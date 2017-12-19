Christmas Fun

Posted on December 19, 2017 by

Post your Christmas stories, videos, pictures and memes here. Let’s have a little holiday fun!

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

38 Responses to Christmas Fun

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas, for Ice Age

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Joe S says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:04 am

    That is hysterical. I saw that on Twitter recently.

    The cutest thing!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Mary Van Deusen says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Dean Martin’s “Baby It’s Cold Outside” for Star Wars Hans and Leia

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Thank you for this platform, menagerie.

    Christmas 2017 is, indeed, a blessed, holy day and I am forever grateful to have found a limb here on our Tree.

    CTH is the BEST and I love you all.

    Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Blessed New Year, to alll!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Mary Van Deusen says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Frosty, the Snowman, by the Beach Boys for Harry Potter

    Like

    Reply
  7. Lucille says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Smashing Annoying Anti-Christmas Myths
    Written by Steve Pauwels – December 18, 2014
    https://clashdaily.com/2014/12/happy-holidays-smashing-annoying-anti-christmas-myths/

    Like

    Reply
  8. 17CatsInTN says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:31 am

    It would not be Christmas at our home growing up without Linus reciting the Book of Luke, Rudolph flying that sleigh tonight, the Grinch restoring Christmas or Ralphie getting his Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun. Oh, yes, and Handel’s Messiah–the whole thing. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Mary Van Deusen says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Gene Autry’s “Rudolph” for Star Trek’s Scotty. James Doohan is still missed.

    Like

    Reply
  10. MysticRose80 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Josh Groban – Ave Maria (one of my favorite renditions of this song) [Hope the link works]

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Alligator Gar says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Wow! Such talented Treepers sharing wonderful Christmas cheer. Thanks to Menagerie and to Sundance for this thread.

    Here’s a fun story for everyone about a simpler and happier time when simple things meant so much for kids.

    When I was about 8, I got a huge inner tube with a canvas cover on it for Christmas–you could bounce on it like a trampoline! But….like this year, Christmas was really hot in NW Florida. So my dad, God bless him, put that inner tube on the back of his Austin-Healey Sprite and tied it down and took me to the bayou a block from the house to go swimming. Dad was a great dad–he took me in the woods, taught me to shoot, played with me–when he was home. He worked and traveled a lot. He was home that Christmas, which was a great treat in itself. He and I had the best time jumping off of that inner tube and swimming around all day long. Best Christmas ever!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Mary Van Deusen says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Military Christmases are my favorite. From the Duck the Halls album, “Camouflage and Christmas Lights” for NCIS and NCIS LA.

    Like

    Reply
  13. the phoenix says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Two of my favorites:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Mary Van Deusen says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:43 am

    And for JAG, Enya’s “One Toy Soldier.” They’re there for us. We have to be there for them.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Just_me says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I am currently listening to Jonny Reid’s Christmas CD. I know, you have never heard of him, but he is great. Some classics, classics with twists and originals. Two of my favorites ‘Waiting for Christmas to Come’ and ‘Mary’s Boy Child’. Enjoy.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Mary Van Deusen says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:49 am

    For Quantum Leap, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Johnny Mathis.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Chiggerbug (name withheld to protect daughter & family) says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:54 am

    I split from the former spouse in 2002. Of the three kids, the middle one (daughter) totally aligned herself with her mom throughout high school and starting college. She pretty much had nothing to do with me. During her 2nd year in college, on a full academic ride in biochemistry at a prestigious school known for its chemistry program, she met a guy on the internet. She dropped out of school and ran off and married him. He was a total loser scumbag redneck a$$hole……and I found out later physically abusive.

    That lasted about a year and a half before she left him for good……..and moved back in with her mom, not that far from where I lived.

    Through her experience of getting out of this abusive relationship, she and I totally reconciled and her moving home was right before Christmas that year.

    The return of my prodigal daughter was, and still is, one the most awesome Christmas presents I have ever received.

    PS: She is now happily married to a fine United States MARINE and is mom to my three grandkids.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Mary Van Deusen says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:03 am

    For Lord of the Rings, “Here We Come A Wassailing”

    Like

    Reply
  21. lastinillinois says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Here’s a news story from a few years ago that I enjoy around the Holidays:

    Like

    Reply
  22. Mary Van Deusen says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:05 am

    For Due South, “Jingle Bells” by The Singing Dogs

    Like

    Reply
  23. rebel53blog says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:12 am

    “It’s The Most Wonderful Time in 8 Years”

    Merry Christmas Treepers!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s