President Trump Hosts Members of U.S. Coast Guard For Lunch and Impromptu Golf Tournament…

Posted on December 29, 2017 by

Yesterday, as a measure of appreciation and thanks, President Donald Trump invited U.S. Coast Guard members from Lake Worth Inlet station to play golf at Trump International West Palm Beach.  Seventy-five members from the Coast Guard took the opportunity to play.

President Trump organized a luncheon in their honor and closed the course so the USCG could hold an impromptu tournament.  POTUS knows how to host; top shelf, always.  Even CNN had a hard time trying to angle this jovial story into a hit piece – but they tried:

FLORIDA – President Trump invited members of the U.S. Coast Guard from a station in Florida to play golf at one of his namesake courses on Friday.

A jovial Trump posed with pictures and joked around with the officers as they stood on the 17th green of the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach.

The White House said Trump, who spending the holidays at his nearby Mar-a-Lago resort, was hosting roughly 60 members from Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet, the same facility the president visited on Thanksgiving.

“These brave men and women patrol the waterways near Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago everyday,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. “The President wanted to thank these service members personally for their service to this nation.”

Trump was also providing lunch for the visiting service members.  (read more)

 

This entry was posted in Celebrations, Donald Trump, Heros, media bias, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

62 Responses to President Trump Hosts Members of U.S. Coast Guard For Lunch and Impromptu Golf Tournament…

  1. The Boss says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Class is in session since 1.20.2017.
    REAL class.

    Liked by 39 people

    Reply
  2. anotherworriedmom says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    I think it was the local fire dept yesterday, and the local police dept the day before. And, for Christmas, he provided and paid for all the security personnel’s Christmas dinners. There’s a naval base in Key West. I have no doubt that if he could bring them all to Mar-A-Lago for a respite he would. PDJT really is a very generous and appreciative person.

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      December 29, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      Good. His security personnel should have utmost priority.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • clearmorning7 says:
      December 29, 2017 at 6:47 pm

      agreed, he is truly amazing and giving. The thing that bothered me about the CNN interview was when the male reporter asked if President Trump was making a profit because it is on his properties that he does this… can I say wow??? Truthfully whether he makes money or not, I am sure that whoever he invited did NOT have to pay for their play or food! So what the heck was this reporter talking about. Even when they give the Commander in Cheif a compliment that has to stick that negative knife into the narrative… Really irks me, excuse my rant please, just hadta say it!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Fe says:
        December 29, 2017 at 7:16 pm

        They hate him and he doesn’t care. They try to get him to react but he is playing way over their stupid little games. The Fake News Cabal is permanently stuck in a rut on their way to obsoleteness. CNN sux.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  3. Pam says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    It’s really awesome to see these men and women being recognized for the exceptional job that they have done this year. Our president never forgets! 😀

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  4. Rock Knutne says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Plenty of you Treepers have probably seen this very short interview (about a minute ½).
    Well worth your time concerning Our President and golf.

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
  5. Rock Knutne says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Pretty much says it all about Trump v. Clinton.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  6. TwoLaine says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Not long ago, the nasty talking head Brit Hume made a comment that, “no one would accuse President TRUMP of being gracious”. It REALLY stuck in my craw because I have never seen such a gracious POTUS and FLOTUS. Never have we ever seen people invited to the Oval office, like POTUS does. They are very gracious hosts, they love to entertain, and have done so since Day 1. They take great pride in where they are and do not take it lightly.

    They all like to say the past flam flam POTUS was gracious and a people person, but he’s nothing more than a nasty, divisive man, with a nasty, divisive wife. Thank God that STAIN on the USA is gone.

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
    • tageweb says:
      December 29, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      I sorry TwoLaine, but I have to disagree. Have you seen President Trump entertain, Movie Stars, or Music Stars, or Sports Stars. NO NO NO! It’s just Policemen, and Military, and Firemen, etc. etc. If that’s not divisive, I don’t what is! ahhhh, /s

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • CountryclassVulgarian says:
        December 29, 2017 at 5:17 pm

        Well that alone is just proof that he is a racist scoundrel. How dare he not invite hollyweird??? You’d think the POTUS would know who are the important people in this country. Oh wait…

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
      • TwoLaine says:
        December 29, 2017 at 5:18 pm

        Good one! Music stars, Yes. Ted Nugent and Kid Rock, and probably plenty of others too, like Lee Greenwood.

        Sports stars, Yes. The ones who could get their big fat heads through the door anyway.

