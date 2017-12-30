December 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #352

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
PRESIDENT TRUMP’S 2nd YEAR in PREVIEW
President Trump no-doubt has a 300-Day Plan ending in Mid-Term Election Wins
Here’s a first draft to spark Treeper contributions:
• Budget (Balancing): 4-Year Horizon with fully-funded Border & Defense
• Courts (Integrity): Split the 9th Circuit and Terminate Overturned Judges
• Defense (Rogue States): Sanction NORKS & Iran into Capitulation on Nukes
• DOJ (Threat Termination): Drain the Deep State Swamp and Take the Money
• Education STRATEGY: Multiply Competition for Public School Monopolies
• Education (K-12): Multiply Competition through Non-Unionized Choice
• Education (Incentives): Attach Funding to the Student and “Set Students FREE”
• Election Integrity STRATEGY: Make Election Fraud Inconceivably Risky
• Election Integrity (Control): National Biometric Voter ID; DOJ & FBI Oversight
• Government Integrity: Lifetime Felony for Corruption-Covering Immunity Deals
• GFS Government Financial Security STRATEGY: End Unfunded Mandates
• GFS Federal Retirement: Transition All Federal Workers to 401Ks
• GFS State Retirement: Mandate Bottom-10 States Insure Unfunded Liabilities
• GFS Social Security Reform: Transition Young Workers to 401Ks
• GFS Student Loan Reform: Require Colleges to Insure or Self-Fund All Defaults
• GFS Welfare Reform: Working-for-Welfare, not Welfare-not-Working
• Healthcare STRATEGY: Maximize Interstate Competition & America-First Pricing
• Healthcare Reset: Block Grants to States with Open Interstate Competition
• Healthcare Pharmaceuticals: America-Best Pricing or Accelerated Generics
• Immigration (Control): Require 2 Immigrant Assimilations per New Immigrant
• Infrastructure STRATEGY: Invest in Non-Sanctuary States with Balanced Budgets
• Infrastructure Ownership: Require States to Cooperate & Co-Fund with Feds
• Infrastructure Qualification: Certify DOJ Cooperation & Audit Balanced Budgets
• Infrastructure Funding: Draw from Federal & State Cuts in Waste & Fraud
• Infrastructure Sustainability: Repay Feds First with Tolls/Fees to Recycle Funds
• Litigation STRATEGY: Make Frivolous & Predatory Litigation Unaffordable
• Litigation Accountability: Mandate “Loser Pays”
• Tax STRATEGY 2.0: Fund further Cuts with Economic Over-Performance
• Tax Cuts 2.0: Return Windfall Taxes to Taxpayers & Tax-Credit Job Multipliers
• Trade Deals: Bilateral Deals with Top-10 Trading Allies
• Trade Integrity: Sanctions on Top-10 Abusers
Bold Beautiful List !
IRS reform plus downsize.
Audit the Fed reserve
Ensure all agencies have an IOG in place
Can IOG reporting be changed to a committee comprised of all 3 branches?
Audit all departments ASAP and yearly thereafter.
Love it – let’s ride.
I got some concerns over what we do with these brilliant ideas SD’s ideas re press briefings went nowhere at WH. We need to be much more vocal. From what I’ve seen, petitions go nowhere, either.
I think the White House “Email the President” website is filtered by Never-Trumpers. SAD.
Good point! Maybe we could get that guy that goes onstage at rallies? We could ask him to pass an envelope to PDJT; in it will be a list of all these ideas. Lol
Need to add something about balancing each department’s budget against checks paid/vouchers issued. Like we have to do with our checkbooks; they should be doing this on a daily basis via computer generated reports.
What’s the criteria for “Immigrant Assimilations?” There’s a way we can measure that?
Addendum to BKR list –
Under Education – Defund/terminate ALL Gulen schools.
ISLAMIST RUNNING 140 TAX-FUNDED CHARTER SCHOOLS IN U.S.
Published: 01/17/2016
http://www.wnd.com/2016/01/islamist-running-140-tax-funded-charter-schools-in-u-s/
Good one!
BlackKnight, let me add one I’d like to see. Government employee pleading the fifth, automatic termination and forfeiture of pension. They have a right not to incriminate themselves, and we have a right to toss them in the street.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Killer!
Isn’t pleading the fifth a constitutional right that applies to ALL citizens, even government workers?
For the record we are on Day#344 (error done from 12/13 on count)
Yeah, but he crossed the international dateline a few times. That must be it. 🙂
This Twitter Thread is one to see….. Breadcrumbs and then some — either click on tweet and 12 to follow or go to link to unroll…. : )
Unrolled thread from @almostjingo #GITMO #GTMO #Qanon #Sessions https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/946287614939643904.html
Great thread! Thanks for posting it.
You know I was thinking… with all that is going on in our country ( and the world) with bombshells going off everyday to expose yet another pus filled pocket of corruption, I have this strange and unfamiliar sense of calm– eye of the hurricane if you will…and the fact that I feel this calm is making me nervous.
Does anyone know what I am talking about ??
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sayit2016, yes of course, know what you’re talking about! The calm is more nervewracking than the lead up to it! Love your pus metaphor, so PERFECT! I had NO idea there was that much pus in D.C..
Sayit…sure: Just follow Trump’s example…he’s cool as a cucumber…wakes up tweeting the latest laser point to distract the squirrels.
I love to imagine him holding his phone out and looking at it…That should do it, time to get to work.
Great visual on that Piper !
CNN in all it’s groundbreaking investigative reporting…
2 scoops of ice cream to there expert speaking about drinking 10 cans of soda while other news covered the breaking terrorist attack….
The whole “stalking ex boyfriend” peering through the bushes on President Trump’s golf game — and the following box truck … this is by far my fave pic of the whole thing….
Funny thing is when I’ve had crazy ex’s (unfort had a few), and they chose to stalk my me w/ my friends.. this is the exact same reaction we had…. point and laugh about how pathetic they were..
CONGRATS CNN you have achieved pathetic stalker status!!!
I’ve not been able to find out why Schiff got paid 7.8mm and by whom for what? best schiff.jpg
What are you referring to?
I tried to copy & post the Schiff photo which calls him a Leaker and Traitor at the top. The bottom asks “Was the $7.8MM worth it?” I copied it from Facebook or Twitter. Can’t find the significance.
Great advice
Ok so its a plug for a plug, but hiilaryis44.org (?!?) what a great site!
God bless the crew at Hillaryis44.org Before finding my way to the Treehouse I was always impressed, if for very different goals and dreams, with the thinking and analysis of the folks at… https://aesopshrugged.wordpress.com/2017/12/29/god-bless-the-crew-at-hillaryis44-org/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fleporeblog will be pleased to see that the folks at hillaryis44 have also realized millenials are going conservative.
Says they have proof that even the Republicans were in with the Democrats on this. This is the reason why I no long donate to GOP or RNC, only the candidates, and only after I truly trust them. If I have any rumbling gut feelings i wait.
Roy Moore Takes Polygraph and Files Complaint for Election Fraud: DEMS Cheated; We Finally Have the Proof
https://truepundit.com/roy-moore-takes-polygraph-files-complaint-election-fraud-dems-cheated-finally-proof/
Oh Yuck–Denver has been added to my list of cities not to visit.
Denver Decriminalizes Public Defecation to Keep Illegal Migrants Happy and Safe
http://www.independentsentinel.com/denver-decriminalizes-public-defecation-to-keep-illegal-migrants-happy-and-safe/
