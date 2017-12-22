December 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #344

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Top FBI official linked to reporter who broke Trump dossier story
James Baker, the FBI’s recently reassigned general counsel, was in touch with David Corn of Mother Jones in the fall of 2016, GOP sources said.
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/12/22/trump-dossier-fbi-james-baker-david-corn-mother-jones-316157
Now we know why Baker was offed…..
I just saw this on Power Line about Nikki Haley and her UN speech. I am still LMAO about this.
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/12/mossad-sings-nikki-haleys-praises.php?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+powerlineblog%2Flivefeed+%28Power+Line%29
