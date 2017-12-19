December 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #341

Posted on December 19, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

760 Responses to December 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #341

Older Comments
  1. burnett044 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:20 am

    A new doll for Christmas….yep it`s the new Jeff Sessions doll….
    Wow what dos it do?
    Nothing it just sits on a shelf and looks honorable.!!!

    ok ok all you Session lovers .it`s just a little joke…..

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. G. Combs says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Paul Henry says: “I do not like to be negative or pessimistic; however I can definitely foresee… hot-kinetic civil war type scenario in the country’s future….”

    That is exactly what Soros ‘Purple Revolution’ and Hitlery’s ‘Resist movement’ and Obummers ‘Organizing for America’ is all about.

    President Trump knows this and he and AG Sessions have been quietly working behind the scenes to nullify that ‘revolution’

    FIRST go after the money!
    The Saudi Princes — funding radical islamic mosques in the USA
    The drugs — MS-13 arrests, South American drug arrests, bombing of heroin factories in Afghanistan, closing the southern border…
    The human sex trafficing/pedeophile arrests — FBI raids since January netted 4,474 arrests that includes those trafficking children and young adults into sex trade/slavery by November. Out of these nearly 2,000 were in California alone mostly in the LA area.

    Then there are the organized (and paid for) riots that were supposed to start happening on November 4th but didn’t.

    Less well known is the almost silent ID and some arrests of the ANTIFA leaders.
    National Public Radio, 8/24/2017: Government Can Search Inauguration Protest Website Records, With Safeguards
    “A judge in Washington, D.C., has approved a government request to access data from a website used to organize protests against President Trump’s inauguration — with the caveat that the Department of Justice must establish “additional protections” to safeguard users’ privacy and right to free speech.

    The DOJ already had a warrant approved by a judge to search records related to the site DisruptJ20.org, which organized protests on Jan. 20. More than 200 protesters were charged with rioting, and the Justice Department is looking for evidence in some of those cases. But the Web hosting company DreamHost, which holds the records, challenged the government’s request, calling it overly broad and saying it threatens privacy and free speech.

    D.C. Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Morin told lawyers for the Justice Department that they could proceed with a narrower version of their warrant. But the government needs to develop a plan to “minimize” the exposure of “innocent users,” as he put it[….]”

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bob Thoms says:
      December 19, 2017 at 9:25 am

      Why is Bolling “bothered” by someone switching to supporting the bill???

      People shouldn’t be so cryptic when they tweet.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • evilpens says:
        December 19, 2017 at 9:32 am

        what he “GOT” to switch from no to Yes

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • lastinillinois says:
          December 19, 2017 at 9:45 am

          I’m bothered by it too,
          But not enough to hope it doesn’t pass.

          Have to admit, smelling just a little bit like the way we got Obama care (louisiana purchase, Cornhusker kick back, etc)

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • Victor Laszlo says:
            December 19, 2017 at 10:12 am

            I must admit that has been my only fear about PT all along: he’s a deal maker. The time for making deals with marxists is long gone. My guess is PT said they could have a war somewhere if they pass his agenda.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • LKA in LA says:
              December 19, 2017 at 10:36 am

              You really think President Trump wants war?

              Like

              Reply
            • formerdem says:
              December 19, 2017 at 10:55 am

              I don’t think that, but maybe he made promise about tax subsidies in tennessee

              Like

              Reply
            • Rob Allison says:
              December 19, 2017 at 11:03 am

              I doubt the idea that Trump gave them the right to have a war in return for their votes. He’s clearly strong on defense but against unnecessary war.

              As for making deals with Marxists, if you don’t make a deal with them then you won’t get ANYTHING done. They control both the Democrat Party and the GOPe. Trump doesn’t have the power of a dictator or king to force his agenda. He has to make deals to make things happen. I’d love to hear your idea of how he could make his agenda happen without deals.

