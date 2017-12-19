Tuesday December 19th – Open Thread

Posted on December 19, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

101 Responses to Tuesday December 19th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:24 am

    ICYMI last year…

    ttps://images57.fotki.com/v81/photos/1/1222605/5448058/121360-vi.jpg

    Like

    Reply
  4. Garrison Hall says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:24 am

    One of Don Henley’s best songs . . .

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • volintn says:
      December 19, 2017 at 9:48 am

      Citizen817, I second EV22’s opinion on the pics you post! Wow…..that one is definitely the Caturday Winner. Be sure and repost it on Saturday…..just a magnificent photo❤️

      Like

      Reply
  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers

    Go Tell It On The Mountain

    When I was a seeker
    I sought both night and day,
    I asked the Lord to help me,
    And he showed me the way.

    Chorus
    Go tell it on the mountain,
    Over the hills and everywhere,
    Go tell it on the mountain,
    Our Jesus Christ is born.

    He made me a watchman
    Upon a city wall,
    And if I am a Christian,
    I am the least of all.

    Chorus
    Go tell it on the mountain,
    Over the hills and everywhere,
    Go tell it on the mountain,
    Our Jesus Christ is born.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. American Georgia Grace says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Trust in Him always💖💖💖🎄🎄🎄💖💖💖

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.
    Isaiah 7:14

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. The Devilbat says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:52 am

    WARNING HORRIBLE CONTENT

    This is truly disturbing. I do not normally post on Breitbart but this evening I was there reading about the train crash and I read some of the comments.

    A person named “FlatCityGirl who had an Israeli flag as her avatar made the following post:

    FlatCityGirl • 6 hours ago
    My son and I were just having a discussion about how few deaths have been reported. Don’t get me wrong. I hope the death toll remains right where it is, but I swear when I looked at the initial footage of the derailment, I would have guessed 50/75.

    Pray for the survivors and the loved ones of the lost.
    3
    •Reply•Share ›

    This was followed by a man with the Arab name Yusuf spewing out hate against Jews. His avatar was a picture of a young Arab man wearing a bandana as do many Arab terrorists.
    Here is his reply:

    •Reply•Share ›
    Avatar
    Yusuf-BY FlatCityGirl • 6 hours ago
    Go back to Hell Zionist Jew Satanist. Fock ISISraHELL

    I was incensed by this. Worse still, he had made more than a half dozen similar posts in the same thread. I quickly decided to tell this person what I thought of him.

    Here was my reply to him

    •Reply•Share ›

    Avatar
    The_Devilbat Yusuf-BY • 5 hours ago
    Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Breitbart News Network.
    Yusuf, To think that an anti-semitic skunk like you has an arabic name that means, “Very Beautiful.” You should have the name, رأس القرف
    •Edit•Share ›

    Did you see the bit about my reply awaiting approval ????????

    OK, so lets look at this. Yusuf-BY writes a slew of horrible anti semitic remarks. There are only two possibilities. Either his posts were put on hold and approved or he never had his posts put on hold.
    If his posts were not put on hold, why was mine ?????????

    I myself am not Jewish but I am NOT going to sit back and let some hateful muslim spew out anti Semitic crap like that without attacking him. This man, like a lot of muslims is sick of mind.

    Has anyone else had trouble like this at Breitbart?

    Has anyone any ideas as to why – how this might have happened?

    My reply to Yusuf-BY is still not up and its now been over six hours.

    By the way, the name, رأس القرف translated into English means, “Sh!t head.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      December 19, 2017 at 10:51 am

      Lucille…thanks for this link. I clicked on the Centre for Textiles link, and first saw the magnificent building which houses this work.
      I cringe at the thought that England, in its stupidity, may have brought ruin upon its archeological treasures by allowing heathens to eventually destroy the very real International Treasure which is its architecture.
      My BF hails from Tewkesbury, and down the road from her home is a Cathedral which is over 400 yrs old.
      I fear greatly for this history which has no defense from the heathen onslaught apart from the uprising of those who hold this history dear.
      And they have, to date, shown no inclination to preserve themselves.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Lucille says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Vintage advertisement…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. txjohn says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Sorry to bust up the Christmas Cheer…but am I hearing it right that the ‘Bama Sec’y of State has NOT YET certified the special election? Vote spread of < 25K & write-ins are an issue? Oh my…could be for some fun times here as 2018 rolls in.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. txjohn says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Oh…and while I’m here…What’s the latest on the cover-up in the Las Vegas shooting?
    I’m finding nothing in the general circulation media…not surprised but still…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. nimrodman says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:38 am

    For anyone not yet fully boycotting any and all things NFL, they’re not stopping with their anti-American “poke whitey” campaign.

