December 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #351

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
The EO last week on human rights abuses and corruption is yuuuuuuge!
PRESIDENT TRUMP’S 1st YEAR in REVIEW
Media take on President Trump’s Year 1 vs predecessors: “The jury’s still out”
My take: Greatest President EVER for Commitments Made & Commitments Kept
• Budget STRATEGY: Adopt Minimum-Essential Budgets & End Runaway Spending
• Budget Development: Submitted first Lawful Budget in 9 Years
• Budget Spending: Proposed major Budget Cuts in all areas but Defense
• Budget Funding: Passed Tax Cut to Repatriate $4 Trillion in Foreign Profits
• Courts STRATEGY: Restore Constitutional Predictability & Speedy Justice
• Courts: Appointed record Conservative District/Circuit Judges & Gorsuch to SC
• Defense STRATEGY: Achieve Peace-through-Strength by Proving we’ll Use It
• Defense: Passed $700 Billion for Turnaround in Capability, Capacity & Readiness
• Defense (Structure): Elevated Cyber Command & Chartered Space Council
• Defense (Command): Devolved Authority & Control to Battlefield Commanders
• Defense (NATO): Restored Member Funding to 2% of GDP
• Defense (Terrorists): Decimated ISIS in their declared Caliphate of Syria & Iraq
• DOJ STRATEGY: Restore Integrity and Terminate Threats to Earn Trust
• DOJ (Internal Corruption): Unleashed DOJ IG to Institute Transparent Reform
• DOJ (Politicized Leaders): Fired DOJ’s Corrupt Yates & Hired Rosenstein
• DOJ (Politicized Leaders): Fired FBI’s Corrupt Comey & Hired Wray
• DOJ (Threats): Launched Nationwide Raids on Cartels, Gangs & Crime Syndicates
• Economy STRATEGY: Grow the Economy First & Fast to Fund Defense then Rest
• Economy (Viability): Induced Companies to stop leaving and start returning
• Economy (Growth): Year-1 GDP up from 1.9% to 3%, DOUBLING Obama average
• Economy (Wealth): Grew Stock Market 33% in Year 1 with 70+ Record Highs
• Education STRATEGY: Multiply Competition for Public School Monopolies
• Education (Competition): Green-lighted Nationwide School Choice
• Education (Incentives): Attach Funding to the Student and “Set Students FREE”
• Energy STRATEGY: Develop Global Energy Dominance for Defense & Trade
• Energy (Supply): Unleashed ANWR Drilling, Coal, Fracking, LNG & Pipelines
• Energy (Russia): Export LNG to East Europeans to end Russian Gas Monopoly
• Energy (Iran): Export Oil & LNG to Starve Energy-Funding for Iran & Qatar
• Energy (China): Export Coal to China to develop Energy Dependency on America
• Freedoms STRATEGY: End Global-Federal Encroachment & Restore States Rights
• Freedoms (Sovereignty): Freed USA Economy from TPP & Paris Climate Accords
• Freedoms (Religious): Ended Federal Mandates for Birth-Control & Abortion Pills
• Freedoms (Press): Exposed Media as a FAKE, anti-American Leftist Cabal
• Freedoms (States Rights): Returned federal theft of 2 million acres to Utah
• Government STRATEGY: Create Administration Integrity, Security & Productivity
• Government Integrity: Delivered on all Presidential Commitments
• Government Ethics: Ended Pay-for-Play option to get hired as Lobbyists
• Government Corruption: Restoring Inspector General Authority & Access
• Government Security: Launched Leaks Task Force & Ordered Digitization Plan
• Government Productivity: Ordered Reorganization Plan & Launched DOD Audit
• Healthcare STRATEGY: Starve ObamaCare & Grant Funding for State Incubators
• HHS (ObamaCare): Ended Individual Mandate Tax on Citizens Uninsured
• HHS (Opioids): Declared Emergency to Starve Supply & Destroy Distribution
• Homeland Security STRATEGY: Raid to Deport Criminals & Prevent Illegal Entries
• HSA (Border): Started the Wall & Ended Catch-and-Release
• HSA (ICE): Multiplied Deportations & County Collaborations
• HSA (Capacity): Added 100 Judges; Doubling ICE & Border Patrol
• Jobs STRATEGY: Multiply Jobs to restore Worker Prosperity & end Welfare State
• Jobs: Reversed Labor Participation decline; record-low Hispanic Unemployment
• Immigration STRATEGY: Attract Best Immigrants from Allied Countries
• Immigration (Contributions): Proposed Merit-Based RAISE Act
• Immigration (Control): Initiated the end of DACA, DAPA & Chain Migration
