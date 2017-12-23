Saturday December 23rd – Open Thread

Posted on December 23, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

76 Responses to Saturday December 23rd – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Happy Caturday!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Minnie says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:16 am

    In honor and anticipation of the impending birth of our most precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:16 am

    More Caturday…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • millwright says:
      December 23, 2017 at 2:17 am

      All “big cats” are cute – when they’re kittens ! I must admit to always wanting a Cheeta !

      Like

      Reply
      • Janie M. says:
        December 23, 2017 at 3:06 am

        Good article about the endangered Cheeta from the San Diego Union-Tribune, millwright. According to the Cheetah Conservation Fund, there are less than 8,000 adult Cheetas in the wild. ☹️
        https://cheetah.org/

        From the San Diego Union-Tribune (9/24/14)

        [snip]
        Genetic analysis of modern cheetahs show that they are nearly identical, tracing back to only a handful of surviving animals – perhaps just one related pair, said Laurie Marker, executive director of the Namibia-based Cheetah Conservation Fund.

        “Genetically the cheetah is so closely related that they look like clones or twins of each other,” Marker said.

        The absence of genetic diversity leaves cheetah populations vulnerable to disease and reproductive problems.

        They now live only in Africa and small parts of Asia, and their numbers have plunged from about 100,000 a century ago to just 10,000 today. The species has lost three-quarters of its habitat and wound up in conflict with other predators and human ranchers.

        http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/environment/sdut-environment-san-diego-cheetah-cub-dog-2014sep22-story.html

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  4. BakoCarl says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:21 am

    The Choice

    On this Christmas, or on any day,
    We have a choice in making our way.
    Man’s way seems easy – make self your quest,
    But God’s way is right, and you’ll be blessed.

    We can follow the crowd on the wide road,
    Seeking life’s pleasures, going with the flow.
    Or make the choice to be one of the few
    To use the small gate, bow down and go through.

    We must bow down so we can stand tall,
    And deny ourselves, to have it all.
    We must become slaves, then we are free,
    To be lifted up, go down on our knees.

    In order to be first, we must be last,
    For a rich future, discard our old past.
    We must be weak so He’ll make us strong,
    Be sad for the world, to sing His great song.

    We must be separate, so we can draw near,
    To receive His comfort, we first shed tears.
    To become truly rich, we must first give,
    And must die first, in order to live.

    God’s ways aren’t our ways, we know for sure;
    Mankind is sick, but Christ is the cure.
    During life’s short years, if we believe,
    Eternity is ours, His blessings to receive.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Garrison Hall says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Merry CHRISTmas Everybody. I’m repeating a favorite 🙂

    Silent night, holy night,
    All is calm, all is bright
    Round yon virgin mother and child.
    Holy infant so tender and mild,
    Sleep in heavenly peace.
    Sleep in heavenly peace.
    Silent night, holy night,
    Shepherds quake at the sight,
    Glories stream from heaven afar,
    Heavenly hosts sing alleluia;
    Christ the Savior, is born!
    Christ the Savior, is born!
    Silent night, holy night,
    Son of God, love’s pure light
    Radiant beams from thy holy face,
    With the dawn of redeeming grace,
    Jesus, Lord, at thy birth.
    Jesus, Lord, at thy birth.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. rashamon says:
    December 23, 2017 at 1:18 am

    My first Christmas with resident cats. Amazing. What one doesn’t think of doing, the other one does.

    Merry Caturday!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 23, 2017 at 1:23 am

    And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”
    Luke 2:8-12

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Lucille says:
    December 23, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Happy Caturday Before Christmas….

    That’s a worrisome question…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Lucille says:
    December 23, 2017 at 2:23 am

    How The Queen & Royals Celebrate Christmas At Sandringham!
    What Meghan Markle Can Expect

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. smiley says:
    December 23, 2017 at 2:46 am

    Merry Christmas to all you Good Kitties & Naughty Cats 🐱 ❤

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. millwright says:
    December 23, 2017 at 3:03 am

    Just a personal update on my lady . She’s having s crappy week ! Ya’ll know about her MVA, but today (12/22) she learned her long-time friend from high school was just admitted to hospice care suffering from Alzheimers . ( Her mother died of this affliction and her oldest sister shows every evidence of the progression ) . I will be in touch with the kids to help make this Christmas special for her !

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Blue Ridge Mts Va says:
    December 23, 2017 at 3:17 am

    FDA Plans to Crack Down on Homeopathy

    I don’t like this at all. A lot of the Lyme affected people rely on homeopathy.

    https://www.peoplespharmacy.com/2017/12/21/fda-plans-to-crack-down-on-homeopathy/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Lucille says:
    December 23, 2017 at 4:05 am

    Funny Cats Protecting Babies Compilation (2017)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. USA loves Melania says:
    December 23, 2017 at 4:27 am


    After you limber up your jaw feel free to let your tongue down and hammer away with words that make you feel good. Mercy sakes alive that’s what CB’s all about! Keep the greasy side down and the shiny side up, good buddies!

