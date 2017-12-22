Friday December 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Apologies for double post. The cancel didn’t work. Does anyone remember metallic tinsel and how difficult it was to keep it from clumping? And the original bubble lights when they first appeared on light strings? And pink and blue and white flocked trees? And the first aluminum trees?
Still have the bubble lights. Lead was not a good idea for tree tinsel.
I picked up the new bubble lights when they came out again. But the plastic tinsel just didn’t make it. It never hung straight and you never got that sheeting effect the old lead tinsel gave the overall tree. Though MUCH healthier. Took FOREVER to put up tinsel. One of the best things about living in a city neighborhood was being able to walk, instead of drive, to look at all the houses and the trees centered in the windows. And going downtown to see the store windows and hear the music.
The plastic tinsel used to fly off onto my cats.
They would eat it, too.
I quit using tinsel.
Of course. 🙂
Bubble lights were very popular with several family members
http://donsurber.blogspot.com/2017/12/is-north-korea-collapsing.html
“A North Korean soldier walked away from North Korea through the DMZ on Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the United States). No shots were fired. No one tried to stop him…”
The blog suggests that waves of refugees may simply cross the border in mid-Korea if it is no longer guarded, as happened with the former Iron Curtain countries of Eastern Europe. If North Korea collapses (please Lord let it be so) what will it take to heal Korea
Please Lord let it be so, let their suffering end and turn to a healthy prosperity
This would be a true Christmas miracle. I would welcome a miracle
The Surber blogspot has a link to a Daily Mail article about this topic. The Daily Mail mentions that the first defector a few weeks ago asked for a “ChocoPie” after waking up from surgery for his wounds (it’s like a Moon Pie). Apparently ChocoPies are a hot black market item in North Korea. The South Korean manufacturer has promised the North Korean defector a lifetime supply of ChocoPies.
It would be so funny if ChocoPies turn out to be the final downfall of an authoritarian regime… it’s too early to count on this but if the Koreas could be united and prosperous, what a wonderful 2018 it could be for everyone
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5200553/North-Korean-soldier-defects-South-S-Korean-defence-official.html#ixzz51rSoBHxs
Posted a similar video, as the one below, the other day. No pictures; only the words, (English and Spanish) the sound of His voice and the music.
Not realizing.. I thought I knew ALL the words.
I Thought…
“The colors of the Rainbow so pretty in the sky..
Are ALSO on the “Faces” of People passing by.”
God, Bless Us… Every ONE!!
Amen
Enjoy
Ha😆
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh 😫
At the recycle center this afternoon: A lady walked past me and shouted out, “Love your stickers!” To which I responded, “Yeah, baby!” and we gave each other two thumbs up.
I decided not to remove my 2 front bumper stickers and 3 rear ones after the glorious election because I thought it was good to continue to show my support for our President. I do get the occasional horn honking or waves out on the road but seem to get the most Trump conversation at the landfill. Maybe it’s cuz we are all taking out our trash? I think so. LOL
James Rosen Out at Fox News
http://www.adweek.com/tvnewser/james-rosen-out-at-fox-news/352992
That damned Shep gets on my nerves, too. Let’s give Liz as many as we can before 12/31. She is worth a try, think?
LikeLike
Matthew 5:3-12New King James Version (NKJV)
3 “Blessed are the poor in spirit,
For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
4 Blessed are those who mourn,
For they shall be comforted.
5 Blessed are the meek,
For they shall inherit the earth.
6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,
For they shall be filled.
7 Blessed are the merciful,
For they shall obtain mercy.
8 Blessed are the pure in heart,
For they shall see God.
9 Blessed are the peacemakers,
For they shall be called sons of God.
10 Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake,
For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
11 “Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for My sake. 12 Rejoice and be exceedingly glad, for great is your reward in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you.
Wishing Sundance, the administrators, and all the merry treepers a very MAGA Christmas!
👍😉😛❤️🎄❤️🌹
Most Excellent!
😂😂😂
That was great!
Worth another viewing 😂
👍😉❤️🎄
My FAVORITE line …… Not Hillary …. WHOO-HOO! 🎄
… and a President who works for *free*!!
