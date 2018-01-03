January 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #349

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. Zennalou says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Notice the gotta….

    Enough of the gotta, should of, ought to—-time to do it!

    Charge Sanctuary City Politicians With a Crime, Says Acting ICE Director

    The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said it is time to start charging officials in sanctuary cities with a crime. The director also threatened a massive enforcement action in the sanctuary state of California.
    “I think we charge some of these sanctuary cities with violating federal law,” acting ICE Director Tom Homan said during an interview with Fox News Channel’s Neil Cavuto on Tuesday. “This isn’t the America I grew up in. We gotta take these sanctuary cities on, we gotta take them to court and we gotta start charging some of these politicians with crimes.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/01/02/charge-sanctuary-city-politicians-crime-says-acting-ice-director/

    • jrapdx says:
      January 3, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Yes of course it’s a great idea, arrest the crooked city officials for interfering in enforcement of federal laws. I had expressed similar thoughts at least a year ago. Living in a “sanctuary city” I’d love to see it. It would only take a few prominent examples to stop the “sanctuary” nonsense straight in its tracks. It would do a world of good for citizens and think of the money that local and state governments will save with the illegals gone. On top of that, no one will have to feel guilty for not catering to them when they’re booted out of the country. Let’s just consider that a little bonus.

    • dutzie60 says:
      January 3, 2018 at 1:08 am

      I think they need to go to Sacramento and get the big Brown enchilada himself. Then they can continue with the big city officials and work down to the town mayors, board of supervisors, sheriffs and any other proponent of illegal sanctuary status.

    • millwright says:
      January 3, 2018 at 1:24 am

      I’m puzzled as to how the present day legal situation in CA differs from ALA circa the Sixties . Perhaps because the CA Governor, ( Moonbeam) Brown is perceived as a “flower child ” , while George Wallace was portrayed as a villain in the media ?

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. dufrst says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

    That was fast! MAGA!!

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:26 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:27 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:27 am

    • millwright says:
      January 3, 2018 at 1:43 am

      Long past time we gauged our foreign aid to various nations by some simple, straight-forward, well-publicized criteria ! And evaluated how that aid was used for the objectives we – and the recipients – agreed upon ! IOW, food/medical relief intended for a particular group won’t be required by the recipient to be dumped on docks far removed from them only to be bartered on he world market.

  15. dufrst says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:27 am

    It’s hilarious! 😆 Alinsky tactics of isolation and ridicule being used against those that have been doing that for years against conservatives and republicans. I love it!

    • Running Fast says:
      January 3, 2018 at 1:15 am

      He is soooo good at the bait and switch. The media will be ALL over this. Come Mon at 5 we will receive the REAL announcement and it will be a moab.

    • starfcker says:
      January 3, 2018 at 1:15 am

      See, when I read that, I picture a man gripped by paralyzing fear. Isolated in the Oval Office, the walls tumbling down around him, chaos in his personnel and policies. Fully aware that he was hated by the American people. Actually, that’s the funniest stuff I’ve read in a long time. This guy is just starting to hit his stride. I stick by my earlier prediction that we will have his face on the $100 bill before this is over

      • bessie2003 says:
        January 3, 2018 at 1:29 am

        Perhaps his face on the $1,000 bill? With PDJT it’s more fitting to be done bigly.

        • rsmith1776 says:
          January 3, 2018 at 1:47 am

          By the time he is done the dollar will be so strong that the highest bill will be the mighty One American Dollar, with Mr. Trump’s face on it.

        • millwright says:
          January 3, 2018 at 1:49 am

          Lots of pressure from within ands without the USG to eliminate the $100 and $50 dollar bills ! BTW, eight years’ ago I took to describing $50 bills as “Obama Twenties ” . Lots of folks in and out of our government are seeking to eliminate all but minor cash transactions !

  16. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:27 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:28 am

  18. SR says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Now everyone including fake msm have same talking points that fbi investigation is made of more than fake dossier. No one telling fisa input documents under oath. It’s more than fake dossier for fisa approval and that is a big surprise. Few folks and PTrump know who did what and when.

  19. Zennalou says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:30 am

    So they are only asking for a down payment on the Wall—-excuse me while I got try and cool off in this 6 degree weather.

