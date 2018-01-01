Iranian Protests Continue – POTUS Trump, VP Pence and Israel PM Netanyahu Send Support…

The people of Iran continue to call for an end to the oppressive regime of the Mullahs and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Directly calling for the removal of Khamenei is a significant shift in the tone of the protests. It is against Iranian law to confront or criticize Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

However, the protesting groups are not backing down. As oppressive regime enforcers and state police confront the freedom groups; the rebels burn the police stations – it ends up being a smart tactic as the soldiers fear the backlash.

Almost nine years since the original “Green movement” reformist protests were crushed by the state, today the U.S. and Israel voice support for for the resurgence of the reformers.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted: “The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the “brave Iranians” taking to streets to protest a regime that “wastes tens of billions of dollars spreading hate”. “I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

As long as @RealDonaldTrump is POTUS and I am VP, the United States of America will not repeat the shameful mistake of our past when others stood by and ignored the heroic resistance of the Iranian people as they fought against their brutal regime… (1/2) — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 1, 2018

(2/2)…The bold and growing resistance of the Iranian people today gives hope and faith to all who struggle for freedom and against tyranny. We must not and we will not let them down. #IranProtests — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 1, 2018

Female protester to older Iranians: "You raised your fists and ruined our lives [referring to the 1979 Islamic revolution]. Now we raise our fists [to fix your mistake]. Be men, join us. I as a woman will stand in front and protect you. Come represent your country."#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/y9MjkaRqac — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) January 1, 2018

#IranProtests: Remarkable moment as regime officer tells protesters he didn't join the military to fight against his own people, prompting cheers 'He's with us!' pic.twitter.com/Owbtzo1t1N — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 1, 2018

A first & game changing shift in #IranProtests: reports of security forces refusing to battle the crowds. #Iran #تظاهرات_سراسرى_ — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 1, 2018

Advertisements