        Movie stars, a few conservative ones I’m sure. Antonio Sabato, Chachi, and the sweet lady who spoke at the RNC convention who lives in California and is a farmer on top of being a TV actress.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        December 29, 2017 at 7:47 pm

        Exactly what I was going to say. POTUS loves to host and entertain REAL AMERICANS as opposed to those self-important blowfish that populated Barry’s inner circle. Yuk!!!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Paul George says:
        December 29, 2017 at 8:08 pm

        That is because those people add value to our lives. Sports and Hollywood stars not so much.
        The men and women that serve our country were scorned by Obama.
        And he donates his salary and his properties for use.
        Gotta respect that.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      December 29, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      Hume’s a NeverTrumper, and one of those who looks down his nose at others. I always respond to him on twitter when he tweets negatively on President Trump. Hume was once a man I respected, but not any longer. Same with Bret Baier.

      Both sold their souls to the company store.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
  7. Howie says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Hmmmmm.

    Like

    Reply
  8. 4harrisonblog says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    I was stationed at the lighthouse at Hillsboro Inlet. No longer active as GPS now rules. West Palm Beach was North of Hillsboro lighthouse. The place was all a getaway for VIPs that wanted some peace and quiet time.
    https://www.google.com/maps/place/Hillsboro+Inlet+Lighthouse/@26.2591563,-80.0828982,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x88d8fd4befc4cc81:0x2f9de1ebc3d7a2f8!8m2!3d26.2591563!4d-80.0807095?hl=en

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. LBH says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Her snarky comment in answer to “do you try to win” was “as you know, you let him [PDJT] win.” As if that’s what he demands of his fellow golfers. I just don’t see our President respecting anyone who takes a dive. Maybe those CNNers are stuck in the Obama admin. PDJT is a great golfer and seriously competitive. You lose on purpose (to him or anyone) and I’d bet there would be no way to recoup his respect.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      December 29, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      Yeah, I didn’t appreciate her snarky remark at all.
      Grrrr.
      Made me want to smack her upside the head.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      December 29, 2017 at 7:17 pm

      Bongo couldn’t play golf with Mr. Trump.
      Bongo has had more mulligans than Ireland.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        December 29, 2017 at 7:53 pm

        Barry/Bongo was a sissy golfer, complete with ill fitting shorts, skinny legs and a lousy swing. You can bet your booties that his friends DID lose to him on purpose. That’s the kind of crew he surrounded himself with. Yuk, again!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      December 29, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      The lame stream media don’t understand “real competition” and the value of losing and winning. They just want to give out the trophy for signing up, remember? Honestly, they don’t get it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • LBH says:
        December 29, 2017 at 8:14 pm

        Exactly. It’s not about execution of personal skills and playing better than your opponent. It’s about who is chosen to win before the contest even starts. They have no concept of true competition without shady interference. And it’s not like I haven’t known their mindset existed. I’m just a bit gobsmacked that they are so oblivious to their shortcomings and are willingly sharing those shortcomings “willy-nilly” to the mainstream.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  10. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Oh oh!!!!! He is colluding again…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Oldschool says:
    December 29, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Hubby just commented and I agree, Trump does not do these things for PR. He gives with a giving, sincere and grateful heart. When he does this, it is like we are all recipients. God bless and protect him.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  13. Janice says:
    December 29, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Happy Maga Treepers and Sundance family! What a beautiful time to be alive in America. So much more to be revealed in 2018 and i can’t wait! I love my President and his Truth, Justice and the American Way! 🙂

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      December 29, 2017 at 5:26 pm

      Janice, isn’t it nice to feel so good ab the future?
      Such a joy, after the long dark former trial…
      Thanks for a simple statement of content.
      SO looking forward to this upcoming bumpy year…wherein I believe a measure of justice will prevail.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  14. FL_GUY says:
    December 29, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    President Trump and First Lady Melania are excellent role models for children and adults.

    The Press-anderthals and their media-rat masters are genuinely evil, stupid people. For 8 awful years, they threw some of the worst examples of humanity in our faces 24/7 (I hated to go to the grocery store due to the checkout magazine racks; seeing those disgusting smug and arrogant faces over and over) while praising it. Now, we have the best examples of humanity in President Trump and First Lady Melania and all the media-rats do is make up crap in an attempt to tear them down. I never see smiling supermodel Melania on the covers at the checkout counter. I never see stories of all the wonderful accomplishments that President Trump has achieved to help all of us, including those misguided people who voted against him.

