January 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #349

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Notice the gotta….
Enough of the gotta, should of, ought to—-time to do it!
Charge Sanctuary City Politicians With a Crime, Says Acting ICE Director
The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said it is time to start charging officials in sanctuary cities with a crime. The director also threatened a massive enforcement action in the sanctuary state of California.
“I think we charge some of these sanctuary cities with violating federal law,” acting ICE Director Tom Homan said during an interview with Fox News Channel’s Neil Cavuto on Tuesday. “This isn’t the America I grew up in. We gotta take these sanctuary cities on, we gotta take them to court and we gotta start charging some of these politicians with crimes.”
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/01/02/charge-sanctuary-city-politicians-crime-says-acting-ice-director/
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes of course it’s a great idea, arrest the crooked city officials for interfering in enforcement of federal laws. I had expressed similar thoughts at least a year ago. Living in a “sanctuary city” I’d love to see it. It would only take a few prominent examples to stop the “sanctuary” nonsense straight in its tracks. It would do a world of good for citizens and think of the money that local and state governments will save with the illegals gone. On top of that, no one will have to feel guilty for not catering to them when they’re booted out of the country. Let’s just consider that a little bonus.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think they need to go to Sacramento and get the big Brown enchilada himself. Then they can continue with the big city officials and work down to the town mayors, board of supervisors, sheriffs and any other proponent of illegal sanctuary status.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m puzzled as to how the present day legal situation in CA differs from ALA circa the Sixties . Perhaps because the CA Governor, ( Moonbeam) Brown is perceived as a “flower child ” , while George Wallace was portrayed as a villain in the media ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love me some DJT tweets, but this one is just ludicrous. Tweets like this are what make him seem silly to the less committed voters.
LikeLike
MAGADJT,
Why?
LikeLike
If our President has succeeded in motivating the FAA to do a better job of managing the manifold engineering and technical issues associate with air travel, that’s to his credit !
LikeLike
That was fast! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
If results means giving these criminals any form of amnesty or relief from their illegal status, POTUS will lose many supporters…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for posting this tweet citizen, apparently it’s a taboo subject among many Trump supporters but as a taxpaying Trump voter it’s something that is very distressing to me. I don’t know if President Trump is being feed lies by pro amnesty figure heads or what but giving DACA recipients amnesty is NOT going to give more votes to President Trump in 2020 or republicans. Most were not children who came here during the years of Obama’s illegal open program.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/19/steve-king-trump-negotiated-daca-mandate-build-wall/
I love everything President Trump has done so far but I voted for a wall and NO amnesty or DACA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would trade DACA amnesty (no citizenship or voting, ever) for guaranteed wall funding , ending chain migration policies, and mandatory E-Verify without question.
LikeLike
Why? When then they will just turn around and vote democrat. DACA recipients aren’t grateful for the opportunity to be in America, they demand it and they will demand more once given amnesty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In addition, why should MY tax dollars go to pay for their free education and healthcare and only God knows what else?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your tax dollars shouldn’t, but you have to realize you can’t have every little thing exactly your way, Mattie Ross.
LikeLike
Every exactly little thing? It’s what MOST Trump voters voted for, wall and NO amnesty. Apparently you want democrats to take over hence, no surprise your first part of your name is not American.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mattie Ross LOL my all time fav movie the original of course.
LikeLike
Mattie Ross was bitten by a rattle snake and we know President Trump warned us about snakes. Therefore, she’s nothing like me.
LikeLike
I said DACA amnesty with no citizenship or voting rights. I don’t prefer amnesty, but if we can give that to get the other stuff I am good with it. Unless we can get a bunch of MAGA senators elected in 2018, we aren’t going to be able to get every point of a deal on our terms. That’s just the way it is unfortunately.
LikeLike
And when your DACA peeps vote out President Trump in 2020 and the ones who voted for him based on his promise of no amnesty or DACA don’t vote, what are you going to do? I’ll tell you what the democrats will do, give them everything, including bringing in everyone they know.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You haven’t followed some of these daca jerks on Twitter. They are not American material, quite the opposite. They hate Trump
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for seeing it too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just don’t think we’re going to stop it. DACA amnesty will likely pass with a veto proof majority if it comes to that. Too many congressmen either want it to happen, or need it to happen for their paymasters.
LikeLike
Honestly it doesn’t matter what you or I think. If President Trump would have acted according to what I thought he wouldn’t be president.
Kibitzes are a dime a dozen.
LikeLike
Aztecs…no mas
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLike
Long past time we gauged our foreign aid to various nations by some simple, straight-forward, well-publicized criteria ! And evaluated how that aid was used for the objectives we – and the recipients – agreed upon ! IOW, food/medical relief intended for a particular group won’t be required by the recipient to be dumped on docks far removed from them only to be bartered on he world market.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s hilarious! 😆 Alinsky tactics of isolation and ridicule being used against those that have been doing that for years against conservatives and republicans. I love it!
LikeLiked by 7 people
He is soooo good at the bait and switch. The media will be ALL over this. Come Mon at 5 we will receive the REAL announcement and it will be a moab.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s exactly what I was thinking!
