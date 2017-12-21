Thursday December 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

11 Responses to Thursday December 21st – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:15 am

    “The Word became flesh” (John 1:14)

    “THE WORD Became Flesh”

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:15 am

  3. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Had to share
    An elderly Florida lady did her shopping and,upon returning to her car, found four males in the act of leaving with her vehicle.
    She dropped her shopping bags and drew her handgun,
    proceeding to scream at the top of her lungs,
    “I have a gun, and I know how to use it!
    Get out of the car – NOW !”
    The four men didn’t wait for a second threat.
    The lady, somewhat shaken, then proceeded to
    load her shopping bags into the back of the
    car and got into the driver’s seat.
    She was so shaken that she could not get her key
    into the ignition. She tried and tried, and then
    she realized why.
    It was for the same reason she had wondered
    why there was a football, a Frisbee, and two
    12-packs of beer in the front seat.
    A few minutes later, she found her own car
    parked four or five spaces farther down.
    She loaded her bags into her own car and drove
    to the police station to report her mistake.
    The sergeant to whom she told the
    story couldn’t stop laughing. He pointed to the
    other end of the counter, where four pale men were
    reporting a car jacking by a mad, elderly
    woman described as white, less than five feet tall,
    glasses, curly white hair, and carrying a large
    handgun.
    No charges were filed. Moral of
    the story?
    If you’re going to have a
    senior moment… make it memorable!

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:16 am

  5. American Georgia Grace says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Blessings and love and Merry Christmas Treepers 🇺🇸💖🎄🎁🎄💖🇺🇸

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:36 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:39 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:40 am

  9. Garrison Hall says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Happy Cursday, Treeprs!

    Vicious ninja cleverly disguised as a kitten wreaks revenge on unsuspecting pitbull.

  10. Janie M. says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:51 am

    How to freak out your neighbors. 😆

