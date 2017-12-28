Thursday December 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
“The Great One”
LikeLike
I may have posted this before – not sure.
Certainly bears repeating, though.
The Only Way
The world is all broken and gone astray;
Safety and peace are now war and dismay.
Islam makes jihad against infidels,
Warring with all from their self imposed hell.
Race against race, color against color;
Any excuse to hate each other.
Men against women, and rich against poor;
All hold grudges, want to even the score.
“Identity Politics”, it’s so named,
With all looking for another to blame.
The truth is passé, now lies fill the air;
You say “Love your neighbor”, but no one cares.
Many call good evil, and evil good,
And God’s Holy Word is not understood.
Wise in their own eyes, clever in their sight;
Their hearts are darkness, removed from the light.
Respect for the Lord has gone from this land;
Few see good in the work of His hands.
Men live in lies; seek only to deceive,
And ridicule those of us that believe.
Many in this world are now asking why,
“Must we live like this, then, only to die?
Must we live in fear, hearing lies, having doubts?
Is there no escape? Is there no way out?”
There is a way, and it’s the only way
To perfect peace and joy, day after day.
God knows we live in this world full of sin,
And causes His chosen to turn to Him.
In God’s Son, there’s no gentile or Jew,
In Jesus, we’re one; God’s children, born new.
No colors, woman or man, slave or free,
United in Christ by His Holy Decree.
It’s only through Christ, we come to God
To learn His Truth, with wonder and awe,
To change our lives to be more like Him,
And be filled with His Spirit, full to the brim.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stunning.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
A week late, but I just saw this…
One Moment in Time: The Winter Solstice Seen from Newgrange
http://americandigest.org/wp/one-moment-time-winter-solstice-seen-newgrange/
LikeLike
LikeLike
“The light of the solstice pierces to the heart of the tomb at Newgrange, and then, soon after, the Light of World arrives. Two moments that remind us of the many manifest miracles of God…”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Oops, I forgot. HAPPY CRUSDAY, TREEPERS!!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
What an amazing year.
Thank God for our Lion of a President.
He’s pulled many up higher in his wake.
LikeLike
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/trumps_momentous_first_year.html
LikeLike
I guess I appreciate all the nice things said about our President over on AT… 🙂
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/trump_on_the_rampage.html
LikeLike
“Donald Trump now knows how to get more done, and with less frustration, because he’s seen how it works.
Just as important, he’s managed to win over people who are essential to the process, but who previously didn’t think he was up to it.
Now that the McConnells and the Ryans see that they’re all aligned in moving forward what’s best for America, they’re suddenly excited about making it all happen.
The career politicians also saw that Trump honors those around him, and likes to single people out individually to share credit. Who doesn’t love that? They also know they have a fearless leader who will take on any challenge, and never back down from a fight worth pursuing.
This has the Left shaking in their boots, because they can sense what is being unleashed.
Donald Trump unchained is a very formidable force, and his workday is at least double that of most people. It will be hard to keep up with him, even on a good day. “
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
PUGS AND BABIES…A GREAT COMBO FOR CURSDAY….
LikeLike