Tuesday December 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Precious babies.
❤️. alot.
MAGA
And a big thanks, citizen817.
citizen 817
Your choice of photos makes me almost swoon. Keep them coming! They’re such a treat at the end of a long day.
Our former assistant pastor grew up on a sheep ranch in Montana.
His Good Shepherd Sunday sermons were so good, though sometimes a
little graphic.
No wonder he thought his state was the best!
ICYMI last year…
ttps://images57.fotki.com/v81/photos/1/1222605/5448058/121360-vi.jpg
Too, too real.
One of Don Henley’s best songs . . .
Citizen817, I second EV22’s opinion on the pics you post! Wow…..that one is definitely the Caturday Winner. Be sure and repost it on Saturday…..just a magnificent photo❤️
Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers
Go Tell It On The Mountain
When I was a seeker
I sought both night and day,
I asked the Lord to help me,
And he showed me the way.
Chorus
Go tell it on the mountain,
Over the hills and everywhere,
Go tell it on the mountain,
Our Jesus Christ is born.
He made me a watchman
Upon a city wall,
And if I am a Christian,
I am the least of all.
Chorus
Go tell it on the mountain,
Over the hills and everywhere,
Go tell it on the mountain,
Our Jesus Christ is born.
Trust in Him always💖💖💖🎄🎄🎄💖💖💖
psst…
making a Christmas present for you ❤
🙂
psssst!!! Ooooooo, a smiley present, goodie goodie, cant wait 😉🤔🤗😊
But remember you are a present enough 💖💖💖
🎄🎁🇺🇸💖🎄🎁🇺🇸💖🎄🎁🇺🇸💖🎄
Oh, Smiley- I am so bookmarking this to make me smile
while costuming “Fiddler” for the g-daughter’s theater group.
Thank you!
“He Came – A Miracle-Working God” – Amen!
Isaiah 9:6
“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”
King James Version (KJV)
Amen Sweet duchess01💖💖💖
A most blessed Merry Christmas to your sweet, sweet soul my sweet guardian angel 😇😇😇
Blessings and Love always💖🇺🇸💖
Merry Christmas🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
🎄💖🎁🎄💖🎁🎄💖🎁🎄💖🎁🎄💖🎁🎄
A Very Merry and Happy Christmas to you, Adorable Amazing Grace!
Your warm, loving heart, thoughts, and prayers are spread to many on this blog daily – appreciated by all who need your kind and sweet spirit filled with love to brighten their day!
God Bless You Real Good! * Huggles and Smooches *
😙😙😙😙😙😙😙😙😙
Huggles and smooches right back to you💖💖💖
Such kind sweet words🎄💖🎄
Love and buggles of huggles🤗🤗🤗
😙💖🇺🇸🎄🎁🤗😙💖🇺🇸🎄🎁😙
* Big Smile *
Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.
Isaiah 7:14
WARNING HORRIBLE CONTENT
This is truly disturbing. I do not normally post on Breitbart but this evening I was there reading about the train crash and I read some of the comments.
A person named “FlatCityGirl who had an Israeli flag as her avatar made the following post:
FlatCityGirl • 6 hours ago
My son and I were just having a discussion about how few deaths have been reported. Don’t get me wrong. I hope the death toll remains right where it is, but I swear when I looked at the initial footage of the derailment, I would have guessed 50/75.
Pray for the survivors and the loved ones of the lost.
3
This was followed by a man with the Arab name Yusuf spewing out hate against Jews. His avatar was a picture of a young Arab man wearing a bandana as do many Arab terrorists.
Here is his reply:
Avatar
Yusuf-BY FlatCityGirl • 6 hours ago
Go back to Hell Zionist Jew Satanist. Fock ISISraHELL
I was incensed by this. Worse still, he had made more than a half dozen similar posts in the same thread. I quickly decided to tell this person what I thought of him.