              Like

              Reply
          • ladypenquin says:
            December 19, 2017 at 11:00 am

            I think in Corker’s case it was clarification he needed. Yes, Rubio probably got something too. But here’s the thing: all of these bargaining chips can be dealt with after the bill in passed. Narrow interpretations, limited funds, new legislation. We had to start somewhere.

            My great hope is by repealing the ACA mandate – it kills Obamacare. It’s because of that mandate people have 29hr/wk jobs, no benefits, low paying jobs, etc. etc. That’s the atrocity which destroyed FREEDOM in this country. Don’t believe me? Just think about it when you go for a doctor’s visit and see how you’re treated – it’s a cold corporate entity treating you, according to regulations, not caring providers. Those who do care, have had to abandon the system entirely.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
        • webgirlpdx says:
          December 19, 2017 at 10:51 am

          Perhaps he heard from a lot of constituents?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • mimbler says:
          December 19, 2017 at 11:02 am

          Exactly. It may be necessary to pass the bill, but it is galling that the disloyal “no’s” get the loot to change their votes to yes.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Golden Advice says:
        December 19, 2017 at 9:41 am

        He is concerned that Uniparty provisions were added to the bill. I feel the same way.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        December 19, 2017 at 10:35 am

        Bolling is a closet Never-Trump Troller.
        He knows the game.
        He’s whining over his ceiling on SALT deductions.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • prenanny says:
      December 19, 2017 at 10:38 am

      Hey Eric I am not bothered at all, the question is why the hell did they ever vote no?
      NOTE: streaming House session, playing game with self trying to guess which voice is dim or GOP without peeking so far every dim is screechy yadda yadda and GOP is hey aren’t we great

      Like

      Reply
  4. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:33 am

    One agency makes me spitting lead mad and that is the BLM. Here is some possible good news for the Bundys…

    “An investigation into the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) handling of the 2014 Nevada standoff with rancher Cliven Bundy revealed “incredible bias,” widespread misconduct and likely illegal actions by the BLM.

    Prosecutors shared the report with the Bundys’ defense attorneys, prompting a petition to Judge Gloria Navarro for a mistrial, or for the case to be dismissed altogether, The Oregonian reports. Navarro’s judgement is expected to come down Wednesday.”

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/18/report-fed-agency-committed-militaristic-operation-against-nevada-rancher/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      December 19, 2017 at 10:33 am

      OH, I hope the case is dismissed and restitution is made AND then the Bundy’s and other ranchers SUE THE CRAP OUT OF HARRY REID and the REID FAMILY.

      I wish I could find the reference again, but a former BLM employee went looking at court records and found those BLM confiscated ranchers were often just transferred to the members of the REID FAMILY WITHOUT PAYMENT. If that is true, there is a WHOPPER of a case just waiting to happen.

      A couple interesting arguments at Tony Heller’s blogI found when looking for that blasted reference.

      https://stevengoddard.wordpress.com/2014/04/24/old-jedi-mind-trick-3/

      https://stevengoddard.wordpress.com/2014/04/21/learning-to-think-like-a-progressive-7/

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • NebraskaFilly says:
        December 19, 2017 at 10:40 am

        Found the following:

        “For self-appointed oligarchs, it’s always important to keep the money in the family, and if one member of the family controls the political strings, then it’s a fairly straight forward operation. Harry Reid, the highest ranking Democratic Senator, is said to have been busy brokering a $5 Billion dollar deal to secure a solar farm site in Laughlin, Nevada – through his son Rory Reid, a shareholder and attorney at Lionel Sawyer & Collins, who is heading the law firm’s Gaming and Regulatory Law Department.

        Emmord continues by outlining the nature of the Reid family’s brokered land deal:

        “Reid has been one of the project’s most prominent advocates, helping recruit the company during a 2011 trip to China and applying his political muscle on behalf of the project.”

        “Chinese magnate Wang Yusuo, with an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion, owns ENN Group. In 2011 Reid ventured to ENN’s headquarters in Langfang, China, to tour the company and then worked to get this enormous company favored by the Chinese Communist government to take on development of a massive solar energy project in southern Nevada that would endeavor to supply California with 30% of its energy needs. Wang spoke at Reid’s Fourth Annual National Clean Energy Summit last year.”

