Monday December 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Christmas Morning
‘Tis the morning of Christmas and all through the house
The whole family is stirring, even the mouse.
The stockings still hang from the mantel in pairs,
As the pine from the tree fills the morning air.
The sun, not long up, gives it’s warm, golden glow,
Glinting from crystals on the new fallen snow.
There’s noise upstairs – the kids jump from their beds,
With pattering footfalls on the stair treads.
I’ve coffee in my mug and Mom’s making her tea,
As the kids burst in and head straight for the tree.
We all gather ‘round with the presents piled near,
Our family immersed in the festive good cheer.
With lights softly glowing and the angel atop,
Activity and talking all come to a stop.
The angel above reminds us of the night
The shepherds all witnessed a glorious sight.
A multitude of heavenly host appeared
To proclaim to the shepherds “Your Savior is here!”
The subject of Christmas isn’t presents, you see,
And it’s not Santa Claus, though he’s nice as can be.
When Christmas Day comes, we celebrate the birth
Of Jesus, our Savior – when God came to earth.
We now all hold hands, and we all bow our heads
To thank God for His Son, who died in our stead.
He covered our sins so we could draw near
To the throne of our God – approach without fear.
Then He rose from the grave, to give us new life,
Freeing us from the world, its sin and its strife.
One day in the future, He’ll come again
To raise us to life and to bring us to Him,
And the splendors of earth will all fade away
In the light of His glory and grace on that day.
And so, this Christmas, as you gather near
For presents, feasting and lots of good cheer,
Remember that Jesus was born to die,
To save us from sin – our debt satisfied.
But all is not sad, He rose from the grave
In total victory. A new life He gave;
New life to live and new hope to receive
To you and to me and to all who believe.
Let’s all remember as we go on our way,
The full meaning of each Christmas Day.
To banish darkness, God gave us His Light,
And seeing, we live with favor in His sight.
– – – – – – – – – – – – –
And may I wish to all my Treeper friends,
The joy of a Christmas that never ends,
That you receive God’s blessings from above,
That you all live lives immersed in His love.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh! So lovely! Homey, cozy and yet such an uplifting spiritual message at the same time! I will share this with my family in the morning.
I was thinking of you this afternoon and hoping for a poem as I scrolled through the comments. A Christmas wish granted! Take care and thank you for all of your contributions throughout the year. I hope your morning is as lovely as the one you describe!
LikeLike
Love your work, BC!
Merry Christmas!
LikeLike
—–Jesus is the Reason for the Season——
Another poem of the Year. I will copy it with your name on it and send it out to families in the morning–it is perfect. Thank you BakoCarl.
Thank you for sharing your gift of poetry.
Many CHRISTmas Blessings to you and your loved ones all year round.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Merry Christmas, friends
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have wonderful Christmas day, Treeper friends. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The “jango’s ” still there ! Willie, ( and Trigger) may have lost a little range with age but not their ability to pluck my , ( and perhaps other’s ) , heart strings ! Felice Navidad to all !
LikeLike
A one minute video of fine art nativity scenes to “Angels We Have Heard on High,” by Paul Kosinski. The happiest Christmas to all.
LikeLike
Merry Christmas, all! I’m up late finishing a crocheted shawl for my daughter and saw this – thought I’d share. Interesting.
LikeLike
“God bless us, every one!”
LikeLike
Merry Christmas to everyone sitting on these branches, to those who keep a watchful eye on our community and to Sundance, who makes this all possible. Hope Santa is good to all of you and your families. 🎄😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry CHRISTmas, to all the wonderful Treepers!!
Joy to the world! the Lord is come;
Let earth receive her King;
Let every heart prepare Him room,
and heaven and nature sing,
and heaven and nature sing,
and heaven, and heaven and nature sing.
Joy to the earth! the Savior reigns;
Let men their songs employ;
while fields and floods,
rocks, hills and plains
Repeat the sounding joy,
Repeat the sounding joy,
Repeat, repeat the sounding joy.
No more let sins and sorrows grow,
nor thorns infest the ground;
He comes to make His blessing flow
far as the curse is found,
far as the curse is found,
far as, far as the curse is found.
He rules the world with truth and grace,
and makes the nations prove
the glories of His righteousness,
and wonders of His love,
and wonders of His love,
and wonders, wonders of His love.
LikeLike
Merry CHRISTmas, to all the wonderful Treepers!!
Joy to the world! the Lord is come;
Let earth receive her King;
Let every heart prepare Him room,
and heaven and nature sing,
and heaven and nature sing,
and heaven, and heaven and nature sing.
Joy to the earth! the Savior reigns;
Let men their songs employ;
while fields and floods,
rocks, hills and plains
Repeat the sounding joy,
Repeat the sounding joy,
Repeat, repeat the sounding joy.
No more let sins and sorrows grow,
nor thorns infest the ground;
He comes to make His blessing flow
far as the curse is found,
far as the curse is found,
far as, far as the curse is found.
He rules the world with truth and grace,
and makes the nations prove
the glories of His righteousness,
and wonders of His love,
and wonders of His love,
and wonders, wonders of His love.
LikeLike
Jesus is the Reason for the Season.
LikeLike