December 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #349

No, we do not need government to create a health care plan for us. We need them to get out of the way. Government can create a safety net for those that need/choose to use it, but otherwise just stay out of it.
Government should prosecute health providers for their fraudulent billing (sending to patients wildly inflated bills that are subsequently settled in full upon payment of only 10% of the fake bill when paid by an insurance company). It’s a conspiracy to falsely increased the perceived value of healthcare insurance. It’s a violation of the Robinson-Patman Act. Ending this fraudulent billing was position point #5 in candidate Trump’s policy statement. https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/HCReformPaper.pdf
Drug reimportation was point #7.
Get the crooks. Sounds good to me. How about the drug pushers, too? You know, the ones getting people hooked on opioids.
joeknuckles: “No, we do not need government to create a health care plan for us. We need them to get out of the way.”
Say it is so, joe. Say it IS so!
HR, what’s going on with Peter Strzock? Last I heard, he was working for you. What is he doing, filing papers, cleaning toilets? 🙂
Mighty Casey has Strzock out.
😜
That was good!
Nothing at all.
Strzok is a ghost. He’s a made-up personality to generate b.s. and peddle it to judges (e.g. FISA judges) and other parts of the Deep State.
ANY healthcare ‘payment’ plan, and that’s all that these so-called political plans are, will fail unless a mechanism to control the cost of the service itself (healthcare) is instituted. Payments are dependent on goods/services cost. President Trump understands this principle. His initial 7 point healthcare campaign proposal addressed ‘cost of service’ issue. Too bad it vanished after his election……..
There is a safety net–Medicaid. Even CHIP is redundant. The people who qualify for the first, don’t need the second.
^^^THIS^^^^^ I want to scream every time PDJT makes that statement.
Coincidently, there was a casino in Indio that had Trump’s name.
But I digress, more Visa fraud to yell at Congress that President Trump is right. Listen to the money these weasels get: 50 million from more than 100 Chinese investors who were seeking permanent residency in the U.S. under the Immigrant Investor Visa, or EB-5, program.
FBI believes developer of Indio hotel helped Chinese fugitives get U.S. visas
http://www.desertsun.com/story/money/real-estate/2017/04/11/developer-indio-fraud-eb-5-visa/304757001/
Anyone following the #nh175 story on twitter?
Runners?
D
No extradition treaty between the USA and Japan
It looks like there is an extradition treaty. However, it can be a lengthy and uncertain process. Better to avoid it. That is the only reason I can see to turn a plane around. That is, unless Sheila Jackson Lee decided she wanted that person’s seat.
Haha, awesome, Joe
Virtually a complete blackout in MSM, including Drudge. Has to be a big fish.
USA v FLYNN Case Update💥 On 12/13, a “private individual” came forward, to the Court, & started filing a series of FIVE “motions-to-intervene” in defense of @GenFlynn 🚨This “private individual” is also claiming that evidence was illegally obtained…
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/945861342069526530.html
YAY!
Sometimes, you need a friend.
Good luck. He is not out of the weeds.
IANAL, but I’m sure he’s out of actual jeopardy.
The optics of his Miraculous Escape From the Twelve-Foot Weeds is spectacle for us and the media.
OK. If you believe him. He was the start of the ‘public’ Russian collusion delusion. Is he innocent or a mole to set the narrative in train? Hmmm.
The GSA just handed over President Trump’s transition documentation. Here is something else President Trump won’t like about the GSA, Real Estate deals that suck, and the Obama admin.
In Chicago, the FBI building. Something fishy about how the GSA handled this. This deal needs to be looked at:
WATCHDOGS: Big profit for Pritzkers on costly Chicago FBI deal
BUSINESS 08/05/2016,
https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/big-profit-for-pritzkers-on-costly-chicago-fbi-deal/
Hello, Treepers!
Mark Steyn, substituting for Tucker Carlson, held an important interview with Chris Swecker, former FBI assistant director and head of the FBI Criminal Division.
My computer skills are lacking, and I cannot link the video. If another Treeper can, it’s very revealing.
