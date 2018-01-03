Wednesday January 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Writing Verse
I’ve come to write verse just recently
As a way to keep my mind busy.
Now retired, aging, and sometimes bored,
I ventured toward rhyme, not yet explored.
I had no love of poems before –
Reading poetry was just a dull chore.
Hidden meanings and thoughts so obscure
Removed from poems any allure.
So why did I choose to spend my time
Dabbling in rhymes to preserve my mind?
I must confess, I really don’t know –
I just didn’t find other ways to go.
I can’t write for critical acclaim,
With my poor rhymes there’s too much to blame.
Poetic devices beyond my ken
Won’t work their way through my humble pen.
What I set down are just lines that rhyme;
I brew lager or ale, and not fine wine.
I set down thoughts for those who like beer,
Who sit down with friends and pizza – Cheers!
Others may look through their wine at a light,
Or stick their nose in the glass – what a sight!
Those “in the know” can look down that nose,
And claim I write nothing but rhyming prose.
“If poetry at all, it’s crude and coarse,
Nothing that we real poets endorse.
It speaks of God and country and flag,
Like verse found in some weekly rural rag.”
But that’s who I write for, those of the land,
Down in the dirt, working with their hands,
Or putting in long hours, not nine to five,
Working to keep hopes and dreams alive.
You know those kind, perhaps you are one,
Clinging to Bibles, families and guns,
Remembering the times that used to be,
When honesty ruled and kids ran free;
When you knew that to eat you must work,
When all worked hard and no one shirked.
Those were the days, not too long ago,
When life required work, hard rows to hoe.
Now what you see, when you look around,
Lazy, crooked freeloaders abound.
No God, no country, no working hard,
Keeping their free homes worse than barnyards.
Our sports heroes are gone, now millionaires,
Pampered and spoiled, and known everywhere.
Never grateful for living rich and free,
Acting offended, so they take a knee.
Pervasive media spread bald-faced lies
For their agenda – the Globalist’s prize.
An ignorant public go along,
Adding their voices to the Marxist’s song.
Criminal Pols, lusting for power,
Working for themselves, every hour,
Trying to take charge by staging a coup,
Wanting to control what you and I do.
Christians are treated as second class,
Our basic beliefs are ever bypassed.
In marriage, hate speech and by “Right to Choose”,
Christians must submit to the world’s views.
Jihad and drugs continue to spread;
God commands love, but they want us dead.
The battle we fight is not against man,
But against evil, since the world began.
The view is the same the world around;
The rule of order is breaking down.
Man is devolving to a life of sin,
Rejecting the goodness God gives within.
Until my time on this earth runs out,
I’ll keep my faith in God’s plan, not doubt.
For I know that God’s way, time and again,
Will work for my good at the very end.
This brings us back to why I write:
To encourage all those in the fight,
Working against evil, fighting for good,
Restoring our land to be what it should.
May those in the fight, on the front lines,
Win those hard battles, time after time.
We will stand tall in our land of the free,
And give thanks to God on bended knees.
BakoCarl,
I really enjoy reading your poems, but this one I have to say is my favorite, I think it’s the best.
I’m kinda like you, I’d rather drink a beer than a fine wine, eat pizza and hang out at a bonfire than some fancy party. I’d rather sit with all of you Treeepers. There is so much talent here among all of you, some of you leave me in awe. There is no place I’d rather be than sitting on a perch on this very fine tree.
I really do love this poem, could you give me permission to copy and put your name on it? I’d like to have it up in my little corner I call my reading nook. It’s close by the fire I tend to keep our home warm and both my pups are now laying at my feet. It’s the perfect place for your poem.
Be well BakoCarl, and thank you for sharing your wonderful poems with all of us. You’re a blessing.
Ma’iingankwe
BakoCarl,
thank you so very much for putting into simple and clear words so much of what many strongly feel.
You are the deserved laureate of this little thread, and your viewpoint gives us new events, places and thoughts to ponder.
Thanks for your boldness in sharing yourself with us.
May this year find you growing in both wisdom and faith.
God bless you.
when I lived in San Francisco, an annual ritual was going to the Orthodox Greek Community Celebration held each year at the Marin County City Center…a sprawling Frank Lloyd Wright facility.
Each year there was a young Greek man who sold his watercolors, made each year when he visited his homeland.
His work was almost exclusively depictions of villages similar to the one shown in this @EarthPics photo.
The reason they made such an impression on me was he used the white of the paper to represent the walls of the villages and homes, only painting the shadows and spaces between buildings.
For me, it was a beginning understanding of watercolors, and his talent was very evident, his sight so well developed..
Many natives of Greece would snap us his paintings, as many were of villages in which his patrons had been raised.
These works of his were the type you remember, even after many decades.
Smashing views, smashing work. Entirely neutral light, must be the latitude.
And San Francisco light was similar.
SoCA light is yellowish, where I am now in the PNW, it is what we call “oyster”, but that neutral ight is uniquely attractive and memorable. Its so pure, allowing the whites to be actually white, the form of the white emphasizing the geometry of the dwellings.
And his paintings made the white the absence…nearly featureless.
Quite stunning.
The first selection is nice but a brief for morning coffee. This piece by Maximo Diego Pujol is should get you through about half a cup anyway . . .
What the heck is he doing? I’m guessing, but it sounds like his behavior was towards his wife and maybe children.
I wouldn’t doubt there are a few screws loose there, especially considering the amount of time spent in captivity and with all of their brainwashing going on. He didn’t seem to be alright when he returned and now he definitely doesn’t seem to be alright.
Whoever he did this to I hope they will be able to recover with little to no battle scars, emotional and otherwise. It’s really too bad all of this has happened.
he does not look well in that picture with the article…At all.
An absolutely FUN FUN FUN performance of a hit modified with a calypso beat, followed by a twist half-way through. Pure guitar ear candy. Play it loudly.