        This cozy little set-up violates all fundamental ethics regarding an elected official’s conflict of interest code, but these days in Washington DC, guilt-free corruption has become the norm, as Senators spend most their quality time lining theirs and their family’s pockets while in office – with the US taxpayer covering all of their ‘business overheads’.”

        http://republicbroadcasting.org/news/an-american-oligarch-senator-harry-reids-blm-land-scams-bribes-mafia-links-and-bloodlines/

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • G. Combs says:
          December 19, 2017 at 11:04 am

          I am aware of that. This was WAY more illegal. The transfer of the property deeds, stolen from these ranchers by the BLM, to members of the Reid family for NO $$$.

          A former Harry Reid staffer was the head of the BLM BTW.

          Like

          Reply
      • prenanny says:
        December 19, 2017 at 10:44 am

        As part of settlement cash and forcing Harry to spend a year in cell with his brother and slide a bottle of whisky in every 8 hours.

        Like

        Reply
  8. LULU says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:33 am

    “Just Incredible”: Tom Fitton Stunned After DOJ Official Bruce Ohr Ditches Senate Intel Committee Hearing (VIDEO)

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/just-incredible-tom-fitton-stunned-bruce-ohr-ditches-senate-intel-committee-hearing-video/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • L. Gee says:
      December 19, 2017 at 9:44 am

      Ha! They’re runnin’ scared. Next thing you know, they’ll be trying to “ditch” law enforcement that shows up at their door!

      The rats are cornered . . . and they know it!!!

      Like

      Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      December 19, 2017 at 10:46 am

      Proving the fecklessness of “Committee Investigations”.

      Committee Chairmen need to collectively announce that 2017 DOJ and FBI record of continuing obstruction of Congressional oversight has compelled Congress to
      • START with Subpoenas rather than resorting to them,
      • until DOJ and FBI has compiled a 12-month record of invariably rapid response to comply with BOTH non-Congressional FOIA Requests and Congressional Subpoenas.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. LULU says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:35 am

    From Fox via the Gateway Pundit article:

    Fox News reported:

    The confirmation from Glenn Simpson came in a signed declaration filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., and provided a fuller picture of the nature of Nellie Ohr’s work – after Fox News first reported on her connection to Fusion GPS.

    […]Simpson’s statement shows Mrs. Ohr was indeed involved in the Trump research. He said bank records reflect Fusion GPS contracted with her “to help our company with its research and analysis of Mr. Trump.”
    Further, Simpson said he disclosed to the House intelligence committee that he met personally with Bruce Ohr, “at his request, after the November 2016 election to discuss our findings regarding Russia and the election.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I watched this past week. Made my blood boil. I hate the BLM.

    http://americanstandoff.directv.com/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Howard Richman says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I have a fun question for you to enjoy this morning: Are McCain and Hillary wearing ankle monitors?

    “Hillary is still peddling her book and wearing an ankle boot. Which for a broken toe is worn for four to six weeks. She has been wearing hers for two months. Unless the boot is hiding something else.” See:

    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/democrats_have_a_new_party_ssymbol__the_boomerang.html

    “What do John McCain and Hillary Clinton have in common, besides both being globalist traitors to the United States? The answer, according to an FBI source, is they are both criminal defendants in upcoming trials and they have been forced to wear ankle monitors.” See:

    https://www.usatoday24x7.com/mccain-and-clinton-forced-to-wear-ankle-monitors-for-criminal-trial/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • LULU says:
      December 19, 2017 at 10:39 am

      I read that she’d broken metatarsals (the media would call it toes). Bones that go from ankle to base of toes. Once broke 3. Depending on how badly broken, and if the person was not too healthy, could take some time to heal.