Odd ball version of deck the halls, Walt Kelly, pogo 😛🎄
The Pogo Papers turned me into a political junkie. In 2nd grade I bought a copy from a classmate for a nickel. He said his father had thrown it away and he’d fished it out of the trash. He was kind of a shifty character and his story seemed off, but I really wanted that book so I didn’t press him on it. He said if I let him kiss me he’d give me the book, but I insisted on paying cold, hard cash for it.
In retrospect, I may have been the victim of sexual harassment and possibly be guilty of receiving stolen goods.
You did the right thing Lana, he was kind of cheeky for second grade …. you must be pretty 😉🎄❤️🌹
In the Pogo strip there were two characters, Noah, and Moses (I think not so sure now) they were twins and wore striped shirts … always liked them 🙂
The other favorite was Albert the Alligator, he cracked me up 😛
From the old folks to the new folks…I wish everyone of you the best Christmas EVER ✔️
LikeLiked by 7 people
God bless us everyone, God bless you Dogsmaw 🙂❤️🎄🌹
For the Nicholas Cage obsessed I ran across this bizarre image search on Bing. There are some hilarious & disturbing images here–enjoy!
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=Nicolas+Cage+Funny+Face&FORM=IDINTS
Blessings on a Merry Christmas (etc) Season to All!
This is long, but it’s very worthwhile to know that Judicial Watch is not fearful of celebrating Christmas, nor of being politically incorrect at this time of year (or ever). May God continue to prosper them and their oh-so-necessary work on behalf of the American people and justice for all.
Merry Christmas!
By Tom Fitton
We might be tempted by current events to feel less than merry this Christmas. Our work on your behalf at Judicial Watch this year has certainly taken us down dark alleys where those in power would hide their misdeeds, a less than cheerful business.
So let me share a bit of history about the expression “Merry Christmas” to lighten our hearts for the holidays.
We can trace the expression “Merry Christmas” to England in 1534 when John Fisher writes it in a letter to Thomas Cromwell: And this our Lord God send you a merry Christmas, and a comfortable, to your heart’s desire.
In this year life in England is brutal. Epidemics of dysentery, tuberculosis, influenza and the mysterious sweating sickness sweep the land. Henry VIII executes thousands for large or small offenses. Thought crimes against him could be fatal. To reach 40 is considered a long life.
And yet someone proclaims Merry Christmas.
The use of the term merry next gets an endorsement in 1843 in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. And the first commercial Christmas card the same year announces “A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to You.”
Yet in England in this year millions of working poor toil long hours in mines, factories and docks – if they can find work. Children labor in the factories to survive. Large families crowd into single rooms, living on a diet of dry bread, onions, and milk.
Still, the people share a “Merry Christmas.”
One more curiosity about this word merry. To us it means happy and cheerful. It is derived from the Old English myrge, which meant “pleasing, agreeable.” But that word is derived from the Proto-Germanic murgijaz, which probably meant “short lasting.” The connection to pleasure is likely through the notion of “time flies when you’re having fun.”
Thus in our wishing Merry Christmas there is the unspoken element of time. And so it should be. The Scriptures tell us that, “when the fullness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son.” It happened in the darkness, Mary being forced by order of Caesar Augustus to travel by donkey just as her Son is due, and to deliver in a stable, a poor man’s accommodation.
In the fullness of time. I’m reminded daily in our work that everything takes more time than we would wish, especially when those in power resist our exposing their malfeasance.
Yet the great event of history we now celebrate – the arrival of a bright star over a dark stable – came in its own good time. Christian or not, I’m sure most agree our Creator has a correct moment for everything. We are the impatient ones.
Let us then take the strife of our day and our imperfect leaders as a blessing, a shadowy backdrop that makes the hope-filled light of this season ever more brilliant.
So, it is my pleasure, on behalf of the Judicial Watch family, to wish you and yours a Merry Christmas!
Until next week …
Tom Fitton, President
Christmas blessings come in life-saving packages….
“Ohio Becomes 3rd State to Ban Abortions on Babies With Down Syndrome”
by Steven Ertelt – December 22, 2017 – 1:21PM – COLUMBUS, OH
http://www.lifenews.com/2017/12/22/ohio-becomes-3rd-state-to-ban-abortions-on-babies-with-down-syndrome/
Mull of Kintyre
The Rhine Area Pipes & Drums – Duesseldorf
Lyrics:
Oh mist rolling in from the sea,
My desire is always to be here
Oh mull of kintyre
Far have I traveled and much have I seen
Dark distant mountains with valleys of green.