Steyn refers to Swecker as the FBI’s number 3, which Swecker doesn’t dispute. Swecker agrees that, regarding the HRC email Investigation, for Comey to act as both policeman and attorney is very unusual. Also makes reference to Comey’s “A-Team,” that made a half-hearted Investigation of HRC’s e-mails, then went on to investigate the Trump/Russia debacle.
Comey’s A-Team, publicly confirmed by the FBI’s #3. Sundance called it the “small” group.
The layers of deception keep peeling themselves away!!
It was actually the ‘neigh team,’ not the ‘A’ team, Ohiohayseed.
Bunch of horses’ a$$es.
True that, HR!
And my grandpa always said, “you can’t put the s**t back in the horse!” Truer words never spoken.
I’m just hoping someone else sees that interview. FBI’s #3 admitting that Director Comey, himself, had an “A-Team.”
Can’t help but wonder how that team qualified.
Qualifications Needed: Can you suck up? Bigly? Blindly loyal to James Comey? Willing to do as directed By Any Means Necessary? Then join our A-Team!
Now that the initial tax reform is complete, I’d love to see the president get rid of carried interest treatment – even if it mean doing a deal with mostly Dems.
Sentient, it’s not worth the trouble at this point. No normal person thinks carried-interest is ethical. But but it certainly isn’t in the top 10 things that matter right now. To wasta political capital on something silly like that would be nuts. I’m sure president Trump is very aware of who battled to keep that in the bill. This is a long fight. Let’s focus on the big things.
For today, the msm isbeating on impeachment. This is sooooooo bored.
Impeachment?!?
So… this must be a day that ends in ‘Y.’
What country gives bonuses to bureaucrats for adding to the misery of its citizens?!?
Oh……….
😠
Bonuses go to SES (Senior Executive Service) GS-15s. SES are not bargaining unit (rank and file) members. Federal employee unions cannot, again, Cannot bargain waged and benefits. Congress sets these. Union contracts (eg NTEU) cannot exceed authorities already granted under Federal labor law, and other laws. For example, the NTEU contract limits officers to 16 hours of work in 24 hours, unless there is an emergency. But Congress long ago set the 16 hour limit in title 19. The Federal employee contracts are online. Many Federal employees are not covered (eg special agents) BTW, Federal employees cannot strike (remember the air traffic controllers?).
Every SES
has to file annual financial disclosure. It’s public records.
A few words about Israel and Jerusalem. Jerusalem is not only the historic capital of the Jewish state—Israel—it is also the legitimate property of modern Israel. The history of the modern state of Israel is available for anyone to read. Once the Jews had declared that they were once again an independent nation, Israel was immediately attacked by several Arab armies. As history shows, they were defeated by a rag-tag militia, a poorly armed force of mostly former European refugees. Successive attacks by Arab armies were also defeated by an increasingly better armed and substantially more professional Army of Israel. Each defeat served to further legitimate Israel’s right to exist as a modern nation. In 1967, another multi army Arab attack was soundly defeated by Israel, only this time the historic city of Jerusalem was seized from Jordan who’s army had been defeated and driven out of the city.
The Arabs lost their land in a series of ill-advised wars in which they attacked Israel only to be soundly defeated each time. Modern Israel has every right to put it’s capital in Jerusalem because it gained control of the city through Right By Conquest. Israel has as much right to claim Jerusalem as the US has to claim Texas, the southwestern US, and California which it conquered from Mexico. Most modern nations were formed in exactly the same way. Some were formed centuries ago while some, like Israel, were formed in modern times. All came to be as a result of military conflicts that established their national boundaries and cemented their political power. Israel is no different from any of the nations that now dispute its entirely legitimate claim to it’s land and the city of Jerusalem. The US is entirely right to recognize Israel’s right to it’s own land—won with the blood of its soldiers defending their land—by placing its embassy in Jerusalem.
Outstanding, Garrison Hall! And if ai. May add, the following map illustrates the Muslim majority nations in Yellow; Israel is the tiny strip of blue.
http://iris.org.il/sizemaps/arabwrld.htm
LOOKING AHEAD TO TRUMP’S YEAR TWO
A glance at the biggest challenges — and how to surmount them.
