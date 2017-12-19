Christmas Fun

Post your Christmas stories, videos, pictures and memes here. Let’s have a little holiday fun!
I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas, for Ice Age
That is hysterical. I saw that on Twitter recently.
The cutest thing!
Hilarious!
Dean Martin’s “Baby It’s Cold Outside” for Star Wars Hans and Leia
Herbie looks like a little DJT.
#MAGA 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
One of our favorites, thanks!
Per Yukon Cornelius: didn’t I ever tell you about Bumbles?
Bumbles bounce!!
Hahahahahahahaha 🙂 🙂
“There’s always tomorrow for dreams to come true. Tomorrow is not far away!”
As a kid I was smitten by the voice of Clarice, the young doe.
❤️
This is an absolute must for me every single Christmas (along with “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “Rudolph’s Shiny New Year”, among others). Thanks for posting!
Thank you for this platform, menagerie.
Christmas 2017 is, indeed, a blessed, holy day and I am forever grateful to have found a limb here on our Tree.
CTH is the BEST and I love you all.
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Blessed New Year, to alll!
Frosty, the Snowman, by the Beach Boys for Harry Potter
Smashing Annoying Anti-Christmas Myths
Written by Steve Pauwels – December 18, 2014
https://clashdaily.com/2014/12/happy-holidays-smashing-annoying-anti-christmas-myths/
It would not be Christmas at our home growing up without Linus reciting the Book of Luke, Rudolph flying that sleigh tonight, the Grinch restoring Christmas or Ralphie getting his Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun. Oh, yes, and Handel’s Messiah–the whole thing. 🙂
Oops…forgot to attach the video clip:
Same!
Beautiful, thank you for posting.
Merry Christmas to you and yours ❤️
You’re welcome and Merry Christmas to you too!
Gene Autry’s “Rudolph” for Star Trek’s Scotty. James Doohan is still missed.
Josh Groban – Ave Maria (one of my favorite renditions of this song) [Hope the link works]
Wow! Such talented Treepers sharing wonderful Christmas cheer. Thanks to Menagerie and to Sundance for this thread.
Here’s a fun story for everyone about a simpler and happier time when simple things meant so much for kids.
When I was about 8, I got a huge inner tube with a canvas cover on it for Christmas–you could bounce on it like a trampoline! But….like this year, Christmas was really hot in NW Florida. So my dad, God bless him, put that inner tube on the back of his Austin-Healey Sprite and tied it down and took me to the bayou a block from the house to go swimming. Dad was a great dad–he took me in the woods, taught me to shoot, played with me–when he was home. He worked and traveled a lot. He was home that Christmas, which was a great treat in itself. He and I had the best time jumping off of that inner tube and swimming around all day long. Best Christmas ever!
Best story ever. Memories make Christmas. I’m so glad yours are great.
Yet more proof that the time spent with loved ones is remembered far longer than any material thing.
Military Christmases are my favorite. From the Duck the Halls album, “Camouflage and Christmas Lights” for NCIS and NCIS LA.
Two of my favorites:
Yes!!
☺️
And for JAG, Enya’s “One Toy Soldier.” They’re there for us. We have to be there for them.
I am currently listening to Jonny Reid’s Christmas CD. I know, you have never heard of him, but he is great. Some classics, classics with twists and originals. Two of my favorites ‘Waiting for Christmas to Come’ and ‘Mary’s Boy Child’. Enjoy.
Hahahaha, classic in my house!
“Dutch” too, with Ed O’Neill 👍
Nothing burps better than bacon
😂
“..shower ring division..”………cracks me up!
For Quantum Leap, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Johnny Mathis.
I split from the former spouse in 2002. Of the three kids, the middle one (daughter) totally aligned herself with her mom throughout high school and starting college. She pretty much had nothing to do with me. During her 2nd year in college, on a full academic ride in biochemistry at a prestigious school known for its chemistry program, she met a guy on the internet. She dropped out of school and ran off and married him. He was a total loser scumbag redneck a$$hole……and I found out later physically abusive.
That lasted about a year and a half before she left him for good……..and moved back in with her mom, not that far from where I lived.
Through her experience of getting out of this abusive relationship, she and I totally reconciled and her moving home was right before Christmas that year.
The return of my prodigal daughter was, and still is, one the most awesome Christmas presents I have ever received.
PS: She is now happily married to a fine United States MARINE and is mom to my three grandkids.
For Lord of the Rings, “Here We Come A Wassailing”
Here’s a news story from a few years ago that I enjoy around the Holidays:
For Due South, “Jingle Bells” by The Singing Dogs
“It’s The Most Wonderful Time in 8 Years”
Merry Christmas Treepers!
Treehouse Poet Laureate
