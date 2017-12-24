December 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #346

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

243 Responses to December 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #346

  1. Trump2020 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:22 am

    A great big Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to Sundance, all the monitors of this site and to all the great posters. This site is a haven of truth that is so need today. The information that is put out by Sundance and by fellow posters can not be found anywhere else. Thank you, thank you and thank you. I’m just honored to say I participate here among to truly great Americans! Bless you all!

  2. Dora says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Epidemic of medical boots: Now it’s Rep. Jackie Speier

    There is an epidemic of foot issues among our politicians.

    https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/12/23/epidemic-of-medical-boots-now-its-rep-jackie-speier/

  3. Wiggyky says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:32 am

    To Sundance, Staff, Moderators and Treepers
    If the music does not play in some Browsers, use Internet Explorer, works perfect there.

    http://pinchem.net/xmas/refuge.htm

  4. Atticus says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:37 am

    And now the NYT is saying that PDJT said something bad about immigrants.
    This, of course is based on “unnamed sources”.
    Anything to deflect attention away from the latest wins by the Administration, and the new revelations about the coup attempt by Justice and FBI operatives.

  5. daughnworks247 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Sick and tired of Humane Society and ASPCA commercials, which show sweet doggies in horrible conditions, only raise money, MONTHLY, for their Communist lawyers who attack farm owners.
    Donate to a local shelter ONLY!
    I swear, it’s REALLY time to examine 501C3 organizations.

  6. burnett044 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:23 am

    ringggggggg ringgggggggg….

  7. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:25 am

  8. burnett044 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Wishing each of ye fine Treepers a wonderful Christmas

  9. Dora says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:54 am

  11. Ghostrider says:
    December 24, 2017 at 9:03 am

    There is absolutely no evidence to date that the Trump campaign colluded in Russia’s cyberespionage attack on the US 2016 presidential election. There is abundant evidence on CTH timelines and elsewhere that describes how the Obama administration colluded with the Clinton campaign to use the Steele dossier as the vehicle for obtaining court-authorized approval to monitor the Trump campaign, which fueled a pre-election media narrative that 17 U.S. intelligence agencies were convinced Trump was scheming with Russia to lift sanctions if he were elected president.

    That is the essence of the story the Deep State fed the MSM to attack Trump personally and his family. And, the media is surprised that Trump fights back?

  12. Dora says:
    December 24, 2017 at 9:03 am

  13. Eric C. says:
    December 24, 2017 at 9:05 am

    In my Apple News feed: Huffington Post – Trump’s Credibility is So Low Most Americans Don’t Beleive Their Getting a Tax Cut (paraphrasing since I do not click on articles)

    These people are out of control, could it actually be that for months every news outlet said Trump was lying and it was only a cut for the rich, hmmmmm weird. I hope one day “news” reporting will be based on fact, not liberal fiction. I won’t be holding my breath though.