• Immigration (Migration): Abandoned Global Compact & started Extreme Vetting
• Manufacturing STRATEGY: Rebuild Defense-Manufacturing Independence
• Manufacturing Costs: Slashing Energy, Materials & Regulatory Compliance Costs
• Manufacturing Investment: Attracted over $1 Trillion in Export Deals & Plants
• Political STRATEGY: Eliminate the UniParty as a viable political charade
• Political (Democrats): Exposed Democrats as corrupt, issueless & powerless
• Political (Republicans): Exposed GOPe Never-Trumpers as feckless frauds
• Political (Incumbents): Eliminated the swamp-funding path to reelection
• Political (GOP): Unified the GOP to enact the Trump Agenda for populist victory
• Regulation STRATEGY: End Regulatory Suffocation of Economic Prosperity
• Regulation: Refocused EPA on Clean Air & Water, ending Economic abuse
• Regulation: Required all Departments to Cut 2 Regulations for every 1 Added
• Regulation: Cut 1,539 Regulations in Year 1, exceeding all entire Presidencies
• State Department STRATEGY: Demonstrate America’s side is the only way to win
• State Dept (U.N.): Cut the budget by $485 Million
• State Dept (Jerusalem): Recognized as Israel’s Capitol & home of US Embassy
• State Dept (Iran): Neutering Iranian Surrogates & Mideast Influence
• State Dept (North Korea): Committed UN Sanctions & gained Chinese Support
• State Dept (Terrorism): Chartered Gulf Cooperation Council vs Terrorist Funding
• Tax STRATEGY: Make USA the greatest magnet for Investment on the Planet
• Tax Reductions: Delivered largest Tax Cuts in American History
• Tax Incentives: Enacted Year-1 Write-offs for Capital Expenditures for Growth
• Trade STRATEGY: Shift to Enforced Bilateral Deals with Energy & Defense Allies
• Trade Deals: Reopened NAFTA to Renegotiate or Terminate
• Trade Enforcement: Imposed big Abuse Sanctions on Allies & Opponents alike
• Treasury STRATEGY: Financially Starve Rogue States, Cartels & Corruption
• Treasury Weaponization: “Take the Money” with EO to Freeze all Assets
• Treasury Enforcement: Block Financial Transactions & Sanction Complicit Banks
• VA STRATEGY: Make Abuse & Corruption Transparent and Fund Choice for Care
• VA Accountability: Published Facility Wait Times & Fired Failed Management
• VA Solutions: Protected Whistleblowers, Opened Hotline & TeleHealth Access
I know, I know. He’s played more golf than Obama.
We really are living in amazing times……………
Thanks BKR/great synopsis.
“Phenomenal” is an understatement.
Thanks, Knight!
At least he, unlike Obummer, can play golf
I am overwhelm by the loooooong list. Do he ever rest?
That was just the BIG stuff.
Typical of a leftist LIV. I read her first claim, and then I read her non-apology-apology.
What is her EXPERTISE? Maybe she was a SENIOR ADVISER or something??
Hollywood actress, whom I’ve never heard of before. Why would I care what she thinks?
Tell me again who this woman is?
Who? Dear actors/singers or what tries to pass as an actor or singer just try and sing/act. That is all.
I always loved her in her epic (and only) movie role as the sister of the skating pair in Blades of Glory…she looked pretty good in a corset ….her stock has gone down now.
LikeLike
An actress so dumb she was once turned down for a movie role playing Helen Keller because she couldn’t remember the lines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂
Notice how the EO on corruption last week has received hardly any Crooked Hillary/Barry mainstream media coverage.
That is very, very telling!
Lol. 😀
Excerpt:
“Another reason that we’re going to win another four years is because newspapers, television, all forms of media will tank if I’m not there because without me, their ratings are going down the tubes,” Trump told the Times…..
…..”They basically have to let me win,” he predicted. “And eventually, probably six months before the election, they’ll be loving me because they’re saying, ‘Please, please, don’t lose Donald Trump.’ O.K.”
LOL This guy Trump, I don’t know where God found him, but THANK YOU GOD, wherever it was!
He slays me. Talk about making lemonade out of lemons. LOLOL
*snort*
Liberal deduction: “Uhhhh…so Trump ended global warming?”
