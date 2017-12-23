Saturday December 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
Seems sexist to me ! [sarc]
In honor and anticipation of the impending birth of our most precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ:
More Caturday…
All “big cats” are cute – when they’re kittens ! I must admit to always wanting a Cheeta !
Good article about the endangered Cheeta from the San Diego Union-Tribune, millwright. According to the Cheetah Conservation Fund, there are less than 8,000 adult Cheetas in the wild. ☹️
https://cheetah.org/
From the San Diego Union-Tribune (9/24/14)
[snip]
Genetic analysis of modern cheetahs show that they are nearly identical, tracing back to only a handful of surviving animals – perhaps just one related pair, said Laurie Marker, executive director of the Namibia-based Cheetah Conservation Fund.
“Genetically the cheetah is so closely related that they look like clones or twins of each other,” Marker said.
The absence of genetic diversity leaves cheetah populations vulnerable to disease and reproductive problems.
They now live only in Africa and small parts of Asia, and their numbers have plunged from about 100,000 a century ago to just 10,000 today. The species has lost three-quarters of its habitat and wound up in conflict with other predators and human ranchers.
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/environment/sdut-environment-san-diego-cheetah-cub-dog-2014sep22-story.html
The Choice
On this Christmas, or on any day,
We have a choice in making our way.
Man’s way seems easy – make self your quest,
But God’s way is right, and you’ll be blessed.
We can follow the crowd on the wide road,
Seeking life’s pleasures, going with the flow.
Or make the choice to be one of the few
To use the small gate, bow down and go through.
We must bow down so we can stand tall,
And deny ourselves, to have it all.
We must become slaves, then we are free,
To be lifted up, go down on our knees.
In order to be first, we must be last,
For a rich future, discard our old past.
We must be weak so He’ll make us strong,
Be sad for the world, to sing His great song.
We must be separate, so we can draw near,
To receive His comfort, we first shed tears.
To become truly rich, we must first give,
And must die first, in order to live.
God’s ways aren’t our ways, we know for sure;
Mankind is sick, but Christ is the cure.
During life’s short years, if we believe,
Eternity is ours, His blessings to receive.
Beautifully said, BakoCarl
Merry Christmas to you and your family.
💖💖💖Beautiful💖💖💖
Thank you, BakoCarl, your beautiful poetry has made my morning ❤️
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
Oh Garrison, that story was just priceless..and yes, that’s exactly what gifting is all about…such unexpected kindness.
may we all thank the good Lord for our many blessings, and thank him for opportunities to surprise others with kindness.
Thank you So Much for posting this.
We are grateful for the treasures you share with us.
Merry Christmas to you and yours.
GH, Thank you for posting the true spirit of Christmas !
God’s Grace & Hope 💖🎄💖 Love One Another
Merry CHRISTmas Everybody. I’m repeating a favorite 🙂
Silent night, holy night,
All is calm, all is bright
Round yon virgin mother and child.
Holy infant so tender and mild,
Sleep in heavenly peace.
Sleep in heavenly peace.
Silent night, holy night,
Shepherds quake at the sight,
Glories stream from heaven afar,
Heavenly hosts sing alleluia;
Christ the Savior, is born!
Christ the Savior, is born!
Silent night, holy night,
Son of God, love’s pure light
Radiant beams from thy holy face,
With the dawn of redeeming grace,
Jesus, Lord, at thy birth.
Jesus, Lord, at thy birth.
❤️
🐱
Squeaky voice, non stop chuckling!!! 💖🎄💖🎄💖🎄💖😁😁😁🤗🤗🤗
* Great Giggles * Thanks, smiley! God Bless You!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha!!
That’s great 😁
Merry Christmas, smiley 🎄❤️
My first Christmas with resident cats. Amazing. What one doesn’t think of doing, the other one does.
Merry Caturday!
And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”
Luke 2:8-12
🙏❤️🙏
Merry Christmas, grandma ❤️
Happy Caturday Before Christmas….
That’s a worrisome question…
wild stuff!
How The Queen & Royals Celebrate Christmas At Sandringham!
What Meghan Markle Can Expect
Merry Christmas to all you Good Kitties & Naughty Cats 🐱 ❤
Smiley – you’ve been planning this one for a looong time!
Thanks for the smiles from Smiley!
Just a personal update on my lady . She’s having s crappy week ! Ya’ll know about her MVA, but today (12/22) she learned her long-time friend from high school was just admitted to hospice care suffering from Alzheimers . ( Her mother died of this affliction and her oldest sister shows every evidence of the progression ) . I will be in touch with the kids to help make this Christmas special for her !
You have a good heart, millwright. Blessings and Merry Christmas.
I pray that your lady will recover soon from her MVA.
