December 18th 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #340

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
all flights from ATL grounded yesterday – except a few
Interesting….Atlanta to Liege, Belgium to Larnaca Cyprus?
I don’t understand what this means. Who was on the plane? Why is it unmarked?
How about two pilots and some cargo. CAL Cargo Airlines. Some times a plane is just a plane doing its job. But then we could assume it was full of Muslim terrorists who just blew up the world trade center.
I remember an English lit class where we spent the hour on the deeper meaning of why the chicken wanted to cross the road. When it was my turn to chime in I said “because it wanted to get to the other side”. I got a C in that class. But Bill Gates was a C student also.
Lol…Same with me. I wasn’t good at analyzing in Eng Lit. I’d read a book. It is either good or not good. The teacher wanted me to write the point of the book. I said “I read the book and thought it good and entertaining. What’s the name of the next book, teacher?” I barely got a C in that class. I prefer History and Math. Lol.
I’m an English teacher.
I love it when a student tells me that he or she enjoyed the book, or found something of meaning in it. That is enough for now.
Goodhttps://media.giphy.com/media/l0MYAH89fiNMdBYFW/giphy.gif
Well that last one didn’t work out.
Try again
Apologies for the triple post.
In Opera Browser I am not seeing the gif.
Ahhhh. Who am I kidding. Love Trump!
And we love you for triple-ing President Trump….we can’t get enough of him either,
🙂
Merry CHRISTmas
Merry CHRISTmas to you too wheatietoo! 😀
HaHa!
And from here in THOMAS JEFFERSON country, Charlottesville:
Remember the awful “white supremacist vs Antifa” (only the Antifa people are NEVER mentioned) confrontation at Lee Park in front of the (STILL shrouded) General Robert E. Lee statue? And that a woman was killed by an idiot driving a speeding car down a closed off street? The driver, a fool from Ohio, is now charged with 1st degree murder. It appears that a grand jury is now involved. Jason Kessler, the so-called “conservative” (who ACTUALLY is a leftwing agent provocateur) had his new application for another rally in August 2018 denied by the city council.
BUT, here’s the nasty next part: The city council, TONIGHT, at their meeting, is most likely gong to pass a new ordinance REQUIRING a valid city “permit” for ANY gathering of 10 OR MORE people in downtown Charlottesville. AND the council is most likely going to pass a new ordinance that FORBIDS the carrying of firearms at ANY gathering in the city EXCEPT for law enforcement personnel.
Folks, this is the town where Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, met to craft the first drafts of the DECLARATION of INDEPENDENCE and the initial arguments and drafts of THE CONSTITUTION and the BILL OF RIGHTS.
AND the demarche of what’s going to happen at the council meeting tonight is the fruit of decades of DEMOCRAT RULE in this town.
I guess when that asshole Kahn and his fellow muslim brotherhood terrorists meet in C’ville an exception will be made as to numbers and armaments.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seem the city of Charlottesville is the city that loves being sued.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good to see some SD attribution.
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/12/what_if_jeff_sessions_is_not_asleep_but_instead_playing_possum.html
I saw it as it happened and still can’t believe my ears. There has to be some consequence for a former intelligence official like Clapper to go on television and accuse the President of treason.
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper referred to President Donald Trump as a Russian “asset” on Monday.
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/12/18/james-clapper-calls-donald-trump-russian-asset-after-vladimir-putin-comments
Need to bounce Clappers bald head off the pavement a few times. Might knock some sense into that melon of mush that sits on his shoulders 3 feet above his bum
be great to play the old clapper commercial while doing so.
I believe it, Clapper “wittingly” lies all the time to the public.
Panetta wasn’t far behind – there’s a special place somewhere for these two, and I can’t wait until they get there
Sounds like Clapper is dead man walking with a noose around his neck.
Clapper the rapper, always yapping. Blah blah blah.
The senate panel postponed Bruce Ohr’s appearance today
Bruce Ohr, the former associate deputy attorney general who was demoted at the Justice Department in the wake of revelations about undisclosed meetings he had with officials from Fusion GPS, had his scheduled testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee postponed until later this week, sources told Fox News.