Here was my reply to him
−
Avatar
The_Devilbat Yusuf-BY • 5 hours ago
Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Breitbart News Network.
Yusuf, To think that an anti-semitic skunk like you has an arabic name that means, “Very Beautiful.” You should have the name, رأس القرف
Did you see the bit about my reply awaiting approval ????????
OK, so lets look at this. Yusuf-BY writes a slew of horrible anti semitic remarks. There are only two possibilities. Either his posts were put on hold and approved or he never had his posts put on hold.
If his posts were not put on hold, why was mine ?????????
I myself am not Jewish but I am NOT going to sit back and let some hateful muslim spew out anti Semitic crap like that without attacking him. This man, like a lot of muslims is sick of mind.
Has anyone else had trouble like this at Breitbart?
Has anyone any ideas as to why – how this might have happened?
My reply to Yusuf-BY is still not up and its now been over six hours.
By the way, the name, رأس القرف translated into English means, “Sh!t head.”
Breitbart is a mess-IMHO.
Not BB, but more than once I have had posts defending the Biblical Christian faith flagged (jailed) with “Hold on this has to be reviewed” — until it no longer mattered — on WND.
Problem may be with Discus.
Discus and WordPress have their own sets of values/logarithms for comment moderation which may or may not match the blog.
Could be, however it only seems to happen when I refute the owner’s counterfeit version of Christianity imposing old covenant law upon new covenant believers.
What the Victorians Read at Christmas
http://www.vam.ac.uk/content/articles/w/what-the-victorians-read-at-christmas/
Lucille…thanks for this link. I clicked on the Centre for Textiles link, and first saw the magnificent building which houses this work.
I cringe at the thought that England, in its stupidity, may have brought ruin upon its archeological treasures by allowing heathens to eventually destroy the very real International Treasure which is its architecture.
My BF hails from Tewkesbury, and down the road from her home is a Cathedral which is over 400 yrs old.
I fear greatly for this history which has no defense from the heathen onslaught apart from the uprising of those who hold this history dear.
And they have, to date, shown no inclination to preserve themselves.
Vintage advertisement…
Sorry to bust up the Christmas Cheer…but am I hearing it right that the ‘Bama Sec’y of State has NOT YET certified the special election? Vote spread of < 25K & write-ins are an issue? Oh my…could be for some fun times here as 2018 rolls in.
Oh…and while I’m here…What’s the latest on the cover-up in the Las Vegas shooting?
I’m finding nothing in the general circulation media…not surprised but still…
Last I heard the victims can’t seem to get any information from ANYWHERE. Neither can their lawyers… Quite the travesty.
The only news is every so often another Las Vegas witness experiences an untimely fatality. I think the count is up to 3 or 4 now.
Not to mention they were the naysayers who staunchly said there was a second shooter…
Yup.
The only media coverage I ever see of the LV shooting is on Tucker Carlson.
Stephen Paddock is this generation’s Lee Harvey Oswald, but they don’t know it yet.
For anyone not yet fully boycotting any and all things NFL, they’re not stopping with their anti-American “poke whitey” campaign.
They’re gonna “advocate” they own damn selfs right out of a viable profession, just you watch.
“The new “Advocacy in Sport” workshop is scheduled to be held in February …
“… aimed at training the next generation of athletes who wish to use sport as a powerful platform for advocacy … ”
“…part of the league’s $90 million commitment … to fund so-called “social justice” causes.
NFL Funding ‘Social Justice Advocacy’ Training’ for Black College Athletes
http://www.breitbart.com/sports/2017/12/18/nfl-funding-social-justice-advocacy-training-black-college-athletes/
the visual
ah, now it’s the girls too, I’m afraid
http://www.breitbart.com/sports/2017/12/18/kennesaw-state-university-president-resigns-trying-prevent-cheerleaders-kneeling-national-anthem/
“kneebros.”
Roger Goodell must have learned to negotiate from Obama. He gave away $90 million dollars and got nothing for it! They are still kneeling!
