FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy AG Rosenstein Meet With Speaker Paul Ryan…

Against today being the deadline from House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to turn over responsive documents to the committee, Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray head to Speaker Paul Ryan’s office for an unscheduled meeting.

It’s important to remember, though it might not be pertinent to this meeting, that Nunes and Ryan are both Go8 members. As such they are both allowed to receive and discuss the most confidential intelligence information from any intelligence agency. They, along with six others are at the top of the intelligence oversight pyramid.

FBI Director Christopher Wray attending the meeting with Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein represents to top of both the FBI and DOJ side of the intelligence gathering system within the Department of Justice. Presumably the meeting is Rosenstein instead of Sessions because the subject matter surrounds something Sessions has recused himself from.

Accepting the recused Sessions angle, the meeting between Speaker Paul Ryan, Wray and Rosenstein is then almost guaranteed to be about the Devin Nunes demand for the material that led the National Security Division of the DOJ to assemble a FISA request; ie. the application content, and did it hold information surrounding the Steele Dossier etc.

I would warn people not to read too much into this meeting. It could possibly be a typical chain-of-command explanation where Rosenstein is explaining, and Wray backing him up, why the DOJ must delay responding. It would be an accurate approach to inform the House Speaker prior to responding to Chairman Nunes request.

WASHINGTON DC – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray made an unannounced visit to Speaker Paul Ryan’s office Wednesday as the Justice Department grapples with an increasingly hostile faction of House Republicans demanding documents related to the bureau’s Russia probe. Rosenstein was spotted entering Ryan’s office, and a spokesman for the speaker confirmed that Rosenstein and Wray had requested the meeting. A second person familiar with the meeting said it was related to a document request issued over the summer by House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes. (read more, but see through the spin)

The FBI Counterintelligence Division began an official counterintelligence investigation on/around July 15th, 2016. The target of the investigation was the Donald Trump campaign. The FBI has refused to answer questions or allow investigative oversight toward the origin of their endeavor.

In October 2016, immediately after the DOJ lawyers formatted the FBI information (Steele Dossier etc.) for the FISA application, the head of the NSD, Asst. Attorney General John P Carlin, left his job. During his exit John Carlin informed the FISA court the DOJ-NSD frequently provided false information to the court to gain FISA warrants – Read Here.

♦FBI Agent Peter Strzok has been reassigned to the HR department. ♦FBI Lawyer Lisa Page, personal legal aide to FBI Asst. Director, Andrew “Andy” McCabe, has been returned to the DOJ side. ♦FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker has been relieved of his duties by FBI Director Christopher Wray. ♦FBI Asst Director Andrew McCabe has announced his intent to retire in March.

Chairman Devin Nunes wants answers to the origin of the FBI counterintelligence operation. Back in February 2017 Devin Nunes went to a secure SCIF and saw some of the unmasking reports that stemmed from that operation.

