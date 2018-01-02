Tuesday January 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Snow flurries tonight in Cocoa Florida.
amen.
Holding my breath for the BIG UGLY all over the world.
zephyr, am so looking forward to this yr.
New allies, new re-alignment, more freedom for more people, continued dismantling of globalists, continued shining of light into dark places, squirming and anguish among the libtards, anticipation in the morning of Trump’s wake-up Tweet…what’s not to look forward to?
We are so fortunate to have Trump at our helm, so fortunate that God has given us another chance…or at least a reprieve.
May we do well with the gifts.
God our Father, Thou guidest everything in wisdom and love. Accept the prayers we offer for our nation; by the wisdom of our leaders and integrity of our citizens, may harmony and justice be secured and may there be lasting prosperity and peace.
Through Christ our Lord. Amen.
Amen.
An omen ? Twenty eighteen is being ushered in by the ‘Wolf Moon’ tonite and on 31 Jan. ( AKA ‘Blue Moon ‘ ) Sunlight and moon light is shinning on miscreants everywhere !
Does this make y’all feel a little bit alien ? In a piece reminiscent of the onion, Dave Lombardo claims the CDC and the NEJoM are claiming “…..conservatives are from another world …..” citing a Dr. Harlow Fahrblaster ‘s DNA studies . https://bearingarms.com/david-l/2017/12/30/rant-of-the-week-government-study-proves-conservatives-are-aliens-from-another-planet/
As if I don’t limp already, now is someone pulling my leg ?
And once again Chick-Fil-A steps up. An outlet in CO opened its door to First Responders at the domestic gone bad where one deputy was killed, several wounded, and some civilians wounded as well, serving some 400 meals on Sunday . [ HT K. Rodriguez @ Breitbart ]
Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump’s 10 Most Fabulous Looks of 2017
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/01/01/fashion-notes-first-lady-melania-trumps-10-most-fabulous-looks-of-2017/
I didn’t see any in the super market line….. I don’t miss the former cow though so I guess we are even….
Just remember….
And all of you, clothe yourselves with humility in your dealings with one another, for:
“God opposes the proud but bestows favor on the humble.”
So humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time.
Cast all your worries upon him because he cares for you.
Be sober and vigilant.
Your opponent the devil is prowling around like a roaring lion looking for [someone] to devour. Resist him, steadfast in faith, knowing that your fellow believers throughout the world undergo the same sufferings.
The God of all grace who called you to his eternal glory through Christ [Jesus] will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you after you have suffered a little.
To him be dominion forever. Amen.
1 Peter 5:5-11
