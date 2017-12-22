Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Holds Year-end Press Conference…

Earlier today Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held a year-end press conference to discuss the results of 2017:
Paraphrasing McTurtle:
We uh….we uh….tax reform….abida abida that’s all folks!!!
Just my two cents…
At first opportunity Mitch McConnell, along with a few other RINOs in DC
**At first opportunity Mitch McConnell, along with a few other RINOs in DC need to be removed ** (we need a one minute edit button 😦 )
Is he lip syncing the words or is oxygen being pumped in. We know he not well…he is surely the congressional poster boy for term limits.
Him and quite a few others. I am surprised McCain is coming back. I’d want to spend my days with my family…especially if I had the money which he has.
I think they all say McKain is returning, but I’m not sure they even believe it themselves but what else can they say.
I had to look this up… this sign is “loser” according to my sources.
Yep even death considers him a loser.
McTurtle: Because we spent most of the year going against the President we accomplished little.
We the People: You’re lucky you passed that tax bill. Now shut up and finish MAGA.
McConnell gets an A grade from me on Gorsuch(and lower court judges) and tax cuts. Everything else he pretty much gets an F grade. Since judges and tax cuts are significant, I will be generous( it’s the holiday season) and give his overall performance a D+.
McConnell has a Liberty Score of 40% “F”. He’s been “F” rated for years and STILL the people in Kentucky re-elected him in his last primary when he ran against a conservative. Then, the so-called ‘conservatives’ in Kentucky gasped, “OMG We can’t let a democrat win” so they voted for the RINO McConnell in the general election. (spit)
Now if he can restrict DACA to as low as possible and get in exchange cut chain migraion, ‘diversity’ lottery, cut legal down to 500k or less per year, I will give him an A in 2018.
Have no idea what what this WOP said. WOP stands for Waste of Space. I cannot bear to listen to him and never will again. Simpering butt-covering useless public payroll occupant. I have not heard his voice for years and that practice has served me well. If there’s a transcript I might glance over it. But listen to him I will not, along with about 99 other senators.
If he’s a leader, I’m the queen of England.
I totally agree, I was eyeing the button to play the video. Try as I might I could not bring myself to do it. He must go away, far, far away and SOON!
Ha! …eying the button. Me too, and I couldn’t do it…. even though my cat was eying my iPad and is not choosy about video.
When I can’t sleep I will watch it. Should do the trick.
Any reactions from the Chamber of Commerce?
Good question, I would like to know the answer to this .
I tweeted @USChamber yesterday to ask if Uniparty Boss Tom Donahue was giving his Chamberettes a $1,000 bonus to celebrate tax reform.
😂😂😂😂😂
Ha!
They should be called “Chamber Pot”, for that is what they are…
It took awhile for Mitch to get onboard, but it seems like he is coming around now. Hopefully, all of 2018 is as productive as the last three months have been. The Republicans need to pass as much legislation as possible pre-midterms.
Onboard? Not a snowflake’s chance in a hot chamber
Anyone who only does the right thing when they have no choice or see that it brings them the personal benefit cannot be trusted to do the right thing as a pattern.
Talking the talk during an election year.
Like saying the Republicans would repeal ObamaCare in total – pull it out by the roots or whatever.
What is he doing joining Move On dot Org or something? Yesterday he said the senate will move on from repealing and replacing ObolaCare.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/mitch-mcconnell-senate-will-move-on-from-obamacare-repeal-in-2018/article/2644173
Hey, Mitch the Squish, you’ll do much better in 18 by following the lead of POTUS, continuing to push judicial and executive appointments and listen to your better half on infrastructure. But most importantly, keep your CofC and K Street cash out of primaries.
SCREAMING TEMPER TANTRUM VIDEO=> Illegal Alien Dreamers Take Over Mitch McConnell’s Office
The videos show one protester screaming and jumping up and down and throwing something in the office.
“We are right here! Again (unintelligible) stay. There’s a chair there! And there! And here’s a couch! And there’s a chair over there! AND YOU CAN NOT COME OUT!!!!”
Current scene at Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office — Dreamers took over the office and are protesting. pic.twitter.com/6TSdjCaRkx
— Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) December 21, 2017
More video from Roth:
Staff in Sen. McConnell’s office are just working as if nothing is happening. pic.twitter.com/U66piA9HgN
— Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) December 21, 2017
More screaming, this time in chant form.
DREAMERS have taken over @SenateMajLdr’s office — shouting “what do we want, Dream act, when do we want it now.” #DACA pic.twitter.com/Nra2tSixFB
— Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) December 21, 2017
And one more, the man having a tantrum throws something in the office.
