Iranian Protests Continue – POTUS Trump, VP Pence and Israel PM Netanyahu Send Support…

The people of Iran continue to call for an end to the oppressive regime of the Mullahs and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Directly calling for the removal of Khamenei is a significant shift in the tone of the protests. It is against Iranian law to confront or criticize Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
However, the protesting groups are not backing down. As oppressive regime enforcers and state police confront the freedom groups; the rebels burn the police stations – it ends up being a smart tactic as the soldiers fear the backlash.
Almost nine years since the original “Green movement” reformist protests were crushed by the state, today the U.S. and Israel voice support for for the resurgence of the reformers.
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted: “The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the “brave Iranians” taking to streets to protest a regime that “wastes tens of billions of dollars spreading hate”. “I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page.
If any of them attempt to run or do run, where would they go? And would our traditional allies support the people or the fleeing cowards?
The Regime has nowhere to go, except NoKo – and they don’t want to go there.
All that money and whatever in wealth, what country will take them in?
This tells me they will battle it out until the end. I’m thinking Ceaucescu.
France will take them.
I heard that a few days ago. Not sure about this. Ayatollahs are loaded in money but France is already in serious difficulty with its Sunni population. And we all know Sunni does not live well with Shia.
Also, Trump will not be happy.
IMHO: They are looking for a way out to escape but nobody wants to take them.
They were in France before what’s changed?
What changed? Massive Sunni invaders. And now, Donald Trump.
Correction: A deliberately leaked phony memo designed to paint the regime in a more favorable light.
Has anyone seen the video shown – on Fox, I think – supposedly of the protests in Iran that are happening right now but there are subtitles in white capital letters across the screen about wanting the Shah back, that it would seem that this is all about a bunch of reactionary dummies who think they can bring back the Shah, as if these are stupid people to be discredited totally who don’t even know the Shah passed away. I don’t know what that was all about – did anyone else see that? I mean, was it propaganda straight from the regime to American newscasters?
Shannon baby! Focus, focus.
Yesterday, the Police officers were handing out electrified batons to injure the protesters. Police are well equipped. I saw videos of IRGC officers in large tight groups closing in on the protesters.
The worse is there is no Internet service, so nobody knows what’s really happening. I expect loads of deaths and as of yesterday, 400 arrests. I suspect the number is by far higher.
It’s going to become much worse before it improves. These people are real heroes.
LATEST info from 17 minutes ago: It would seem Iran is going to shut down Telegram forever. Now you know Regime is going nowhere because they have nowhere to go.
“Protests in Iran worsen” . . . for the mullahs
for the brave people of Iran, the protests in Iran become stronger and more effective
Trump’s leadership reminds me of another great Commander In Chief rising to the occasion to help free those under a brutal regime.
oh, yes, it sure does!
Airlift them all food and water. It is the humanitarian thing to do. If it were me I’d also throw in a couple thousand MAGA hats…..or MIGA …..Make Iran Great Again… yeah …MIGA
Flyers – No Internet in the country – and weapons. MIGA !!
Drones….loaded with thousands of MIGA hats. Make Iran Great Again……do it Mr. President…
And many prayers for the Iranian people.
‘If you truly believe you write the tale of your own life, then the end is up to you.”
Norse Proverb
I’m thinking more you can’t leave the country with aircraft loaded with wealth if the planes can’t take off. I also think the Regime knows this.
I saw a tweet thread where the Saudis are beaming in WIFI for the protesters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
MM, then I thank the Saudis who have slowly awakened to the fact that they are a far better government when allowing their citizens to have a life with freedom and a future. Now offering this WIFI will held the Iranians as almost all have cellphones so this could help other countries to see/hear what is happening. There will be martyrs but again freedom is won by martyrs and I bless them. Many have been forced to be muslims and live that life, which the Iranians/Persians I know have never been nor want to be muslims but a free people to choose what they will be and not be dictated to. May God speed their taking back their country. Most protesters I heard are mostly from the smaller cities. Is it also true that many officials and money left in a plane with no lights, etc. the other night as cowards to escape while robbing the people’s money. Sounds like Obama doesn’t it? Winning back your country is difficult but never, ever impossible as God will be there to help.
