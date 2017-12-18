December 18th 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #340

Posted on December 18, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

1,521 Responses to December 18th 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #340

Older Comments
  1. Regina says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    all flights from ATL grounded yesterday – except a few

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 18, 2017 at 10:32 pm

      Interesting….Atlanta to Liege, Belgium to Larnaca Cyprus?

      Like

      Reply
    • straightstreet says:
      December 18, 2017 at 10:37 pm

      I don’t understand what this means. Who was on the plane? Why is it unmarked?

      Like

      Reply
      • rf121 says:
        December 18, 2017 at 10:52 pm

        How about two pilots and some cargo. CAL Cargo Airlines. Some times a plane is just a plane doing its job. But then we could assume it was full of Muslim terrorists who just blew up the world trade center.

        I remember an English lit class where we spent the hour on the deeper meaning of why the chicken wanted to cross the road. When it was my turn to chime in I said “because it wanted to get to the other side”. I got a C in that class. But Bill Gates was a C student also.

        Like

        Reply
        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          December 19, 2017 at 12:58 am

          Lol…Same with me. I wasn’t good at analyzing in Eng Lit. I’d read a book. It is either good or not good. The teacher wanted me to write the point of the book. I said “I read the book and thought it good and entertaining. What’s the name of the next book, teacher?” I barely got a C in that class. I prefer History and Math. Lol.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • whatfreshnell says:
            December 19, 2017 at 1:54 am

            I’m an English teacher.
            I love it when a student tells me that he or she enjoyed the book, or found something of meaning in it. That is enough for now.

            Like

            Reply
  2. Pam says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Sandra-VA says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Concerned Virginian says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    And from here in THOMAS JEFFERSON country, Charlottesville:
    Remember the awful “white supremacist vs Antifa” (only the Antifa people are NEVER mentioned) confrontation at Lee Park in front of the (STILL shrouded) General Robert E. Lee statue? And that a woman was killed by an idiot driving a speeding car down a closed off street? The driver, a fool from Ohio, is now charged with 1st degree murder. It appears that a grand jury is now involved. Jason Kessler, the so-called “conservative” (who ACTUALLY is a leftwing agent provocateur) had his new application for another rally in August 2018 denied by the city council.
    BUT, here’s the nasty next part: The city council, TONIGHT, at their meeting, is most likely gong to pass a new ordinance REQUIRING a valid city “permit” for ANY gathering of 10 OR MORE people in downtown Charlottesville. AND the council is most likely going to pass a new ordinance that FORBIDS the carrying of firearms at ANY gathering in the city EXCEPT for law enforcement personnel.
    Folks, this is the town where Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, met to craft the first drafts of the DECLARATION of INDEPENDENCE and the initial arguments and drafts of THE CONSTITUTION and the BILL OF RIGHTS.
    AND the demarche of what’s going to happen at the council meeting tonight is the fruit of decades of DEMOCRAT RULE in this town.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Niagara Frontier says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I saw it as it happened and still can’t believe my ears. There has to be some consequence for a former intelligence official like Clapper to go on television and accuse the President of treason.

    Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper referred to President Donald Trump as a Russian “asset” on Monday.

    http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/12/18/james-clapper-calls-donald-trump-russian-asset-after-vladimir-putin-comments

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. youme says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    The senate panel postponed Bruce Ohr’s appearance today

    Bruce Ohr, the former associate deputy attorney general who was demoted at the Justice Department in the wake of revelations about undisclosed meetings he had with officials from Fusion GPS, had his scheduled testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee postponed until later this week, sources told Fox News.

    Ohr was set to appear before the Senate panel Monday, but the appearance was delayed after the committee secured new related documents, which members wanted to review before hearing from him.

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/18/testimony-doj-official-with-ties-to-fusion-gps-pushed-back.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Nchadwick says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents

    1. I LOVE that they put Obama in the back of the room (bus)… to great!

    Let me just share that no matter how many visits to DIsneyland, as a child/teen/parent, we always have to start at the Hall of Presidents. As a child, I pouted. As a teen, I rolled my eyes. As an adult/parent I am patriotic and happy to pass the custom down to my children.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    I heard on Fox News Hannity show that Mueller expects his investigation to continue throughout 2018.