      McCain, in end stage, will have lots of things going on. If he was given a fluoroquinolone antibiotic at any time during his treatment, he could have a seriously damaged Achilles tendon and other nerve, tendon and muscle problems. He looks awful.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Rip Tide says:
      December 19, 2017 at 11:10 am

      My mother passed away from the same cancer as McCain. It was a nasty horrible thing to watch how it destroyed her. I don’t wish it on anyone, but I do not feel sorry for Johnny boy. He’s toast.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • GetReal says:
      December 19, 2017 at 9:53 am

      And the GOP lost 8 senate seats that year going from a 53-47 majority to a 45-55 minority.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • ladypenquin says:
        December 19, 2017 at 11:09 am

        It’s my belief that Donald Trump isn’t Ronald Reagan – and will be able to go out there and really work hard to keep the Senate seats. If not, it isn’t him, it’s just way the cycles run – always lose seats from the presidential party in power. 2018 is a caution for both parties, not just the GOP.

        Like

        Reply
  14. ALEX says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Home builder confidence was highest since 1999 yesterday and this today.

    http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/12/19/us-housing-starts-rose-3-3-percent-in-november.html

    WASHINGTON – Construction of new homes increased 3.3 percent in November — with the gain largely coming from single-family houses being built at the strongest pace in more than a decade.

    The Commerce Department said Tuesday that builders broke ground on homes last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.3 million units.

    The increase marks a key moment in the recovery from the Great Recession: Builders started work on single-family houses at the fastest pace since September 2007, which was just a few months before the start of that economic downturn.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Golden Advice says:
      December 19, 2017 at 9:50 am

      There is this thing called voting. Canada needs to wake up before it’s too late. We don’t need our neighbor infested with radical Achmeds.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • sadsack says:
        December 19, 2017 at 11:01 am

        Golden Advice, we do vote. We have a problem here in Canada. We do not have an electoral college and Ontario and Quebec together have more seats than the other 8 provinces and territories combined. It is no coincidence that most of the refugees have been settled in Ontario and Quebec. Nice new voting block for the liberals.

        In addition, the liberals want to change our immigration system from merit based to a social justice one. Our immigration minister is a somalian refugee.

        If you ever get the money to build the wall on the southern border, you may have to look north.

        Americians have a chance with President Trump. I wish you all well! Many prayers going your way!

        Like

        Reply
    • prenanny says:
      December 19, 2017 at 10:50 am

      LOL Cari all dressed up for Christmas that is festive.

      Like

      Reply
  16. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. pyromancer76 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:46 am

    A new thread from

    Imperator_Rex‏ @Imperator_Rex3 · 7h7 hours ago

    Tongue in cheek. Rebranding is important!

    22. May be wrong, but I think Trump is going to do away with the GOP brand & then rename the #MAGA movement ‘The Republican Party’. When he does this is hard to tell, but I’d say the plan is before the mid-terms.

    Like

    Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      December 19, 2017 at 10:43 am

      He used a Magic Wand called a PEN. A very old fashioned thing, still in use today, but generally requires ink. We don’t like lots of ink, just a little bit. And, and scissors might also have been involved. Also very old fashioned.

      Perhaps they don’t teach these things in Kenya.

      Like

      Reply
    • prenanny says:
      December 19, 2017 at 10:54 am

      A 22-1 ratio ( 22 eliminated to every 1 added ) a very good start.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Howie says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:53 am

    John P. post may be the smoking gun. Smoking gun, Muelley on the run. It may not be that the FBI DID pay Steele the 50k, but that they did not. Whoa!

    Like

    Reply
    • Michael says:
      December 19, 2017 at 9:56 am

      What post are you referring to?

      Like

      Reply
      • Howie says:
        December 19, 2017 at 10:07 am

        On previous page. he posted that the FBI was going to pay Steele but Stelle would no verify his dossier. FBI uses paid CI’s a lot for criminal cases. Could this be when they morphed from co-intel to criminal. That would put Priestap right in Sundance Crosshairs.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Michelle says:
        December 19, 2017 at 10:07 am

        Steele was supposed to be paid $50,000 if he could corroborate/confirm the dossier. The fact that he wasn’t paid the 50k could mean that he either couldn’t or wouldn’t confirm the dossier.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • Howie says:
          December 19, 2017 at 10:11 am

          Ka Ching….rendering FISA affidavits all false…but they kept going anyways in bad faith under color of law. High Treason. Stay tuned.