I saw it. If such is true, it’s the Israelis through Saudi Arabia.
Quick, Gunny, contact the Mooch. Maybe she can get on TV with a sign that says #MIGA. Yeah, that’ll do it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meant as good humor. Not as a sarcastic response to MIGA.
No issues Bakocarl. I’ve always admired and respected your posts. No problem.
Having a difficult time getting hold of Mooch. Last I heard he/she got caught in the women’s dressing room and was undergoing questioning. Obummer could not be found. But rumor has it he was still trying to get the flys off his lips.
On a serious note. If Mooch did do that, it would gain alot mileage for her..
We can offer a prayer that these brave and desperate people succeed. Their courage is,or should be, contagious. We could use a dose for what should come.
Thanks for covering this Sundance. Apparently yaht big white box truck of Trump Soldier has been blocking all the networks views.
It will be interesting to see what Shannon Bream has.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those Kurds really rock. Wonder where they get all that gumption from.
The Iran protests are undoubtedly the biggest story out there. But hatred of Trump has kept the story off the airwaves and I’ve only seen it trending on twitter for 3 hours out of a possible 96 hours. We truly are living in amazing times. Democrats are pro-Mullah, who knew? Things are beginning to make more sense now…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Come to think of it, just how disgusting was the news and twitter coverage of the #Ferguson fiasco?? I don’t hate often. But when I do, it’s Progressives!! 😡
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, of course U.S. Democrats are pro-Mullah, as well as their followers and voters in the U.S. The democratic party supports Fascism via Antifa, and Islamic extremism via SJW, hijab symbiology, and the extremist mullahs. Democrats are enemies to the Republic of the United States.
The leftist globalists – that include the EU leaders, had planned to use Islamic extremism as their vehicle to world domination.. Now they will be stuck with the dregs of society from the middle east.. Many of the middle eastern countries are probably glad their dregs have found a new home in Europe.. let Europe feed them.. They are Europe’s problem now..
Keep forging ahead Iranian People.. We are changing the World.. And now it is your Time.. The World is now in the palm of your hands.. Don’t stop until you are Victorious..!!
Assuming the protests result in regime change and a modernizing of Iran’s place in the world, do you think it will follow that the EU will supplant Iran as Terror Central??
“Be men, join us. I as a woman will stand in front and protect you. Come represent your country.”
Now, that is women’s lib that I can applaud! These are people that deserve our support and praise.
LikeLiked by 11 people
What a difference between those fearless woman fighters and the liberal SJW’s here…
Night and day….
They would have the entire Mueller team running for the basements…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Baizuo
Hey Gunny, it’s TOUGH to wear a Pussy Hat and scream, cry and stomp your feet. C’mon now!
These women are true warriors, puts our pussyhat $$$MeToo women into perspective!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Now THAT’s a Woman LIBERATOR!
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Follow me, men”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Cowboy Up…Should sent them a couple thousand horses also with the MIGA hats.
Finally…the scent of women….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Janice, she’s a TRUE feminist, before they turned it into a dirty word.
BTW, she reminds me of every strong woman I’ve ever known. This is how MOST conservative women are, when the **** hits the fan they do what they need to do for their families. My grandmother was like that, my mother, my stepmother, my aunts, the women in all my friends’ families, etc.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This should become an international chime of freedom for all oppressed people everywhere. What a thing to say, especially in a male-dominated society. It may be one of the more hopeful things I have heard in a long time. Perhaps it is a curse to live in interesting times, but it sure is interesting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
From the article linked above:
EXCLUSIVE – A leaked report provided to Fox News shows how Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with political leaders and heads of the country’s security forces to discuss how to tamp down on the deadly nationwide protests.
The meeting notes, which have been translated into English from Farsi, said the unrest has hurt every sector of the country’s economy and “threatens the regime’s security. The first step, therefore, is to find a way out of this situation.”
The report added, “Religious leaders and the leadership must come to the scene as soon as possible and prevent the situation (from) deteriorating further.” It continued, “God help us, this is a very complex situation and is different from previous occasions.”