    Both President Trump and First Lady Melania embody the American Dream. President Trump, through hard work, taking major risks and sheer genius, fulfilled the American dream. Now President Trump is bringing that dream back for all Americans. In my opinion, most wealthy people do not deserve a penny of their wealth; President Trump deserves every bit of his and more. He earned every penny of it And although he is a billionaire, he interacts and cares about everyone. Can you imagine, for example, Pelosi, an uber wealthy person, actually staying in the district that elects her? No Way. Those people are garbage to her. Most of the elitists think the same way.

    The model demonstrated by President Trump needs to be the way of the future. You can make it big in the USA and still represent love, peace and caring. Even before President Trump was in office, he practiced the Golden Rule. While the D-Rats, rinos, media-rats and globullists practice “Never Give a Sucker and Even Break” (and make no mistake, We the People of suckers in their minds), President Trump values everyone and feels everyone should have the chance to work hard, prosper and be EXCELLENT!. By the time President Trump finishes his second term, the ENTIRE WORLD will be a much better place.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      December 29, 2017 at 5:29 pm

      FL_GUY,
      thanks for this ^^^.
      Some great reflections as the New Year rolls in.
      My we all take a cue from our wonderful First Couple, and always add a measure of kindness and grace to our surroundings and the people we encounter.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • All American Snowflake says:
      December 29, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      uber wealthy, huh? actually staying in the district that elects, huh? What about old Shelia Jackson Lee who will take your reserved seat and call you a racist if you object.
      http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/28/bumped-united-passenger-fires-back-at-rep-jackson-lees-racism-charge-airline.html

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • TreeClimber says:
        December 29, 2017 at 6:45 pm

        I saw that a few days ago. Wanted to strangle her with my bare hands. “I didn’t ask for anything exceptional!” ‘Course you didn’t, you b****, just for someone to give up their seat for you… talk about entitlement…

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • All American Snowflake says:
          December 29, 2017 at 7:10 pm

          And she has a documented history of asking someone to give up their seats for her privileged elite ass. This time she bumped a lawyer and is now saying, It’s between the aggrieved passenger and the airlines.
          I, personally, have already decided to never fly United again.

          Like

          Reply
    • clearmorning7 says:
      December 29, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      Could not agree with you more, I was reading a post of Howard Dean talking about how the parties need younger folks in, that old folk have no new ideas. I made a counter comment to the article here:https://ipatriot.com/democrat-leader-progressives-staging-coup-contr
      That it is not a matter of age, but a matter of being in touch with the “common man”. There are many videos showing how President Trump, before President actually got his hands dirty in certain jobs, that he did not hesitate to speak to his workers, and not down to them, but with actual respect and appreciation be they a doorman, a maid, a construction worker, or a farmer. That he in fact was a “blue collar man”.
      The problem with D.C. is that they are elitists, rich, powerful, in a bubble, they have no clue of the 9 to 5 person, the single mom, the low wage worker, but, Trump does, and he appreciates and shows that appreciation.
      We need to break the bubble, the mold of these D.C.’ers, it is NOT what our founders wanted, what is in D.C. now is Royalty, just look at how untouchable Hillary, Comey, Lerner, Rice, Obama are!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. kayworthy (@kayworthy1) says:
    December 29, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Didn’t some female FBI agent say she wouldn’t take a bullet for Trump? These are the guys who keep the winter White House safe and he’s grateful.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. WhistlingPast says:
    December 29, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    President Trump: A man among men. What a relief.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. PDQ says:
    December 29, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Interesting FOIA release at the State Dept website where the Clinton’s DID NOT check with the ethics committee before Slick Willie spoke such places as North Korea…go to link and look for article titled:

    STATE DEPARTMENT
    State Dept. Bypassed Ethics Officers On Some
    Bill Clinton Talks, Grassley Says (Gordon,
    Taylor, Kumar, MCT)
    Saturday, August 29, 2015
    McClatchy
    By Greg Gordon, Marisa Taylor And Anita Kumar

    https://foia.state.gov/searchapp/DOCUMENTS/Litigation_F-2015-16287/C05971600.pdf

    Like

    Reply
  18. Ken says:
    December 29, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Love my President and my Coast Guard…..Semper Paratus !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. PDQ says:
    December 29, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    BREAKING: The FBI is currently conducting a raid in a residential neighborhood in Sterling, Va. SkyFox is live over the scene. STORY: http://bit.ly/2Ef3ic4

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. amwick says:
    December 29, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    CNN having hissy fits about not being able to get pics of our President golfing…Someone parked a big white truck in the way….. truckgate!

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/12/can-someone-check-on-cnn-theyve-been-fixated-on-a-white-truck-for-2-days-now/

    Anyway, I just could not resist it!
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSQBvX0WsAAKR4J.jpg:large

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s