We watch college football now.
Well, I have decided that the blacks not only want to play and coach, but own and run the franchises. Good luck on that. They need fans. More and more it will become like the rap industry where most of the ones involved are criminals of one sort or another. SMH
Hey, Centrists! Your turn on the hot seat!
Chapman University Student Argues that Moderate Political Views Are ‘Vile,’ Akin to ‘White Privilege’
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/12/18/chapman-university-student-argues-that-moderate-political-views-are-vile-akin-to-white-privilege/
Chapman University student Matthew Q. Joy argues that moderate political beliefs are often as vile as “right-wing conservatism.”
“Centrism is as vile as right-wing conservatism, but it contains the additional atrocity of having no social consequences for holding views that leave fellow Americans at a disadvantage. This creates a type of privilege.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What arrogant and self-serving BILE. The only other words that are going through my mind are a bunch that no sailor would spew while I smh. (No offense to non-swearing sailors intended.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, now not only is it impermissible to be a conservative it’s also verboten to be a moderate.
Dem party is in for a big wake-up call – or at least any well-meaning white moderates still left in the party.
I can’t wait to see the Antifa-Commie wing, the BLM-Negro wing, and the Aztlan-Reconquista-LaRaza wings assert their dominance and inform white moderate Dems they ain’t welcome in their safe space no mo’.
That’ll be a rude awakening.
All the Bernie-bots will be a little shaken to find Bernie’s out – sidelined – because it’s Cory’s and Kamala’s turn now. “Our turn, baby!”
That’ll really hollow out the party. Nothing remaining but race-grievance and far, far left rioting anarchists.
Can’t wait.
aside from what he calls an “atrocity”, I’m wondering what else the useful idiot means by “social consequences”.
sounds kinda like “pay-back time”….rants ! riots ! rock throwing ! burning ! looting ! vandalism ! chaos in the streets ! mayhem ! violence !
how’s that for intolerance….?
honesty is so hurtful, so privileged, so unfair…and so threatening… to the Utopian Myth.
would make a Unicorn cry.
spread the hate !
AGITATE !
with POWER politics !
Amen to that for sure!
” (No offense to non-swearing sailors intended.)” What? 😯 Is there such a thing?
Further proof that leftists are NEVER satisfied. Ever.
Nice one, Annie, thx.
To my taste, she really hit her stride in that middle period, Globe Sessions, couple moody ones on C’mon, C’mon (Weather Channel). Then there’s “Home” from early on, which I’ve had on auto-repeat about 8x here while I browse around news sites. I’ve always liked her spacious ones, they take me places the rockers don’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hard to view this veterans’ photo without tears and smiles ! Too often , I suspect, we only account for one gender in our thinking upon those “who gave something “or those that ” gave all ” !
https://www.thefirearmsforum.com/threads/photo-of-the-year.178435/
If we’re going to send our women into combat this , ( and much worse ), Kudos for this are the realities we, as a nation and society , have to be willing to accept ! Kudos for these brave ladies !
Hope you don’t mind, but I tweeted this, what a pic, ty!
Now THAT…
is a BEAUTIFUL picture!
Irish Saying
Keep calm
And dance with the Leprechauns
Sunlit Grass
oil/panel
2013
Peter Fiore ~ American (Pennsylvania) ~ Contemporary ~ Realism ~ Landscapes
more here…
http://peterfiore.com
🙂
🙂
….. the goose is getting fat 🎶🎶🎶
😏 psst, goose make like a wise guy and go on the lamb…… (don’t tell the lamb or they’ll sing like a canary)
and not come back till the end of January 😉👍
Smiley I love this post it’s so cool 🌸❤️🎄🌹
Hi Smiley! I love that first gif with Santa and the reindeer on their trek. Sat here for about three minutes just watching and it sure calmed me down for some shuteye tonight, so thanks for that! All is well, just had a hectic day and evening; your gif is just what I needed!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi to you, too 🙂
haven’t seen you in awhile.
is the sweetie-pie in your avatar your little girl ?