According to NCRI sources and reports from within Iran, at least 40 cities across Iran witnessed protests Monday, including in the capital city of Tehran. These reports state that slogans heard included “Death to the dictator,” and “the leader lives like God while the people live like beggars.”
The regime’s notes claimed protesters “started chanting the ultimate slogans from day one. In Tehran today, people were chanting slogans against Khamenei and the slogans used yesterday were all against Khamenei.”
The notes added that the intelligence division of the feared Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is “monitoring the situation” and “working all in coordination to prevent protests.”
It says that a “red alert” has not yet been declared, which would lead to direct military intervention in the protests. But it then predicted that sending IRGC or the Bassij forces would “backfire” and would further “antagonize the protesters.”
Messages of support for the protesters from President Trump and other administration officials were also mentioned in the report. “The United States officially supported the people on the streets.” The notes continued by saying the U.S. and the West “have all united in support of the Hypocrites,” the regime’s pejorative description of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) which is one of the groups making up the NCRI.
How much you bet that the Trump administration has supplied the Iranian opposition wiyh technological support such as untraceable smartphones as Obama and Hillary did for the Arab Spring?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They could have planes with WiFi transponders circling the border…..
If the “freedom fighters” in Iran pull this off and the Mullahs flee the country, you talk about a gargantuan global shift in power. The true Persian is more inclined toward western fought than most M.E nations. It was only certain western powers began meddling in Iran politics in he late sixty’s did the mullahs gain prestige and power and began the slide into a theocracy of the 1800’s.
Just my rambling thoughts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grrrrr… Inclined toward western thought not fought. I phone drives me crazy
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad I checked comments before I made one.
I’m in full agreement with your analysis.
If this revolution is successful it will change the entire complexion of the ME and its inherent problems.
Gargantuan, epic and monumental time in history aren’t sufficient words to describe these events in Iran.
Don’t care if the world is watching, God is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cisco, this all shows the Trump influence to make each country great by their citizens and leaders who want to make their country great again. Persia’s history is magnificent and the Persians are very intelligent and finally have decided better to be dead than continue to be a slave with no real future. With that thought in mind they are marching to victory and that is what the “rulers” are scared to death that unless they escape and with all the people’s money, they will be taken down and killed. Justice and truth usually win out and it is time to remove this hellish regime of what is NOT a religion but a miserable cult. God speed their freedom to a better future and country. Our prayers go with them now daily.
LikeLike
It will do what GWB could not accomplish, and that was a “Bookend” of Liberty, on each end of the Middle East, One Israel, the other Iraq, Iraq is coming around but Persia is more profound, given it was the start of the “Revolution” in 79′ and sad journey it will end their. Everything in the middle of the bookends will move towards Liberty, with Iran’s terrorist money gone bye bye. Note Iran must be checkmated or have this 2nd Green Revolution in order for all the despots that keep the PA from coming to the table in earnest with the Israeli’s for Peace. This is will lead to the P.A./ Israel Peace deal, the world will be stunned that President Trump pulled it off. It is like Sundance says: “The Trump Doctrine: ‘the accurate assignment of responsibility’, by honestly calling out the historic nature of the relationship.” The PA will be assigned responsibility to deal with Hezbolla etc, as he praises the Palestinian people, and he wants the best for them, but it is in their leaders hands, to reject x, y, and z and come to the table. I can see that one coming…
LikeLiked by 3 people
thesaveyinvestor, as the saying goes “from your lips to God’s ears” and Iran is once more free. We were blessed many years ago to acquire an Ishfahan oriental rug from Persia before all Persians rugs were denied to be brought here. Persians had always been thought of as well educated, great fighters, and beautiful women and would love to see this all returned so my Persian friends can visit family once again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just last week I finished reading (on my Kindle) “On the Wings of Eagles” regarding the rescue of two EDS employees who were jailed in Iran – a very courageous young Iranian man who worked for EDS in Tehran was the guy who actually helped them get out of the jail by staging a “Bastille” type attack with fellow Iranians who were most intent on rescuing those jailed under the Shah (but as a result, these two Americans were also able to get out).
