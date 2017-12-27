Gregg Jarrett Interviews Representative Matt Gaetz on FBI/DOJ Corruption, Mueller Probe, etc.

Spend enough time chasing slippery rabbits through holes that lead to Deep State mirrored mazes and you develop ninja level cynicism skills.
Applying prior experience to the illegal 2016 FBI and DOJ “Trump Operation” does not present confidence the corrupt, colluding and conspiratorial rabbits can be chased to the necessary dead end. That viewpoint is well understood, believe me.
Additionally, put Rooster-head (Gowdy) and the House Oversight Committee into the mix (with their inherent UniParty swamp defending agenda) and your eyes will likely fall out of your ears from rolling so much. Believe me, I understand -and accept- ninja level cynicism by those who have watched years of gross lawlessness being swept under the swamp rugs.
However, that said, the Judiciary Committee -holding oversight over the DOJ- does appear to be following a different investigative method as they data-mine, map, and drop MOAB’s atop the subterranean network prior to entry.
Led by Chairman Bob Goodlatte, one of those vital judiciary committee members is Representative Jim Jordan; another is Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL):
I believe Jim Jordon will be stalwart in this investigation. I was a wrestler. I would not want to wrestle with him:
From Wiki:
“Jordan was born and raised in Champaign County, Ohio, and attended Graham High School, graduating in 1982. While at Graham, he was a four-time state wrestling champion with a career record of 150–1. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1986, obtaining his bachelor’s degree in economics. Jordan was a two-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion. In the 1985 NCAA championship match, Jordan defeated future two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion John Smith.[1]”
That was awesome. Thanks for posting.
That was great, thank you for posting.
It appears Gaetz’s strength, determination and patience paid off in competition, I believe it translates to the state of his character, as well.
It was Jordan, but you can apply those traits to him.
Thanks Joe, that’s my cue to hit the pillow 🙂
Joe S, this underlines what I hear him asking questions and then he throws them down to floor with more and more difficult questions and read stuff they don’t want to hear. Now if Gowdy was like this, a lot more would have been done before. With Jordan it ain’t gonna be wasting time and that is a GOOD thing!
Yes, I can hear him “wrestling” with the people he questions. Some wrestlers are the most tenacious, determined, and tough people that you will ever meet.
Gaetz certainly seems to be speaking without threat of reprisal….if we get a couple of hundred more of them in Congress we’ll be on our way. Every long journey starts…..
He just needs to check his breaks. Every. Day.
And install a remote ignition starter.
And hire a food taster.
IMO, they will never have enough information to indict until they have confessions written on paper and signed by the perpetrators.
forgot the /s
Somebody was slamming Gaetz on another thread earlier. He was just on Fox again with Ed Henry and he sure seems real to me. He answers questions clearly and directly, without equivocating.
SD – You are right. There are some positive signs that it could be different this time and some of the culprits might be held accountable. The American people certainly hope so. Keep fighting for the truth and justice, Americans!
I can be ninja-level cynical, BUT, I am shocked, I say shocked at the speed of some of the turn arounds that have happened this year. It appears that the other side is a kind of house of cards that can be toppled with a little well placed force.
Consider the unmasking of the UniParty the past 18 months. Almost the entire republican media has been shown to be either #NeverTrumpers or ignorant of modern politics (e.g. Limbaugh).
The UniParty construct (dems + Rino + GOPe + Freedumb Caucus) is clear to all those who are paying attention. The Usurpers have flocked to Trump to take credit, especially the ‘conservatives’.
The Main Street economic approach and America First policies are in full swing and bringing tangible results with almost no real effort by the Trump team.
And on and on…
I was presenting the other side as a giant immovable force when the truth is that they are paper thin and weak.
With respect to the corrupt FBI and DOJ I predict that Trump will have to step in to force change (via the leak investigation team?). The DOJ IG and congress can not be counted on to come through.
Trump will personally have to march through the offices of the EPA, DOJ, FBI, DHS, CIA, NSA, HHS, et al and shine the light into the darkness. No one else has the gravitas.
+1
God bless and protect Rep. Gaetz, one of the few loyal, patriotic Americans on our side.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen
That interview does little to convince me something good will come out of this for the Trump Administration. Actually tired of branches of government investigating eac other. Sick of the resistance movement even more. These liberals and former Obama Administration people need to be crushed.
Google the following three words: Mueller Probe End and see what all the media outlets put online just today. Mueller’s probe into Trump will continue with no end in sight. This media narrative will intensify to carry through the mid terms. The Democrats are playing offense and have a great knack for acting like they are in charge when they are not. Amazing.
Why would you afford the mudslime media one moment of your precious time?
They are ALL corrupt liars.
The three branches are supposed to have oversight. Checks and balances and all that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
All three branches were progressively corrupted. Now we have a Chief Executive and Cabinet heads who haven’t been bought off like whores known as Clinton, Bush, “senator”, “congressman” or “Your honor”. That’s a solid start in cleaning up political prostitution.
