years. I think Geraldo was genuinely moved by what our President was doing for PR and what the Left was saying. It pissed him off because he was on the ground to witness it.

    • Bull Durham says:
      January 4, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      #MSNBC, #TotalBullshit

  20. Bull Durham says:
    January 4, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Sarah Sanders doing her thing. A joy to listen to and watch each day.

  21. Jen MG says:
    January 4, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Sarah is a superstar….how she goes out there everyday into this den of vultures and fools and maintains her composure and class is deserving of a medal.

  22. woodstuff says:
    January 4, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    At about 18:11 Sarah said “If you want to call yourself ignorant, I’m not gonna argue..”

  23. illinoiswarrior says:
    January 4, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    (7:45) “This [Presidency] was something they [President, First Lady, and his family] were very committed to, and have been committed to since taking office, and will continue to do so over the next 7 years.”

    Hahaha, Sarah telling it like it is… 7 years! LOL I love it! #MoreWinning 😀

  24. Comrade Mope says:
    January 4, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    While watching this a bright flash crossed my mind. Somebody please tell me I’m nutz.
    What if Bannon is setting up a lawsuit that he knows will lose? What if he loses on purpose to open the door to major outlets to be more responsible? Nah, I gotta be crazy.

  25. woohoowee says:
    January 4, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    During the campaign Trump45 remarked how fast economic prosperity and jobs, jobs, jobs would happen and he said it would take about two years. Well, here we are at only 11 months into his Administration and look at us go! MAGA!

    Sarah is right, we’re sick of the accusations and lies. Maybe she’s just too nice to tell ’em we’re sick of their jr. high level nonsense, too.

  26. millwright says:
    January 4, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Ms. Saunders seems more like a grammar school teacher ably dealing with juvenile students in these press conferences. While the D.C. Press Corps hasn’t had a strong reputation for some time now, this latest bunch seems most particularly inane !

