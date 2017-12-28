December 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #350

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Being young adult from the Viet Nam era I’m not sanguine about any metric of success using territory as a benchmark. Methinks we’re falling into the same punji pit we did “back when” ! In terms of practical application I suspect radical jihadism and radical communism have more in common than we should be comfortable in ignoring some very hard-won lessons from our past !
Looks like Alabama might get a recount.
This could be the biggest contribution to MAGA that Roy Moore could ever possibly make if it exposes significant fraud.
There has already been quite bit found…
Alabama seems to have quite a few zombies, for the dead seemed to have done some voting. Heck one county even had more people vote than were registered.
Might be an interesting – and revealing – overview if someone allied the voting vs time reports from key AL ( blue?) districts ! KNW, hs leeds seemed to hit upon an interesting item !
Zombies voting & more register voters is a ploy Democrats used in 2012
The Horror Vote: The Dead, Aliens, and Clones.
LOL
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – An election complaint was filed Wednesday on behalf of Roy Moore and his campaign for Senate.
According to a release from the campaign, “The purpose of the complaint is to preserve evidence of potential election fraud and to postpone the certification of Alabama’s Special Election by Secretary of State John Merrill until a thorough investigation of potential election fraud, that improperly altered the outcome of this election, is conducted.”
The release mentions three Election Integrity experts as saying that “with a reasonable degree of statistical and mathematical certainty…election fraud occurred.”
The complaint includes an affidavit from Judge Roy Moore stating that he successfully completed a polygraph test confirming the representations of misconduct made against him during the campaign are completely false.
http://whnt.com/2017/12/27/roy-moore-files-complaint-to-delay-election-certification/
If its only due to allegations, that would require the citizens of Alabama asking for another election if that is possible.
But if due to fraud, then its a go.
Kennedy usually pisses me off, but tonight she took apart Obama’s little interview with Harry pretty effectively, actually better than anybody else has. The panel she had about purging the deep state was pretty good because Obama apologist Marie Harf got put in her place.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sounds like something I wished I had seen.
After out talks about Obama and the Queen I remembered this tidbit about the Queen and Obama.
H3LL the Obamas never respected America’s national anthem either.
Taint gonna be easy!
The list says it all for Trump.
HERE IT IS=> Complete List of President Trump’s Major Accomplishments in First 100 Days
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/draft-complete-list-of-president-trumps-accomplishments-in-his-first-100-days/
UK: London’s Muslim mayor repeats call to cancel Trump’s visit, says London is ‘beacon of tolerance’
December 27, 2017 1:01 PM BY CHRISTINE DOUGLASS-WILLIAMS
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has stated that “London is a beacon of tolerance, acceptance and diversity”, and for that precise reason an official visit by U.S. President Donald Trump would “not be welcomed”.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/12/uk-londons-muslim-mayor-repeats-call-to-cancel-trumps-visit-says-london-is-beacon-of-tolerance
Sadly I bet there will most likely be some type of terrorist attack in the British Isles before the year barely begins.
I guess he is so clueless he doesn’t get the irony of his statement – they’re such a bastion of tolerance that they won’t tolerate anyone with a different point of view. Usual leftist hypocrisy.
Yeah, it’s a beacon unless your a tourist on a bridge or a teenager at a Ariana concert. Whatever loser, keep wearing your Burger King crown. What is wrong with the Brits? Is it the water?????
shout out to Katica from G. Webb…38 sec. on video.
Shows the confidence that Americans have in Trump. Holiday were way up.
December 28th – Day #342
(Not 350)
I watched Brendan Dilley’s periscope today and he said his “source” said several interesting things – Gitmo has 23 new recent residents, one of which is Tony Podesta. The Bush family is missing a member, as is the Soros family. George Soros didn’t have a heart attack but he has a pain in his leg. Three people from “Berrick Gold” were picked up in Toronto. Peter Southerland is another guy picked up. The reason the LAX flight was turned around had to do with child trafficking. And finally, Assange will have a new address soon with a view of the sea. Dilley can’t/won;t verify any of that but his source has been pretty accurate. He said his source contacted him a couple months ago to desseminate the information and there are others getting fed infor too, including imperator_rex.
Do you have a link? I’d like to see it.
Harry Reid should be called into testify about the dossier. On October 30th of 2016 Reid wrote a letter to Comey, and claims that he was told by the intel community and Comey about some explosive info they have on Trump and Russia. Reid reminds Comey that he asked him to release the info on Trump/Russia “months ago”. He thought the public had the right to know.
🔻Reid’s letter to Comey is in the article🔻
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3888654/Democrats-dirty-Senate-Minority-Leader-Harry-Reid-attempts-deflect-heat-Hillary-accusing-FBI-director-Comey-sitting-explosive-information-Donald-Trump-s-connection-Russia.html
CEO’s that have RESIGNED since the end of September through December. Chronological order.
Keeping the twitter feed healthy…
For real, unfiltered thru media, NEWS!