    They’re gonna “advocate” they own damn selfs right out of a viable profession, just you watch.

    “The new “Advocacy in Sport” workshop is scheduled to be held in February …

    “… aimed at training the next generation of athletes who wish to use sport as a powerful platform for advocacy …

    “…part of the league’s $90 million commitment … to fund so-called “social justice” causes.

    NFL Funding ‘Social Justice Advocacy’ Training’ for Black College Athletes
    http://www.breitbart.com/sports/2017/12/18/nfl-funding-social-justice-advocacy-training-black-college-athletes/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. nimrodman says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:05 am

    Hey, Centrists! Your turn on the hot seat!

    Chapman University Student Argues that Moderate Political Views Are ‘Vile,’ Akin to ‘White Privilege’
    http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/12/18/chapman-university-student-argues-that-moderate-political-views-are-vile-akin-to-white-privilege/

    Chapman University student Matthew Q. Joy argues that moderate political beliefs are often as vile as “right-wing conservatism.”

    “Centrism is as vile as right-wing conservatism, but it contains the additional atrocity of having no social consequences for holding views that leave fellow Americans at a disadvantage. This creates a type of privilege.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • patternpuzzler says:
      December 19, 2017 at 3:28 am

      What arrogant and self-serving BILE. The only other words that are going through my mind are a bunch that no sailor would spew while I smh. (No offense to non-swearing sailors intended.)

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • nimrodman says:
        December 19, 2017 at 3:57 am

        Yeah, now not only is it impermissible to be a conservative it’s also verboten to be a moderate.

        Dem party is in for a big wake-up call – or at least any well-meaning white moderates still left in the party.

        I can’t wait to see the Antifa-Commie wing, the BLM-Negro wing, and the Aztlan-Reconquista-LaRaza wings assert their dominance and inform white moderate Dems they ain’t welcome in their safe space no mo’.

        That’ll be a rude awakening.

        All the Bernie-bots will be a little shaken to find Bernie’s out – sidelined – because it’s Cory’s and Kamala’s turn now. “Our turn, baby!”

        That’ll really hollow out the party. Nothing remaining but race-grievance and far, far left rioting anarchists.

        Can’t wait.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • smiley says:
          December 19, 2017 at 4:45 am

          aside from what he calls an “atrocity”, I’m wondering what else the useful idiot means by “social consequences”.

          sounds kinda like “pay-back time”….rants ! riots ! rock throwing ! burning ! looting ! vandalism ! chaos in the streets ! mayhem ! violence !

          how’s that for intolerance….?

          honesty is so hurtful, so privileged, so unfair…and so threatening… to the Utopian Myth.

          would make a Unicorn cry.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • patternpuzzler says:
          December 19, 2017 at 8:39 am

          Amen to that for sure!

          Like

          Reply
      • auscitizenmom says:
        December 19, 2017 at 9:08 am

        ” (No offense to non-swearing sailors intended.)” What? 😯 Is there such a thing?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      December 19, 2017 at 7:07 am

      Further proof that leftists are NEVER satisfied. Ever.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      December 19, 2017 at 4:03 am

      Nice one, Annie, thx.

      To my taste, she really hit her stride in that middle period, Globe Sessions, couple moody ones on C’mon, C’mon (Weather Channel). Then there’s “Home” from early on, which I’ve had on auto-repeat about 8x here while I browse around news sites. I’ve always liked her spacious ones, they take me places the rockers don’t.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. millwright says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:38 am

    Hard to view this veterans’ photo without tears and smiles ! Too often , I suspect, we only account for one gender in our thinking upon those “who gave something “or those that ” gave all ” !
    https://www.thefirearmsforum.com/threads/photo-of-the-year.178435/

    If we’re going to send our women into combat this , ( and much worse ), Kudos for this are the realities we, as a nation and society , have to be willing to accept ! Kudos for these brave ladies !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 19, 2017 at 3:08 am

    Irish Saying

    Keep calm
    And dance with the Leprechauns

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. smiley says:
    December 19, 2017 at 3:27 am

    Sunlit Grass

    oil/panel

    2013

    Peter Fiore ~ American (Pennsylvania) ~ Contemporary ~ Realism ~ Landscapes

    more here…

    http://peterfiore.com

    🙂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. patternpuzzler says:
    December 19, 2017 at 3:45 am

    Hi Smiley! I love that first gif with Santa and the reindeer on their trek. Sat here for about three minutes just watching and it sure calmed me down for some shuteye tonight, so thanks for that! All is well, just had a hectic day and evening; your gif is just what I needed!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • smiley says:
      December 19, 2017 at 4:28 am

      Hi to you, too 🙂

      haven’t seen you in awhile.

      is the sweetie-pie in your avatar your little girl ?