December 27, 2017 – by Bruce Thornton
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268833/looking-ahead-trumps-year-two-bruce-thornton
He better get 8 years. I do worry who comes after him. Nothing would be worst for building up the USA only to see it knocked down again…
As to the false reports that Russia is removing troops from Syria:
“The #Russian naval group which had been supporting the war in #Syria will remain permanently. twitter.com/SputnikInt/sta…
Russia now has permanent bases in #Syria that include a port in Tartus and an air base in Khmeimim. This has been a Russian goal for years. Not only are they strategic, they add to the extremely limited number of warm water bases they control.
Not going to leave. “The OpenSkies treaty allows Russian and US airplanes to fly over each others countries and observe the ground via optics. Mostly to observe military complexes.”
Guess what. Russia is reducing the number of airfields for the US to use for the OpenSkies Treaty twitter.com/rianru/status/…”
As for NK.
US surveillance has spotted Chinese ships selling oil to NK
http://english.chosun.com/site/data/html_dir/2017/12/26/2017122601156.html?utm_content=buffer900b6&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
China also spends millions to NK for rights to send their monster trawlers into NK waters to fish. They often cross SK and Japan boundaries.Foreign exchange violations. Many NK rickety boats are washing up in Japan with dead fishermen in increasing numbers.
Reports now that NK may arm those satellites they are launching per my post yesterday.
NK keeps reiterating that anything the US or the UN do, they will not give up their nukes.
Gen. Mattis said there is a ‘gathering storm’ over NK.
Hmm…well, this is not good.
The article said that these satellite photos were taken October 19th, so I’m sure that the Trump administration is aware of this.
Lion not happy with bamboo forest!!
Yep.
Called lightering. I did that for a few months one summer.
The hot spots are: Pakistan-India (and China that has been building troops at Doklam and Pakistan killing India soldiers at border), China-Taiwan (China has been overflying Taiwan and the CCP FM saying Taiwan is in their sights) , North Korea-US (no need to elaborate), Middle East (Saudi Arabia/israel-Iran) Israel facing attacks on many fronts) , Russia-Ukraine (so under-reported here but Russia is hammering away and now Putin has eliminated his chief rival in the up-coming elections).
2018 will have many challenges. However, the US NSS is a gem of clarity. The Trump admin has made, step by step the right moves.
Even the breweries should be saying…”Thank you, Pres Trump!”
To all Treepers, and those odd posters who like to chase inconsequential squirrels. Read this article. It is beyond Orwellian, but very real and is being implemented in China.
Obama was taking us down this path, make no mistake. The surveillance on the Trump administration is a case in point.
When I warned about China and Chairman Xi’s NWO with Chinese characteristics, re: OBOR, you will see the implications. Fortunately, at the UN, a group of young Indian delegates with the US managed to stifle and eliminate China’s attempt to write in their BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) into important policy statements at the UN.
This is what China is doing to their own population. But it will be extended wherever they gain a foothold.
https://chinachange.org/2013/08/08/the-urban-grid-management-and-police-state-in-china-a-brief-overview/?utm_source=Sinocism+Newsletter&utm_campaign=15e5e4b1d3-Sinocism08_09_13&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_171f237867-15e5e4b1d3-24573061
How Trump Dominated Mueller and Tricked Democrats
By Daniel Ashman – December 26, 2017
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/how_trump_dominated_mueller_and_tricked_democrats.html
This is why we don’t like Newsweak.
.
.
Even some liberals are saying it’s a misleading tweet designed to be clickbait…calling it ‘fake news’.
It is an old Magnolia, brought to the White House by Andrew Jackson and planted in honor of his wife Rachael, after she died.
The tree has been ailing for decades and is held up by artificial supports.
First Lady Melania has been consulting with the National Arboretum and all efforts have been explored to save the historic tree.
The tree is located near where the WH Press gather outside, when the President is departing to board Marine One.
The wind from Marine One buffets the tree and a strong gust could topple the tree at any time.
The good news is…the White House Groundskeepers were preparing for the tree’s demise, and have propagated some baby trees from the old tree.
These offspring will be planted in the original Magnolia’s place.
