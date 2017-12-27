Gregg Jarrett Interviews Representative Matt Gaetz on FBI/DOJ Corruption, Mueller Probe, etc.

Spend enough time chasing slippery rabbits through holes that lead to Deep State mirrored mazes and you develop ninja level cynicism skills.

Applying prior experience to the illegal 2016 FBI and DOJ “Trump Operation” does not present confidence the corrupt, colluding and conspiratorial rabbits can be chased to the necessary dead end. That viewpoint is well understood, believe me.

Additionally, put Rooster-head (Gowdy) and the House Oversight Committee into the mix (with their inherent UniParty swamp defending agenda) and your eyes will likely fall out of your ears from rolling so much. Believe me, I understand -and accept- ninja level cynicism by those who have watched years of gross lawlessness being swept under the swamp rugs.

However, that said, the Judiciary Committee -holding oversight over the DOJ- does appear to be following a different investigative method as they data-mine, map, and drop MOAB’s atop the subterranean network prior to entry.

Led by Chairman Bob Goodlatte, one of those vital judiciary committee members is Representative Jim Jordan; another is Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL):