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
        • Howie says:
          December 19, 2017 at 10:16 am

          THIS is probable cause. A reasonable suspicion that a crime is, was, or had been committed. If it pans out it is a slam dunk. It is all in their files. A house special select committee is in order. The snake will appear on Thursday. Then it can be caught. You can’t catch a snake unless you can see the snake. Events.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • LULU says:
          December 19, 2017 at 10:42 am

          Michelle, I would say Steele couldn’t. He paid the persons who provided the info (or he made it up, or some combination of the two). There is no way he could “confirm” it.

          Like

          Reply
  20. Eric Kennedy says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  21. Howard Richman says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:58 am

    On a different thread, I proposed a name for the current scandal: “Boomerang Gate.” Both of Hillary’s October Surprises are coming back at those who threw them.:

    1. Made up sexual harassment allegations.
    2. Made up Russia collusion allegations.

    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/democrats_have_a_new_party_ssymbol__the_boomerang.html

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Kaco says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I’m sorry if this is old news but I’m trying to understand why the U.N. was unanimous in voting for that Jerusalem resolution and the U.S. was the lone veto. I heard on Fox that Great Britain, France, and Egypt were standing by us. Then I found out Egypt wrote the resolution we vetoed?

    Like

    Reply
  23. MVW says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:07 am

    “Anti-Trump 9th Circuit Judge Resigns After Multiple Women Accuse Him of Sexual Misconduct”

    Trump warned Hillary not to ‘go there’ about the sexual misconduct angle… Then it became a central part of her campaign. I doubt we have seen the last of the sexual misconduct back fire in progress against the DhimmiRats.

    And yet, she still has not learned. Nor has the NWO.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      December 19, 2017 at 10:15 am

      They just make sh*t up.

      They arent even trying anymore, and they haven’t been for quite a while.

      The liberal MSM had their ‘salad days’ while their king emperor was in office and they got even sloppier.
      Nowadays they just can NOT understand why everyone doesn’t just love them and believe them, even on their most ridiculous stories.

      I mean come on – look at the freak show line up of talk show hosts – are there ANY whom you’d buy a used car from?

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Kaco says:
        December 19, 2017 at 10:48 am

        They’re like the National Enquirer, and the rest of MSM. They have sunk to yellow journalism.

        Like

        Reply
        • KBR says:
          December 19, 2017 at 11:07 am

          National Enquirer has been mostly if not all very Pro-Trump. Saw it on the newsstand grocery aisle just this am. Headlines that could have come from any of the conservative sites. The only magazine at the stores that ever features positive Trump stories these days.

          I bought a couple during the campaign, and sure enough, in those I did read, National Enquirer had pro-Trump and true stories-about the things they had to say about Trump- and I was also getting my info then (as now) from Sundance and direct from DJT speeches.

          At the same time, how many glossy expensive so called intelligent conservative opinion mags-the kind “elites” read- were badmouthing DJT? All of ’em.

          I know what you mean, but many things have flipped around since DJT came down the escalator.

          National Enquirer reaches a lot of ordinary people hungry for news about DJT. Even if they only read the headlines surreptiously while waiting their turn with a shopping cart.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • formerdem says:
            December 19, 2017 at 11:15 am

            yeah, I agree. lots of them pander to degraded tastes of niche varieties, while National Enquirer is openly appealing to the common taste for happy endings, follow ups, and photographs of the monsters God made to play with.

            Like

            Reply
  28. wholland50 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Howie, for the life of me, I cannot figure out what you are referring to? Who is John P?

