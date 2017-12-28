December 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #350

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:21 am

    • millwright says:
      December 28, 2017 at 12:50 am

      Being young adult from the Viet Nam era I’m not sanguine about any metric of success using territory as a benchmark. Methinks we’re falling into the same punji pit we did “back when” ! In terms of practical application I suspect radical jihadism and radical communism have more in common than we should be comfortable in ignoring some very hard-won lessons from our past !

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:22 am

  4. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Looks like Alabama might get a recount.

  5. joeknuckles says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Kennedy usually pisses me off, but tonight she took apart Obama’s little interview with Harry pretty effectively, actually better than anybody else has. The panel she had about purging the deep state was pretty good because Obama apologist Marie Harf got put in her place.

  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:26 am

    After out talks about Obama and the Queen I remembered this tidbit about the Queen and Obama.
    H3LL the Obamas never respected America’s national anthem either.

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:27 am

  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:28 am

    The list says it all for Trump.

    HERE IT IS=> Complete List of President Trump’s Major Accomplishments in First 100 Days
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/draft-complete-list-of-president-trumps-accomplishments-in-his-first-100-days/

  9. Lucille says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:33 am

    UK: London’s Muslim mayor repeats call to cancel Trump’s visit, says London is ‘beacon of tolerance’
    December 27, 2017 1:01 PM BY CHRISTINE DOUGLASS-WILLIAMS
    London Mayor Sadiq Khan has stated that “London is a beacon of tolerance, acceptance and diversity”, and for that precise reason an official visit by U.S. President Donald Trump would “not be welcomed”.
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/12/uk-londons-muslim-mayor-repeats-call-to-cancel-trumps-visit-says-london-is-beacon-of-tolerance

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      December 28, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Sadly I bet there will most likely be some type of terrorist attack in the British Isles before the year barely begins.

    • Linda says:
      December 28, 2017 at 1:02 am

      I guess he is so clueless he doesn’t get the irony of his statement – they’re such a bastion of tolerance that they won’t tolerate anyone with a different point of view. Usual leftist hypocrisy.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      December 28, 2017 at 1:20 am

      Yeah, it’s a beacon unless your a tourist on a bridge or a teenager at a Ariana concert. Whatever loser, keep wearing your Burger King crown. What is wrong with the Brits? Is it the water?????

  10. Michaele Clarke says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:41 am

    shout out to Katica from G. Webb…38 sec. on video.

  11. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Shows the confidence that Americans have in Trump. Holiday were way up.

  12. Bo3484 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:54 am

    December 28th – Day #342
    (Not 350)

  14. EbonyRapror says:
    December 28, 2017 at 1:02 am

    I watched Brendan Dilley’s periscope today and he said his “source” said several interesting things – Gitmo has 23 new recent residents, one of which is Tony Podesta. The Bush family is missing a member, as is the Soros family. George Soros didn’t have a heart attack but he has a pain in his leg. Three people from “Berrick Gold” were picked up in Toronto. Peter Southerland is another guy picked up. The reason the LAX flight was turned around had to do with child trafficking. And finally, Assange will have a new address soon with a view of the sea. Dilley can’t/won;t verify any of that but his source has been pretty accurate. He said his source contacted him a couple months ago to desseminate the information and there are others getting fed infor too, including imperator_rex.

  15. maggiemoowho says:
    December 28, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Harry Reid should be called into testify about the dossier. On October 30th of 2016 Reid wrote a letter to Comey, and claims that he was told by the intel community and Comey about some explosive info they have on Trump and Russia. Reid reminds Comey that he asked him to release the info on Trump/Russia “months ago”. He thought the public had the right to know.

    🔻Reid’s letter to Comey is in the article🔻

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3888654/Democrats-dirty-Senate-Minority-Leader-Harry-Reid-attempts-deflect-heat-Hillary-accusing-FBI-director-Comey-sitting-explosive-information-Donald-Trump-s-connection-Russia.html

  16. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 1:05 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 1:07 am

  18. Marygrace Powers says:
    December 28, 2017 at 1:14 am

    CEO’s that have RESIGNED since the end of September through December. Chronological order.

    View post on imgur.com

  19. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Keeping the twitter feed healthy…
    For real, unfiltered thru media, NEWS!

