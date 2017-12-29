President Trump Hosts Members of U.S. Coast Guard For Lunch and Impromptu Golf Tournament…

Yesterday, as a measure of appreciation and thanks, President Donald Trump invited U.S. Coast Guard members from Lake Worth Inlet station to play golf at Trump International West Palm Beach. Seventy-five members from the Coast Guard took the opportunity to play.
President Trump organized a luncheon in their honor and closed the course so the USCG could hold an impromptu tournament. POTUS knows how to host; top shelf, always. Even CNN had a hard time trying to angle this jovial story into a hit piece – but they tried:
FLORIDA – President Trump invited members of the U.S. Coast Guard from a station in Florida to play golf at one of his namesake courses on Friday.
A jovial Trump posed with pictures and joked around with the officers as they stood on the 17th green of the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach.
The White House said Trump, who spending the holidays at his nearby Mar-a-Lago resort, was hosting roughly 60 members from Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet, the same facility the president visited on Thanksgiving.
“These brave men and women patrol the waterways near Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago everyday,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. “The President wanted to thank these service members personally for their service to this nation.”
Trump was also providing lunch for the visiting service members. (read more)
Class is in session since 1.20.2017.
REAL class.
I think it was the local fire dept yesterday, and the local police dept the day before. And, for Christmas, he provided and paid for all the security personnel’s Christmas dinners. There’s a naval base in Key West. I have no doubt that if he could bring them all to Mar-A-Lago for a respite he would. PDJT really is a very generous and appreciative person.
Good. His security personnel should have utmost priority.
agreed, he is truly amazing and giving. The thing that bothered me about the CNN interview was when the male reporter asked if President Trump was making a profit because it is on his properties that he does this… can I say wow??? Truthfully whether he makes money or not, I am sure that whoever he invited did NOT have to pay for their play or food! So what the heck was this reporter talking about. Even when they give the Commander in Cheif a compliment that has to stick that negative knife into the narrative… Really irks me, excuse my rant please, just hadta say it!
They hate him and he doesn’t care. They try to get him to react but he is playing way over their stupid little games. The Fake News Cabal is permanently stuck in a rut on their way to obsoleteness. CNN sux.
It’s really awesome to see these men and women being recognized for the exceptional job that they have done this year. Our president never forgets! 😀
Plenty of you Treepers have probably seen this very short interview (about a minute ½).
Well worth your time concerning Our President and golf.
Great video and he didn’t even pause when answering the question about who is the bigger cheater although we have always known that.
Thank you for posting this.
I love the video and the sassy pro golfer. But someone should tell him not to cross his legs when wearing shorts. LOL
It is videos like this that helps me to breathe steady and smile……
Then throw my hands up to heaven, crying and saying, “Thank you, Lord, for President Trump and allowing him to win on November 8, 2016.
Pretty much says it all about Trump v. Clinton.
Not long ago, the nasty talking head Brit Hume made a comment that, “no one would accuse President TRUMP of being gracious”. It REALLY stuck in my craw because I have never seen such a gracious POTUS and FLOTUS. Never have we ever seen people invited to the Oval office, like POTUS does. They are very gracious hosts, they love to entertain, and have done so since Day 1. They take great pride in where they are and do not take it lightly.
They all like to say the past flam flam POTUS was gracious and a people person, but he’s nothing more than a nasty, divisive man, with a nasty, divisive wife. Thank God that STAIN on the USA is gone.
I sorry TwoLaine, but I have to disagree. Have you seen President Trump entertain, Movie Stars, or Music Stars, or Sports Stars. NO NO NO! It’s just Policemen, and Military, and Firemen, etc. etc. If that’s not divisive, I don’t what is! ahhhh, /s
Well that alone is just proof that he is a racist scoundrel. How dare he not invite hollyweird??? You’d think the POTUS would know who are the important people in this country. Oh wait…
Good one! Music stars, Yes. Ted Nugent and Kid Rock, and probably plenty of others too, like Lee Greenwood.
Sports stars, Yes. The ones who could get their big fat heads through the door anyway.
Movie stars, a few conservative ones I’m sure. Antonio Sabato, Chachi, and the sweet lady who spoke at the RNC convention who lives in California and is a farmer on top of being a TV actress.
Proof! 😉
One of my favorite photos. A group of unapologetic Americans thru and thru.
