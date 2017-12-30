December 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #352

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

33 Responses to December 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #352

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 30, 2017 at 12:21 am

    PRESIDENT TRUMP’S 2nd YEAR in PREVIEW

    President Trump no-doubt has a 300-Day Plan ending in Mid-Term Election Wins

    Here’s a first draft to spark Treeper contributions:

    • Budget (Balancing): 4-Year Horizon with fully-funded Border & Defense
    • Courts (Integrity): Split the 9th Circuit and Terminate Overturned Judges
    • Defense (Rogue States): Sanction NORKS & Iran into Capitulation on Nukes
    • DOJ (Threat Termination): Drain the Deep State Swamp and Take the Money
    • Education STRATEGY: Multiply Competition for Public School Monopolies
    • Education (K-12): Multiply Competition through Non-Unionized Choice
    • Education (Incentives): Attach Funding to the Student and “Set Students FREE”
    • Election Integrity STRATEGY: Make Election Fraud Inconceivably Risky
    • Election Integrity (Control): National Biometric Voter ID; DOJ & FBI Oversight
    • Government Integrity: Lifetime Felony for Corruption-Covering Immunity Deals
    • GFS Government Financial Security STRATEGY: End Unfunded Mandates
    • GFS Federal Retirement: Transition All Federal Workers to 401Ks
    • GFS State Retirement: Mandate Bottom-10 States Insure Unfunded Liabilities
    • GFS Social Security Reform: Transition Young Workers to 401Ks
    • GFS Student Loan Reform: Require Colleges to Insure or Self-Fund All Defaults
    • GFS Welfare Reform: Working-for-Welfare, not Welfare-not-Working
    • Healthcare STRATEGY: Maximize Interstate Competition & America-First Pricing
    • Healthcare Reset: Block Grants to States with Open Interstate Competition
    • Healthcare Pharmaceuticals: America-Best Pricing or Accelerated Generics
    • Immigration (Control): Require 2 Immigrant Assimilations per New Immigrant
    • Infrastructure STRATEGY: Invest in Non-Sanctuary States with Balanced Budgets
    • Infrastructure Ownership: Require States to Cooperate & Co-Fund with Feds
    • Infrastructure Qualification: Certify DOJ Cooperation & Audit Balanced Budgets
    • Infrastructure Funding: Draw from Federal & State Cuts in Waste & Fraud
    • Infrastructure Sustainability: Repay Feds First with Tolls/Fees to Recycle Funds
    • Litigation STRATEGY: Make Frivolous & Predatory Litigation Unaffordable
    • Litigation Accountability: Mandate “Loser Pays”
    • Tax STRATEGY 2.0: Fund further Cuts with Economic Over-Performance
    • Tax Cuts 2.0: Return Windfall Taxes to Taxpayers & Tax-Credit Job Multipliers
    • Trade Deals: Bilateral Deals with Top-10 Trading Allies
    • Trade Integrity: Sanctions on Top-10 Abusers

    When You Wish upon a Star, your dreams come true!

  2. LBB says:
    December 30, 2017 at 12:25 am

    For the record we are on Day#344 (error done from 12/13 on count)

  3. Nchadwick says:
    December 30, 2017 at 12:30 am

    This Twitter Thread is one to see….. Breadcrumbs and then some — either click on tweet and 12 to follow or go to link to unroll…. : )

    Unrolled thread from @almostjingo #GITMO #GTMO #Qanon #Sessions https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/946287614939643904.html

  4. Sayit2016 says:
    December 30, 2017 at 12:33 am

    You know I was thinking… with all that is going on in our country ( and the world) with bombshells going off everyday to expose yet another pus filled pocket of corruption, I have this strange and unfamiliar sense of calm– eye of the hurricane if you will…and the fact that I feel this calm is making me nervous.

    Does anyone know what I am talking about ??

  5. Nchadwick says:
    December 30, 2017 at 12:59 am

    CNN in all it’s groundbreaking investigative reporting…

    2 scoops of ice cream to there expert speaking about drinking 10 cans of soda while other news covered the breaking terrorist attack….

    The whole “stalking ex boyfriend” peering through the bushes on President Trump’s golf game — and the following box truck … this is by far my fave pic of the whole thing….

    Funny thing is when I’ve had crazy ex’s (unfort had a few), and they chose to stalk my me w/ my friends.. this is the exact same reaction we had…. point and laugh about how pathetic they were..

    CONGRATS CNN you have achieved pathetic stalker status!!!

  6. brh82 says:
    December 30, 2017 at 1:06 am

    I’ve not been able to find out why Schiff got paid 7.8mm and by whom for what? best schiff.jpg

  7. Nchadwick says:
    December 30, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Great advice

  8. Aesop Shrugged says:
    December 30, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Ok so its a plug for a plug, but hiilaryis44.org (?!?) what a great site!

    God bless the crew at Hillaryis44.org Before finding my way to the Treehouse I was always impressed, if for very different goals and dreams, with the thinking and analysis of the folks at… https://aesopshrugged.wordpress.com/2017/12/29/god-bless-the-crew-at-hillaryis44-org/

  9. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 30, 2017 at 2:04 am

    Says they have proof that even the Republicans were in with the Democrats on this. This is the reason why I no long donate to GOP or RNC, only the candidates, and only after I truly trust them. If I have any rumbling gut feelings i wait.

    Roy Moore Takes Polygraph and Files Complaint for Election Fraud: DEMS Cheated; We Finally Have the Proof
    https://truepundit.com/roy-moore-takes-polygraph-files-complaint-election-fraud-dems-cheated-finally-proof/

  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 30, 2017 at 2:07 am

  11. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 30, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Oh Yuck–Denver has been added to my list of cities not to visit.

    Denver Decriminalizes Public Defecation to Keep Illegal Migrants Happy and Safe
    http://www.independentsentinel.com/denver-decriminalizes-public-defecation-to-keep-illegal-migrants-happy-and-safe/

