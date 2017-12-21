Thursday December 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“The Word became flesh” (John 1:14)
WOW..
Had to share
An elderly Florida lady did her shopping and,upon returning to her car, found four males in the act of leaving with her vehicle.
She dropped her shopping bags and drew her handgun,
proceeding to scream at the top of her lungs,
“I have a gun, and I know how to use it!
Get out of the car – NOW !”
The four men didn’t wait for a second threat.
The lady, somewhat shaken, then proceeded to
load her shopping bags into the back of the
car and got into the driver’s seat.
She was so shaken that she could not get her key
into the ignition. She tried and tried, and then
she realized why.
It was for the same reason she had wondered
why there was a football, a Frisbee, and two
12-packs of beer in the front seat.
A few minutes later, she found her own car
parked four or five spaces farther down.
She loaded her bags into her own car and drove
to the police station to report her mistake.
The sergeant to whom she told the
story couldn’t stop laughing. He pointed to the
other end of the counter, where four pale men were
reporting a car jacking by a mad, elderly
woman described as white, less than five feet tall,
glasses, curly white hair, and carrying a large
handgun.
No charges were filed. Moral of
the story?
If you’re going to have a
senior moment… make it memorable!
Blessings and love and Merry Christmas Treepers 🇺🇸💖🎄🎁🎄💖🇺🇸
Happy Cursday, Treeprs!
Vicious ninja cleverly disguised as a kitten wreaks revenge on unsuspecting pitbull.
How to freak out your neighbors. 😆