I was wondering about whatever happened to Rashid and Googled, looking for information about him – he was able to come back here with the other EDS guys when they went back to Texas.
I could not help thinking as I read the book (saw the TV movie back in the mid/late 1980’s – I hope that all is well for Rashid and that he made a good life in America.
LikeLiked by 4 people
From tweeter….Does sound like something CNN would do Hmmmm.
CNN Caught Spreading Iranian Government Propaganda
https://www.cernovich.com/cnn-caught-spreading-iranian-government-propaganda/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah….CNN smoking bongs and pounding live shots on TV. Their probably still loaded..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like the Globalists have gotten their Marching Orders and are now ready to proceed.
Prepare for the onslaught of BS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
sunnydaze, media reporting fewer protesters and none in Tehran and many protesters being killed, etc. Nothing about how many are protesting, how even some police are joining them. Their persistence is paying off, praise God!
LikeLike
Looks like the MSM is really gonna try to lie their way thru this one (big surprise, I know). Here’s a BBC Persia reporter:
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW, Mr. Ardalan, there have been reports about this for a couple of days now from people on twitter.
Maybe….do a tiny, teensy weensy, bit of reading/research?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been following this since the beginning and you are so right Sunnydaze.
Mr. Ardalan might be disinformation.
LikeLike
Reports yesterday of extreme violence against protestors, Mr. Ardalan.
Try to keep up, dude.
LikeLike
sunnydaze – stop, just stop. Poor Mr. Ardalan works for the BBC and you’re hurting his feelings, especially since, if you had done your research (!) you would know that he only reports on “some” Iranian politics and I’ll let you guess which ones. [From his Twitter profile: “BBC Persian/World reporting on international news, sustainability/ climate change issues and some Iranian politics.”]
You can’t make this up can you? What does it mean to report on “some” Iranian politics? “Um, today, I will report on the little birds that are killed for the Persian New Year?” No I did not make that up, he actually reported on that. I think he was inspired by intersectionality, merging his love for climate change issues with “some” Iranian politics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Some” Iranian Politics. But apparently, NOT the really really BIG, OBVIOUS stuff. LOL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Take this with a grain of salt… but it’s thought provoking. He’s essentially saying, that it’s possible, that the Iranian government is being overthrown by professionals supported by the USA. President Trump and VP Pence have been unequivocally supporting the protesters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well…that’s the way it goes…..providing people freedom does not always work by just talking about it..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wictor has outlined an emergent revolution in warfare … his series of threads above is a must read to begin to appreciate the dynamics unfolding in Iran.
These new approaches will help informed Americans appreciate the genius in President Trump’s use of ALL forms of leverage, beginning with energy and economic, to overcome terrorism, rogue states and the aggressions of China and Russia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree about Thomas. The man was talking about regime change in Iran for the past few months. He truly has a grasp of the situation and has a deep understanding of the GCC. He is a must follow if you are on Twitter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been praying N. Korea would get “liberated” soon.
Can you imagine what it’ll be like for those poor people to get out from behind the over 50 years Wall of Insanity they’ve been behind and join us in the Real World?
LikeLiked by 2 people
sunnydaze I hate to say it but I don’t ever see something like this happening in North Korea 🇰🇵. The citizens have been so brainwashed that they would never rise up. The only way it would happen is through the military.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking that a group of people in the Inner Circle will shoot the bastard some day, or there’ll be coup or something.
I agree that the people are too scared to ever “rise up”.
To me, I don’t care WHO takes the Regime out, the Military, one pissed person, whatever, as long as it ends and those peeps can be free again.
Bet it’ll take a long time for them to adjust to Freedom. Most of the ones who might even *remember the concept* of “Freedom” have already died.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sunnydaze, the NK people has been enslaved by this ruling family and are known to actually worship this numskull as a god and will support him and fight for him. So they are starving while he gets fatter every day, but so many years of being enslaved makes them useless to be free because they won’t be able to handle it and have stated they would fight for him.
LikeLike
With God, nothing is impossible.