FDA Plans to Crack Down on Homeopathy
I don’t like this at all. A lot of the Lyme affected people rely on homeopathy.
https://www.peoplespharmacy.com/2017/12/21/fda-plans-to-crack-down-on-homeopathy/
Funny Cats Protecting Babies Compilation (2017)
Adorable,,,, totally!!! TY
After you limber up your jaw feel free to let your tongue down and hammer away with words that make you feel good. Mercy sakes alive that’s what CB’s all about! Keep the greasy side down and the shiny side up, good buddies!
Merry Caturday!!
Is that hildabeasts cat?? 😁😎😂🤣
Now, does that look like Hillary’s “Oh, look at the lights!” expression, or what?
…have a jolly jolly Christmas 🙂
and a special, heartfelt Christmas Blessing to all who have lost loved ones this year…friends or family…or both..
“Remembrance, like a candle, burns brightest at Christmastime.” ~ Charles Dickens
❤
Joe Bonamassa’s rendition of “O Holy Night”
Merry Christmas Janie M. Blessings & Love💖💖💖
🎄🎁💖💕💖🇺🇸🎄🎁💖💕💖🇺🇸🎄
Maud Lewis – White Cat (1960)
I recently watched the movie “Maude” which tells the story of this popular Canadian folk artist. Her life story was terribly sad. but her pain never showed in her paintings.
https://www.artsy.net/article/artsy-editorial-joyous-overlooked-canadian-folk-artist-maud-lewis
My friend and I loved that movie. She was so sweet.
Good morning!
A Millennial Job Interview – https://vimeo.com/239050403
A bit too much for my taste, but I don’t want to be called an ‘old fuddy duddy’. 🙂
—-
WATCH: Long Island Christmas Light Display Flashes To Radio Music
This one is worth the trip. More than 10,000 LED lights are incredibly synced with Christmas tunes you can listen to from your car.
https://patch.com/new-york/westhampton-hamptonbays/s/gbi57/watch-long-island-christmas-light-display-flashes-to-radio-music
Enjoy the season. We are living in the greatest times. Merry Christmas to everyone.
Merry Christmas lilbit2💖🇺🇸💖 Blessings🎄💖🎄
In honor of Caturday, I present to my captive treeper audience, this gem of cat commercials that is sure to lighten everyone’s on this Christmas weekend.
So enjoy this non-political, non-serious, non-depressing video.
Caution, cats who watch this may exhibit more than usual unusual behavior.
Have fun treepers!
Blessed💖💖💖
Verse of the Day
✟
“Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?”
Romans 8:35 (KJV)
. . . and the answer is . . .
For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, Carl!
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
Amen
Christmas Novena 2017 | Day 8
http://www.bigccatholics.com/2017/12/christmas-novena-2017-day-8.html
Today, we pray for those who have participated in an abortion; that they may be reconciled with God and their hearts healed. We are all sinners in need of God’s mercy. Let us lift up in prayer those who have been affected by abortion in any way. In solidarity, we commend them to God. May they have hope and healing.
CATalunia Boy’s Choir.wmv
Ten Hutt, Treepers!!!!
Captain Caturday, Commander of Conservative Tree House Security Forces (CTHSF) reporting.
Perimeter Is Secure.
As you may recall, many of our Feline Special Forces (FSF) personnel did covert ops duty with Mr. Trump’s campaign, traveling in our own special jet ahead of (then) Mr. Trump’s plane and the journalists follow plane in order to reconnoiter and assist Secret Service and Mr. Trump’s security personnel in overall security. President Trump is generous and kept us supplied with fresh tuna, shark and outfitted our plane with the best of training equipment.
Recently, we have been working covert duty with the FBI/DOJ Inspector General’s office.
Covert Ops is a field where a feline’s camouflage and predatory skills are optimally utilized.
Some of our personnel are embedded in top DNC, Obama administration, and other homes posing as harmless house pets, some as young as kittens, where they can move about, pretend to be napping, overhear conversations, roam at night while their hosts are sleeping, and thus gather valuable information to send back to CTHSF and Trump administration HQ. In some cases, we have as multiple personnel operating in the homes of high value targets.
In this capacity, we have greatly augmented information previously gathered by WikiLeaks and White Hats that is being released in precision timing for devastating effect!
Our Commander in Chief is a master of warfare coordination, application of slow pressure and surprise attack.
Here are some of our troops in action:
http://weruletheinternet.com/2011/05/03/25-pictures-of-cats-hiding/.
Here is Special Ops Captain Fluffy Smith in a strategic spot for information gathering:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/II0fY8inrN8/hqdefault.jpg.
You can be proud of CTHSF our personnel in all their heroic efforts. Many, including Yours Truly are up for promotion and a whole slew of battle ribbons when the War of the DC Swamp is won!
As you were, Treepers. Carry on.
Mornin’ infidels!
Mornin’ High Voltage ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ Melter Infidel WeeWeed!
🎄 Merry Christmas to you!!!
Mornin’ infidel Georgia! And Merry Christmas to you as well!
The Klepto Kitty | Must Love Cats
Hehehe, good one.
Here is a video a little more on the dreamy side.
LOL – * Precious Positions * Thanks, Sean!
