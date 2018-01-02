Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

Buckle up folks, 2018 is well positioned to be the single most exciting political year in our lifetime. Even Suspicious Cat is optimistic; suspiciously optimistic.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicks of the year with the first press briefing of 2018. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link (active now)
This is good news, I didn’t think there was going to be one for a few days. Holiday vacation has to end sometime I guess,😃👍👍👍
I was pleasantly surprised as well!
When Obama was in office I never really cared to watch the WH pressers, but now I try not to miss them.
I never watched them under obama…. I did during bush at times but never with “Joy”
No surprise here. With PDJT it’s back to work to MAGA! Never watched the wimp or the clown WH propagandists.
Glad to see PDJT’s Admin didn’t loose a step.
Why no Gateway Pundit reps, No Breitbart, no one from Doug Ross Journal or Legal Insurrection, or for that matter TCT? Why are these briefings saturated with fake news people who hate our guts? If they’re fake news, why are they even here? Not the best way to being in 2018 to my mind.
Agree 100% Paul. The usefulness of “exposing” them for all to see, has lost it’s charm. Personally, it never held any for me.
Anyone who would disrespect and lie about my loved ones in MY house would NEVER be invited back. There are many who would be honored to have seat.
I wonder if President Trump gave all the traitors the Christmas season as a gift. A time to perhaps repent, confess, and make good.
Let us hope a few of them saw the light shining in the darkness and comprehended it. 🌟
Amen.
They can choose where they finally end up, but in the end it’s up to them. And the best part is, it’s free FOR THE ASKING… (OK, and repentance, but that’s a given)…
I hope President Trump comes out and lays down how 2018 is going to be…
maybe even read out some indictments….I can dream!
Sarah’s counterpart at DOJ would be the one dealing with the unsealed indictments. I hope Sec. Mnuchin has a good press secretary too. I think he’ll be headlining some action as well.
Year 2 !
I can’t wait to watch these heathens dance around the Mullahs to put yet another wooden toothpick under Obama.
Hatch is retiring
Not Romney…Not Romney…Not Romney.
Globalist Uniparty DC corruption game player…. probably a global warming, TPP, NAFTA advocate too.
So many bad things wrapped in one repellent package.
I hoping he stays retired from politics.
Time for some one new
He’s been salivating over this possibility like a dog eyeing a T-bone. I’m afraid Mitt Romney is going to be the lump of coal in our stocking.
Yes, I’m a proud neverRomneyer,
I agree 🤨😡!
i’m gonna go out on a limb and say SD predicted that he would in a prior posting.
Another career statist exits !
Winning ! MAGA.
If Utah sends in Romney – he will take McCain’s place leading the anti-MAGA faction.
Highly Likely
He is on record saying he would be the leading voice for “the conscience of America.”
🤢
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Illegal immigration. His polygamous family’s stint in Mexico has marked Romney.
I hate the vulture capitalist who bought companies, drained their capital, INCLUDING worker pensions, then left the US taxpayer to fund their retirements.
Romney even used US taxpayer funds to bail out the Salt Lake City olympics.
He’s a leech and a crook. Spit!!!
AND he is a practiced, smooth liar – I watched wussy Romney lie 7-8 times in the Jacksonville debate alone – so much it even dumbfounded the able spokesperson Newt Gingrich.
Sucks knowing how corrupt are those for whom we have labored in vain to put in the White House. Makes my skin crawl and my stomach turn.
More likely the voice for unconscious America. But I do agree he would take McShame’s place.
Romey has a consion…??? His business dealing show otherwise.
Quick barf bag and clean up needed on aisle 13
Yeah #13 ….. wishing bad luck to that bugger 😠
POTUS Maximus is affecting Term Limits by his mere presence.
Watching FNC, Harris Faulkner. Where is Press Conference?
Harris and Bolton talking about NK.
I would like to ask a perhaps dumb question. Why has no one talked about the logic or results of Rocket Man launching ONE nuke missile into USA? God forbid it ever happens. i don’t even want that to happen to San Francisco, LA, NYC, or New England areas. But my question stands.
Why is my question never addressed?
I have your answer: Did you see that graphic of South Korea as an island? That is the future if rocket boy doesn’t come to his senses. This is not obysmal’s DoD. This is General James Mattis.