Anything is possible.
What was it our Lion of a President said about we start with the impossible?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the muslim protestors win the fight with the muslim leaders, what will be different?
LikeLike
You need to see what Iran was like in the 70’s. It was more secular and if this succeeds it will head back in that direction. Persians have a lot different history then you more typical Arab state.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, not all Muslims are jihadists. If they were we would be in a world of hurt in the US.
LikeLike
Read the history of Persia pre 1970. They were modern, progressive western inclined nation not a theocracy as they have now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lots of different religions in Iran, too. Baha’i, Zoroaster, Christianity, Islam, etc.
Last thing they need is an Islamic Theocracy crammed down their throats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Baha’i had a lot of atrocities addressed against them when
the Ayatollah took control. The father of my son’s girlfriend
could fill you in about all of that. He literally CAN’T go back.
Think of Egypt. Moderate muslims who don’t feel the need to blow up infidels or rape all the white women. We don’t need all countries to be our religion, we just need them to treat their people with respect and not attack us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly, Ron.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, looks like the Saudis and the Israelis have stepped up their internal subversion game.
Might be a good place to repost this, I’m sure all the older folks remember but if there’s any younguns, the Ayatollah Khomeini died in 1989, and was largely hated by Americans because he supported terrorists who hijacked 1 of our embassies back then…. pre 2001 they were less dangerous and often held hostages instead of blowing people up.
Anyways, with glee, Americans watched footage of his funeral, where the throngs of lowlifes who supported him knocked his dead body out of the coffin on live television.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I got the schvantz!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you catch the goof try to massage Ayatollah’s chest to start his heart beating.
Candidate Trump inspired one of the Iranian protestors’ tactics when he said “Take their coats!” in Burlington, VT, rally, Dec. 2015.
To humiliate the repressive IRG police forces, the protestors are TAKING THEIR PANTS!
Can anyone make a meme of this???
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL. Tweet this to Mr. Ardalan at the BBC.
As of Jan. 1, he’s still unaware that there have been any attacks on protestors.
…kinda hard to exude authority standing there in you skivvies…..lolol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very Lighthearted and Creative. hehe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha, ha, ha.
She’s getting burned in the replies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sure would like to send her there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll donate the ticket for the plane ride. The women of IRAN would make short work of Samantha Powers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe that helped motivate them to start these protests. Treasonous bitch. That felt good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah, hello….Samantha Power start focusing on how many unmaskings you were responsible for.
That is all….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow, they’re eating her alive. Almost universal shaming….
LikeLiked by 2 people
(Did) Obama launder a $1.5 Billion payment to Hezbollah through Iran? Did Iran get a part for being the front, the middleman? Did Obama lift sanctions as for the exchange for hostages which may have been the cover for his money laundering?
Politico 9/18/2016 U.S. Wire Payments To Iran Undercut Obama, rips Obama’s explanation for the cash payment. (Obama said) ” He couldn’t send a check” Our US Treasury said that’s not true:
“…. Obama said, “[T]he reason that we had to give them cash is precisely
because we are so strict in maintaining sanctions and we do not have a
banking relationship with Iran that we couldn’t send them a check and we
could not wire the money.” But a Treasury Department spokesman
acknowledged on Saturday that on at least two occasions, the U.S. did
make payments to the Iranian government via wire transfer. ”
It’s Hezbollah we don’t have a banking relationship with…$1.5 Billion in cash would be
the only way Obama could finance Hezbollah.
Supposedly the US owed Iran money for the artifacts and clean up of heavy water.
The balance went to Iran apx. $10,248,000.
The prisoners were a cover. See Politico’s coverage. In it there’s this:
“Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), who discovered the two wire transfer payments…”
” ““But when you give cash, we can’t track,” he continued. “Did that go to Hezbollah?
Did that go to the Russians? Did that go to the coup in Yemen? There’s no way to
be able to track that.”