Exactly what I was going to say. POTUS loves to host and entertain REAL AMERICANS as opposed to those self-important blowfish that populated Barry’s inner circle. Yuk!!!
That is because those people add value to our lives. Sports and Hollywood stars not so much.
The men and women that serve our country were scorned by Obama.
And he donates his salary and his properties for use.
Gotta respect that.
Hume’s a NeverTrumper, and one of those who looks down his nose at others. I always respond to him on twitter when he tweets negatively on President Trump. Hume was once a man I respected, but not any longer. Same with Bret Baier.
Both sold their souls to the company store.
Hmmmmm.
???
Howie doesn’t know what to say ….. no reason to bash Sessions on this thread.
Whew! Saved by the “Hmmmmm”.
I’m wiping my forehead, just like President Pickles of Mexico.(forgot his name but Pickles is close enough) Whew!
I was stationed at the lighthouse at Hillsboro Inlet. No longer active as GPS now rules. West Palm Beach was North of Hillsboro lighthouse. The place was all a getaway for VIPs that wanted some peace and quiet time.
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Hillsboro+Inlet+Lighthouse/@26.2591563,-80.0828982,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x88d8fd4befc4cc81:0x2f9de1ebc3d7a2f8!8m2!3d26.2591563!4d-80.0807095?hl=en
delete the all@ the place was a getaway
Her snarky comment in answer to “do you try to win” was “as you know, you let him [PDJT] win.” As if that’s what he demands of his fellow golfers. I just don’t see our President respecting anyone who takes a dive. Maybe those CNNers are stuck in the Obama admin. PDJT is a great golfer and seriously competitive. You lose on purpose (to him or anyone) and I’d bet there would be no way to recoup his respect.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yeah, I didn’t appreciate her snarky remark at all.
Grrrr.
Made me want to smack her upside the head.
Yes, along with her little tee, hee, hee laugh at the end. She was so proud of herself. Grrrr.
Bongo couldn’t play golf with Mr. Trump.
Bongo has had more mulligans than Ireland.
Barry/Bongo was a sissy golfer, complete with ill fitting shorts, skinny legs and a lousy swing. You can bet your booties that his friends DID lose to him on purpose. That’s the kind of crew he surrounded himself with. Yuk, again!
The lame stream media don’t understand “real competition” and the value of losing and winning. They just want to give out the trophy for signing up, remember? Honestly, they don’t get it.
Exactly. It’s not about execution of personal skills and playing better than your opponent. It’s about who is chosen to win before the contest even starts. They have no concept of true competition without shady interference. And it’s not like I haven’t known their mindset existed. I’m just a bit gobsmacked that they are so oblivious to their shortcomings and are willingly sharing those shortcomings “willy-nilly” to the mainstream.
Oh oh!!!!! He is colluding again…..
Oh. So he only thanked them becuase the patrol the waters near Mar-a-Lago? The fakers can’t help themselves can they?
Hubby just commented and I agree, Trump does not do these things for PR. He gives with a giving, sincere and grateful heart. When he does this, it is like we are all recipients. God bless and protect him.
You’re right about us all feeling as tho we participated oldschool.
President Trump represent us very well in everything he say and do…..Even he knows that. MAGA!
Happy Maga Treepers and Sundance family! What a beautiful time to be alive in America. So much more to be revealed in 2018 and i can’t wait! I love my President and his Truth, Justice and the American Way! 🙂
Janice, isn’t it nice to feel so good ab the future?
Such a joy, after the long dark former trial…
Thanks for a simple statement of content.
SO looking forward to this upcoming bumpy year…wherein I believe a measure of justice will prevail.
President Trump and First Lady Melania are excellent role models for children and adults.
The Press-anderthals and their media-rat masters are genuinely evil, stupid people. For 8 awful years, they threw some of the worst examples of humanity in our faces 24/7 (I hated to go to the grocery store due to the checkout magazine racks; seeing those disgusting smug and arrogant faces over and over) while praising it. Now, we have the best examples of humanity in President Trump and First Lady Melania and all the media-rats do is make up crap in an attempt to tear them down. I never see smiling supermodel Melania on the covers at the checkout counter. I never see stories of all the wonderful accomplishments that President Trump has achieved to help all of us, including those misguided people who voted against him.
