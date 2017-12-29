President Trump Hosts Members of U.S. Coast Guard For Lunch and Impromptu Golf Tournament…

Yesterday, as a measure of appreciation and thanks, President Donald Trump invited U.S. Coast Guard members from Lake Worth Inlet station to play golf at Trump International West Palm Beach. Seventy-five members from the Coast Guard took the opportunity to play.

President Trump organized a luncheon in their honor and closed the course so the USCG could hold an impromptu tournament. POTUS knows how to host; top shelf, always. Even CNN had a hard time trying to angle this jovial story into a hit piece – but they tried:

FLORIDA – President Trump invited members of the U.S. Coast Guard from a station in Florida to play golf at one of his namesake courses on Friday. A jovial Trump posed with pictures and joked around with the officers as they stood on the 17th green of the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach. The White House said Trump, who spending the holidays at his nearby Mar-a-Lago resort, was hosting roughly 60 members from Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet, the same facility the president visited on Thanksgiving. “These brave men and women patrol the waterways near Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago everyday,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. “The President wanted to thank these service members personally for their service to this nation.” Trump was also providing lunch for the visiting service members. (read more)