December 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #347

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

31 Responses to December 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #347

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 12:22 am

  4. sassymemphisbelle says:
    December 25, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Merry Christmas Treepers❤️

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 12:24 am

  8. phoenixRising says:
    December 25, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Merry Christmas to all….

  9. Trumpstumper says:
    December 25, 2017 at 12:30 am

    …And we will WIN!..

    MERRY CHRISTMAS!

  10. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 12:36 am

  11. brh82 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 12:41 am

    http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/12/a-timeline-of-treason-how-fbi.html I stumbled upon this excellent updated timeline that you might want to use to be sure you haven’t missed anything. Some few items may not match what Sundance has provided, but varied sources may account for any discrepancies. For instance, I’ve read McCain SENT someone to England to get the actual dossier for him. This timeline mantains the dossier was SENT to McCain. Moot point, but seems McCain wanted to make sure he was the one who got the credit for bringing down Trump. Why else would he have been the one?

  12. Eks Mann says:
    December 25, 2017 at 12:49 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 12:51 am

  15. AustinPrisoner says:
    December 25, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Here is a weird article about Mark Sanford (RINO-SC): https://www.fitsnews.com/2017/12/20/sled-releases-report-on-mark-sanford-child-abuse-case/

    Sanford was cleared of the charge of abusing his niece.

    But embedded in the article is the police report which states: [Sanford’s kids and their cousins] “had squirt guns. They were jumping in the river from the roof of the boat dock and having a “squirt war.” Mark came down and was floating around in the river. [Blacked out] was on the roof on the dock and saw “poop” floating in the river. [Blacked out] pointed it out to everyone. They were “freaked out about it” and “grossed out.” Mark Sanford was upstream and everyone knew he did it.”

    Allegedly, the niece then squirted Mark with a water gun and he retaliated by grabbing her and dangling her upside down by the ankles over the water.

    Did Rep. Sanford take a dump in front of children? Is this hilarious or Just Plain Wrong?

  16. Mia C says:
    December 25, 2017 at 1:02 am

    “Hillary would have been very dangerous.” — Susan Sarandon. With that bit of truth I’m sure her career will suffer. Sure she was far to the Left of Hillary, but does that really matter?
    –I’m honestly confused by far Left white people. Their party hates them.

    http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/11/26/susan-sarandon-thinks-hillary-clinton-would-have-been-very-dangerous-as-president.html

  17. AustinPrisoner says:
    December 25, 2017 at 1:06 am

    I have a feeling Obama will be undermined soon, in a significant history-changing way. There’s chatter -and lack of chatter- from all the right people.

    I also suspect I have unfairly maligned Jeff Sessions and I feel awful for some of the things I’ve said about him.

    It’s a good Christmas and I haven’t felt such optimism and peace in years.

  18. JohnP says:
    December 25, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Ambassador Haley on the United States Negotiating a Significant Reduction in the UN Budget

    Today, the United Nations agreed on a budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. ‎Among a host of other successes, the United States negotiated a reduction of over $285 million off the 2016-2017 final budget. In addition to these significant cost savings, we reduced the UN’s bloated management and support functions, bolstered support for key U.S. priorities throughout the world, and instilled more discipline and accountability throughout the UN system.

    “The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well known. We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked. This historic reduction in spending – in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable UN – is a big step in the right direction. While we are pleased with the results of this year’s budget negotiations, you can be sure we’ll continue to look at ways to increase the UN’s efficiency‎ while protecting our interests,” said Ambassador Haley.

    https://usun.state.gov/remarks/8243

  19. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 1:15 am

  20. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 25, 2017 at 1:17 am

    ——-Jesus is the Reason for the Season—–

    Merry Christmas everyone, esp President Trump, his family, the staff and the Cabinet.

    Merry Christmas Sundance, the Moderators and Treepers.

  21. wolfmoon1776 says:
    December 25, 2017 at 1:23 am