    Like

    Reply
  21. Janie M. says:
    December 23, 2017 at 4:36 am

    Merry Caturday!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. smiley says:
    December 23, 2017 at 4:40 am

    …have a jolly jolly Christmas 🙂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. smiley says:
    December 23, 2017 at 5:21 am

    and a special, heartfelt Christmas Blessing to all who have lost loved ones this year…friends or family…or both..

    “Remembrance, like a candle, burns brightest at Christmastime.” ~ Charles Dickens

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. Janie M. says:
    December 23, 2017 at 5:23 am

    Joe Bonamassa’s rendition of “O Holy Night”

    Like

    Reply
  25. Dora says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:16 am

    Maud Lewis – White Cat (1960)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. ray76 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Good morning!

    A Millennial Job Interview – https://vimeo.com/239050403

    Like

    Reply
  27. Dora says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:19 am

    A bit too much for my taste, but I don’t want to be called an ‘old fuddy duddy’. 🙂

    —-

    WATCH: Long Island Christmas Light Display Flashes To Radio Music

    This one is worth the trip. More than 10,000 LED lights are incredibly synced with Christmas tunes you can listen to from your car.

    https://patch.com/new-york/westhampton-hamptonbays/s/gbi57/watch-long-island-christmas-light-display-flashes-to-radio-music

    Like

    Reply
  28. litlbit2 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Enjoy the season. We are living in the greatest times. Merry Christmas to everyone.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Dora says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. Sean Supsky says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:17 am

    In honor of Caturday, I present to my captive treeper audience, this gem of cat commercials that is sure to lighten everyone’s on this Christmas weekend.

    So enjoy this non-political, non-serious, non-depressing video.

    Caution, cats who watch this may exhibit more than usual unusual behavior.

    Have fun treepers!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. Dora says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. duchess01 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Verse of the Day

    “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?”
    Romans 8:35 (KJV)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • BakoCarl says:
      December 23, 2017 at 9:27 am

      . . . and the answer is . . .

      For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  35. duchess01 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. duchess01 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Christmas Novena 2017 | Day 8

    http://www.bigccatholics.com/2017/12/christmas-novena-2017-day-8.html

    Today, we pray for those who have participated in an abortion; that they may be reconciled with God and their hearts healed. We are all sinners in need of God’s mercy. Let us lift up in prayer those who have been affected by abortion in any way. In solidarity, we commend them to God. May they have hope and healing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. duchess01 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:45 am

    CATalunia Boy’s Choir.wmv

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. georgiafl says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Ten Hutt, Treepers!!!!

    Captain Caturday, Commander of Conservative Tree House Security Forces (CTHSF) reporting.
    Perimeter Is Secure.

    As you may recall, many of our Feline Special Forces (FSF) personnel did covert ops duty with Mr. Trump’s campaign, traveling in our own special jet ahead of (then) Mr. Trump’s plane and the journalists follow plane in order to reconnoiter and assist Secret Service and Mr. Trump’s security personnel in overall security. President Trump is generous and kept us supplied with fresh tuna, shark and outfitted our plane with the best of training equipment.

    Recently, we have been working covert duty with the FBI/DOJ Inspector General’s office.

    Covert Ops is a field where a feline’s camouflage and predatory skills are optimally utilized.

    Some of our personnel are embedded in top DNC, Obama administration, and other homes posing as harmless house pets, some as young as kittens, where they can move about, pretend to be napping, overhear conversations, roam at night while their hosts are sleeping, and thus gather valuable information to send back to CTHSF and Trump administration HQ. In some cases, we have as multiple personnel operating in the homes of high value targets.

    In this capacity, we have greatly augmented information previously gathered by WikiLeaks and White Hats that is being released in precision timing for devastating effect!
    Our Commander in Chief is a master of warfare coordination, application of slow pressure and surprise attack.

    Here are some of our troops in action:
    http://weruletheinternet.com/2011/05/03/25-pictures-of-cats-hiding/.

    Here is Special Ops Captain Fluffy Smith in a strategic spot for information gathering:
    https://i.ytimg.com/vi/II0fY8inrN8/hqdefault.jpg.

    You can be proud of CTHSF our personnel in all their heroic efforts. Many, including Yours Truly are up for promotion and a whole slew of battle ribbons when the War of the DC Swamp is won!

    As you were, Treepers. Carry on.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. WeeWeed says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Mornin’ infidels!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. duchess01 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:22 am

    The Klepto Kitty | Must Love Cats

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s