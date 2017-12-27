Earlier today President Trump visited West Palm Beach Fire and Rescue Unit-2 to thank first responders and those who are activated during his holiday visit to Mar-a-Largo.
[The audio improves after about one minute]
My son got home for Christmas Day after three weeks at the Thomas fire in Santa Barbara CA. His kids loved it.
You would never see Alibama does this. MAGA!
*Doing.
This man truly has a servant’s heart. This is what has been missing in the white house for so long. May God bless our first responders. They truly have tough job and should be appreciated for it.
What a wonderful gesture, as was the buffet the POTUS & FLOTUS put out for all the secret service and law enforcement covering Mara Lago on Christmas.
How many times would MAObama have used the words “I” and “Me” and “My” in such a meeting?
One of the nicest things about our president is that he often uses the words “we,” and places the emphasis on the other people who should be at the center. No more smug looking at the sky, no more Mussolini-esque mugging: what a refreshing sight and sound!
Easy to understand: Someone who has truly accomplished much understand/knows their self-worth – hence, the ability to acknowledge others and give them the credit. On the other hand, a nobody who hasn’t accomplished jack, is fundamentally insecure and knows he’s a nobody. Hence, the need to self-acknowledge, and as we’ve seen time and time again, the “I-Me-My” Presidency. That little pos was/is/and always will be a nobody. No matter how hard he might try to change/alter reality.
MAGA Proud! ~ Well done God! Well Done!
He loves being President. And he’s so good at it. 🙂
#BestPresidentEver #Blessed
My hubby and I recently drove from Las Vegas to Vail. The trip is beautiful. We joked about having to discipline ourselves not to stop at every scenic overlook or we were never going to get to the destination. I think Pres Trump has a similar issue but it applies to local LEO. Every time he goes by one of them it’s “Hey let’s stop in and say hi!”. I’m sure his security team is very busy as a result but local LEO is probably fairly secure already.
Shill reporter tries to shout a question, he claps twice, everybody in the room gives him so much applause you can no longer hear the shill reporter’s nonsense question.
This is how I like my media to be treated. Hold the camera steady, do a better job on the audio next time, and don’t ask shill questions 🙂
I have had dreams fairly regularly about President Trump over the past couple of years. (I might write about my most recent one in the open thread because it was kind of funny.) One of my dreams from back during the campaign that stood out to me was where I was in a big stadium of some kind with thousands and thousands of people in the stands. I was down on ground level, sort of like ringside seats you might say. It was kind of like some sort of Olympic event or something. Anyway, these three protesters (maybe BLM or just garden variety communists, I don’t know, they’re all about the same) came and took a microphone from one of the announcer guys and they got an American flag from somewhere and threw it on the ground and lit it on fire. The thug with the microphone is screaming some commie type BS. The crowd doesn’t know what to do. Out of nowhere, here comes The Donald, marching across the field all by himself. The protesters start yelling at him, “What you gonna do, m—–f—-er!” That sort of thing. So Donald walks over to where the announcer table is and there is this pole there with a fire extinguisher strapped to it. He calmly takes the extinguisher and sprays the goons in the face and then sprays the flag and puts out the fire. The thugs are running around unable to see because of the extinguishing stuff in their faces. Donald kicks them and grabs the extinguisher by the hose end and starts swinging the canister around and smacking them with it and chases them off the field. He swings the extinguisher over his head and throws it and hits one of the thugs and they go away limping and moaning. Then he comes back and picks up our flag, all charred and in tatters. He picks up the microphone that one of the thugs dropped and says, “Please stand”. But the whole crowd is already on their feet, screaming and cheering, tears running down their faces. Donald starts singing the national anthem and he gets to the part about “our flag was still there” and he’s waving that star spangled banner around and the crowd is going wild. And that’s pretty much the dream.
That picture of him standing there and in the background it says “FIRE” and right behind the President it says “RESCUE” reminded me of that dream.
Yes, please start writing your dreams of our President down. I thoroughly enjoyed reading this one and would love to read more. Thank you for sharing.
POTUS Trump is a man of the people. Enough said.
The love ❤️ our President has for first responders and law enforcement is so genuine. He absolutely gets it. He understands the job they do day in and day out for our country. He doesn’t take it for granted. For many of them, this is the first time they have a President that loves and admires them.
This was the video I’ve been waiting for. Finally my brothers and sisters in the American fire service are getting some air. Love our LEO and really love the military but having spent 26 years in public service I would have hoped we would have been represented better. Nothing like a fire service honor guard with pipes and drums marching in parade formation. Just sayin’.
It would have been nice to have seen ONE fire/ems unit in his inaugural parade but nope, not one. You can bet it’s because they (IAFF / AFL-CIO) didn’t support him as a national entity. This I can promise you: Many of us (including retirees like yours truly) are proud deplorables and voted for 45. We’re highly trained to see BS, and working the streets we’ve seen plenty. So, when a BHO or another empty suit like (insert Uniparty career politician) some of us can see BS walking a mile away. The union might “tell” us how to vote but no one goes into the ballot box with us. True, there are many demonrats on the FD, but wait until they get a strong dose of al the winning. Hopefully we’ll forget who was the 44th president altogether.
Thanks President DJT for taking your time to appreciate America’s finest. On a personal note, I hope those cadets are buying ice cream for the whole department…. Carry on.
