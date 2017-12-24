December 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #346

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
A great big Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to Sundance, all the monitors of this site and to all the great posters. This site is a haven of truth that is so need today. The information that is put out by Sundance and by fellow posters can not be found anywhere else. Thank you, thank you and thank you. I’m just honored to say I participate here among to truly great Americans! Bless you all!
Epidemic of medical boots: Now it’s Rep. Jackie Speier
There is an epidemic of foot issues among our politicians.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/12/23/epidemic-of-medical-boots-now-its-rep-jackie-speier/
To Sundance, Staff, Moderators and Treepers
If the music does not play in some Browsers, use Internet Explorer, works perfect there.
http://pinchem.net/xmas/refuge.htm
And now the NYT is saying that PDJT said something bad about immigrants.
This, of course is based on “unnamed sources”.
Anything to deflect attention away from the latest wins by the Administration, and the new revelations about the coup attempt by Justice and FBI operatives.
NYT uses “immigrants” and “illegal aliens” interchangeably.
Hey, NYT! Look over here! I am going to say something bad about illegal aliens!
Go HOME! We do not want you here!
According to the article, not only were they “unnamed sources” but they appear to be unnamed, second-hand sources.
I figured it was another planted leak. The leaks are real, the news is fake. So I just talked my eyes and moved on
Looks like some from Little Haiti came to welcome President Trump to Florida the other day— Dan Scavino posted photos of the president’s celebratory arrival at the airport
Sick and tired of Humane Society and ASPCA commercials, which show sweet doggies in horrible conditions, only raise money, MONTHLY, for their Communist lawyers who attack farm owners.
Donate to a local shelter ONLY!
I swear, it’s REALLY time to examine 501C3 organizations.
These are dreadful organizations. Massive money-raisers and dog-slaughterers on huge scale. They also do everything possible to prevent education and training practices that would save more dogs from death row.
Please, what documented basis do you have to indicate that your accusations of “communist lawyers attacking farmers” actually occur?
Truthfully I do not like any of the money solicitors on TV. My research shows that only about 15% to 20% actually reach the charity, the rest goes to administration of the solicitor. However, a rare few do give much higher percentages. I always donate direct to the charity or organization.
I’ve been to their fundraisers in Los Angeles and met many of the administrators and mouthpieces. They’re all rabid progressives. You can call this communists or not, but for all practical purposes, what’s the difference? They have a maniacal Leftist political agenda.
Humane Society raises over 100million annually. Much of the money goes to their attorneys. Those who donate, have no idea.
https://nypost.com/2010/02/21/new-watchdog-for-humane-society/
This article is from 2010, even worse now.
Less than 1/2 of 1%???
“HSUS raises nearly $100 million annually from Americans who believe their donations filter down to local pet shelters and improve the lives of dogs and cats. But in 2008, says CCF, less than one half of one percent of HSUS’s budget consisted of grants to actual hands-on “humane societies” that deal with the thankless task of sheltering unwanted pets.”
https://nypost.com/2010/02/21/new-watchdog-for-humane-society/
Another one
http://www.nathanwinograd.com/betrayal-deceit-at-the-humane-society-of-the-united-states/
ringggggggg ringgggggggg….
See the Pence rule.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Posing like that for a picture I think she deserved to be slapped. Better on the behind than on her face.
LikeLike
THAT embarrassed her, but her own decision to show up in a see through dress at the Grammy’s two years in a row for millions to see DIDN’T embarrass her.
Anyone with any sense would run from this woman as fast as they can. [I’d post a link to Joy in all her glory, but it’s Christmas Eve. You can find it if you want.]
Wishing each of ye fine Treepers a wonderful Christmas
🎄 Merry Christmas, Treeper Burnett!
FBI stops Christmas terrorist attack:
https://creepingsharia.wordpress.com/2017/12/23/fbi-nabs-muslim-christmas-jihadi/
There is absolutely no evidence to date that the Trump campaign colluded in Russia’s cyberespionage attack on the US 2016 presidential election. There is abundant evidence on CTH timelines and elsewhere that describes how the Obama administration colluded with the Clinton campaign to use the Steele dossier as the vehicle for obtaining court-authorized approval to monitor the Trump campaign, which fueled a pre-election media narrative that 17 U.S. intelligence agencies were convinced Trump was scheming with Russia to lift sanctions if he were elected president.
That is the essence of the story the Deep State fed the MSM to attack Trump personally and his family. And, the media is surprised that Trump fights back?
In my Apple News feed: Huffington Post – Trump’s Credibility is So Low Most Americans Don’t Beleive Their Getting a Tax Cut (paraphrasing since I do not click on articles)
These people are out of control, could it actually be that for months every news outlet said Trump was lying and it was only a cut for the rich, hmmmmm weird. I hope one day “news” reporting will be based on fact, not liberal fiction. I won’t be holding my breath though.