Ghostrider
Surprised you’d comment here again after your earlier response tonight to Sundance on the Coverup/Nunes/Kramwr thread
Ghostrider says:
December 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm
You are a nasty dude. Don’t care for the attitude SD
Then again, maybe Gaetz just gave away (whether he knows it or not) the globalist plan to put on their best kabuki theater yet. Say by ending the mule/er SC, stating that Trump is clear and “innocent” of any collusion (which will enrage or change nothing with the “citizen” dimocraps) then rush through a new investigation. One where the entire krooked klinton klan are all found guilty of much lesser charges, slapped on the wrists and told “knock it off”…
When it comes right down to it all, and as now President Trump said, we can’t count on the same people who rigged (I might add and use daily) the system to fix the rigged system, but that’s exactly what 99% of those doing the “investigating” are, swampers. All of ’em. It’s the same shell game players as before, with maybe one or two good guys we see so far, and there are…
Trillions at stake.
I will remain a steadfast cynic until traitors are shown lacking the necessary ventilation to remain or become vertical. Period. Where is bob menendez these days?
Gaedz mentions Peter Strzok and “his boss”, Mr no Name again…where is Bill Priestap.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You beat me to it….
No doubt about it, something is up. It doesn’t appear to be an accident that Priestap is repeatedly referred to not by name but by title. This is definitely information manipulation, but to what end?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think, Priestap turned state’s witness. Does that make sense?
Probably near the office peter strzok was “demoted” and relocated to. Wherever he or they can continue to practice treason from likely…
Where is the super big time special counsel Seth Rich (or countless other klinton kasualties) murder investigation?
Two observations:
1. Gaetz spoke of FBI Director Mueller and SoS Hillary in the same sentence as the ones playing a critical role in approving the U-1 deal.
2. He mentioned “Strzok’s boss” without naming the person.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Also he said, “in the Clinton administration, and in the Obama administration”
All that money and all that cheating and lawbreaking, not to mention all of the stuff we don’t even know about, and she STILL lost the election!
I think I’ll crack open a nice cold beer, put my feet up, and enjoy a pleasant evening in a country where Donald Trump is president…ahhhhhh, yesssireee!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Indeed, the bottom line – OUR President won.
Cheers!!
Minnie, and will keep on winning. He is a great strategist where others have just worked on whatever came to their head. Anyone with brains (and apparently not many have them in Congress or outside Congress) would never, ever play around with Trump because his will always be the winning game. I love it when he makes concentrate and think on one track, which on the other several tracks he is running what he wants to win and knocking them down at the same time. His technique is far beyond what they ever imagined. Fun to watch!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Slowly but surely I’m beginning to believe it was Divine Providence.
Gaetz is the one that let us know they have email evidence on McCabe
More specifically, as Gaetz told Ed Henry tonight, McCabe pulled the Clinton email investigation out of the D.C. office and brought it back to HQ so he could give her the “special” treatment.
well that was a complete waste of time to watch…. neither of them said anything new.
Garrett [the lawyer] led the witness with questions that asked and answered for Gaetz to nod in unison agreement like a good little doggie.
all just to end with the same screeching of we need a second special council….. YAWN
I know many of you like Gaetz but i am still back on the curb wondering how that post turtle got up there on that post and why they put him there…..it’s hard for me to take him seriously as a straight shooter with the law when he himself had no problems with his political family pulling strings to get him off the hook for a DWI … and god only knows what else. Not to mention this first year Jr senator has 4!!! prime time committee seats in his first year… Red Flag flying high for me
I’ll give him this….He sure has the whole ISSA-Gowdy-Chaffitz cockadoodle doo down pat…
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is in the House of Representatives not the Senate
ok….. makes no difference to me
What is the deal with Fox anymore, I can’t turn on a show without seeing that former Hillary operative (whatever his name is) on every show lying and obfuscating about all things CCS (Clinton Crime Syndicate). How exactly does this enlighten anyone or anything? Thank goodness for the mute control.
LikeLiked by 6 people
too many liberals on fox for me to ever turn them on in the first place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FOX is unwatchable for me Outside one or two people. I would say 90% are democrats play acting poorly…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Between Phillipe Raines and that dinosaur Richard Gladstein they have the Clinton sychophant contingent covered.
Doug somebody-or-other. I’m so disgusted by that smarmy liar, that when I see him introduced I close the window within a few seconds.
He’s apparently one of Fox’s favorite Democrats.
I hadn’t watched them at all in years, but I caught their Internet video to find out what happened in Las Vegas.
I never have found out, but I have my suspicions that Americans will never be told any true version of that story.
And I’m so sick of turning them on to hear yet more left-wing b.s. on what is alleged to be a conservative channel.
I noticed Rep. Gaetz did not name Peter Strzok’s boss. Isn’t that Bill Priestap going unnamed again?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now figure out why that is, and I’ll buy you a steak dinner.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Heck SD, I’ll buy you a steak dinner any time.
