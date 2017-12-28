Thursday December 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

21 Responses to Thursday December 28th – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:16 am

    “The Great One”

    The Great One

  2. BakoCarl says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:17 am

    I may have posted this before – not sure.
    Certainly bears repeating, though.

    The Only Way

    The world is all broken and gone astray;
    Safety and peace are now war and dismay.
    Islam makes jihad against infidels,
    Warring with all from their self imposed hell.

    Race against race, color against color;
    Any excuse to hate each other.
    Men against women, and rich against poor;
    All hold grudges, want to even the score.

    “Identity Politics”, it’s so named,
    With all looking for another to blame.
    The truth is passé, now lies fill the air;
    You say “Love your neighbor”, but no one cares.

    Many call good evil, and evil good,
    And God’s Holy Word is not understood.
    Wise in their own eyes, clever in their sight;
    Their hearts are darkness, removed from the light.

    Respect for the Lord has gone from this land;
    Few see good in the work of His hands.
    Men live in lies; seek only to deceive,
    And ridicule those of us that believe.

    Many in this world are now asking why,
    “Must we live like this, then, only to die?
    Must we live in fear, hearing lies, having doubts?
    Is there no escape? Is there no way out?”

    There is a way, and it’s the only way
    To perfect peace and joy, day after day.
    God knows we live in this world full of sin,
    And causes His chosen to turn to Him.

    In God’s Son, there’s no gentile or Jew,
    In Jesus, we’re one; God’s children, born new.
    No colors, woman or man, slave or free,
    United in Christ by His Holy Decree.

    It’s only through Christ, we come to God
    To learn His Truth, with wonder and awe,
    To change our lives to be more like Him,
    And be filled with His Spirit, full to the brim.

  3. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:18 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:19 am

  5. MaryfromMarin says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:30 am

    A week late, but I just saw this…

    One Moment in Time: The Winter Solstice Seen from Newgrange

    http://americandigest.org/wp/one-moment-time-winter-solstice-seen-newgrange/

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:31 am

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:36 am

  8. dogsmaw says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:37 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:41 am

  10. thinkthinkthink says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:54 am

    What an amazing year.

    Thank God for our Lion of a President.
    He’s pulled many up higher in his wake.

  11. dogsmaw says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:55 am

  12. dogsmaw says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:59 am

  14. Lucille says:
    December 28, 2017 at 1:18 am

    PUGS AND BABIES…A GREAT COMBO FOR CURSDAY….