    “John P. post may be the smoking gun. Smoking gun, Muelley on the run. It may not be that the FBI DID pay Steele the 50k, but that they did not. Whoa!“

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Dora says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Dallas Restaurant Owner Attacks Patrons Donald Trump, Jr. and Sen. Ted Cruz Over ‘Obama Cake’ Photo

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/dallas-restaurant-owner-attacks-patrons-donald-trump-jr-sen-ted-cruz-obama-cake-photo/

    Like

    Reply
  31. pyromancer76 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:22 am

    A Merry Christmas gift to Treepers. This is a blogger I met long ago on WUWT, who knows the importance of parents raising children, of the family being the basis of our American Republic, and of strict discipline for young people — for at least part of their coming-to-adulthood life.

    He is a beautiful writer who has chosen a “far away” life of parenting and of good service to families and children. He also talks about a better place than our current colleges for our beloved young people.

    I believe that President Trump is absolutely faithful to families in America (and jobs for their parents) as the basis of good politics. MAGA

    https://sunriseswansong.wordpress.com/2017/12/16/local-view-empires-refuse/#comments

    Like

    Reply
  32. TwoLaine says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:36 am

    There is a poll out today by Monmouth on the tax plan. Just remember, this is who Monmouth is…

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/?s=monmouth

    They should change their name to MouthPiece for $$$.

    Like

    Reply
  33. wholland50 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:42 am

    This is coming from NPR, so take it for what its worth:

    “The president can’t fire McCabe on his own authority because McCabe is a career appointee — not a political one — and therefore enjoys stronger job protections. McCabe is, however, eligible to retire in March.”
    https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/npr/2017/12/19/571726696/senior-fbi-official-mccabe-to-face-closed-door-grilling-from-house-lawmakers/

    I have a hard time seeing McCabe last until March.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • LULU says:
      December 19, 2017 at 10:54 am

      McCabe is a senior-level civil service employee with the protections that go with that. That is according to Ben Wittes at Lawfare, who is also the Comey pal/stooge who took Comey’s memo to the NYT. So it is offered FWIW…

      I believe PDJT would like to keep hammering him, watch him implode under the weight of all the other FBI miscreants that are being hauled before Congress, and say goodbye and good riddance as McCabe “retires”.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  34. Tonawanda says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:49 am

    It’s getting close to Christmas, so just a bit of happy news.

    Someone I know got into bad trouble a while back.

    This person called me yesterday to say (he or she) got notification that many months of substance abuse treatment and monitoring was ending with “graduation” very soon.

    The justifiable pride I heard was so encouraging.

    No one is so naive as to believe such things mark a definitive end.

    But for everyone struggling and suffering with this turmoil, and for the families who have unbearable grief from an unsuccessful struggle, I pray for mercy, love and strength.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. G. Combs says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I just reread this from August 15, 2014 on Tony Heller’s blog. It is by tom0mason

    After a year of President Trump, I appreciate this ?sarcasm? even more.
    “You have misunderstood, Land of the Free.
    What is freedom if it is not the freedom of the authority of the elites to hold dominion over your every move.
    Personal and civil freedom to persue happiness, you may well retort.
    But no, you look around, are not your persuits curtailed, restricted, restraind by rightful authority?
    Does not the authority of elites only restrict for public safety, curtailed for just the public good, restrained to keep you and your loved ones healthy? Are not these prohibition, these proscriptions, for the good of you and you family? These rules and laws are not enacted to prevent you reaching your full fortune, and potential, from the opportunities of your luck and choices. It is not to constrain you and your family’s life to the limits of a predifined, prescribed way by Big Government – no they are only to keep you, and your world, safe.

    But safe from who? From what and why?
    Why safe from the fears that the elites gave you!
    /sarcoff?”

    Like

    Reply
  36. meadowlandsview says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Is anyone in the FBI testifying or are they all hiding?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Like

    Reply
  38. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Like

    Reply
  40. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Like

    Reply
  41. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Like

    Reply
  42. Dora says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Like

    Reply
  43. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Like

    Reply
  44. Michaele Clarke says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:01 am

    https://truepundit.com/insurance-policy-fbis-mccabe-and-strzok-concealed-damaging-hillary-clinton-evidence-for-weeks-just-before-the-election/

    Hours after the FBI found classified Hillary Clinton emails on Weiner’s laptop, the wife of the FBI agent running the high-profile probe was promoted to a powerful position in the Securities and Exchange Commission, FBI sources said.

