January 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #347

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
MAGA NEW YEAR!
MAGA 2018!
Still not tired of winning!
I pray for the Lord’s protection of our First Family in the new year.
Happy New Year to my east coast Treepers, from the past (central time zone)! 38 mins to go here in 6°f southern Illinois.
Ouch, we are at 3.7 in the Hudson Valley. Just sticking your head out hurts to breath! Warm up and celebrate the new year coming!
Happy New Year all. It’s a cool breezy minus 4 hear in Indiana.
It’s so cold the dogs are sticking to the fire hydrants.
MAGA New Year! Here’s hoping for health, opportunity, and prosperity for all!
Lock him up in 2018!
What a year. Here’s looking at 2018!
To the most LOVEABLE “Rag Tag Bunch of Conservative Misfits”
ALL THE BEST for 2018. I LOVE ALL OF YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
And to you, Marygrace!!!!!!
Hahaha! I love it when he trolls the media!
Happy New Year, citizen817, I very much appreciate you catching all of the POTUS tweets for the day. I often miss some (or Twitter doesn’t put them in my timeline).
LOL. He really is a trip.
Happy New Year, Trump family. May all of your many sacrifices for this country be sooooo worth it and satisfying to you in the long run!
And just know that you are loved and appreciated so much by We the People.
Pinned Tweet
Compare Obama v President Trump Army/Navy Cheering – A Favourite MAGA
“We are getting single-payer. Conduct yourselves accordingly.”
–Sundance, March 2017
He blocked me on Twitter when I asked if he still stood by this.
Just out of curiosity, you felt the need to bring this up tonight on the first Presidential Thread for 2018. 2017 was an incredible ride for all of us. The ups and downs were incredible. SD just like many of us here at CTH had his heart taken out by the backstabbing RINO Republicans. Thankfully they did the right thing with the Tax Bill and killed the Individual Mandate at the same time.
We will finally get rid of Obamacare as soon as we get past the 2018 election. We keep our margin in the House and add five additional Republicans in the Senate and use Reconciliation with the 2019 budget to pass the Graham/Cassidy Bill by April of next year. Returning Healthcare back to the states and putting a dagger 🗡 in the heart of single-payer.
Perhaps, but to just block me instantly instead of explain how his opinion changed?
I’m an ex-liberal. I’ve changed almost all of my political views from what I had in 2000.
Don’t get me wrong, I hope and pray you’re right, Flep. It’s just that his words from that day have stuck like a thorn in my side for nine months. Sundance is clearly very smart, and I tend to place my trust in those smarter than me.
Just because I have an IQ of 126 doesn’t mean I’m smart. (That’s not a joke.)
If you are that unhappy, and must convey this on our New Year, maybe you should just control yourself for a day or two or go somewhere else.
Have a safe and Happy New Year.
If he really wanted an answer he could have emailed.
He chose to post his dirty underwear for us to see.
Hmmm
Even the smartest people often form our opinions based on less than complete information. Later when we gain access to more complete and accurate information, we can then change our opinions based on that new information.
I wouldn’t take it personally.
I was kicked off for a couple of months. Don’t worry about it.
I’m smart too…….and I have no problem saying that………
Smart and wise are not the same thing…
What is your point, exactly?
I don’t see why he would alter his position. Not much has changed in regards to healthcare. Yearly cost of goods and services in the health field are continuing to climb at 3-4 times inflation. Altering the method of payment may temporarily help. Single-payer continues to appear attractive as it seems to solve the problem. It doesn’t but it’s what the ‘advanced countries’ utilize. Deal with the COST of healthcare goods and services and the method of payment will solve itself……but that means educating the masses to the reality of economics. Otherwise ‘single-payer’ is the mirage answer.
Remove insurance companies and create a capitalist healthcare system. We have not had that yet. Let’s try it without the middlemen scamming us for once.
I think there are some of us who remember hearing parents or grandparents complain about the numbers racket they called insurance companies.
Your last sentence is absolutely on target. Single payer “seems” like the right answer based on the current set of circumstances. But that is NOT the right way to solve the problem. Instead of choosing a solution to the current set of circumstances we need to change the circumstances so that we can use an even better solution.
There is no excuse for health care to be as expensive as it currently is. The socialists have spent decades deliberately creating the worst possible set of circumstances, just so that the only solution would be the worst possible solution.
Fixing this will require going back to a health care business model that existed 50 or more years ago. At one time when people went to see a doctor they paid the bill then and there based on a flat fee. You paid cash or maybe wrote a check. There was NO #@$&g#a insurance company stealing your money just they could pay a bill that you should be paying directly. Cut out the middleman!!!!
I am certain that Trump knows this and will be working toward fixing this problem just like he is fixing banking, and draining the swamp, and paying off the national debt, and taking control of the Federal Reserve, and every other major problem that we have.
Think I am kidding or that I am wrong? Want to bet that I am wrong?
No insurance company 50 years ago?