I have never seen protesters take over a senate office like that — is this a common occurrence? pic.twitter.com/x6TzYHygfe
— Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) December 21, 2017
The illegal alien lobby is pushing Congress to legalize the status of so-called Dreamers who entered the U.S. illegally as minors after President Donald Trump reversed unconstitutional Obama administration policy protecting them from deportation.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/screaming-temper-tantrum-videoillegal-alien-dreamers-take-mitch-mcconnells-office/
I guess they’ve never read “how to influence people and make friends”… Dumb Dreamers
Tolerating disruptive, loud and rude behavior like this only encourages more of the same. I don’t understand why Security wasn’t called to escort them out of the building. They have no right to do what they are doing.
It has gotta be all about the optics. Either they afraid to call security and have video of the poor darlings getting their behinds hauled away, OR they figure the longer it goes on the crazier they appear and the less appealing the whole notion of the “dreamers” becomes.
I can only speak for myself. If that were my office, and these charming youth came to visit my staff and myself and expressed themselves in this fashion, I would be MOVED. TO. TEARS. by their terrible plight and instantly resolve to do anything in my power to give them everything their hearts desire. Really, wouldn’t you be won over by the power of their logic and the dignity of their arguments?
I can see where this is really a win the hearts and minds strategy.
In truth I’d get on the bat phone and call la migra.
I’m trying to stay awake so I won’t watch McConnell.
well… I like that he made the point several times that flake the libtard was on “the other side” of the DACA issue.. that gives me a little hope that he’s on PDJT side a bit more than i thought.
As much as I would love to see the GOPe run rough shot over the dimwits I know that we have had enough of that in this country and it’s time to work together as Americans in this countries best interest, we have to accept compromise (with tough redlines) or we all lose IMHO… that said….
I hate that I think we’re going to have to accept that these DACA “kids” (cough) are going to skate through and hopefully with out their illegal parents, they can be deported IMO.
But i have more hope that we will see Visa’s become harder to get, I think we’ll get the Raise Act (we need to be loud and clear on that ) and end Chain Migration along with the lottery .. the wall will happen as we all should know by now PDJT is all about keeping his word so i don’t see him signing any immigration bill with out the wall funding and border security funding.
Bottom line….Dims will get their dreamers today but won’t be getting any in the future.
a word about Turtle – He’s warming to PDJT in public from what i see but I don’t think it’s all that willingly… he seems like he straddles the fence post he rests upon. PDJT must have something YUGE over his head …
I know people who are now in their 40s brought into this country illegally by their parents (yes the problem is long standing) and they are hard working, honest people who if given legal status would really take off and be true assets to this country the way it was intended by our founders. These brats prove every day that they need to be outta here
I don’t care if they are hardworking and honest people – “who if………….” That’s like accepting the concept that someone breaking into a store at night and stealing much of the inventory can be made a good employee because they’re a hard worker.
If “being good later” wipes out the consequences of illegal behavior committed on the way to being good, there are a bunch of criminals penned up who would like to present notes from the wardens that they are now being good.
Either we are a nation of laws or we are not. As it stands, of course, we are not.
I can’t do anything about that fact in the short run but I sure as hell will not start mouthing that those who are here illegally are really good people. The immigration laws apply to brats and good people alike as far as I’m concerned.
Brats or not, if they are illegal – get out.
My sisters ex (never married) has been in this country for 30 years on a green card. He makes six figures at Boeing and sends nearly all of it home to his family in Mexico City… while he sponged a living off my bartender sister for years…
I hope what they change is how long they can be here on visa’s / grn cards before they are sent home for not going through the process of becoming a citizen.. and this whole send money to mexico needs to be highly taxed to dissuade them from sending it. IMO
I agree with you Deborah UnTamedInSD.
We have a friend whose wife is here on a green card.
She has been here for 43 years and according to him ( his is a legal citizen) is receiving medical care paid for by the taxpayers.
She is 61 years old has many, many expensive health problems and I don’t understand why we are paying for her care.
She is a legal non-citizen and has been here for ever, but never bothered to learn much English.
She has easily been able to reapply for her visa for 43 years, she does not work, never has.
All of this is very confusing to me. How is this woman an asset to our country?
All we are doing now is paying for her many medical bills, she has diabetes, heart problems and problems with her lungs and her feet and legs. She is in a wheel chair.
Remember, she is not a citizen but has lived here for 43 years on some kind of a visa.