His first mission is to accomplish what PDJT sets out as a goal.
His second mission to make sure he never ever has to do it again.
Rocket boy plays stupid games, rocket boy will win stupid prizes.
I will have to add to my ‘question.’ Stand by,
The nuke missile would likely be destroyed long before it entered US airspace. NK would then cease to exist as it would be utterly destroyed and most of its people killed with any luck. I suspect that General Mattis has develped/enhanced a terrific plan and he would lead an unmerciful execution of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, Publius Covefefe. That is my prayer.
But, I worry that that single missile is ultimately controlled by China and Russia.
Who profits by our “War with North Korea?”
Sometimes the feeling you get when you are rushing downhill on a rollercoaster is not exhilarating, but painful.
I’m glad this is happening, but I can’t watch.
I’m with you bendix. I love sarah, but the enabling of the unprofessionals and actually providing them a stage for their tantrums, hatred and ugliness is something that I find unbearably shocking from the Trump administration. Comm team is minor league.
If the press ever does shake themselves free from their puppet masters, they will remember that this administration gave them respect (undeserved) and treated them in a friendly manner.
This is social capital that could pay huge dividends and as such I see this as a calculated speculative investment. 🙂
Nikki rocks the UN Hard !
This should be an excellent Presser !!!
Sarah is refreshed and has all the advantages.
Dana Perino SUX !!!!
A YUGE BOO-HISS to Dana
Blacksmith8
Let me make my position clear. 1) Russia and China enjoy this US dilemma. They know that this dangerous game costs billions of dollars for us/USA, no matter what. It is a new version of a Cold War, in which we cannot win, this time. 2) I do not want another Vietnam scenario with our ground forces: SK (and us) versus NK. We lose! 3) Rocket Man will only launch something deadly with Beijing approval.
Our enemy is China!
It is time to deal with China.
I pray that The Lord God will protect us.
What dilemma ? They have a 500B trade advantage to lose, we have 500B to gain. Where’s the downside for us ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
but they have 1.5 billion people to lose. They have more ICBM’s than NK. They know that Russia just might join them to eliminate US/us. We can’t start a war with them.
However, your point is well taken. And that is exactly what PJDT will do! TY.
No ground war against North Korea will occur: if Rocket Boy does send something our way, the USAF will vaporize all military targets, including Rocket Boy’s capital and any bunkers.
There will be no 9-year war on the ground. South Korea can invade if they want. And the Chinese will not respond either because they like their new prosperity too much. The Russians are already stretched to the limit with their curious ally of Syria.
This was the grand mistake in not winning Vietnam quickly, and ending up with a semi-victory-truce which was guaranteed to evaporate as soon as we left.
The NK has the advantage in a border war. I do not want that!!! Our troops there will be decimated.
Nuke that psycho son of a bitch, somehow.
John Gizzi with the best question of the briefing
John Gizzi is a class act. A dying breed.
FNC: Nikki Haley press conference convinces me that the first female president of The United States may well be…Nikki Haley. Right after she is VP to General James Norman Mattis.
Nice job, Nikki!!!
Really? Has Trump not taught us that politicians have no business anywhere near the White House?
I don’t understand your question.
Who was/is the first “non-politician” who has ever taken the White House? (since IKE.)
What is your problem with Nikki and General Mattis?
Nikki is a very capable person in her current job executing PDJT’s decisions.
I don’t think she is a MAGA person on her own though. Wouldn’t want her as VP nor as president.
We need to look at these people’s actions before they worked for Trump. That is what we would get if they are in charge.
Luv you mimbler. But Nikki shows more loyalty, to DJT and USA, than any other female cabinet member. She deserves praise.
I agree. While she is working for Trump. And I have and will continue praising her because she is doing a fantastic job.
I just think based on her previous acts in politics that she would be doing things differently if she was in charge rather than Trump. Of course, I could be wrong if Trump has made a permanent conversion.
IMO, her only debatable act was to remove the Confederate flag from SC capitol. Don’t know all of her history. Our awesome POTUS has historic faults–but he is our imperfect savior.
I just like Nikki. And, I love PDJT!
