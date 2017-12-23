December 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #345

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Interesting theory from 8chan commentor on latest Q message on Spacex launch.
Anonymous 12/23/17 (Sat) 03:07:54 0e8f29
The Cabal was attempting to take complete control.
1. Control The media
2. Control communications
– Apple (who stepped down)
– Alphabet (who stepped down)
– SpaceX
– At&t
– Comcast
3. Control space
Hillary wins = leverage effective
The CIA funded Facebook, Alphabet, Apple and SpaceX/tesla
(Leverage)
Our government killed the space program and diverted funds to SpaceX.
SpaceX was to deliver iridium satellites giving the Cabal the final piece to complete their global spy network. As an added bonus, they would be able to control their own private missle[i] system.
Uranium One allowed them to deliver nuclear material to NK via Iran.
Cash payment was made to Iran for facilitating the transfer.
End Game:
The Elites control NK. They armed NK with nuclear materials and intended to deploy a private guidance system that would allow NK to strike anywhere in the world.
NK is Fantasy Land. A satanic pedo playground. They are completely isolated and strategically located. The intent was to take over NK and secure their future as a nation and rule the world with the threat of nuclear war.
In exchange for assistance, they made a deal with SA. Talal was financier of the black projects. In exchange, they sold out America. The intent was to allow both Europe and America to be transferred to Talal and the Muslims extremist.
Hillary lost. Who resigned? Who didn’t? Musk tweet was a jab at the Cabal. The “splash” was a sign That they weren’t deploying the sats. Who didn’t resign? Who flipped? At&t took a hard line on trump. What did they announce before the tax vote? Who flipped?
Trump is playing chess. We are apart of the game. We are rooks. We traverse the entire board in a linear fashion, connecting it all together. We are the media. We control the narrative (even lurkers).
Future proves past. We are given a cryptic leak. ANON’s decipher giving validity. Less intelligent feel intelligent and spread the word. It’s picked up by mainstream media giving it even more credibility. When time is right and the public is aware, arrests are made. This is best chance to keep peace.
You are saving the world. All of you.
https://8ch.net/cbts/res/154967.html
Apple was never funded by any government money. Steve Jobs abhorred government.
Tim Cook is ideologically in love with big government and shows it. However, the legacy in Apple was to be outside not inside. All the other companies of hi tech sector are part of DARPA, NSA, CIA, Pentagon. Amazon is the Cloud Provider for CIA. FB works for the surveillance state, as does Google/Alphabet and Twitter. They are doing the censoring as the Fascists in DC want.
Liberals are Totalitarians. Billionaire Liberals are Fascists (Corporate + Government).
One problem is the lack of history within these posts…the world did not appear post Bush 41…the link to North Korea assumes historical connection to the “Hermit Kingdom”…for more l8kely, elements within our own government are attempting to retain power UNIPARTY = Deep State and prefers to “muck up” the works. President Trump and his Team of Patriots is about America First and MAGA! No need for global conspiracy or global governance when we need to rebuild at home.
SOOOO 8chan is a nuts & fake as4chan, geeez whoda thunk it
Well many folks like the Treepers here in the treehouse believed in Trump we hung tuff put up with the smart ass libtards the lying MSM…the never Trumpers…and now here we are singing Merry Christmas with out beloved POTUS working to make America Great again….mean while back in Libtard land they still be like…
I so enjoy that sound
Love that!
Can’t get enough
I can’t watch or listen to these ignoramuses anymore. I’m done.
My God, lay that egg already would you?
To my fellow Treepers. If you don’t hear the music in Firefox, try Internet Explorer. It plays perfectly there.
http://pinchem.net/xmas/refuge.htm
There are concerted efforts to turn intention from MAGA. Keep eye on the prize. President Trump has accomplished so much within 11 months and now turns to rebuilding our country! Infrastructure and THE WALL. Remember THE WALL will transform the West! It’s a super highway along the desert and an energy vehicle for development. $7 Trillion wasted in Middle East Wars while our country fell apart….NOT ANYMORE!
Perhaps they will come later……I saw only two comments on “Sessions”, and both were links to threads. Hmm. So long its been since not DOZENS of Sessions ‘opinionationizing.’ Why the silence today? Almost like The McMasters silence.
I suppose McMasters knew what he was talking about with his Middle East Stratagems, as evidence pouring in will attest. So no more pining that a disheveled Blog Editor like
{{{{{ Bannon }}}}}} is more qualified to win a war than an experienced, decoratd, Field GENERAL. Same with AG Sessions…..He was confirmed in April as AG, immediately went to sleep, and now, somehow magically, a sh*t-ton of fury is raining down on the Bad Guys. Maybe while asleep he got all this going telepathically……
Anywho, guess in this case Session’s-silence is golden. The last 10 months of be-jabbering about his ears and his somnolence sure has been tiresome. This Trump Supporter is having a Very Merry Sessions Christmas…..Ha !
I LOVE IT when IM posts. Merry Christmas to you!
Been Right beside you on this issue India maria – The nonsensical bashing was on overdrive and the silence now is deafening .
Report: Supreme Court growing impatient with bias against Trump in lower courts
http://dennismichaellynch.com/report-scotus-growing-impatient-with-lower-courts-bias-against-trump/
Comey Channels His Inner Hillary Clinton, Blames Criticism of Defrocked Top FBI Lawyer & Pal on Politics; Not Media Leaks
Posted on December 23, 2017 by admin
“Comey appeared to be triggered by a report published by Politico on Friday which insinuated that Baker may have been a source for a reporter at the left-leaning news outlet Mother Jones.”
https://truepundit.com/comey-channels-inner-hillary-clinton-blames-criticism-defrocked-top-fbi-lawyer-not-media-leaks/
Marine Corps General Robert Neller has warned troops that “there’s a war coming” in the near future.
From The Hill:
The commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, told troops Thursday that “there’s a war coming” and urged them to be prepared.
“I hope I’m wrong, but there’s a war coming,” Neller told Marines stationed in Norway, during a visit there, according to Military.com. “You’re in a fight here, an informational fight, a political fight, by your presence,” he added.
The commandant pointed to Russia and the Pacific theater as the next major areas of conflict, predicting a “big-ass fight” in the future.
“Just remember why you’re here,” he said. “They’re watching. Just like you watch them, they watch you. We’ve got 300 Marines up here; we could go from 300 to 3,000 overnight. We could raise the bar.”
Read more: (Link: thehill.com)