“….Republicans, including Lankford, have also suggested that the $1.7 billion
delivery constituted a “ransom” payment because it was delivered on the same
day that U.S. prisoners were released by Iran. The president dismissed such
claims during his Aug. 4 press conference as “the manufacturing of outrage”
and said unequivocally, “we don’t pay ransom for hostages.”…”
Well then what did you pay for Obama? Iranians are hungry, their economy is failing; they’re so angry they’re unafraid to break the law preventing criticism of leaders. Iranian Tweets 12/31/17 say: the money was paid to Hezbollah. I’m confident Iranian leaders are calling in speeches from Turkey while pretending to be in Iran
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The President” then was a seditionist traitor…….but he’s not prez anymore……
LikeLike
Am I being naive, in believing that if A. we overthrow Iran and B. overthrow North Korea, we will be left with a world with mainly moderate annoyances and no imminent threats?
LikeLiked by 6 people
We are getting closer to that reality! Kim Jung Un must be losing his mind seeing what is happening to their friends in Iran 🇮🇷. I always thought settle North Korea 🇰🇵 and turn our full attention to Iran 🇮🇷. We may actually see the opposite play out.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hate to bring you down, but yeah, probably. I don’t have a crystal ball, but humans will always find something to brawl over, to the end of our days. It’s just the way we are.
True… but without Iran and N. Korea pointing Nukes at us, we can deal with the rest of the world being annoying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would help, that’s for sure.
except for Western Europe and Canada!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Shah of Iran, 1942. Notice the clothing.
Iranian Women at college in 1971, not too different than American colleges at the time…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was taking a class outside Wash, DC at a Digital Equip office in October 1978, with 3 Iranian students in the class — 2 guys, one woman — all dressed in Western casual.
Events were unfolding rapidly ijh those days.
Wednesday AM, they were all no-shows, never to return, and we all wondered about their whereabouts, welfare.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was that after Carter ordered Iranian Students out?
This is exactly what my mother and her college friends looked like when I was a young teenager in Iran.
Iran was very modern, progressive, exciting and full of hope and optimism. Iranians are Persians and very different from the rest of ME Arab nations. Religion was always in the backgrounds and not a dominant part of life. All different religious groups lived together peacefully.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t know you grew up in Iran, Raffaella. Please give us your insights whenever possible. I’m assuming this will last a while.
Also assuming you still have relatives there. Hope they all stay safe and sound thru it all and come out the other side better off than they’ve been in a good long while.
To many of us, this is of intense historical interest, to others very personal.
Yes I was born in Iran. I was 18 when I came to the US to attend university. My younger brother pressured my parents to send him to America so he joined me six months later. Then my parents missed us both so much they decided to join us temporarily until we both finished school and would all go back together. Then HOSTAGE CRISIS happened and we all decided to become US citizens.
I still have quite a few close family there. My cousin texted me this morning. We texted back and forth without any problems. She lives in Tehran. According to her: quite a serious situation and getting worst day by day.
I hope the protesters have foreign help (US would be the best). This is the absolute best time to overthrow the mullahs. President Trump should move swiftly. Protesters cannot possibly do it without help. People in Iran do not have guns/arms. They need experienced secret military assistant. If Mullahs / current regime is removed, Iran will move the opposite of Islamic republic. People of Iran absolutely hate these religious fanatics. Iranians love modern society and quite westernized (secret society in Iran is so progressive and modern it would blow your mind).
Absolute turning point for the entire ME if protesters succeed.
The only thing missing are the Hippy Flower Children. Altho one of ’em looks like she could be edging that way!
And now they all look like walking garbage bags. Can you imagine living like that? I think all those old clerics should be beaten to death – with high heels.
A TRUE spring moving toward a true democratically representative republic juxtaposed to a false spring moving toward and islamist sharia totalitarian dictatorship hell bent on world domination……..
Refreshing……….
The finest revolutions move TOWARD a goal…not away from a bad memory.
Prayers for the Iranian peoples…….
From one of my posts yesterday, 3 great feeds to keep up with the New Year Revolution ™:
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess the internet is working fine then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not in all parts of the country. It depends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not reliably apparently.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Apparently the Saudis are getting WIFI to them so hopefully we will be kept informed.
