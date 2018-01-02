Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

Posted on January 2, 2018 by

Buckle up folks, 2018 is well positioned to be the single most exciting political year in our lifetime.  Even Suspicious Cat is optimistic; suspiciously optimistic.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicks of the year with the first press briefing of 2018. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link (active now)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

83 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

  1. maggiemoowho says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    This is good news, I didn’t think there was going to be one for a few days. Holiday vacation has to end sometime I guess,😃👍👍👍

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. paulraven1 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Why no Gateway Pundit reps, No Breitbart, no one from Doug Ross Journal or Legal Insurrection, or for that matter TCT? Why are these briefings saturated with fake news people who hate our guts? If they’re fake news, why are they even here? Not the best way to being in 2018 to my mind.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      January 2, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      Agree 100% Paul. The usefulness of “exposing” them for all to see, has lost it’s charm. Personally, it never held any for me.

      Anyone who would disrespect and lie about my loved ones in MY house would NEVER be invited back. There are many who would be honored to have seat.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  3. grandmaintexas says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    I wonder if President Trump gave all the traitors the Christmas season as a gift. A time to perhaps repent, confess, and make good.

    Let us hope a few of them saw the light shining in the darkness and comprehended it. 🌟

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      January 2, 2018 at 2:12 pm

      Amen.

      They can choose where they finally end up, but in the end it’s up to them. And the best part is, it’s free FOR THE ASKING… (OK, and repentance, but that’s a given)…

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  4. Walt says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    I hope President Trump comes out and lays down how 2018 is going to be…

    Like

    Reply
  6. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    I can’t wait to watch these heathens dance around the Mullahs to put yet another wooden toothpick under Obama.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Sporty says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Hatch is retiring

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Bob Thoms says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Another career statist exits !

    Winning ! MAGA.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Nonlocality says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Watching FNC, Harris Faulkner. Where is Press Conference?
    Harris and Bolton talking about NK.

    I would like to ask a perhaps dumb question. Why has no one talked about the logic or results of Rocket Man launching ONE nuke missile into USA? God forbid it ever happens. i don’t even want that to happen to San Francisco, LA, NYC, or New England areas. But my question stands.

    Why is my question never addressed?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Blacksmith8 says:
      January 2, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      I have your answer: Did you see that graphic of South Korea as an island? That is the future if rocket boy doesn’t come to his senses. This is not obysmal’s DoD. This is General James Mattis.

      His first mission is to accomplish what PDJT sets out as a goal.
      His second mission to make sure he never ever has to do it again.

      Rocket boy plays stupid games, rocket boy will win stupid prizes.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Publius Covefefe says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:14 pm

      The nuke missile would likely be destroyed long before it entered US airspace. NK would then cease to exist as it would be utterly destroyed and most of its people killed with any luck. I suspect that General Mattis has develped/enhanced a terrific plan and he would lead an unmerciful execution of it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. Bendix says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Sometimes the feeling you get when you are rushing downhill on a rollercoaster is not exhilarating, but painful.
    I’m glad this is happening, but I can’t watch.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      January 2, 2018 at 2:36 pm

      I’m with you bendix. I love sarah, but the enabling of the unprofessionals and actually providing them a stage for their tantrums, hatred and ugliness is something that I find unbearably shocking from the Trump administration. Comm team is minor league.

      Like

      Reply
    • thinkthinkthink says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      If the press ever does shake themselves free from their puppet masters, they will remember that this administration gave them respect (undeserved) and treated them in a friendly manner.

      This is social capital that could pay huge dividends and as such I see this as a calculated speculative investment. 🙂

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. 4beagles says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Nikki rocks the UN Hard !
    This should be an excellent Presser !!!
    Sarah is refreshed and has all the advantages.

    Dana Perino SUX !!!!
    A YUGE BOO-HISS to Dana

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Nonlocality says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Blacksmith8
    Let me make my position clear. 1) Russia and China enjoy this US dilemma. They know that this dangerous game costs billions of dollars for us/USA, no matter what. It is a new version of a Cold War, in which we cannot win, this time. 2) I do not want another Vietnam scenario with our ground forces: SK (and us) versus NK. We lose! 3) Rocket Man will only launch something deadly with Beijing approval.

    Our enemy is China!

    It is time to deal with China.
    I pray that The Lord God will protect us.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • CirclingTheDrain says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:06 pm

      What dilemma ? They have a 500B trade advantage to lose, we have 500B to gain. Where’s the downside for us ?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Nonlocality says:
        January 2, 2018 at 3:16 pm

        Yes, CirclingTheDrain
        but they have 1.5 billion people to lose. They have more ICBM’s than NK. They know that Russia just might join them to eliminate US/us. We can’t start a war with them.

        However, your point is well taken. And that is exactly what PJDT will do! TY.

        Like

        Reply
    • decimusausonius says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:15 pm

      No ground war against North Korea will occur: if Rocket Boy does send something our way, the USAF will vaporize all military targets, including Rocket Boy’s capital and any bunkers.

      There will be no 9-year war on the ground. South Korea can invade if they want. And the Chinese will not respond either because they like their new prosperity too much. The Russians are already stretched to the limit with their curious ally of Syria.