Until her health became such a problem she would travel back and forth to Mexico eight or nine times a year to visit relatives.
Sometimes she would bring one or two of them back with her, usually a kid so it could go to school up here for free. Once in a while she would bring some one up who needed some kind of medical care.
Her husband use to work for us on our farm, it was quite an eye opener into the life of these people when we got to know him.
I can not tell you how it makes my blood boil when I hear the DACAs scream for their “rights”.
I hear ya, it’s been a free for all and the kicker is that the republicans have known all about it and have done squat.
Yep.
If 30 million Americans were doing this to Mexicans we’d be at war. Now….let’s be racial for one second. I’m mixed race (part black). Does anyone know how racist Mexico is? If the 30 million Americans squatting in Mexico were our inner city African American population, do you know how they’d be treated in Mexico? Like dirt. The way the treat their own blacks. I laugh my a$$ off every time I hear that blue eyed conquistador Jorge Ramos pretend to be a minority and make demands of Americans.
–Only Trump will say the truth. That America is treated massively unfairly by the rest of the world.
–God bless Donald Trump for standing up for us.
America can only be treated massively unfairly by the rest of the world because we tolerate(d) it.
She’s too sick to walk, but not sick enough to travel?
I’m not fooled by that. She’s running a scam, that’s for sure.
I trust this man 0000000000000000000 and especially this new guy that has emerged that likes Trump. No way Jose I still see that long knife he’s carrying waiting for his moment. He is evil and I hope you see nothing more than that looking at this two timer betrayer and scoundrel…Ryan too. Pure evil and lately Sessions is moving to that catergory in my mind. Uniparty RINOS worthless and to be considered the enemy………
If I outlive him he is on my piss-on-your grave list.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Beer and coffee to be served in copious quantities 1/2 hour prior to arrival at the grave-site..
Great idea! I know a guy with a bus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re gonna need a bigger bus.
😜
Except I hate standing in a long line
Turtles move slow but there are signs he is slowly getting aboard the Trump Train. But we shall see.
All of a sudden the feckless, chinless one is the President’s biggest fanboy.
Hmmm.
What a weakling. And, a snake that not only speaks with a forked-tongue, but out of both sides of his mouth. Mitch McConnell is not to be trusted, i.e. the Mississippi election of 2014, and the latest Alabama election.
Did he mention building the wall or are we going to lose the House in 2018?
Lotta Mitch haters here I know…but your kids and grand kids are going to honor this guy…he was an intricate part in the nominations of the Judges that have been put in place. And you can be sure he will be a huge part of the next batch. I hope he is re-elected solely for this alone. Every single judge that has been put in place so far and every single one that is on the schedule for next year are impeccable conservatives and god fearing men and women!
So hate away folks but history will write kindly of McConnell for these judges if for nothing else!
And you can bet POTUS has him in a police come along hold.
LikeLike
In a seasonal vein, I was thinking about POTUS having applied a nutcracker tactically to The Turtle to “encourage” his participation. 🎁
Watched his entire monotone live.
Kept asking myself “How did this guy get this job?”
He is the oddest little man, no personality, no stature…..I know I can beat him in arm wrestling.
What Kentucky sees in him, I will never understand.
I don’t get it either.
Listen to his stump speeches. I saw one on YouTube and, I swear, I was almost ready to vote for him myself.
Same for Sen. John Cornyn, R (hahaha) of Texas.
Did he talk about Congress’s failures? LOL. Of course not…he only wants to horn in on Trumps accomplishments. ePubs are disgusting.
I’m hoping the Turtle got a taste of WINNING, liked it Bigly and will be boarding the Trump Train.
4beagles I’m wondering if Orrin Hatch is influencing him. As well as his wife.
My daughter, who lives in Utah was a rabid anti-Hatch person, but she says he is starting to come around. She attributed the apparent change of heart to his long experience with other Presidents who were so different from our POTUS.
Sigh! Is he still around? I couldn’t get pass 3 minutes of it…at least I tried.
Mitchy Itchy is useful for now but still NOT to be trusted anyway. He is too glib for my taste. Spit!
By the way, Mitchy Itchy is doing the Pro Forma Session again for this Christmas recess–traitor.
Pro Forma Session keep President Trump from confirming any of his own nominees (who are still waiting to be confirmed) during recess.
Nary Christmas to you, Mitchy Itchy.
There is the proof of the pudding… If he had truly come around he would have shut the Senate down… but oh no, his true colors come out in spades!
just can’t watch this