      Merry Christmas to you and yours ❤

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • patternpuzzler says:
        December 19, 2017 at 8:34 am

        That’s my granddaughter from years ago. She’s about to graduate from high school already! I love the playfulness and innocence in that picture of her. Favorite pic of all I’ve taken over the years

        I hope you and yours have been well and that you have a wonderful holiday. Merry Christmas to you, too!

        Like

        Reply
      • nikkichico7 says:
        December 19, 2017 at 10:47 am

        Love this one too 🙂❤️

        Like

        Reply
  24. Dora says:
    December 19, 2017 at 5:23 am

    Gustav Klimt – ‘Lady with Hat and Feather Boa’ (1909)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. smiley says:
    December 19, 2017 at 6:11 am

    not to spoil the cheer or anything…but ventured, at my own risk, into one of the zillions of MALLS here yesterday, looking for just one particular gift item…but could not take it in there for any longer than about half an hour, due to the MANIC atmosphere and replaying of the same Christmas songs over & over & over again til I thought I’d SCREAM….

    RING-RING-A-LING-RINGGGG-RINGGG-A LINGGG…

    felt like this…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. Dora says:
    December 19, 2017 at 6:20 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. duchess01 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 6:41 am

    Verse of the Day

    “What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you…”
    1 Corinthians 6:19 (KJV)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Dora says:
    December 19, 2017 at 6:41 am

    How things change.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. duchess01 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 6:41 am

    Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. duchess01 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 6:46 am

    Christmas Novena 2017 | Day 4

    http://www.bigccatholics.com/2017/12/christmas-novena-2017-day-4.html

    Today, we pray for an openness to life. Also, that we will be open to the Lord’s promptings each day, and to all of His blessings. We pray that society as a whole will be respectful of the gift of new life from God. May the culture of death which makes idols out of abortion, contraception and euthanasia embrace Godly love.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. amwick says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Morning Ms. Weed,
    The cartoon struck a nerve…
    So, the other day, I had to wait in a lounge (for more but final traveling) and they had CNN, the international one…ewww… I kinda was captured and forced to watch,,, just listening to their discussions, well, my mind was boggled several times over. How did truth become so polarized? The truth is what it is, it should be neither left of right. It just keeps getting worse. OH my,,, but it is good to be home, have the laundry done.

    Like

    Reply
  34. frank field says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Perhaps there should be an option on tax forms starting in 2018. Previous plan or Trump plan? Perhaps that would quiet things down a bit. Though not for the willfully blind.

    DRAIN IT

    Like

    Reply
  35. AsksTooManyQuestions says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Since I don’t do social media, maybe this is all over the place and I’m the only one that hasn’t seen it, but I thought this pic was great. Wish I could credit the author, but I just ran across it as is.

    Like

    Reply
  36. grandmaintexas says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:30 am

    A very interesting Twitter thread on Russian bots and how they fool the right, too.
    https://mobile.twitter.com/Debradelai/status/942881726963113989

    Like

    Reply
  37. Lucille says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Four more days until the blessing of Christmas…

    Like

    Reply
  39. David Rowley says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Why is there a conservative news blackout on the voter fraud investigations going on in Alabama? It’s all over youtube.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Lucille says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Commuters help people out of derailed train, comfort victims
    By Rachel La Corte and Sally Ho – Associated Press – Monday, December 18, 2017
    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/dec/18/commuters-help-people-out-of-derailed-train-comfor/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Dora says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:59 am

    And Henry VIII is buried under the main aisle of St. George’s Chapel!

    All just a funny coincidence. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. volintn says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I want to thank Sundance and Crew for making CTH available for people searching for truth in the political realm and also for the faith in Our Lord that is woven like a golden thread throughout this platform. Merry Christmas and Blessings to all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Lucille says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Three Lessons of Statesmanship
    December 2017 • Volume 46, Number 12
    Larry P. Arnn, President, Hillsdale College
    https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/three-lessons-statesmanship/?

    Like

    Reply

