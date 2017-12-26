December 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #348

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
“Thank you, President Trump.”
Some great posts today from Sundance! Lots of information that gives some hope that POTUS will win against his enemies and MAGA will plow forward. Let’s all continue to pray for PDJT and that he will receive a congress in 2018 that will continue to press the MAGA agenda.
A reminder. 2018 is a bloodbath. All must vote. Let learn a lesson from alabama and VA.
What are you talking about? Why do you say 2018 is a bloodbath 11 months before the vote? Have you been listening to the MSM again?
A bloodbath for Democrats.
We need to get voter fraud under control.
I hope everyone had a great Christmas, attended uplifting services and had lots of great food, conversation and company! As this week races to the end of 2017, I have this distinct feeling that things are going to lock into high gear shortly and 2018 is going to be a fantastic year MAGA !
I. can’t. wait ! ; )
I thought I would get some down time during the Christmas break. But apparently Trump workds 24/7 at MAGA and it is exhilarating but also exhausting! LOL! My new year’s resolution is to work on my MAGA stamina because I simply cannot keep up anymore!
Pass the popcorn!
I feel the earth move under my feet, I feel the sky tumblin’ down a-tumblin’ down…..
I think we’re a little too eager to seize upon any little thing and turn it into more MAGA winning. A case in point is the last 24 hours where Assange’s Twitter account went dark and there was wild speculation that Assange and Trump made a deal where Assange would dump the goods on Hillary for his freedom. Then the Assange Twitter account came back online and a collective “never mind” is heard.
I believe there’s enough evidence on the bad guys to get some convictions, hopefully lots of convictions, but I think we, as a group, need to slow it down a little.
What does Assange have to do with the topic of this thread, which is McCabe?
I think we, as a group, need to slow it down a little.
This is an Open Thread. It is NOT a thread about McCabe.
Had you taken EbonyRapror’s advice, you might have realized that.
You are right. I apologize. I had been on the McCabe thread earlier.
I don’t remember any article posted on this site rumor-mongering about Assange’s Twitter account as a precursor of MAGA winning. Can you point us to where that happened?
Also, this site has a history of connecting the dots long in advance of it becoming widespread news widely reported (Trump’s entire campaign,election, and strategic use of Tweets, for example).
So I don’t think we need to slow down. I think you need to speed up.
Julian has said he has the transcripts from the Clinton/Lynch tarmac meeting and he is going to release them on January 1st. Tic-toc is what he wrote.
Ebony, and slowing it down will accomplish something? I haven’t seen where Assange came back, but i sure saw plenty about him being burgled and abducted by masked men.
Thank you Eric Trump !
Especially for those who paid the ultimate price for Obama and Clinton’s wars for their donors that were the ones who benefitted….our losses were their gain…
I’ll contribute this :
I have fought when others feared to serve.
I have gone where others failed to go.
I’ve lost friends in war and strife,
Who valued Duty more than love of life.
I have shared the comradeship of pain.
I have searched the lands for men that we have lost.
I have sons who served this land of liberty,
Who would fight to see that other stricken lands are free.
I have seen the weak forsake humanity.
I have heard the traitors praise our enemy.
I’ve seen challenged men become even bolder,
I’ve seen the Duty, Honor, Sacrifice of the Soldier.
Now I understand the meaning of our lives,
The loss of comrades not so very long ago.
So to you who have answered duties siren call,
May God bless you my son, may God bless you all.
Lewis Millett
Watching this FBI investigation this year has been so exciting. It has been like watching two lizards in a fight. They roll, and turn and twist, until one emerges, exhausted the from the wrestle as the winner. Rarely is it a draw.
We have Trump, and the white hats, who are in control of the oversight of the legal process, the direction, and functioning of the administration. And, it would seem, much egregious evidence against many of the previous administration’s personnel.
And we have the deep state traitors. They have the media, which is their strong card. But they no longer have the deep state establishment. They assumed that they would always be the deep state, all powerful and in control. But Trump has pulled the curtain back. Their parasitic power base, which they put so much faith in, was based on nothing you could find in the constitution. Their world around them is crumbling from all directions.
But they do have the MS media on their side.
It will be fascinating to see how the media report all of this. Their credibility, what is left of it, will be under as much scrutiny as the FBI. They may even be complicit in the whole of the saga. Overall, I don’t believe that NBC, ABC, CBS and PBS can continue with the current level of under reporting. It is now starting to smell really bad. I think next year they will see the writing on the wall, and maybe moderate their output. CNN and MSNBC will, of course, go full retard, and try to make up the propaganda difference.
But if people get arrested, what will they do? Will they call for impeachment, declare a revolution, encourage riots? Or, will they admit that everything they have told their viewers has been a scam, and that they have been promoting a bunch of self serving crooks for at least 8 years? I don’t see any middle ground with this one. It will be a wild ride in 2018 for sure. One of the lizards will be coming out on top, and they both will need to go for the kill to survive.
MAGA
The media will most of all ignore developments they do not want the public to know about. They will distort facts, fabricate, distract with irrelevancies and false accusations to the degree necessary to change reality to suit their agendas. Yes it will be a wild ride and the media will pull out all the stops in their effort. But isn’t that what the media has been doing for these many months? Their “narratives” have slowly been degraded in the onslaught of actual facts about what their “team” has done, and the tsunami of defections is very likely to grow rapidly as more malfeasance and criminal conduct comes to the fore.
IOW in the battle looming, I’d put my cash on the white hats this time. I really think that’s the lizard that’s gonna win.
George Soros has been arrested and is in custody at Camp David, undergoing interrogation. Massive arrests have been ongoing since the morning of the 24th. The two names mentioned besides Soros were McCabe and someone from the Clinton camp, I think Robby Mook. About my source, because I am every bit as skeptical as you; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdBHHw91yf8 . Anti School is a young newscaster and Anti School as a title just means readers will learn things they wouldn’t learn in school. I learned “The 12 days of MAGA” are the eye of the Storm and even the CEO of Google got swept out. Also learned Trump’s one day flight to Camp David and back, last week or maybe the week before, was to see for himself the venue was a secure enough site for housing the detainees. His EO about possessing land was for this 12 Days of Maga event, led by Jeff Sessions. The President is safe, has his own Intel team and his own Secret Service. There are many related You Tubes, as you can see on the right margin of the link listed above.
I believe I’m probably more skeptical than you.😎😎😎😎
I’m really hoping others are hearing similar ground swell!
Beautiful Merry Christmas wish from PT and FL
https://www.yahoo.com/news/merry-christmas-specifically-trumps-195123475.html
Perhaps POTUS and Sessions will do a move like MBS just did in Saudi Arabia and put some of these “players” in custody at some secure location (not quite the Ritz-Carlton) until they sort out how much ill-gotten gains they must pay back via his recent EO. We could probably build the Wall, repair our infrastructure, overhaul the healthcare system, and pay off the national debt with the money from the Bushies, Clintons, Soros, Jarrett, and Obama. /sarc
Article I found on new tool to censor news, blogs etc.
Specifically mentions ‘Trump Supporters’
https://m.news24.com/World/News/college-students-come-up-with-plug-in-to-combat-fake-news-20171225.