Um that’s not what my parents told me.
Band began in 1929.
Sometimes even Google is your friend
You know what, he just might still believe that. The game is not over yet.
“You can’t always get what you want”.
We will enter a year that will not have a single day in which Obama was President. Winning never tasted any sweeter!
I like that way of looking atit.
Thanks for all you do flepore.
And Happy New Year to every person and family in this marvelous community.
My life has been considerably enriched by the brilliance of sundance as well as the thoughtful, intelligent reflections of you all…and the funny stuff too!
Starting the year at somewhere between 3-4% (or higher) GDP growth and then major tax cuts start tomorrow. I like the way 2018 looks.
This NYT story is hilarious. I could not stop laughing.
Happy New Year All ! Like most (everyone?) here, I’ve got a very good feeling about 2018.
And God Bless the Iranians in their quest for basic rights. Here’s hoping for a sea change, world over.
Go Iranian women!
This is not Iran…. it’s from Bahrain in 2011.
Is this real, or is it more of that phony internet stuff my parents warned me about?
Just something I saw and thought I would share. I offer w/o comment.
I have seen it before, Joe…and then it seems to get scrubbed from the internet.
Not sure if it’s ‘real’, but someone sure doesn’t want it to be seen.
Michael, it’s a reckless thing to squander ones credibility, especially in the Treehouse.
Seems fake. The picture of BO seems like an early public relations shot. Would love it if it was real, though.
Happy New Year to all of you here at the Treehouse. So much winning in 2017 to yet comprehend but must just tighten my seatbelt because 2018 is upon us and impossible to predict the winning we have yet to experience. I think the thread that will unravel everything for the opposition; that will truly leave “the king with no clothes” will be the revealing of oh so many in high places with connections to human trafficking/child trafficking. Things so vile that libs and media cannot ignore/cannot defend. So shocking that no low information voter will remain unaware. My two cent prediction.
Best regards to you all!
It will probably take something like that to wake up the libs…the regular ones at any rate. The hard left is anyone’s guess.
Yes, but it won’t just be dems.
True. It will be uniparty deep state swamp creatures, and never Trumpers too. And of course all those Bush and Obama appointees.
If this happens, it will be to Trumps benefit.
Is this against the law? Bribery, blackmail?
Cheers to the salvage year. Two cheers for the savage year.
Well everyone, it just officially turned 2018 in my time zone. HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!
As we enter 2018, I’ve been pondering President Trump declaring January anti-slavery/human trafficking month. President Trump never uses idle statements that mean nothing; when he says something, action follows. I wonder if all these thousands of sealed indictments we’ve been hearing about are related to human trafficking and January is when the arrests will begin?
Getting the tax reform passed cleared the deck for other things. President Trump signed his EO right after the tax reform officially passed. Then we recently discovered that Obama stopped the FBI/DOJ investigation into Hezbolla’s drug dealing and human trafficking (e.g. slavery and sex slavery) because the Mullahs told him to.
Personally, I can see how starting the swamp draining by prosecuting the human traffickers would be an ideal first step; it will eventually lead to other bigger fish up the food chain. Are the media-rats and their Press-anderthals stupid enough to support slavery? They probably are that stupid!
Either way, it’s a WIN-WIN situation for President Trump.
” Are the media-rats and their Press-anderthals stupid enough to support slavery?”
But they do support slavery. So, yes, they are that stupid. They want slave wages. They want undocumented people to come into the nation, who have few rights, and are easily exploited. And they want the same for us. At the very least, they want a class structured society, with the surfs and slaves at the bottom, and themselves at the top. They already look down their noses at us, like it is already a thing.
They loved what Hillary did in Libya. It has been turned into the slave capital of the world. They already do love slavery.
I would love to see them hang from lamp posts.
I’m still living in the past, 2017, for a little more than another hour.
In the past few days, there have been rumors of Gitmo being prepped for some new occupants. There have also been rumors of several mysterious planes leaving Iran amidst the chaos there. Makes me wonder if there could be a connection.
This jihadi sounds like a Dem….
Rouhani: Trump “now trying to sympathise” with Iran, has “forgotten that he called the Iranian nation terrorists”
December 31, 2017 by Robert Spencer
No, sir. He was referring to your regime, not to the people of Iran. If you’re having trouble grasping the distinction between the two, there are millions of Iranians right now who would be happy to explain it to you.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/12/rouhani-trump-now-trying-to-sympathise-with-iran-has-forgotten-that-he-called-the-iranian-nation-terrorists
Happy New Year!
Interesting…
Hope this is what I hope it is. 🙂
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/mean-wikileaks-julian-assange-fires-off-encryption-key-tweet/
“What Does It Mean? WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange Fires Off Cryptic ‘Hash Key’ Tweet”
“Assange tweeted a set of numbers and letters with a YouTube video of “Paper Planes” by singer M.IA. The song has the lyric “If you catch me at the border I got visas in my name.”
