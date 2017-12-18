Monday December 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. BigMamaTEA says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    • JohnP says:
      December 18, 2017 at 1:58 pm

      Ali Al-Fayad is a huge fish. When Dodi started to date Princess Di, I wondered if she realized his uncle was supplying the landmines she was so upset about.

      • wondering999 says:
        December 18, 2017 at 10:43 pm

        that’s interesting! I am looking for info about that. So far all I come up with is this:
        http://www.independent.co.uk/news/media/stranger-in-the-house-of-fayed-1244268.html
        “under the British Nationality Act of 1981 applicants were required to be of good character and after the DTI report officials decided not to recommend them for British passports…Mr Fayed pursued his revenge….Mr Fayed also played a central role in the downfall of Jonathan Aitken, tipping the Guardian newspaper off about his stay at the Paris Ritz the same weekend the captains of the Saudi arms industry happened to be in Paris, with some of the main players staying at the hotel.”
        That’s not the same thing as saying that Dodi was the nephew of a major arms dealer. But it does show that he knew things going on and was able to use the information

  2. Lucille says:
    December 18, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    In case you were wondering…LOL!….

    The Most Common Surnames in Europe by Country
    http://mentalfloss.com/article/55375/most-common-surnames-europe-country

  4. nikkichico7 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    2 Corinthians 3:17New King James Version (NKJV)

    17 Now the Lord is the Spirit; and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.

    🌹

  6. Dora says:
    December 18, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Artist Behind the Famous Obama Painting Did One For Trump, But There’s a HUGE Difference

    Artist Jon McNaughton became well-known for his painting of Obama, back in 2010, called “The Forgotten Man,” which depicts Obama standing on The Constitution, and turning his back on the Founding Fathers and “the common man.”

    http://truthfeednews.com/artist-behind-the-famous-obama-painting-did-one-for-trump-but-theres-a-huge-difference/

  7. BigMamaTEA says:
    December 18, 2017 at 3:53 pm

  8. Lucille says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Bright snowy day on an enticing path….

  9. BigMamaTEA says:
    December 18, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    This twitter user claims they found this on wikipedia

  10. BigMamaTEA says:
    December 18, 2017 at 5:31 pm

  11. BigMamaTEA says:
    December 18, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Why did Sen. Corker vote yes for the Senate tax bill? Let’s call it the #CorkerKickback.

    Also, in this article, it mentions that Hatch’s wife (who owns a real estate LLC worth up to $500,000) would also directly benefit from his lucrative new policy modification.

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-18/corker-kickback-confusion-grows-orrin-hatch-suddenly-misremembers-when-provision-was

    grrr!!!!

  12. Lucille says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Old fashioned Christmas….

  14. Janie M. says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Posting this for this year (did it last year)… one of my favorite Christmas tunes (by the Ravonettes)

  15. auscitizenmom says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    lilbirdee12’s prayer:

    Our Heavenly Father, Your children come to you tonight to ask for healing and peace throughout our country so that we may return to being One Nation Under God. Guide us to be leaders in Your Kingdom, spreading Your Love and Salvation to all. Forgive us our sins and deliver us from evil.

    Lord, we ask for a blanket of protection over all our troops and law enforcement who serve to defend and protect us. Bless our representatives with the strength and wisdom they need to achieve the path You have chosen for us.

    Please place Your Guardian Angels of Protection around Donald Trump and Mike Pence and their families as they seek to lead America back to You.

    Grant us patience, Lord, as the evil ones try to anger us and cause us to fall.
    Spread blessings over Israel and Netanyahu.

    We humbly ask that You please comfort those who are grieving and in pain.
    Thank you Father, for Your Love and the gift of Life.

    In Jesus name, we pray. Amen.

  16. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    I just noticed this linked from Citizen Free Press….from the American Thinker. Mentions CTH and Sundance.

    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/12/what_if_jeff_sessions_is_not_asleep_but_instead_playing_possum.html

  17. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:35 pm