Merry Christmas to you and yours ❤
That’s my granddaughter from years ago. She’s about to graduate from high school already! I love the playfulness and innocence in that picture of her. Favorite pic of all I’ve taken over the years
I hope you and yours have been well and that you have a wonderful holiday. Merry Christmas to you, too!
Love this one too 🙂❤️
Gustav Klimt – ‘Lady with Hat and Feather Boa’ (1909)
not to spoil the cheer or anything…but ventured, at my own risk, into one of the zillions of MALLS here yesterday, looking for just one particular gift item…but could not take it in there for any longer than about half an hour, due to the MANIC atmosphere and replaying of the same Christmas songs over & over & over again til I thought I’d SCREAM….
RING-RING-A-LING-RINGGGG-RINGGG-A LINGGG…
felt like this…
LikeLiked by 4 people
ring
ring-a-ling
RING!
RING-A-LING !!
an otherwise festive & merry song, it should NOT be played in any MALLS (imo)…
🐱
Oh yeah I’m going to do that to my cats, after is give them benedryl …… 🤫 🤕
👍❤️
Perfect 😉🌸🌹
I’m sending this to my sons 😜
LikeLike
Verse of the Day
✟
“What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you…”
1 Corinthians 6:19 (KJV)
How things change.
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
Christmas Novena 2017 | Day 4
http://www.bigccatholics.com/2017/12/christmas-novena-2017-day-4.html
Today, we pray for an openness to life. Also, that we will be open to the Lord’s promptings each day, and to all of His blessings. We pray that society as a whole will be respectful of the gift of new life from God. May the culture of death which makes idols out of abortion, contraception and euthanasia embrace Godly love.
Mornin’ infidels!
Mornin’ Infidel WeeWeed!
Mornin’ infidel Georgia!
and if you haven’t got a penny, a half-penny will do.
‘morning, WeeWeed 🐱
Mornin’ Smiley!
Morning Ms. Weed,
The cartoon struck a nerve…
So, the other day, I had to wait in a lounge (for more but final traveling) and they had CNN, the international one…ewww… I kinda was captured and forced to watch,,, just listening to their discussions, well, my mind was boggled several times over. How did truth become so polarized? The truth is what it is, it should be neither left of right. It just keeps getting worse. OH my,,, but it is good to be home, have the laundry done.
oopsi, I missed the reply … sighs
Perhaps there should be an option on tax forms starting in 2018. Previous plan or Trump plan? Perhaps that would quiet things down a bit. Though not for the willfully blind.
DRAIN IT
Since I don’t do social media, maybe this is all over the place and I’m the only one that hasn’t seen it, but I thought this pic was great. Wish I could credit the author, but I just ran across it as is.
A very interesting Twitter thread on Russian bots and how they fool the right, too.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Debradelai/status/942881726963113989
Four more days until the blessing of Christmas…
Why is there a conservative news blackout on the voter fraud investigations going on in Alabama? It’s all over youtube.
You’re about to learn that so-called “conservative” news outlets are NOT really conservative and never have been.
Commuters help people out of derailed train, comfort victims
By Rachel La Corte and Sally Ho – Associated Press – Monday, December 18, 2017
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/dec/18/commuters-help-people-out-of-derailed-train-comfor/
And Henry VIII is buried under the main aisle of St. George’s Chapel!
All just a funny coincidence. 🙂
I want to thank Sundance and Crew for making CTH available for people searching for truth in the political realm and also for the faith in Our Lord that is woven like a golden thread throughout this platform. Merry Christmas and Blessings to all.
Three Lessons of Statesmanship
December 2017 • Volume 46, Number 12
Larry P. Arnn, President, Hillsdale College
https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/three-lessons-statesmanship/?