Ever heard of the Burr Bill S.2010.
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/11/fisa-amendments-reauthorization-act-restricts-congress-not-surveillance
I hope the New Year brings much of the corruption out from behind the closed doors and in to public view. Big Brother is watching us. With facebook it seems people like to be watched.
Ha, should be funny!
Who is putting all of the #sealedindictments in place?
Sessions, Mueller or general DOJ Senior staff?
The District Court of Shangri la.
I’m having quite the battle on the Nunes Intelligence thread. If you could just drop by and post that dithering video, it would be appreciated.
I just had to turn to humor…. Need some more…….thanks
the one with Hildabeast dancing.
The President’s latest EO appears to be the next step in his very determined, carefully-planned, thoroughly sourced/documented, and broadly-based crusade against both people and entities that have harmed our country with impunity for years. If any of the leftist ideologues or “deep state” operatives don’t see the reckoning that is in motion and headed directly at them, they are as ignorant as they are guilty.
Absolutely, Double D
Himes had been asked whether he has seen any evidence during the committee’s 11-month investigation of any criminal activity on the part of the Trump campaign.
The lawmaker’s response suggested that he has not.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/28/house-intel-dem-public-already-aware-of-most-evidence-against-trump-video/
How can this be day #351 when President Trump did not take office until Jan 20th?
Enquiring minds need to know…. 😉
He reported to work early? Worked some double shifts? 🙂
Watching Lou Dobbs tonight w/o Lou….They were saying how the swamp was already draining itself….this guy is going to retire, such and such has been demoted, assistant xyz is no longer in that position….bla, blah…
To me, that’s not daring the swamp, that just changing chairs. Draining the swamp is when all these scum bums are no longer in play. And are now in Leavenworth. That’s when the swamp is drained.
We may have to drop that Corp Tax Rate down even further.
Every country wants…Jobs.
They were all eager to take those manufacturing jobs that left here, and welcomed them in with open arms.
Corporations fund our Social Security & Medicare programs, because they have to match every dollar that is withheld.
There is no escaping this.
There are no discounts for having a million employees.
All businesses must pay this.
This is why we should be doing everything we can, to help our businesses succeed and create more Jobs.
We have to come to grips with the reality, that unfortunately, we need them more than they need us.
Businesses can go elsewhere and be treated very well.
Listen up folks! I’m in Erie, PA right this minute. We’ve gotten over 102 inches of snow in December with another 6 – 12 inches forecast for today. Enough of the small talk … on my local broadcast TV (free TV via rabbit ears) The Drew Carey Show comes on ME-TV channel 24.2 with DONALD TRUMP co-starring in a 1997 episode called, “New York and Queens”.
2 AM SHARP!!! A half hour from now.
Here in FL The Snowbird Migration is unbelievable. Never seen it this level. They are everywhere. It is like bumper cars.
I lived in Florida for 12 years and couldn’t wait to return back north. Everyone I knew in Florida loved it and would never leave. All 4 of my Florida born children like living in the North.
We get a lot here in socal too, but all over. They love palm springs though. Some nights ive been out there and its like golden girls spring break. 😄
Palm Springs puzzles me. I keep looking but have failed to see the attraction. It is like living in a gravel pit and being sandblasted every afternoon with the gritty wind that blows. Huh? I know it is the desert and that water must be expensive in that part of the world, but there is so little that’s green. I think it is a sad, woe begone sort of place. I don’t get it.
Howie, They are one of the main reasons I’m leaving this state. I was born on the Space Coast and later lived in Tallahassee for a bit. Though I’ve lived in many areas of the U.S during my military career, I’ve always called Florida my Home. But no longer. Heading to the wilds of Oregon, replete with a bunker and crossing fields of fire. Heck, I’ll even get four seasons. I may have to contend with wild fires but those can be controlled; tourists can’t be controlled.
OK … so Drew, “Oswald”, “Kate” and “Lewis” decide to drive their ice cream/Buzz Beer truck to NYC on the spur of the moment to see the Indians play the Yankees and they run out of gas on a Manhattan side street. Who comes off the sidewalk to try and buy a “Nutty Buddy” ice cream bar but our Donald Trump! “Kate” is carrying on about how she can’t believe they just met Donald Trump and he comes back with a quick quip … “It’s almost like I’m human!” The Donald was on for about a minute and it was funny!
Is this the same show?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
DJT shows up at 0:56…looking like a boss.