    Are you kidding me?

    Like

    Reply
  12. keebler AC says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    The primary excuses proffered so far for the broad seizure is the faulty assumption the use of a government server waived all privacy and all privilege of every email ever made over that server. As identified above, that has never been the law. The security and efficacy of government-owned servers for transition employees are not intended as a trap for the unwary to forever forfeit their privacy and privilege rights in their communications. Indeed, doing so would undermine use of such communications, and invite Hillary Clinton type bathroom closet email servers for everybody.

    Mueller’s problem here is these were not even government employee emails; they were the emails of private individuals stored temporarily on a government server, and publicly declared to be “private materials” as a matter of custom, practice and the public policy of the National Archives. As Professor Jonathan Turley identifies, the National Archives recognize transition email records “are not federal or presidential records, but considered private materials.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. cjzak says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    If this video was posted before I apologize. Haven’t been through all 1400 posts. It’s worth a repost anyway!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. cjzak says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Nikki Haley put a big hurt on the UN today. She was fantastic!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. jeans2nd says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    What has our intrepid liddle Attorney General been up to recently?
    Why, giving speeches. And making speeches. And giving more speeches. Just today, AG Jeff made two speeches, one in Milwaukee and one in Toledo, right after giving a speech last Friday, plus – a press conference!

    But buried in AG Jeff’s word salad are a few little nuggets.

    AG Jeff has been milking the DOJ budget, and reduced enough waste to hire 40 more U.S. Attorneys. These attorneys are being sent to specific cities to focus on reducing violent crime. The goal is 260 more U.S. Attorneys.

    These attorneys are part of AG Jeff’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and National Public Safety Partnership (PSP). They will join two new Violent Crime Task Forces in Charlotte and Pittsburgh, all tasked with reducing violent crime.
    https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-sessions-announces-40-new-assistant-united-states-attorney-positions-and-t-0

    And hidden in the press conf transcript is this little nugget –
    “We will never fail to monitor our people, and we’re going to insist on the high standards of behavior…Everybody has to be accountable and responsible. You cannot have arrogance seep into sometimes an institution, and that’s not acceptable…”

    “We are not able to reveal just everything in every criminal case that may be percolating here,
    —>>>nor in every personnel matter…”

    “We also have the Professional Standards — Standard Group that watches and monitors our highest possible standards of behavior by our people…
    —>>>we intend to monitor our people to maintain high standards…”
    https://recapd.com/w-e1f8e9/

    DOJ is now on notice.

    What, exactly is the “Professional Standards Group?”
    They are the Office of Professional Responsibity.
    https://www.justice.gov/opr
    They appear to be the watchdog group before one goes to the DOJ OIG. Iow, they investigate their own, and report directly to the AG.

    OPR are the guys who will receive the results of the DOJ OIG investigation against DOJ attorneys. From the OPR web page –
    “The OIG is required to notify OPR of the existence and results of any OIG investigation that reflects upon the professional ethics, competence or integrity of a Department attorney. In such cases, OPR will take appropriate action.”

    The Deputy AG appears to be a sort of omsbudsman in the process of prosecting DOJ attorneys.

    There is nothing on the OPR FOIA page, and could find nothing else on OPR.
    As for AG Jeff – who knows? Not me.

    But the meme-makers may wish to be working on a lil good ol’ boy sleepin’ on the porch jus’ fishin’ on the Bayou, and hookin’ him some ‘gators in that there Swamp.

    Speech transcripts and recent DOJ prosecutions (there are many) are available on DOJ web page and on DOJ twitter feed.
    -.-

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    This is so awesome

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Michaele Clarke says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Comment off of 8 ch. -Grin!

    Have you noticed that Q and Sundance both seem to be almost telepathic in reading GEOTUS’S mind?

    https://8ch.net/cbts/res/120902.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s