    “Nielsen, who visited prototypes of Trump’s proposed border wall in San Diego, said the president would request $1.6 billion next year for the barrier, in addition to $1.6 billion he is seeking this year to build or replace 74 miles (118 kilometers) in California and Texas,” the AP wrote.

    That $3.2 billion is not enough for the full wall—which is estimated at over $20 billion in cost in total—but Nielsen said it would be a “down payment” to get the wall started.

    “It’s all a down payment,” she said. “This is not going to get us the whole wall we need but it’s a start.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/02/trump-homeland-chief-pushes-for-border-wall-first-and-foremost-before-any-daca-amnesty/

    • rf121 says:
      January 3, 2018 at 12:45 am

      So 30 billion for the wall is like $70 per person in the US. Where do I send the check and I will even cover a few of you dems out there? We could probably set up a go fund me page and Get er done.

  20. joeknuckles says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Poor little Rocket Man, he’s probably feeling all self-conscious about his undersized, non-functional nuclear button.

  21. trump_covfefe says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:42 am

    where will he announce the media award? I would like to know. any live coverage?

  22. lida rose says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:43 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

  23. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:48 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:50 am

  25. MAGAbear says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Is there bigger piece of lying dog poop than this Richard Goldstein clown who, for unknown reasons, is always on Fox? If I were on the set with him I don’t think I could control myself from lunging at him and going Dave “the Hammer” Schultz on him. What an A1 putz.

    USA beats Russia at the WJC 4-2! This makes me a happy bear. 🙂 To our Russian friends, those are some tense games between the two squads.

    • joeknuckles says:
      January 3, 2018 at 1:12 am

      He always has that little S eating grin on his face like he enjoys lying to us. It seemed like every lib on fox tonight had a big grin while they were lying. Maybe they think they have a great new plan to destroy Trump.

      • MAGAbear says:
        January 3, 2018 at 1:25 am

        They’re just first class A holes. Sorry to say it, but they just are. The end justifies the means to people like Goldstein, so lying with a smile comes natural to them.

  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:54 am

  27. rf121 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:02 am

    1st quarter should be great entertainment. Wake in the morning. Grab the phone and check PT twitter. Roll out of bed laughing. Great start to the day. Great time to be alive. MAGA.

  28. dogsmaw says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:07 am

  29. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:12 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:12 am

  31. Jenny Hatch says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:19 am

    I just published over 70 pedogate reports on my blog in a roundup post:

    https://jennyhatchblog.com/2018/01/02/special-report-pizzagate-a-year-of-blogging-by-jenny-hatch/

    All of my citizen journalism this past year was dedicated to this story.

    I did it for the children.

  32. JM Covefefe says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Its damn cold out! Jan 2, 2018 is in the can. Just finished a 14hr work day, got caught up on CTH, then took a spin around T_D and my other post-CTH lurks.

    GAWD! Folks, the dam hasn’t burst, it has been MOAB’d! Dam be Gone!

    The MAGAing has begun, and it is beautiful! I ain’t even going yo try to cross post. I wouldn’t know where to start. 2018 is going to be one heck of a thrill ride, and it is only day 3!!!

    At this point, all I can say is: Thank You Kind Lord for giving us OPDJT!!!!!! (And General Sundance)

    (and Citizen, I really appreciate you reposting all OPDJT’s tweets. Thank You.)

  33. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:28 am

  34. citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:30 am

  35. Michaele Clarke says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:41 am

  36. Fingolfin says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:45 am

    Did anyone else see the Professor Elizabeth Price Foley on Anderson Cooper tonight going to town on Jeffrey Tobin and Cooper about the timeline & the importance of the dossier??!!

    She 100% reads Sundance!

    After the segment, Cooper even read the April 2017 article on CNN that she cited which stated that the dossier was used to get the FISA.

  37. OS says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:48 am

    Map of protests in Iran. Spreading. (The map comes from an Iranian, via Dr. Andy Bostom on Twitter.)

  38. rsmith1776 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:57 am

    Lots of Zeta “males” triggered by the dominant nuclear button of the President.

    During these times of political theater, Don Lemon apparently opened himself, to meager reviews.