Did I miss any question from the beautiful, yet personable April Ryan? Was she there? Was she hogtied and laying behind the last row?
April was rooting around for things to trigger her in the cesspool that is her life and searching to blame someone else for her being a drooling imbecile and completely rude incompetent.
Publius Covfefe: “[…] her being a drooling imbecile and completely rude incompetent.”
If those are April’s New Year Resolutions, I admire her for setting stretch goals.
😜
Bless you for looking at the best of April and not the worst!😂
👍😉 😡
Still stuffed on Sarah’s pie.
Fake News acting more responsible today. Perhaps all the serious events around the world have made an impression
….and rumours of 10,000 ppl go to jail…….
Well Sarah sure didn’t disappoint!
and the puppy press are still wearing their obama certified depends.
ZZZZZ – Buh, Bye Kiddies – Guess nothing has changed – still asking stupid questions – hung up on golf and what the President is doing on a daily basis – isn’t his schedule posted for all to see – asking about sanctions on Iran before it is pertinent – wouldn’t it be nice if we could review credentials and get some REAL journalists/reporters attending this Press Briefing? Please?
Ahhhh good point, “nothing has changed”. The ONLY change possible in that press room will have to come from the administration, certainly not the media. Why should they?After a full year of this circus, it has lost it’s appeal. I am curious how viewership is on these pressers now.
I am too, old – they are so boring! –
Sarah should just do the Briefing and leave – nothing is added to the Briefing in the Q/A part – I have noticed they are getting shorter – maybe, Sarah’s patience is getting worn as well –
Nothing is accomplished by having a Q/A – probably – just a courtesy – they are not getting anymore information because they don’t focus on the asking intelligent questions. So tired of this – waste of time.
Could these fools possibly be any more disingenuous
Oh my gosh.. i rarely watch these.. Is this how it is every time? Questions about football? Golf scores? Ignorant childish “gotcha” questions? ‘Narrative’ guided questions to try and get a compliment toward their loser illegitimate illegally-born-for-office criminal Zero?
People are dying right now in Iran fighting for their freedom.. and questions about golfing?
I never cease to be amazed by the dumbassery of the press.. it’s an embarrassment on the world stage.. a freakin’ looney bin of post-collegiate rejects..
Even if they ask a question about something serious, it is a dumb question meant to try to make PTrump look bad. SMH
This was a good day. You need to watch more often. However, I do find Sarah’s smack downs worth the popcorn I bring.
Yes, today was totally lame compared to the usual WH Press Grillings.
Please, Texian, tell us how you really feel! 😉
President Trump did so many kind things during Christmas- starting with the welcome gathering at the Palm Beach Airport, opening Mar-Lago for dinner to SS and First Responders, calling children on Christmas Eve with First Lady Melania, calling Military on Christmas, visiting a fire station, a Golf Tournament with USCG, and inviting sign waving Deplorables to meet the President and tour Mar-A-Lago—- and I’m sure much more—- Maybe a video montage/ summary would be nice since it seems the media implies the only the President Trump did during Christmas was golf.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sarah needs a Bozo horn as there are no words for some of these stupid, inane, ridiculous questions.
Is no one allowed to laugh at these WH Pressers? Did you see the dirty looks the guy got who laughed at Sarah’s quips twice? Wow!
Two of the most entertaining press conferences I have ever watched. LUV Nikki & Sarah!
MSM are pathetic.
To date, Jones has not been officially elected as a recount will be started up as well as counting military votes. Untnil then, this is all in abeyance. Still find it odd that on the day of voting 22K votes for Jones suddenly appeared, which presents another case of “really”, “legitimate”, etc. When we have the whole thing settled, I still feel that Moore will be the elected.
Nah.. Moore ran one of the worst campaigns ever.
People didn’t turn out for him.
They did turn out against him as he insulted 1/3 of the state. No proof none at all shown. If 20k+ votes in AL were fake there would be some proof.
This is going nowhere. Moore was a losing bet and doubling down on it seems ..
TRUTH WILL WIN…….JUDGE MOORE IS WINNER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You’ll like this article about Moore and the Scandal.
http://theduran.com/told-no-sexual-allegation-stories-judge-roy-moore/
