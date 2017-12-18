Monday December 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
Ali Al-Fayad is a huge fish. When Dodi started to date Princess Di, I wondered if she realized his uncle was supplying the landmines she was so upset about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
that’s interesting! I am looking for info about that. So far all I come up with is this:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/media/stranger-in-the-house-of-fayed-1244268.html
“under the British Nationality Act of 1981 applicants were required to be of good character and after the DTI report officials decided not to recommend them for British passports…Mr Fayed pursued his revenge….Mr Fayed also played a central role in the downfall of Jonathan Aitken, tipping the Guardian newspaper off about his stay at the Paris Ritz the same weekend the captains of the Saudi arms industry happened to be in Paris, with some of the main players staying at the hotel.”
That’s not the same thing as saying that Dodi was the nephew of a major arms dealer. But it does show that he knew things going on and was able to use the information
LikeLike
In case you were wondering…LOL!….
The Most Common Surnames in Europe by Country
http://mentalfloss.com/article/55375/most-common-surnames-europe-country
LikeLike
William Jacobson summarized it a bit……
https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/12/obama-allowed-hezbollah-cocaine-running-into-u-s-in-quest-for-iran-nuke-deal/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&ut
LikeLiked by 2 people
2 Corinthians 3:17New King James Version (NKJV)
17 Now the Lord is the Spirit; and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.
🌹
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Artist Behind the Famous Obama Painting Did One For Trump, But There’s a HUGE Difference
Artist Jon McNaughton became well-known for his painting of Obama, back in 2010, called “The Forgotten Man,” which depicts Obama standing on The Constitution, and turning his back on the Founding Fathers and “the common man.”
http://truthfeednews.com/artist-behind-the-famous-obama-painting-did-one-for-trump-but-theres-a-huge-difference/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
That woman is one tough cookie………and I like it. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bright snowy day on an enticing path….
LikeLiked by 3 people
This twitter user claims they found this on wikipedia
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Private_intelligence_agency
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks MissingAndrew.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why did Sen. Corker vote yes for the Senate tax bill? Let’s call it the #CorkerKickback.
Also, in this article, it mentions that Hatch’s wife (who owns a real estate LLC worth up to $500,000) would also directly benefit from his lucrative new policy modification.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-18/corker-kickback-confusion-grows-orrin-hatch-suddenly-misremembers-when-provision-was
grrr!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you BigMama. Had been hoping for more explanation
LikeLiked by 1 person
Old fashioned Christmas….
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Posting this for this year (did it last year)… one of my favorite Christmas tunes (by the Ravonettes)
LikeLiked by 1 person
lilbirdee12’s prayer:
Our Heavenly Father, Your children come to you tonight to ask for healing and peace throughout our country so that we may return to being One Nation Under God. Guide us to be leaders in Your Kingdom, spreading Your Love and Salvation to all. Forgive us our sins and deliver us from evil.
Lord, we ask for a blanket of protection over all our troops and law enforcement who serve to defend and protect us. Bless our representatives with the strength and wisdom they need to achieve the path You have chosen for us.
Please place Your Guardian Angels of Protection around Donald Trump and Mike Pence and their families as they seek to lead America back to You.
Grant us patience, Lord, as the evil ones try to anger us and cause us to fall.
Spread blessings over Israel and Netanyahu.
We humbly ask that You please comfort those who are grieving and in pain.
Thank you Father, for Your Love and the gift of Life.
In Jesus name, we pray. Amen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen
LikeLike
I just noticed this linked from Citizen Free Press….from the American Thinker. Mentions CTH and Sundance.
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/12/what_if_jeff_sessions_is_not_asleep_but_instead_playing_possum.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people