    Strzok’s wife Melissa Hodgman was promoted to deputy director of SEC’s Enforcement Division literally hours after Strzok and McCabe were briefed about the Clinton emails found on Weiner’s computer.

    Again, McCabe and Strzok were briefed about the emails on Oct. 12th. Hodgman was promoted at the SEC on Oct. 14th.

    Then 13 days later, at a Comey-led staff meeting on Oct. 27, the issue was raised by FBI brass in New York asking why Comey or McCabe had not directed agents to file for a warrant to review ‘new’ Hillary email evidence, sources said.

    Like

    Reply
  45. Regina says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:01 am

    great pic – wish I knew the date it was taken 😉

    Like

    Reply
  46. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • lurker99 says:
      December 19, 2017 at 11:15 am

      Because McCain cannot travel (he did assure PDJT he would come back if needed).

      Because Flake’s vote is not known……….

      VP Pence is delaying a middle east trip to show up for this (so by Flake not committing – future ME discussions are delayed?)

      Like

      Reply
  47. NebraskaFilly says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Yet another illegal alien who SHOULD have been deported!!!!

    “Prosecutors said Luc used a hammer to commit one of the worst mass homicides in modern San Francisco history, though the weapon was never found,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported yesterday. The multiple murder took place on March 23, 2012. The jury arrived at its verdict yesterday after considering the case for seven days.

    In 2014, Sen. Jim Inhofe (R.-Okla.) of Oklahoma introduced the “Keep Our Communities Safe Act,” which would have ended the “catch-and-release” policy of letting illegal aliens go free in the United States when other countries will not accept them for deportation. At the time, Inhofe specifically cited Luc’s crime as the kind he was trying to stop.

    “A Vietnamese immigrant, Binh Thai Luc, was ordered deported in 2006 after serving time in prison for armed robbery and assault,” said a press release Inhofe put out on June 11, 2014. “Due to the Supreme Court decision in Zadvydas v. Davis, Luc was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody when Vietnam refused to admit him. He is now facing charges for the murder of 5 people in San Francisco in March of 2012.” Inhofe’s bill has not been enacted into law, but he has reintroduced it in the current Congress.”

    Needless to say, in 2014 Senator Inhofe’s legislation didn’t have a prayer to see daylight because Harry Reid was still Democrat Senate Majority Leader and Barack Obama sat in the White House. The GOP won the Senate in November of 2014, and even though the GOP had a majority in the House in Senate in Obama’s final two years, his belligerence and intransigent commitment to the ideological agenda of open borders and support to illegal immigration weighs more important that “keeping our communities safe.”

    Will the left take up their rants and demand “hammer control?” But what is also rather disturbing for me — besides the point that five people died because a felonious illegal immigrant was released from prison — is that it took almost six years for this case to come to closure with a conviction. It took almost six years to determine that this criminal illegal immigrant was guilty of murdering five people? Now, let’s play the game of duplicitous leftist hypocrisy: how long do y’all think it would have taken for a court in San Francisco to come to a verdict in a case of a law enforcement officer shooting an illegal immigrant? Ask yourself, where did you see this story being broadcast this past week?”

    https://allenbwest.americanewshub.com/2017/12/16/illegal-immigrant-released-prison-commits-one-worst-mass-homicides-san-francisco-history/?utm_source=allen

    Like

    Reply
  48. freddy says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Attention any low life RINOS now is your opportunity of a lifetime to destroy your party..well the one you claim…..and bash the POTUS over the head for the coming year. You know you want to…come on Susan and Flake your so hurt for all those illegals here is your time. McCain can’t be the bagman and Corker got paid something not to be evil but hey today is your day we will be watching….Romney and McMullen are nearby from the smell of things…….

    Like

    Reply
  49. Pam says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s