LikeLike
See, when I read that, I picture a man gripped by paralyzing fear. Isolated in the Oval Office, the walls tumbling down around him, chaos in his personnel and policies. Fully aware that he was hated by the American people. Actually, that’s the funniest stuff I’ve read in a long time. This guy is just starting to hit his stride. I stick by my earlier prediction that we will have his face on the $100 bill before this is over
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perhaps his face on the $1,000 bill? With PDJT it’s more fitting to be done bigly.
LikeLike
By the time he is done the dollar will be so strong that the highest bill will be the mighty One American Dollar, with Mr. Trump’s face on it.
LikeLike
Lots of pressure from within ands without the USG to eliminate the $100 and $50 dollar bills ! BTW, eight years’ ago I took to describing $50 bills as “Obama Twenties ” . Lots of folks in and out of our government are seeking to eliminate all but minor cash transactions !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hahaha! I love my President. And a big bonus to this tweet is that liberal heads are exploding all over the place.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Our button is Big and Beautiful.
The Rocket Fatso’s button is all bacon, no muscle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now everyone including fake msm have same talking points that fbi investigation is made of more than fake dossier. No one telling fisa input documents under oath. It’s more than fake dossier for fisa approval and that is a big surprise. Few folks and PTrump know who did what and when.
LikeLike
So they are only asking for a down payment on the Wall—-excuse me while I got try and cool off in this 6 degree weather.
“Nielsen, who visited prototypes of Trump’s proposed border wall in San Diego, said the president would request $1.6 billion next year for the barrier, in addition to $1.6 billion he is seeking this year to build or replace 74 miles (118 kilometers) in California and Texas,” the AP wrote.
That $3.2 billion is not enough for the full wall—which is estimated at over $20 billion in cost in total—but Nielsen said it would be a “down payment” to get the wall started.
“It’s all a down payment,” she said. “This is not going to get us the whole wall we need but it’s a start.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/02/trump-homeland-chief-pushes-for-border-wall-first-and-foremost-before-any-daca-amnesty/
LikeLiked by 1 person
So 30 billion for the wall is like $70 per person in the US. Where do I send the check and I will even cover a few of you dems out there? We could probably set up a go fund me page and Get er done.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Poor little Rocket Man, he’s probably feeling all self-conscious about his undersized, non-functional nuclear button.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love It!
Best POTUS Evah!
LikeLiked by 3 people
where will he announce the media award? I would like to know. any live coverage?
LikeLiked by 1 person
National Press Club would be the best venue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
I live Judge Willet. He has such a witty sense of humor. Been following him on Twitter for a year.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Congrats! The record number of federal judicial appointments is YUGE-and Judge Willett is going to the hippest Circuit!
LikeLike
Is there bigger piece of lying dog poop than this Richard Goldstein clown who, for unknown reasons, is always on Fox? If I were on the set with him I don’t think I could control myself from lunging at him and going Dave “the Hammer” Schultz on him. What an A1 putz.
USA beats Russia at the WJC 4-2! This makes me a happy bear. 🙂 To our Russian friends, those are some tense games between the two squads.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He always has that little S eating grin on his face like he enjoys lying to us. It seemed like every lib on fox tonight had a big grin while they were lying. Maybe they think they have a great new plan to destroy Trump.
LikeLike
They’re just first class A holes. Sorry to say it, but they just are. The end justifies the means to people like Goldstein, so lying with a smile comes natural to them.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
1st quarter should be great entertainment. Wake in the morning. Grab the phone and check PT twitter. Roll out of bed laughing. Great start to the day. Great time to be alive. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait, wha… BRILLIANT
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now, that would be justice. Give him unlimited authority to go after the criminals that thwarted his diligent attempts at oversight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A great idea!
LikeLike
I just published over 70 pedogate reports on my blog in a roundup post:
https://jennyhatchblog.com/2018/01/02/special-report-pizzagate-a-year-of-blogging-by-jenny-hatch/
All of my citizen journalism this past year was dedicated to this story.
I did it for the children.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was scads of hard work Jenny, good on ya.
The Lord’s work indeed…
LikeLike
Its damn cold out! Jan 2, 2018 is in the can. Just finished a 14hr work day, got caught up on CTH, then took a spin around T_D and my other post-CTH lurks.
GAWD! Folks, the dam hasn’t burst, it has been MOAB’d! Dam be Gone!
The MAGAing has begun, and it is beautiful! I ain’t even going yo try to cross post. I wouldn’t know where to start. 2018 is going to be one heck of a thrill ride, and it is only day 3!!!
At this point, all I can say is: Thank You Kind Lord for giving us OPDJT!!!!!! (And General Sundance)
(and Citizen, I really appreciate you reposting all OPDJT’s tweets. Thank You.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
this is my favorite gif on weather, it factors in the wind chill i think
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did anyone else see the Professor Elizabeth Price Foley on Anderson Cooper tonight going to town on Jeffrey Tobin and Cooper about the timeline & the importance of the dossier??!!
She 100% reads Sundance!
After the segment, Cooper even read the April 2017 article on CNN that she cited which stated that the dossier was used to get the FISA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Map of protests in Iran. Spreading. (The map comes from an Iranian, via Dr. Andy Bostom on Twitter.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those of us old enough to remember Raza Pavlevi , this is beginning to seem like karma !
LikeLike
Lots of Zeta “males” triggered by the dominant nuclear button of the President.
During these times of political theater, Don Lemon apparently opened himself, to meager reviews.
LikeLike