Both President Trump and First Lady Melania embody the American Dream. President Trump, through hard work, taking major risks and sheer genius, fulfilled the American dream. Now President Trump is bringing that dream back for all Americans. In my opinion, most wealthy people do not deserve a penny of their wealth; President Trump deserves every bit of his and more. He earned every penny of it And although he is a billionaire, he interacts and cares about everyone. Can you imagine, for example, Pelosi, an uber wealthy person, actually staying in the district that elects her? No Way. Those people are garbage to her. Most of the elitists think the same way.
The model demonstrated by President Trump needs to be the way of the future. You can make it big in the USA and still represent love, peace and caring. Even before President Trump was in office, he practiced the Golden Rule. While the D-Rats, rinos, media-rats and globullists practice “Never Give a Sucker and Even Break” (and make no mistake, We the People of suckers in their minds), President Trump values everyone and feels everyone should have the chance to work hard, prosper and be EXCELLENT!. By the time President Trump finishes his second term, the ENTIRE WORLD will be a much better place.
FL_GUY,
thanks for this ^^^.
Some great reflections as the New Year rolls in.
My we all take a cue from our wonderful First Couple, and always add a measure of kindness and grace to our surroundings and the people we encounter.
uber wealthy, huh? actually staying in the district that elects, huh? What about old Shelia Jackson Lee who will take your reserved seat and call you a racist if you object.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/28/bumped-united-passenger-fires-back-at-rep-jackson-lees-racism-charge-airline.html
I saw that a few days ago. Wanted to strangle her with my bare hands. “I didn’t ask for anything exceptional!” ‘Course you didn’t, you b****, just for someone to give up their seat for you… talk about entitlement…
And she has a documented history of asking someone to give up their seats for her privileged elite ass. This time she bumped a lawyer and is now saying, It’s between the aggrieved passenger and the airlines.
I, personally, have already decided to never fly United again.
Could not agree with you more, I was reading a post of Howard Dean talking about how the parties need younger folks in, that old folk have no new ideas. I made a counter comment to the article here:https://ipatriot.com/democrat-leader-progressives-staging-coup-contr
That it is not a matter of age, but a matter of being in touch with the “common man”. There are many videos showing how President Trump, before President actually got his hands dirty in certain jobs, that he did not hesitate to speak to his workers, and not down to them, but with actual respect and appreciation be they a doorman, a maid, a construction worker, or a farmer. That he in fact was a “blue collar man”.
The problem with D.C. is that they are elitists, rich, powerful, in a bubble, they have no clue of the 9 to 5 person, the single mom, the low wage worker, but, Trump does, and he appreciates and shows that appreciation.
We need to break the bubble, the mold of these D.C.’ers, it is NOT what our founders wanted, what is in D.C. now is Royalty, just look at how untouchable Hillary, Comey, Lerner, Rice, Obama are!
Didn’t some female FBI agent say she wouldn’t take a bullet for Trump? These are the guys who keep the winter White House safe and he’s grateful.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe protecting that old tree on the grounds until it comes down would be a more acceptable assignment for her. Then, she could guard the new transplant tree from getting stepped on or something.
…Or she could be fired for incompetence.
…a dream come true…*sigh*
good call
President Trump: A man among men. What a relief.
The best of men.
Interesting FOIA release at the State Dept website where the Clinton’s DID NOT check with the ethics committee before Slick Willie spoke such places as North Korea…go to link and look for article titled:
STATE DEPARTMENT
State Dept. Bypassed Ethics Officers On Some
Bill Clinton Talks, Grassley Says (Gordon,
Taylor, Kumar, MCT)
Saturday, August 29, 2015
McClatchy
By Greg Gordon, Marisa Taylor And Anita Kumar
https://foia.state.gov/searchapp/DOCUMENTS/Litigation_F-2015-16287/C05971600.pdf
What a surprise. BJ checking with an ethics committee is like Dracula checking with a sunlamp factory.
Love my President and my Coast Guard…..Semper Paratus !
BREAKING: The FBI is currently conducting a raid in a residential neighborhood in Sterling, Va. SkyFox is live over the scene. STORY: http://bit.ly/2Ef3ic4
CNN having hissy fits about not being able to get pics of our President golfing…Someone parked a big white truck in the way….. truckgate!
https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/12/can-someone-check-on-cnn-theyve-been-fixated-on-a-white-truck-for-2-days-now/
Anyway, I just could not resist it!
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSQBvX0WsAAKR4J.jpg:large
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/29/state-department-releases-huma-abedin-emails-found-on-anthony-weiners-laptop.html
