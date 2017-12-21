December 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #343

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Build the wall?
LikeLike
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rachel Maddow actually said tonite that the fact that AT&T could give 200K employees a $1000 bonus was PROOF that AT&T Corp. got a *disgustingly* large amount of $$ from the tax break.
Can’t make this stuff up. These peeps are whacked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are beyond lost!
LikeLike
Leftists have a brain-eating disease.
LikeLike
I knew that was coming. Democrats are so full of hate that they don’t care if good things are happening, they just want to make sure those they hate aren’t benefiting.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Congress. Ugh.
LikeLike
So I’m becoming concerned about the low polling for the tax reform bill, and the generic ballot. I know…polls. However, a lot of folks still get their news from MSM, and they have been pounding POTUS and the MAGA agenda non-stop 247. If we lose the House we are screwed…if we lose the Senate we are more screwed because of judicial appointments. How can we make sure this doesn’t happen?
LikeLike
The MSM will not be able to hide the good results of this Tax Reform Bill.
They won’t be able to hide:
— New Jobs.
— People getting more take home pay in their checks.
— People getting bonuses and raises, as a result of the bill.
— Companies paying higher wages.
— More Jobs = Increase in revenue for the Treasury.
There will probably be more benefits, that’s all I could think of at the moment.
LikeLike
They are saying people will start seeing an increase in their paychecks around Feb.from the tax reform. Also, as you can see, it’s being reported many businesses are increasing wages and hiring as well. Pres Trump has said many times, when jobs and increase wealth comes, it will make a huge difference.
LikeLike
But there will still be crazys like this.
23h
Terry McGlynn
✔
@hormiga
I don’t want a tax cut.
I want maintained bridges
I want less infant mortality
I want well-paid teachers
I want federally funded science
I want my social security back
I want clean water
I want natural parks intact
I want renewable energy
I don’t want a tax cut
h/t V.E. Lee over at TCH
LikeLike
Don’t worry. It’s all just smoke.
When people realize that their paychecks are higher in February or March, every doubt will be erased.
Also, don’t forget that the polling was extremely low for Reagan’s tax cuts as well, at a time when polling was perhaps more accurate, and we now know that the plan was responsible for great prosperity.
LikeLike
Get out and vote……..and drag as many people as you can with you to vote! If just 5% more republicans/Trump voters had voted in Virginia & Alabama, the dems wouldn’t have had all the recent successes they’ve had. And speaking of Virginia……..
That one vote recount victory the dems thought they had has now been ruled a tie! A flip of a coin or some other method will determine the winner now. Heads GOP wins, tails the dems lose. 😀
LikeLike
If only men voted. Men are far less likely to vote than women, according to one source. Is that true? If so, guys gotta figure some way to convince them it’s worth the trouble.
LikeLike
The Right, unfortunately, is going to have to spend money to counter the free media onslaught of lies and propoganda. Not fair but it is what it is, and fortunately, it just so happens Repubs have overwhelmingly beat the Dems at fundraising, so they need to be coming up with some amazing commercials!
LikeLike
The brainwashing will be challenged by the results.
People don’t believe the polls like they used to PLUS lots of people in high tax states like New York and CA and NJ don’t like the tax bill because they will not be able to deduct their state income taxes. They will start to demand tax cuts from their corrupt states, too. This is good.
LikeLike
Been hoping all along that that’s EXACTLY what happens, zephyr.
Seriously, something needs to shake these peeps awake from their slumber.
I know several Dems in CT. who are pi$$ed about their high taxes…..and keep voting Dem. It defies logic.
LikeLike
Here’s the (now deleted) Twitter from the HuffPost A$$ who got into it with Sen. Tim Scott.
I think this guy, Andy Ostroy, may be the next one to go:
http://archive.is/YEIS8
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those wondering what was in the final Tax Reform Bill, please see my tweet below and the article below:
http://www.heritage.org/taxes/report/analysis-the-2017-tax-cuts-and-jobs-act
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every other president we have had has been described as having “political capital,” which must be spent early in an administration, and which will inevitably be depleted, where he will become a lame duck for the last year.
President Trump is the first president who came to Washington with no political capital, but is steadily adding to it. He will leave Washington with near infinite capital.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks look how young the Judicial nominees are that our President is putting into lifetime positions!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably cuz I’m getting old but….Ryan Patrick looks about 23 Y.O to me. haha
LikeLike
Shannon Bream is reporting tonight on Fox that Deputy Atty. Gen. Bruce Ohr was heading up the Obama administration’s organized crime drug enforcement task force at the time Hezbollah was given a pass and was perhaps also involved in the money laundering scheme set up by the Awans.
So, look for his hearing to be many, many hours long. It’s not looking good for him.
Also, Fox is reporting that all of the data the Awans had access to, including members of congress they weren’t supposed to have access to, is the reason the DOJ is moving slowly, if at all, on this – citing that a public trial would create a national security risk if the stolen information was exposed.
Convenient, right? The “national security risk” defense should be banned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Mainstream Media is the real Grinch this Christmas with replacing truth and fact with so much “Fake News”.
-Branco-
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moment of silence for the 200K AT&T employees killed by the $1,000 bonus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haaahahaha! Perfect.
LikeLike
But this tax bill isn’t fair, democrat voters who don’t pay taxes aren’t getting any money back from people who do pay taxes! Armeggedon!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent! …And absolutely: Thank you, President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was hoping someone would do this!
Haaaaa. I love it!
Have you seen this:
LikeLike
Steyn on Tucker
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peter Strozk was photographed by DailyMailTV leaving home with his wife for first time since his anti-Trump texts to his lover were revealed.
Strzok, 47, was FBI’s top counter-intelligence investigator, worked on the Hillary Clinton email probe then went to the Mueller probe into Russia
But he was removed from the probe after 10,000 texts to his lover Lisa Page, 38, an FBI lawyer, were revealed – filled with anti-Trump invective
Revelation has plunged FBI and Mueller probe into crisis with claims it is hopelessly biased against Trump
Strzok was also named as official who watered down key findings of Clinton removing language which could have had her charged.
Center of a storm: Peter Strzok, 47, made his first public appearance on Wednesday as he was seen leaving his Fiarfax, VA, home with his cuckolded wife. His texts to his lover Lisa Page, 38, have created a mounting scandal over claims of FBI bias against Trump and in favor of Clinton
Still married: Melissa Hodgman, 49, left the home she shares with husband Peter Strzok still wearing her wedding ring despite the revelation he had an affair with Lisa Page, 38.
Here is Lisa Page (still married and living with her husband, Peter Burrow)
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5199043/Pictured-Anti-Trump-text-FBI-agent-wife-cheated-on.html#ixzz51s32jNYF
LikeLike
Hilarious: Watch Chuck Schumer complain nobody paying attention to his anti-tax reform rant on Senate floor
By Thomas Lifson – December 20, 2017 http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/12/hilarious_watch_chuck_schumer_complain_nobody_paying_attention_to_his_antitax_reform_rant_on_senate_floor.html
LikeLike