Ohr was set to appear before the Senate panel Monday, but the appearance was delayed after the committee secured new related documents, which members wanted to review before hearing from him.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/18/testimony-doj-official-with-ties-to-fusion-gps-pushed-back.html
I wonder if it was the Democrat members of the committee…or the Republican members…who postponed Ohr’s appearance.
Or was it both?
both? is there a difference?
Not much.
I was just wondering if the Dems were needing more time to get in a huddle, to work on their latest ‘story’.
Don’t think that is it wheatie, the dims were born with a story and will get in front of camera to spew it. Where in the heck are the so called reps? they can’t find a camera to get in front of —guess Clapper found the only camera.
Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents
1. I LOVE that they put Obama in the back of the room (bus)… to great!
Let me just share that no matter how many visits to DIsneyland, as a child/teen/parent, we always have to start at the Hall of Presidents. As a child, I pouted. As a teen, I rolled my eyes. As an adult/parent I am patriotic and happy to pass the custom down to my children.
Nice! However, I kept waiting for a protester…and Trump to say “go home to Mommy”. 😀
He needs a red tie.
I heard on Fox News Hannity show that Mueller expects his investigation to continue throughout 2018.
Are you kidding me?
Mueller and his cronies should be in jail by then.
it will never end……
Agree 4 beagles. There is nothing coming in the way of justice. We are going to get more of the same until they take out Trump. We elected Trump to be our Commander in Chief and they have made him Defender in Chief. The more we learn, the more disheartening it gets.
All these tick-tocks and 72 hours, and all we get is more crimes revealed, but no solutions!
Investigation of what? he needs to go.
Mueller will be a ball and chain around the President’s ankle until he’s either fired by an Attorney General for misconduct or indicted, preferably both.
I notice SD tweeted
It’s ok, they’re only raising lib hopes only to have it dashed… sort of like Doug Jones publicly siding with PDT after they thought they wrastled a win. I don’t care if he means it or not, lol.
More liberal political fantasy porn?
Compulsive lying disorder, many psychiatrists and psychologists consider it a distinct mental disorder.
In other words, all of them need to be institutionalized
he need to be destroy
I thought Hannity was off until after the New Year.
Yes, he is but his show is not on vacation 😉
Judge Jeanine filled in for him tonight.
He’s wrong. It will continue through 2020.
The primary excuses proffered so far for the broad seizure is the faulty assumption the use of a government server waived all privacy and all privilege of every email ever made over that server. As identified above, that has never been the law. The security and efficacy of government-owned servers for transition employees are not intended as a trap for the unwary to forever forfeit their privacy and privilege rights in their communications. Indeed, doing so would undermine use of such communications, and invite Hillary Clinton type bathroom closet email servers for everybody.
Mueller’s problem here is these were not even government employee emails; they were the emails of private individuals stored temporarily on a government server, and publicly declared to be “private materials” as a matter of custom, practice and the public policy of the National Archives. As Professor Jonathan Turley identifies, the National Archives recognize transition email records “are not federal or presidential records, but considered private materials.”
Time for 60 Million Americans to storm the swamp. Let them know we mean business.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unless he did not seize them and someone handed them over willingly.
you noticed that too LOL.
uh, I’m gonna wait for the signal from The Lion.
The initial reply from team Mueller seems to be:
Turley is the Dr. Baden of the law. He will say whatever the MSM outfit that hires him wants him to say.
This all reminds me of the Wisconsin ‘John Doe’ investigation against Walker and his backers.
http://www.weeklystandard.com/wisconsin-the-surveillance-state/article/2010861
“On December 6, the WisDOJ released a 91-page report on the leak, and what it shows is that Wisconsin public officials set up what amounts to a political spying operation.”
I will not be surprised when all this information gets used against people outside the court. Partisan activists using their legal positions to persecute their opponents, and collecting ‘dirt’ to be used politically against them.