Maybe both sides aren’t sure if he’s a black hat or white hat……..or a black hat who is flipping. Best not to provoke the unknown entity. It’s my best guess for the steak dinner. 🙂
He’s Russian?? lol
My “ninja level cynicism skills”:
It’s a customary and prudent practice in business to carry two types of insurance. One is “comprehensive/general liability insurance” covering the ordinary risk of running a business, the other is “umbrella insurance” which covers what is not covered by or over the general liability insurance.
We now pretty much know the “muh Russia” was an insurance implemented by those insured and co-insured. the question is, did they take out an “umbrella insurance”?
Perhaps, just perhaps, those insured and co-insured took out umbrella insurance on January 12, 2017.
Never underestimate those chess masters at IC, DOJ and FBI. Given the high risk of taking down a duly elected POTUS, I won’t be surprised if there is another layer of insurance on top of umbrella insurance in the “Trump Project”.
Being a globalist stooge comes with full benefits, “umbrella” coverage is a given… along with extreme aspects of evil to back it up.
My father, who spoke through aphorisms, told me, “An honest man can break the back of a dishonest nation.” Continuing he said, “but given power his resolve will weaken.” That was typical of the way he spoke. Only now, decades after his passing can I begin to understand his words. This is exactly the conundrum of political resolution we desperately seek. It seems so obvious to those of us who cry out for justice what has befallen. We keep laying our trust upon the “powerfully weakened.” Pray that one single person comes forward who is both honest, powerful, yet uncorrupted by that same power. Those without power cannot confront the corruption; those with power often gained it by looking askance. Pray, daily, that a man of power has risen uncorrupted. That individual can tip over the first domino, and then the clatter of falling tiles will be the sweet music of truth purging out corruption.
His name is Donald John Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The person you seek is Trump. He has to personally direct the fight through his subordinates. If he looks away for one second he loses. His tweets are one way he lets people know he is paying attention.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“ those with power often gained it by looking askance”
Absolute power can generally only be obtained by permission, and we the people over the last 150 years have certainly said “why sure, go for it.”
Miracles are made of extreme effort. Give all you have to the cause.
Such a waste of money by the left…Make a bet its reached enough to house and feed way over 50% of our homeless population.
Mueller Witch Hunt Sets Sights On New Target: The Republican National Committee
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/mueller-witch-hunt-sets-sights-new-target-republican-national-committee/
LikeLiked by 2 people
How many times has this happened before. Obama comes to mind as one. Had any one else got the nomination besides Trump, they would have crushed them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, they would have left a globalist RINO nominee alone—-particularly Jeb Bush because he’s a Uniparty team player. Thank heaven the Repub electorate recognized that the Bushes are birds of a feather with the Clintons.
This is how current FBI Director Wray can “Un-ring that Bell”.
Pointing out that Hillary “received special treatment because she was a candidate” puts this into the realm of…Election Tampering.
So here we are gaining evidence, that top level people in the DOJ & FBI, committed Obstruction of Justice…in order to tamper in a Presidential Election.
So that’s two crimes:
— Obstruction of Justice
— Election Tampering
Not to mention abuse-of-power.
This goes beyond mere ‘bias’…this is political operatives working within our Justice Dept to affect an Election.
I seem to have gotten a lot more out of this Interview than some of the others who watched.
Because I thought it was great.
Gregg Jarrett and Matt Gaetz laid it all out rather well.
Jarrett even called the dirty dossier what it is…”an insurance policy to frame Donald Trump for wrongdoing that doesn’t exist.”
Now, because it is being made clear that Obstruction of Justice was committed in order to tamper with an Election…there are grounds for the Clinton Email Investigation to be re-opened.
And prosecuted.
Oh. Hell yaeh!
Those we have sent, including my President, are about ready to brake loose.
Ready to go. So damn amazing to watch and ready to fight…
Thanks SD for ALL you cover. You are amazing.
“Spend enough time chasing slippery rabbits through holes that lead to Deep State mirrored mazes and you develop ninja level cynicism skills.
Applying prior experience to the illegal 2016 FBI and DOJ “Trump Operation” does not present confidence the corrupt, colluding and conspiratorial rabbits can be chased to the necessary dead end. That viewpoint is well understood, believe me”
Sundance… yep, the frustration level is through the roof when dealing with this bleeding carcass that seems it won’t die, but it looks like we’re rolling this carcass close to the precipice, & whether we can roll it over is yet to be seen
In these situations you can bet the powers that be come together to discuss the “sensitivity of the matter”, & after it’s been deemed “too explosive” for the nation to handle, the white hats (grey?) & black hats come to some agreement to keep it under wraps
Our ace in the hole this time around is President Trump, who’s changed the entire Washington dynamic. It’s no longer business as usual
I believe President Trump would never sweep something under the rug because the nation couldn’t handle the upheaval. He’d relish in it
So it’s who’s sitting in the Oval Office that fills me with confidence, that makes me believe things will be different this time around
He couldn’t do it alone mind you, but with the few patriots he has in office, & the people such as Sundance & the Deplorables working the case, we just might pull this thing off before the Swamp drowns us