Past painted deserts the sunsets on fire
As he carries me home to the mull of kintyre.
Mull of kintyre
Oh mist rolling in from the sea,
My desire is always to be here
Oh mull of kintyre
Sweep through the heather like deer in the glen
Carry me back to the days I knew then.
Nights when we sang like a heavenly choir
Of the life and the time of the mull of kintyre.
Mull of kintyre
Oh mist rolling in from the sea,
My desire is always to be here
Oh mull of kintyre
Smiles in the sunshine
And tears in the rain
Still take me back to where my memories remain
Flickering embers growing higher and higher
As they carry me back to the mull of kintyre
Mull of kintyre
Oh mist rolling in from the sea,
My desire is always to be here
Oh mull of kintyre
Mull of kintyre
Oh mist rolling in from the sea,
My desire is always to be here
Oh mull of kintyre
I love it.
‘The Resistance’ takes another hit
Justice Democrats Confirms Cenk Uygur’s Resignation
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/justice-democrats-calls-cenk-uygurs-resignation-quickly-deletes-statement/
As we all round the turn towards Christmas on Monday I want to wish you all the Merriest of Christmas. May Christ our Lord be with you all in this coming year and to all health, happiness and prosperity. God Bless you all in this our sacred holiday,,,
LikeLiked by 5 people
And for those that love Christmas music as much as I, This YouTube video runs for three hours and has wonderful music:
If you like Christian Christmas music CBN has it 24/7 http://www1.cbn.com/radio/christmas
lilbirdee12’s prayer:
Our Heavenly Father, Your children come to you tonight to ask for healing and peace throughout our country so that we may return to being One Nation Under God. Guide us to be leaders in Your Kingdom, spreading Your Love and Salvation to all. Forgive us our sins and deliver us from evil.
Lord, we ask for a blanket of protection over all our troops and law enforcement who serve to defend and protect us. Bless our representatives with the strength and wisdom they need to achieve the path You have chosen for us.
Please place Your Guardian Angels of Protection around Donald Trump and Mike Pence and their families as they seek to lead America back to You.
Grant us patience, Lord, as the evil ones try to anger us and cause us to fall.
Spread blessings over Israel and Netanyahu.
We humbly ask that You please comfort those who are grieving and in pain.
Thank you Father, for Your Love and the gift of Life.
In Jesus name, we pray. Amen.
Amen
Amen
Amen.
Amen.
Amen
https://cdn1.ep.dynamics.net/s3/rw-media/residential-offices/wp-content/blogs.dir/30/files/2012/12/Merry-Christmas-everybody.jpg?maxheight=2560&maxwidth=2560&quality=90&scale=both&width=750&format=jpg
Not sure why this didn’t post properly. Click on it anyway. It’s pretty.
Merry Christmas!
Lucille, cut off link after the 1st .jpg
Damn, I hate these incidents. A six year is shot and killed inside his mobile home when deputies open fire on a felony suspect attempting entry.
https://www.ksat.com/education/scucisd-mourns-first-grader-killed-in-deputy-involved-shooting
As the story evolves, the deputies claim the female suspect threatened to shoot them and pointed a gun at them numerous times, but the deputies didn’t fire when directly threatened. They wait until the suspect is standing in front of an occupied mobile home, here they think she is reaching for a gun and now they decided to open fire. SMH
According to witnesses, there was one shot, followed by a volley of shots. No weapon was found on the deceased suspect. No accounting of the number of shots fired, though one deputy was using a rifle. With four deputies all firing, I suspect this may be a case of “contagious shooting.”
I wasn’t there and don’t know for a fact what actually happened, but from what I’ve read, it doesn’t feel right, I hope that I’m wrong. Days before Christmas, Damn!!!
Looks like others are questioning the shooting. Still no gun found.
https://www.sacurrent.com/the-daily/archives/2017/12/22/sheriff-explains-why-bexar-county-deputies-opened-fire-on-an-unarmed-suspect-leaving-6-year-old-boy-dead
FWIW Here is a link to the go fund me site for for burial expenses.
https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-cost-for-kameron
Take care and stay safe
Appreciate you oldiadguy. These horrors are hard to deal with but you look straight at it and don’t flinch
Tucker Carlson Shares Hilarious List Of 100 ‘Racist’ Things