      This was the grand mistake in not winning Vietnam quickly, and ending up with a semi-victory-truce which was guaranteed to evaporate as soon as we left.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  13. fedback says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    John Gizzi with the best question of the briefing

    Like

    Reply
  14. Nonlocality says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    FNC: Nikki Haley press conference convinces me that the first female president of The United States may well be…Nikki Haley. Right after she is VP to General James Norman Mattis.

    Nice job, Nikki!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SharkDiver says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:39 pm

      Really? Has Trump not taught us that politicians have no business anywhere near the White House?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Nonlocality says:
        January 2, 2018 at 4:06 pm

        I don’t understand your question.

        Who was/is the first “non-politician” who has ever taken the White House? (since IKE.)

        What is your problem with Nikki and General Mattis?

        Like

        Reply
    • mimbler says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      Nikki is a very capable person in her current job executing PDJT’s decisions.
      I don’t think she is a MAGA person on her own though. Wouldn’t want her as VP nor as president.
      We need to look at these people’s actions before they worked for Trump. That is what we would get if they are in charge.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Nonlocality says:
        January 2, 2018 at 4:14 pm

        Luv you mimbler. But Nikki shows more loyalty, to DJT and USA, than any other female cabinet member. She deserves praise.

        Like

        Reply
        • mimbler says:
          January 2, 2018 at 4:38 pm

          I agree. While she is working for Trump. And I have and will continue praising her because she is doing a fantastic job.

          I just think based on her previous acts in politics that she would be doing things differently if she was in charge rather than Trump. Of course, I could be wrong if Trump has made a permanent conversion.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Nonlocality says:
            January 2, 2018 at 5:06 pm

            IMO, her only debatable act was to remove the Confederate flag from SC capitol. Don’t know all of her history. Our awesome POTUS has historic faults–but he is our imperfect savior.

            I just like Nikki. And, I love PDJT!

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
  15. BakoCarl says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Did I miss any question from the beautiful, yet personable April Ryan? Was she there? Was she hogtied and laying behind the last row?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. fedback says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Fake News acting more responsible today. Perhaps all the serious events around the world have made an impression

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Well Sarah sure didn’t disappoint!
    and the puppy press are still wearing their obama certified depends.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  18. duchess01 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    ZZZZZ – Buh, Bye Kiddies – Guess nothing has changed – still asking stupid questions – hung up on golf and what the President is doing on a daily basis – isn’t his schedule posted for all to see – asking about sanctions on Iran before it is pertinent – wouldn’t it be nice if we could review credentials and get some REAL journalists/reporters attending this Press Briefing? Please?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      January 2, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      Ahhhh good point, “nothing has changed”. The ONLY change possible in that press room will have to come from the administration, certainly not the media. Why should they?After a full year of this circus, it has lost it’s appeal. I am curious how viewership is on these pressers now.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • duchess01 says:
        January 2, 2018 at 4:37 pm

        I am too, old – they are so boring! –

        Sarah should just do the Briefing and leave – nothing is added to the Briefing in the Q/A part – I have noticed they are getting shorter – maybe, Sarah’s patience is getting worn as well –

        Nothing is accomplished by having a Q/A – probably – just a courtesy – they are not getting anymore information because they don’t focus on the asking intelligent questions. So tired of this – waste of time.

        Like

        Reply
  19. Maquis says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Could these fools possibly be any more disingenuous

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Texian says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Oh my gosh.. i rarely watch these.. Is this how it is every time? Questions about football? Golf scores? Ignorant childish “gotcha” questions? ‘Narrative’ guided questions to try and get a compliment toward their loser illegitimate illegally-born-for-office criminal Zero?

    People are dying right now in Iran fighting for their freedom.. and questions about golfing?

    I never cease to be amazed by the dumbassery of the press.. it’s an embarrassment on the world stage.. a freakin’ looney bin of post-collegiate rejects..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. G3 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    President Trump did so many kind things during Christmas- starting with the welcome gathering at the Palm Beach Airport, opening Mar-Lago for dinner to SS and First Responders, calling children on Christmas Eve with First Lady Melania, calling Military on Christmas, visiting a fire station, a Golf Tournament with USCG, and inviting sign waving Deplorables to meet the President and tour Mar-A-Lago—- and I’m sure much more—- Maybe a video montage/ summary would be nice since it seems the media implies the only the President Trump did during Christmas was golf.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. rashamon says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    I never thought I’m miss Doyenne Helen Thomas, but…

    Sarah needs a Bozo horn as there are no words for some of these stupid, inane, ridiculous questions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. TwoLaine says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Is no one allowed to laugh at these WH Pressers? Did you see the dirty looks the guy got who laughed at Sarah’s quips twice? Wow!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Nonlocality says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Two of the most entertaining press conferences I have ever watched. LUV Nikki & Sarah!

    MSM are pathetic.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Carrie2 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    To date, Jones has not been officially elected as a recount will be started up as well as counting military votes. Untnil then, this is all in abeyance. Still find it odd that on the day of voting 22K votes for Jones suddenly appeared, which presents another case of “really”, “legitimate”, etc. When we have the whole thing settled, I still feel that Moore will be the elected.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s