The President and First Lady Deliver a Christmas Message (video)…

Posted on December 25, 2017 by

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump deliver a Christmas message to everyone:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, FLOTUS, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

23 Responses to The President and First Lady Deliver a Christmas Message (video)…

  1. Minnie says:
    December 25, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Thank you, President Trump!

    Your leadership, strength and resolve are exactly what America needs, at this time.

    God bless you, First Lady, Barron and all in your family. May God be with you as you continue to MAGA!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • New Nonna to be Again!!! says:
      December 25, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      Minnie, you said EXACTLY what I was going to say.

      Merry Christmas.

      Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus!

      Thank you, Mr President. God bless you, our wonderful First Lady, Barron and your entire family.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    December 25, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Jesus is the reason for the season.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. darnhardworker says:
    December 25, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Love this man and his family.
    You can’t spell “TRIUMPH” without “TRUMP”
    He is a gift from God sent to save our republic.
    Thank you Lord for sending him to us at our time of need

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. kea25252014 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Wonderful!!! Just wonderful. Merry Christmas

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Lion2017 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Merry Christmas President Trump, First Lady Melania & the First Family! Thank you for all that you do. God Bless you!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. trialbytruth says:
    December 25, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    “a government will be on his shoulders”… I wept

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. jnearen says:
    December 25, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Thank you Mr. President and First Lady Melania. God bless you and your family. And, may God bless Sundance and his entire staff. Thank you all for everything you have done and are doing. Jim and Jill, Orange Beach, Alabama.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. theresanne says:
    December 25, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    How amazing to hear our President quoting one of our most loved prophecies of the Old Testament book of Isaiah concerning the coming of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. This is the best Christmas present ever!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Steele81 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    We are truly blessed to have our President Trump. I continue to be puzzled by the Christians who can’t or don’t want to see how mightlly God is using both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Be blessed Treepers, I pray Gods forgiveness, mercy, favor, and protection on you all for the coming year. You have been a huge blessing to me and our whole family. Thank you Sundance, what a gift you are to us all.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • andre says:
      December 25, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      Steele81 I agree. I continually lift him and his family up to the throne of grace and ask for protection, direction, the wisdom of God. Thank the Lord for this reprieve in the insanity that has gripped this nation for many years.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. EricGar says:
    December 25, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year President Trump! May God Bless you and your family. God is good all the time!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Steele81 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    how blessed we are to have this man, our President Trump in office. I continue to be puzzled by the Christians who can’t or don’t want to see how mightily God is using him and First Lady Melania
    Trump. I pray God’s blessing on all you wonderful Treepers, His grace and mercy, His forgiveness, His peace and favor, and His protection in the coming year. Sundance, I thank you, what a gift you are to us all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. LafnH2O says:
    December 25, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    The Glory be to GOD!!!
    Amen

    Thank You, Mr. President and First Lady Melania!!

    Merry Christmas! Indeed!!
    🎁

    https://www.godtube.com/popular-hymns/amazing-grace/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Dennis Leonard says:
    December 25, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    At Midnight Mass ,I said a prayer for President Trump and Family,Sundance,and fellow Treepers.Have a very Merry Christmas and God Bless everyone and the United States.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Eric Kennedy says:
    December 25, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    That’s going to tigger a lot of libtards. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    December 25, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Merry Christmas Sundance & team and to the wonderful family of treepers. God bless the President & first family, and God bless the fellowship, truth and knowledge that is found here at TCTH, long may it live.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s