Is POTUS trolling the Podestas?
Trump’s already working 2018 midterm elections.
Looks like Jumpin Joe is sphinctering up.
There were a !ot of top personal changes in Sept 2014 at the DOJ and FBI when Eric Holder was still around and we were watching hands up don’t shoot.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/national-security-division-announces-new-senior-leadership-hires-and-restructuring
https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-announces-executive-appointments
I’m starting a new TV show. The format will be me playing clip after clip of lefties saying stupid things and then I’ll bring on my panel of “experts” and we’ll rage against the stupid lefty comments. For variety, I’ll bring on spokesmen from both parties who will spout talking points and talk over each other. Great idea, eh?!
Or I could just watch most Fox shows. Seriously, Fox has some good shows, but geez some of it gets tiring to watch.
Sorry, I’m in a pissy mood……….how the **** does USA lose to Slovakia at the WJC hockey tournament?!?!
Time for another ‘covfefe’ style tweet to send the MSM and Dems completely over the edge for 2018!!! (Russian code word for ……)
More screaming at the sky!!! Love It.
Homeless illegal caught setting multiple fires in Antioch, Ca. Possibly as many as a dozen. Of course, the news reports don’t say he’s illegal, but I’ll go ahead and assume he is. Name is Jose Luis Gomes. There was a homeless illegal caught setting fires in Sonoma (although somehow a fellow treeper claims to know for a fact he didn’t set any of the big fires) and the Bel-Air fire in SoCal was started at a homeless encampment. But nevermind, because global warming causes fires. Everybody knows that. /s
https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2017/12/28/suspect-in-recent-antioch-fires-arrested-charged-with-arson/
MAY OLD ACQUAINTANCE BE FORGOTTEN
-Branco
Hey Treeps! If you would like a shocking glimpse of how the left think take a gander at democraticunderground.com.
I am absolutely NOT trying to get them clicks. I checked it out from pure curiosity and honestly was appalled. They are scared and vicious, backed into a corner. Reading the comments is like watching a disgusting death video.
Again, not pimping DU at all here, but rather suggesting a view to give some perspective as to what we are dealing with.
Peace and God Bless President Trump
What tax reform really means for small businesses
http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/12/28/what-tax-reform-really-means-for-small-businesses.amp.html?__twitter_impression=true
Excerpt:
As Kohler pointed out, the new law rewards companies that have a lot of employees and essentially provides an incentive to go out and hire new workers.
Robert Maynard, who owns restaurant franchise Famous Toastery, is one of those small businesses planning to hire and expand as a result of the new tax law.
“[We feel like we can] commit to creating more jobs and not feeling like the pressure is so great,” Maynard told FOX Business. “We’re planning on growing because of it.”
Maynard said he has had already signed new corporate and franchise leases.
Here’s another one. Drunk driver veers off freeway and kills CHP officer in Hayward on Christmas Eve. Driver still has not been named 5 days later. I wonder why.
http://freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3617756/posts
I had to go get some groceries this evening and while I was waiting to checkout, I noticed the National Enquirer. The front page headline was something to the effect of Proof of an FBI Plot against President Trump.
Some people make fun of the Enquirer but millions of people read it every week. They have broken big stories that the media-rats refuse to run, such as the John Edwards scandal. They appear to be the only publication still doing investigative journalism.
When the 9/11 terrorists were in the country preparing for their terrorist acts, courtesy of Bill Clinton, a group of them ended up renting a place from one of the Enquirer editors in S. FL. As 9/11 approached, they viewed him as enough of a threat as to infect him with anthrax, I assume to cover the trail leading back to the real brains behind 9/11. Of course, they didn’t really need to bother to kill him since Mueller was on the case. But the Enquirer guy was the first person to die from the anthrax attack by the 9/11 terrorists. Mueller swept this under the rug along with the fact that some of the hijackers tried to get medicine to treat contact anthrax from a pharmacy in S. FL shortly before 9/11. Instead, Mueller claimed a white American male did it (Ruined the guy’s life before Mueller’s case fell apart. The guy sued and got millions of dollars in compensation because of Mueller. And this POS is a “Special Counsel”?)
Anyway, millions of people have now been exposed to the theme that the FBI plotted against President Trump, a legally elected, sitting President. Even people who don’t usually read the Enquirer, such as myself, read the headlines as they are checking out because it’s hard to miss. When the hammers start falling on the deep state criminals, and I believe they will, it will not be a big shock to a lot of people.