“LIKELY” violated the Law”? What do DC elites have to do to violate any law?
If this video was posted before I apologize. Haven’t been through all 1400 posts. It’s worth a repost anyway!
Bad form. You have to read all 1400 posts first. Two day ban.
Mea culpa, lol.
Nikki Haley put a big hurt on the UN today. She was fantastic!
Yeah, she fits in great with that job
H/T https://www.citizenfreepress.com
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sundance-get-to-know-this-fbi-name-bill-priestap/
What has our intrepid liddle Attorney General been up to recently?
Why, giving speeches. And making speeches. And giving more speeches. Just today, AG Jeff made two speeches, one in Milwaukee and one in Toledo, right after giving a speech last Friday, plus – a press conference!
But buried in AG Jeff’s word salad are a few little nuggets.
AG Jeff has been milking the DOJ budget, and reduced enough waste to hire 40 more U.S. Attorneys. These attorneys are being sent to specific cities to focus on reducing violent crime. The goal is 260 more U.S. Attorneys.
These attorneys are part of AG Jeff’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and National Public Safety Partnership (PSP). They will join two new Violent Crime Task Forces in Charlotte and Pittsburgh, all tasked with reducing violent crime.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-sessions-announces-40-new-assistant-united-states-attorney-positions-and-t-0
And hidden in the press conf transcript is this little nugget –
“We will never fail to monitor our people, and we’re going to insist on the high standards of behavior…Everybody has to be accountable and responsible. You cannot have arrogance seep into sometimes an institution, and that’s not acceptable…”
“We are not able to reveal just everything in every criminal case that may be percolating here,
—>>>nor in every personnel matter…”
“We also have the Professional Standards — Standard Group that watches and monitors our highest possible standards of behavior by our people…
—>>>we intend to monitor our people to maintain high standards…”
https://recapd.com/w-e1f8e9/
DOJ is now on notice.
What, exactly is the “Professional Standards Group?”
They are the Office of Professional Responsibity.
https://www.justice.gov/opr
They appear to be the watchdog group before one goes to the DOJ OIG. Iow, they investigate their own, and report directly to the AG.
OPR are the guys who will receive the results of the DOJ OIG investigation against DOJ attorneys. From the OPR web page –
“The OIG is required to notify OPR of the existence and results of any OIG investigation that reflects upon the professional ethics, competence or integrity of a Department attorney. In such cases, OPR will take appropriate action.”
The Deputy AG appears to be a sort of omsbudsman in the process of prosecting DOJ attorneys.
There is nothing on the OPR FOIA page, and could find nothing else on OPR.
As for AG Jeff – who knows? Not me.
But the meme-makers may wish to be working on a lil good ol’ boy sleepin’ on the porch jus’ fishin’ on the Bayou, and hookin’ him some ‘gators in that there Swamp.
Speech transcripts and recent DOJ prosecutions (there are many) are available on DOJ web page and on DOJ twitter feed.
-.-
Plus 1 for the AG. Giving some credit when due.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Kattica was responding to this….
Looks like Dan Scavino attended the showing of the new Churchill movie, at the White House.
This is so awesome
This does not look like trump. It is too ugly.
I agree. I think this robot looks like an ill Michael Douglas.
but his animation is great. quite smooth.
the animation is spot on….the tweeter one came across better .
I agree. We ought to write to Disney and say it is great except that Donald Trump is president not Michael Douglas. Please redo the face in honor of him.
LOve that Obama is in the back of the bus — i mean room
You noticed that too. …
(dang I replied to you and it came out someplace else)
Spooky 😬
Comment off of 8 ch. -Grin!
Have you noticed that Q and Sundance both seem to be almost telepathic in reading GEOTUS’S mind?
https://8ch.net/cbts/res/120902.html
So is Q Sundance? Or is Sundance Q?
That thought has crossed my mind a few weeks ago, because of that one word that only Sundance uses.
Sarah was the other one–she travels with the Preisident everywhere.
Michael…wow…thanks for the link/directory !
