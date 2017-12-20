December 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #342

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
http://www.atimes.com/article/trumps-courage-cunning-confound-opponents/
After less than a year in office, President Donald J. Trump has exceeded the expectations of his supporters and confounded his enemies.
Economic growth is accelerating, stock prices are rising, and consumer confidence is soaring. The only distressed asset in the US market is conventional wisdom, which dismissed the former real-estate developer and reality TV star as a blundering amateur.
On the contrary, Trump evinces a shrewdness about American voters better than that of any politician of his generation. Even more importantly, he has the nerve to take risks in order to draw his opponents into battles that he thinks he can win. I can think of no politician with his combination of courage and cunning since Franklin Delano Roosevelt, to whom I compared the then president-elect in a December 2016 essay for Standpoint.
Thank-you nice wake up call from the endless voting going on
Sometimes, I just can’t believe how blessed we all are to have Trump! MAGA Merry Christmas!
I want our President to savor his successes, but always remember They will never like you. If you fail, they will ridicule you. If you excel, they will hate you even more. Do what is right and history will vindicate you.
They are moving against you, a mutiny. If they try removal for “unfitness” based on phony sexual harassment allegations, Tweet out Obama’s erection video. Is it real?
http://mobile.wnd.com/2016/10/cnn-sitting-on-obama-erection-video-since-2008/
Wait… Why Did Trey Gowdy Just Omit Peter Strzok From Key List of FBI Officials He Wants To Grill?
December 19, 2017 by Joshua Caplan
“Why wasn’t disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok and demoted Justice Department official Bruce G. Ohr, along with his Fusion GPS-linked wife, Nellie, asked to be made available for interviews?”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/wait-trey-gowdy-just-omit-peter-strzok-list-fbi-officials-wants-grill/
Could be cutting a deal?
Because he’s not a real person? It would be kind of embarrassing to subpoena Andrew McCabe’s imaginary agent. Maybe they can just put a picture of a silhouette in the witness stand or get Tom Hanks to come and reprise his role in Forest Gump.
http://www.bobleesays.com/agent_pierce/evan-douglas-sayet-trump-cnn/
will see if the link works – pretty good read from earlier in the year