LikeLike
Two interesting Tweets:
Female protester to older Iranians: “You raised your fists and ruined our lives [referring to the 1979 Islamic revolution]. Now we raise our fists [to fix your mistake]. Be men, join us. I as a woman will stand in front and protect you. Come represent your country.”
10. Another stat: During Iran’s 2009 protests less than 1m people had smart phones, few outside Tehran. Today 48 MILLION people have them. State-controlled media is less potent when people have independent news sources-and video cameras-in their pocket
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow. see #10. Thank God for the internet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Courageous woman….
one thing leads to another
The morons that keep bringing up the travel ban need to understand that it is the regime we don’t trust enough to know who would be coming here. As with any other country, our vetting is only as good as the info we get from the source country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The way you shut down those idiots is to inform them that the protesters don’t want to travel to the USA, they want to fight for their great country. How disrespectful of the legendary Persian people to suggest that they would rather be here than in their own home.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, Joe. Travel Ban list had to do with untrustworthy info coming from the GOVERNMENTS of the countries involved, not the citizens of the countries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given the 1500 years of conflict between the Sunni Muslims (GCC) and the Shiite Muslims (Iran),
I find it highly unlikely that anybody inside Iran would be welcoming in the Saudis or the GCC.
Saudi is the home of Sunni Islam….Iran is the home of Shiite Islam…just cant see the Iranians turning over the home of their faith to their sworn enemies in order to dump the Mullahs.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/sunni-and-shia-islams-1400-year-old-divide-explained-a6796131.html
Lots of misinformation swirling around. I expect the crackdown to begin by Wednesday. What happens then is anybodys guess, but it isnt gonna happen without an extremely bloody fight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TheCleaner, difficult to say but the Saudi are sending WIFI to the Persians to help get transmissions out of the country. I think Trump’s visit and discussions and the fact that the younger well-educated and many in the USA has made a turnabout and are seeing that fighting each other hasn’t help any of those countries. I praise our President for making a stupendous trip to the ME and actually made a great connection with most of those countries to wake up and smell the coffee in these modern times and they are no longer living 1400 years ago and always fighting each other and non-muslims as well. What have they really won with all this fighting under many names: Islam, Alqueda, Taliban, etc. Just more deaths and more hate. Not that they will be saints but at least awakening to the fact that the world today is not the same world of desert hawks any more. I think we are seeng the worst – the Wahhabi – being recognized as a problem and not a solution and has caused the Saudis a lot of problems as the birth place for these separated groups and even are a threat to the Saudis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, if they can settle this historic dispute that easy, im down with it. I just think the hate is too deep to happen this quick.
The Saudis for sure would love to see the Mullahs fall, but their motives may not be so pure given the history.
Thanks for the input.
I certainly hope the Ayatollahs fall, but I think you’re right that Iranians won’t turn to Sunni Arabs for their deliverance, no matter what Thomas Wictor thinks. He thinks the Gulf Cooperation Council forces are some kind of demigods.
LikeLike
Warning: disturbing image
Mr. Ardalan, BBC Persia, needs to see this tweet.
LikeLike
Does this mean that the revolutionary guard hasnt burned their uniforms and surrendered then?
Ive seen multiple tweets from a certain bearded pontificator indicating that the security forces have all given up and joined the protesters.
If the New Year Revolution ™ keeps up, maybe the South Korean woman escorting the Iranian team won’t have to wear long pants under her skirt, as the Russian escort had to at Sochi:
Every other nation, including all other muslim nations, were escorted by Russian women in high slit skirts:
Pakistan:
Friday is pray day, after mourning prays we will know how the situation will turnout.
A couple of thoughts, then I’m done. I agree with a few of the posts above. If the protesters succeed, the entire mid-east is “hugely” changed….basically peace for the first time in decades…longer than that. Also a huge global change…
However, realistically and tactically speaking, if the Mullahs bring in the tanks it will be a bloody mess. Then they will need outside intervention, alot of it, or it will be over.
Does anyone / any country have the wear withall to do that? Dunno..a coalition of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Jordon would do it. Along with cruise missiles from the US. Just Israel and the US could also make a difference.
Just sayin..
