Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

Buckle up folks, 2018 is well positioned to be the single most exciting political year in our lifetime. Even Suspicious Cat is optimistic; suspiciously optimistic.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicks of the year with the first press briefing of 2018. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link (active now)

